Four squares quiz 2

♫ Turn on Speakers
B A DC Look carefully at the 4 squares: A, B, C, and D. I will be asking you questions about these squares. Are you ready?
Q 1 4 Squares QuizQuiz # 1 Divide the white area in square A into two equal pieces. It’s easy!! Isn’t it? B A DC
B A DC Here is the answer! 4 Squares Quiz 1. 2.
B A DC Of course you knew it! :) 4 Squares Quiz 1. 2.
B A DC Come on... It’s not too difficult! 4 Squares Quiz Divide the white area in square B into three equal pieces. Quiz #...
B A DC Here is the answer! 4 Squares Quiz Give up? 1. 2. 3.
B A DC You knew the answer right? or?? :)) 4 Squares Quiz 1. 2. 3.
B A DC OK!!! 4 Squares Quiz
B A DC Very difficult ?? Yes, kind of ! Divide the white area in square C into four equal pieces. Quiz # 3
B A DC Still thinking??? 4 Squares Quiz
B A DC Come on! You can do it !! 4 Squares Quiz
B A DC Take your time. Click If you want to see the solution! 4 Squares Quiz
B A DC Here is the solution! 4 Squares Quiz 1. 2. 3. 4.
Could you have solved it? :))) B A DC 4 Squares Quiz 1. 2. 3. 4.
B A DC Get ready here comes the last Question! 4 Squares Quiz
B A DC World record is 7 seconds !! 4 Squares Quiz Divide the area D into seven equal pieces. Quiz # 4
B A DC Time is up! 4 Squares Quiz
B A DC Any idea?? 4 Squares Quiz
B A DC I can wait !! Click when you are bored! 4 Squares Quiz
B A DC Here is the answer! 4 Squares Quiz
B A DC Was it really that difficult? 4 Squares Quiz
B A DC It was just to see how our minds can be conditioned! :)))) 4 Squares Quiz
4 Squares Quiz Lesson learned : • Most of the time, our mind gets conditioned so much by the circumstances that - we can n...
4 Squares Quiz BE SIMPLE IN LIFE !! GREATNESS OF THIS MAN WAS HIS SIMPLICITY
4 Squares Quiz HAVE A NICE DAY!!
×