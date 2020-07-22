Reflexion aprendizaje marco_referencia

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PRINCIPIOS GENERALES DE INVESTIGACION FANNY LÓPEZ-VALEK
Reflexión acerca del aprendizaje CONCEPTOS BÁSICOS DE INVESTIGACIÓN PRINCIPIOS GENERALES DE LA INVESTIGACION Fanny López-V...
Realice el proceso de buscar, seleccionar y organizar la información desde diferentes fuentes como libros, artículos y pag...
MARCO DE REFERENCIA compuesto por: 1. MARCO TEÓRICO 2. MARCO CONCEPTUAL 3. ANTECEDENTES O ESTADO DEL ARTE Objetivo Conocer...
¿Cuál fue el proceso? 01 02 03 04 Conocer sobre el Tema: INDAGAR sobre los conceptos de investigación y educación y sus po...
Importancia Relevancia Trascendencia • SABER HACER EL MARCO DE REFERENCIA PERMITE CONOCER LAS TEORIAS QUE FUNDAMENTAN EPIS...
• INVESTIGACIÓN Objetivo Ampliar los conceptos que se utilizan en investigación desde algunos autores (lecturas) • CIENCIA...
• Realice un crucigrama en la plataforma Educaplay y comparta con sus compañeros publicándolo en el muro de la plataforma ...
MARCO TEORICO Fanny López-Valek, Docente
• CONOCER SOBRE LA TEORÍA DEL CONOCIMIENTO ¿Cuáles son los pasos siguientes? • DETERMINAR LOS PASOS DE LA INVESTIGACIÓN HA...
Docente: Fanny López-Valek Correo Institucional: fannym.lopezv@unilibre.edu.co Especialista en docencia Universitaria Magí...
  1. 1. PRINCIPIOS GENERALES DE INVESTIGACION FANNY LÓPEZ-VALEK
  2. 2. Reflexión acerca del aprendizaje CONCEPTOS BÁSICOS DE INVESTIGACIÓN PRINCIPIOS GENERALES DE LA INVESTIGACION Fanny López-Valek, Docente
  3. 3. Realice el proceso de buscar, seleccionar y organizar la información desde diferentes fuentes como libros, artículos y paginas web, bases de datos Realice el proceso de la forma como lo haría para su trabajo de investigación y asi construir el MARCO DE REFERENCIA que esta compuesto por : EL MARCO TEÓRICO, EL MARCO CONCEPTUAL Y LOS ANTECEDENTES o ESTADO DEL ARTE Hace la REDACCIÓN de un texto que relacione los conceptos Conoce a los autores eruditos sobre el tema y selecciona cual es el que mas le aporta para la investigación Objetivo Conocer sobre los conceptos de investigación y educación de forma empírica Con este trabajo de clase se logra que el estudiante: Desarrollo de habilidades de pensamiento Similitud con el proceso investigativo Fanny López-Valek, Docente
  4. 4. MARCO DE REFERENCIA compuesto por: 1. MARCO TEÓRICO 2. MARCO CONCEPTUAL 3. ANTECEDENTES O ESTADO DEL ARTE Objetivo Conocer sobre los conceptos de investigación y educación de forma empírica Con este trabajo de clase se logra que el estudiante realice el proceso para construir el MARCO DE REFERENCIA como lo haría para su trabajo de investigación: Fanny Lopez-Valek, Docente
  5. 5. ¿Cuál fue el proceso? 01 02 03 04 Conocer sobre el Tema: INDAGAR sobre los conceptos de investigación y educación y sus posibles relaciones Búsqueda de la información de fuentes primarias: autores y fuentes secundarias: artículos y paginas web Fuentes CONFIABLES REFLEXIONAR sobre los conceptos y seleccionar el mas importante Elaborar la autobiografía REDACCION Texto que relaciona los conceptos previos con los nuevos de acuerdo con los autores SIMILITUD AL PROCESO INVESTIGATIVO Fanny Lopez-Valek, Docente
  6. 6. Importancia Relevancia Trascendencia • SABER HACER EL MARCO DE REFERENCIA PERMITE CONOCER LAS TEORIAS QUE FUNDAMENTAN EPISTEMOLOGICA Y METODOLOGICAMENTE LA INVESTIGACION • PERMITE CONOCER: • TEORIAS • PARADIGMAS • ENFOQUES • PRINCIPIOS • POSTULADOS • PASOS PARA ORIENTAR LA INVESTIGACION • CONTEXTO MARCO CONCEPTUAL MARCO TEORICO • DETERMINA • EL PROBLEMA • LA HIPOTESIS • LAS VARIABLES • LAS SUBVARIABLES • LAS CATEGORIAS Fanny López-Valek, Docente
  7. 7. • INVESTIGACIÓN Objetivo Ampliar los conceptos que se utilizan en investigación desde algunos autores (lecturas) • CIENCIA • METODO CIENTIFICO • CONOCIMIENTO EMPIRICO • PARADIGMA • ONTOLOGIA • EPISTEMOLOGIA • CONOCIMIENTO CIENTIFICO Fanny López-Valek, Docente
  8. 8. • Realice un crucigrama en la plataforma Educaplay y comparta con sus compañeros publicándolo en el muro de la plataforma educativa edmodo. Seleccione y desarrolle uno e indique su puntaje a la docente Evaluación Fanny López-Valek, Docente
  9. 9. MARCO TEORICO Fanny López-Valek, Docente
  10. 10. • CONOCER SOBRE LA TEORÍA DEL CONOCIMIENTO ¿Cuáles son los pasos siguientes? • DETERMINAR LOS PASOS DE LA INVESTIGACIÓN HACER RAES • IDENTIFICAR TIPOS DE INVESTIGACIÓN Y PARADIGMAS • APLICAR LA TÉCNICA DE INVESTIGACIÓN: OBSERVACIÓN 2 1 3 4 Fanny López-Valek, Docente
  11. 11. Docente: Fanny López-Valek Correo Institucional: fannym.lopezv@unilibre.edu.co Especialista en docencia Universitaria Magíster en educación Estudiante de Doctorado en educación en la Universidad de Granada España Integrante del Grupo de Investigación Gestión, informática y calidad educativa Integrante en dos proyectos de investigación en el Centro de investigaciones de la Facultad de

