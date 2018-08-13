Successfully reported this slideshow.
a e i o u Las Vocales Peque�os Emprendedores
a e o a u
a b e j a
e i a u e
e l e f a n t e
i i e a u
g u a n ai
o i a o e
j oo
u u a o e
u v a
�Qu� imagen inicia con vocal? oso sopa uniforme �rbol mesa
Vocales minusculas
