Worksheets G g

Worksheets G g

Published in: Education
  1. 1. My book about This book belongs to _______________ © Copyright 2009, SparkleBox Teacher Resources Downloaded FREE from www.sparklebox.co.uk 18 G is for Gareth.
  2. 2. Can you see Find all the letters and circle them. G ©Copyright2009,SparkleBoxTeacherResources(www.sparklebox.co.uk) ? G B R D G O U F D G Q C W G G 72 Draw lines from the capital G to the lowercase ‘g’ sounds. Print on reverse of pages 8 and 1 y e f g o G r a g g g g u g
  3. 3. G ©Copyright2009,SparkleBoxTeacherResources(www.sparklebox.co.uk) 3 Shout out ! Q O GS G D B G GQ C G U Choose 6 rainbow colours and trace within the giant below. 6 GSlowly trace your hand along the line. When you reach a letter G, shout out its name!
  4. 4. ©Copyright2009,SparkleBoxTeacherResources(www.sparklebox.co.uk) 54 Print on reverse of previous pages 6 and 3 His name begins with the letter G. Draw a picture of Gail below. Gail

