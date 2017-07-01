PowerPoint Show by Andrew ♫ Turn on Speakers
Olivia de Havilland was born in 1916 in Tokyo, Japan. She signed with Warner Brothers in 1935 and in 1939 appeared as Mela...
"A Midsummer Night's Dream" (1935)
With Errol Flynn in "Captain Blood" (1935)
With Frederic March in "Anthony Adverse" (1936)
With Errol Flynn and Patric Knowles in "The Charge Of The Light Brigade" (1936)
With Brian Aherne in "The Great Garrick" (1937)
With Errol Flynn in "The Adventures of Robin Hood" (1938)
With George Brent and John Payne in "Wings of the Navy" (1939)
"Gone With the Wind" (1939)
Olivia as Melanie in Gone With the Wind (1939)
With Leslie Howard in "Gone With The Wind" (1939)
With Errol Flynn in "Dodge City" (1939)
"The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex" (1939)
With Errol Flynn in "They Died With Their Boots On" (1939)
With Charles Boyer and Paulette Goddard in "Hold Back The Dawn" (1941)
With James Cagney and Rita Hayworth in "The Strawberry Blonde" (1941)
With Bette Davis in "In This Our Life" (1942)
"To Each His Own" (1946)
With Lew Ayres in "The Dark Mirror" (1946)
With Griff Barnett in "To Each His Own" (1946)
"The Snake Pit" (1948)
Olivia with Montgomery Clift in "The Heiress" (1949)
With Richard Burton in "My Cousin Rachel" (1952)
With Bette Davis in "Hush, Hush, Sweet Charlotte (1964)
Olivia in "The Swarm" (1978)
Happy Birthday Olivia!
Olivia de Havilland Birthday
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Olivia de Havilland Birthday

35 views

Published on

101st Birthday

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
35
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Olivia de Havilland Birthday

  1. 1. PowerPoint Show by Andrew ♫ Turn on Speakers
  2. 2. Olivia de Havilland was born in 1916 in Tokyo, Japan. She signed with Warner Brothers in 1935 and in 1939 appeared as Melanie in Gone with the Wind. The role gained her recognition and she went on to win Academy Awards for the films To Each His Own and The Heiress. She now lives in Paris, France.
  3. 3. "A Midsummer Night's Dream" (1935)
  4. 4. With Errol Flynn in "Captain Blood" (1935)
  5. 5. With Frederic March in "Anthony Adverse" (1936)
  6. 6. With Errol Flynn and Patric Knowles in "The Charge Of The Light Brigade" (1936)
  7. 7. With Brian Aherne in "The Great Garrick" (1937)
  8. 8. With Errol Flynn in "The Adventures of Robin Hood" (1938)
  9. 9. With George Brent and John Payne in "Wings of the Navy" (1939)
  10. 10. "Gone With the Wind" (1939)
  11. 11. Olivia as Melanie in Gone With the Wind (1939)
  12. 12. With Leslie Howard in "Gone With The Wind" (1939)
  13. 13. With Errol Flynn in "Dodge City" (1939)
  14. 14. "The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex" (1939)
  15. 15. With Errol Flynn in "They Died With Their Boots On" (1939)
  16. 16. With Charles Boyer and Paulette Goddard in "Hold Back The Dawn" (1941)
  17. 17. With James Cagney and Rita Hayworth in "The Strawberry Blonde" (1941)
  18. 18. With Bette Davis in "In This Our Life" (1942)
  19. 19. "To Each His Own" (1946)
  20. 20. With Lew Ayres in "The Dark Mirror" (1946)
  21. 21. With Griff Barnett in "To Each His Own" (1946)
  22. 22. "The Snake Pit" (1948)
  23. 23. Olivia with Montgomery Clift in "The Heiress" (1949)
  24. 24. With Richard Burton in "My Cousin Rachel" (1952)
  25. 25. With Bette Davis in "Hush, Hush, Sweet Charlotte (1964)
  26. 26. Olivia in "The Swarm" (1978)
  27. 27. Happy Birthday Olivia!

×