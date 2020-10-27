Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Restaurant LOLO´S FOOD
INDICE: ¿QUIENES SOMOS?............................................................................1 ¿A QUE NOS DEDICAMOS?...
¿QUIENES SOMOS? LOLO´S FOOD es una cadena de restaurant que busca hacer felices a sus clientes con su deliciosa comida. No...
¿A QUE NOS DEDICAMOS? • Esta enorme familiase dedica a que todos/as puedan disfrutar de las mas deliciosas comidas prepara...
NUESTROS PRODUCTOS
COMO ADQUIRIR NUESTROS PRODUCTOS 1. En uno de nuestros locales 2. Pidiendo a un delivery
CEO COMPRAS PROVEEDORES LOGISTICA PRODUCCIÓN ALMACÉN LOGISTICA MARKETING ESTRATEGIA ANALITICA COMERCIAL INTERNACIONAL NACI...
COMO CONTACTARSE CON NOSOTROS NUESTRA PAGINA WEB: WWW.LOLO´SFOOD.COM INSTAGRAM: LOLO´S FOOD.OFICIAL
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Menus

11 views

Published on

LOLO´S FOOD, cadena de restaurantes

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Menus

  1. 1. Restaurant LOLO´S FOOD
  2. 2. INDICE: ¿QUIENES SOMOS?............................................................................1 ¿A QUE NOS DEDICAMOS?.............................................................2 NUESTROS PRODUCTOS.................................................................3 COMO ADQUIRIR NUESTROS PRODUCTOS............................4 NUESTRA ORGANIZACIÓN............................................................5 COMO CONTACTARSE CON NOSOTROS...................................6
  3. 3. ¿QUIENES SOMOS? LOLO´S FOOD es una cadena de restaurant que busca hacer felices a sus clientes con su deliciosa comida. Nos pueden encontrar en casi todos los países del mundo adaptándonos a las costumbres y dándoles algo nuevo para probar
  4. 4. ¿A QUE NOS DEDICAMOS? • Esta enorme familiase dedica a que todos/as puedan disfrutar de las mas deliciosas comidas preparadas por nuestros calificados chefs. Ademas nos ocuparemos que no solo sea un almuerzo o cena, haciendo que se creen momentos inolvidables.
  5. 5. NUESTROS PRODUCTOS
  6. 6. COMO ADQUIRIR NUESTROS PRODUCTOS 1. En uno de nuestros locales 2. Pidiendo a un delivery
  7. 7. CEO COMPRAS PROVEEDORES LOGISTICA PRODUCCIÓN ALMACÉN LOGISTICA MARKETING ESTRATEGIA ANALITICA COMERCIAL INTERNACIONAL NACIONAL ADMINISTRACIÓN CONTABILIDAD Y FISCAL FINANZAS Y ESTRATEGIA RRHH Y LABORAL NUESTRA ORGANIZACIÓN
  8. 8. COMO CONTACTARSE CON NOSOTROS NUESTRA PAGINA WEB: WWW.LOLO´SFOOD.COM INSTAGRAM: LOLO´S FOOD.OFICIAL

×