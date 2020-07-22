Successfully reported this slideshow.
MEET HERRAMIENTA TECNOLOGICA OFRECIDA POR GOOGLE PARA HACER VIDEO CONFERENCIA Fanny López Valek Docente de Tecnología
Fanny López Valek Docente de Tecnología Formas de acceder a MEET Primera forma Por pagina web • Enlace directo • https://m...
Fanny López Valek Docente de Tecnología Tercera Forma Por el programa ClassRoom Envio de link de la reunión para los estud...
Fanny López Valek Docente de Tecnología Conociendo MEET
Fanny López Valek Docente de Tecnología Forma de Programar Reuniones Primera forma Por calendario • Buscar símbolo (9punto...
Fanny López Valek Docente de Tecnología Otra forma de acceder al calendario para programar la reunion Cuando me invitan y ...
Fanny López Valek Docente de Tecnología Crear reunión e invitar por calendario Por calendario • Seleccionar día y hora • C...
Correo de invitación Link de acceso a la reunión Correo de invitación Información sobre la convocatoria
Fanny López Valek Docente de Tecnología Por la aplicación • Clic en botón Unirse o crear una reunión • Reconoce cámara y m...
Fanny López Valek Docente de Tecnología Durante la reunión Link que se genera una sola vez para enviar a los invitados y s...
Fanny López Valek Docente de Tecnología Personas en la reunión Personas activas C h a t Información y archivos de la reuni...
Fanny López Valek Docente de Tecnología Link o enlace de la reunión para invitar a la reunión Agregar o ver Ver archivos c...
Fanny López Valek Docente de Tecnología Para que los asistentes vean su información Solo el navegador todo
Fanny López Valek Docente de Tecnología Formas de ver mi pantalla Verificar el funcionamiento de la cámara y micrófono
Fanny López Valek Docente de Tecnología Link de Video tutoriales Pasos iniciales • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9vpxVSh...
Manejo de meet - Fanny Lopez-Valek

Tutorial para manejar Meet , crear reuniones

Manejo de meet - Fanny Lopez-Valek

  1. 1. MEET HERRAMIENTA TECNOLOGICA OFRECIDA POR GOOGLE PARA HACER VIDEO CONFERENCIA Fanny López Valek Docente de Tecnología
  2. 2. Fanny López Valek Docente de Tecnología Formas de acceder a MEET Primera forma Por pagina web • Enlace directo • https://meet.google.com/ • Activar su correo institucional Segunda forma. Por correo INSTITUCIONAL de gmail • Activar su cuenta • Buscar símbolo (9puntos) que representa GOOGLE APPS, seleccionar MEET ……… Lleva al programa de Meet
  3. 3. Fanny López Valek Docente de Tecnología Tercera Forma Por el programa ClassRoom Envio de link de la reunión para los estudiantes • En el tablón de anuncios se envía un mensaje para todos los estudiantes de la clase y se agrega el link de la reunión de la clase obtenido de la creación de esta. Ver mas en este video tutorial • Tutorial Google Meet - Crea una Reunión para tu Clase https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X_I9tFXhsCE • GOOGLE CLASSROOM Y MEET: Cómo EVITAR💡que tus ALUMNOS se UNAN a las reuniones ANTES Y DESPUÉS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mQSwILxPsHc • Crear una Sala de profesores virtual con Google Meet y Classroom. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-A5FswIehkI Formas de acceder a MEET con el classroom
  4. 4. Fanny López Valek Docente de Tecnología Conociendo MEET
  5. 5. Fanny López Valek Docente de Tecnología Forma de Programar Reuniones Primera forma Por calendario • Buscar símbolo (9puntos) que representa GOOGLE APPS, seleccionar calendario Segunda forma Directamente por el botón de creación • Unirse o crear
  6. 6. Fanny López Valek Docente de Tecnología Otra forma de acceder al calendario para programar la reunion Cuando me invitan y envían código de acceso por correo o por calendario UNIRSE CREAR CREAR
  7. 7. Fanny López Valek Docente de Tecnología Crear reunión e invitar por calendario Por calendario • Seleccionar día y hora • Colocar titulo reunión o CLASE • Agregar correo de invitados • En ubicación seleccionar AGREGAR VIDEOCONFERENCIA • Descripción • Guardar
  8. 8. Correo de invitación Link de acceso a la reunión Correo de invitación Información sobre la convocatoria
  9. 9. Fanny López Valek Docente de Tecnología Por la aplicación • Clic en botón Unirse o crear una reunión • Reconoce cámara y micrófono para el audio y se hace clic en UNIRSE AHORA Crear reunión e invitar por aplicación
  10. 10. Fanny López Valek Docente de Tecnología Durante la reunión Link que se genera una sola vez para enviar a los invitados y se replica muchas veces por medio del correo
  11. 11. Fanny López Valek Docente de Tecnología Personas en la reunión Personas activas C h a t Información y archivos de la reunion Activar o desactivar Compartir mi información Durante la reunión
  12. 12. Fanny López Valek Docente de Tecnología Link o enlace de la reunión para invitar a la reunión Agregar o ver Ver archivos compartidos
  13. 13. Fanny López Valek Docente de Tecnología Para que los asistentes vean su información Solo el navegador todo
  14. 14. Fanny López Valek Docente de Tecnología Formas de ver mi pantalla Verificar el funcionamiento de la cámara y micrófono
  15. 15. Fanny López Valek Docente de Tecnología Link de Video tutoriales Pasos iniciales • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9vpxVSh9tiI Pasos iniciales • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fw1a2t_AeIo Cómo Hacer Videoconferencia con Alumnos • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8-bz-FrC5YY Meet y classroom • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mQSwILxPsHc

