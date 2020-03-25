Comprasinteligentesdip nutri florenciaromero2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
M.C. FLORENCIA B. ROMERO ORTIZ
UNA COMPRA INTELIGENTE ES UN PILAR DE LA PLANIFICACIÓN ALIMENTARIA. BIEN HECHA, AHORRA TIEMPO, DINERO Y ES MÁS FÁCIL QUE I...
 No tener alimentos de reserva que solo aumentan la cantidad de caloría en tu dieta, galletas, tostadas, panes, etc)  Pa...
ANTES DE COMPRAR  No siempre es fácil por las muchas alternativas de alimentos y productos y se nos hace difícil saber cu...
 Escribe una LISTA POR GRUPO DE ALIMENTOS, evitarás olvidos, ahorrarás tiempo y dinero al no comprar alimentos fuera de t...
DURANTE LA COMPRA Compra una cantidad suficiente de alimentos que duren hasta tu próxima compra Los alimentos perecederos:...
 No compres alimentos caducados o con fecha cercana de caducidad.  Si compras OFERTAS, confirma la calidad y la fecha de...
El etiquetado nutricional es una herramienta de gran utilidad para la selección de alimentos. ¡Sácale partido! Calorías: C...
Sodio: su alto contenido, aumenta el riesgo de hipertensión, y mayor riesgo de enfermedad cardíaca. Colesterol: un alto co...
Frutas y verduras: Escoge frutas y verduras firmes, maduras y sin muchas manchas. Compra sólo para dos días de forma que s...
Los mejores momentos para comprar Los supermercados en general suben sus precios los fines de semana, de acuerdo a los exp...
EN LAS ETIQUETAS TAMBIÉN ES IMPORTANTE CHECAR:  Las frases engañosas como "saludables" o "con bajo contenido de grasa“, "...
 Aproveche al máximo lo que compra  evitar el desperdicio de comida:  Compre una variedad de alimentos saludables. Que ...
como realizar compras inteligentes maximizando recursos

como realizar compras inteligentes maximizando recursos

