Sydney opéra

Partie 1: Jorn UTZON1- la biographie de l’architecte 2- son enfance 3- carrière et formation 4- le style de utzon 5- ses r...
La biographie de l’architecte : Nom: Jørn Oberg Utzon Date de naissance: 19 avril 1918 Copenhague (Danemark) Nationalité: ...
Carrière et formation: 1/ Après avoir obtenu son diplôme à l’Académie des Beaux Arts, en 1942 sous la direction de Steen E...
Le style utzon (expressionnisme ) - L'architecture expressionniste est un mouvement architectural qui se développa en Euro...
les réalisation: 1/ Pavillon à Alsgarde (1959, Danemark) 2/ Extension de la maison Leidersdorf (1941, Danemark) 3/ Académi...
Célèbres réalisations: le Parlement à Koweït Utzon Center, Aalborg Opéra de Sydney
La fiche technique du projet: Type: culturelle Fonction: salle d’opéra Lieu: Australie, Sydney Architecte: Jørn Oberg Utzo...
L’histoire : - Le projet de construire l'Opéra est né à la fin des années 1940 quand Eugèn Goossens, directeur du Conserva...
Description de l’opéra : L'opéra se compose de trois groupes de "coquilles" voûtées et entrelacées qui abritent les deux p...
La salle de théâtreLa salle d’opéra L’entrée de l’opéra
L’Inspiration de la forme: Jorn utzon s’est inspiré des formes organiques, de la nature, des coquilles, des voiliers , des...
La forme de base : - Pour on arrivé a la conception des coques jorn utzon a due commencé par la décomposition d’un sphère ...
Le croquis: La conception des coques a travers le système des sphères L’analyse des plans:
Plan de masse:
Plan RDC: Le RDC se compose de: -Théâtre dramatique - des studios pour les acteurs - salles de répétition - foyer (cafétér...
Plan 1er étage: Le 1ér étage se compose de: -Green room - studios des acteurs - cafétéria - restaurant
Plan 2éme étage: Se compose de: -La salle d’opérât - la salle de concert
La division des espaces:
La façade principale: - La 1er chose qui caractérise la façade principale se sont les marches qui la séparent da la voie -...
Les matériaux utilisé: - Le béton pour la base - Béton précontraint recouvert de tuile de céramique blanche pour les coque...
La façade latéral droite: Elle se compose d’une base rectangulaire qui marque la stabilité du projet et un toit de coque c...
La façade latéral gauche: Elle est identique a la façade latérale droite Elle se compose d’une base rectangulaire qui marq...
La volumétrie: L’opéra de Sydney est la combinaison des formes complexes dérivé des formes simples : - le parallélépipède ...
Les principes de l’architecte : Les influences de Jorn utzon: Influencé par son père qui était un architecte naval et l’en...
conclusion: Malgré la simplicité fonctionnelle de l’opéra de Sydney elle a put fasciné le monde par sa forme complexe et s...
  1. 1. Partie 1: Jorn UTZON1- la biographie de l’architecte 2- son enfance 3- carrière et formation 4- le style de utzon 5- ses réalisations 6- ses célèbres réalisations Partie 2: l’opéra de Sydney 1- la fiche technique 2- l’histoire de l’opéra 3- description extérieure et intérieure 4- inspiration 5- forme de base (origine de la forme) 6- analyse des plans a/ plan de masse b/ plan RDC c/ plan 1er étage d/ plan 2émé étage 7- analyse des façades 8- les inspirations de l’architecte 7- les principes de l’architecte et du projet 9- conclusion
  2. 2. La biographie de l’architecte : Nom: Jørn Oberg Utzon Date de naissance: 19 avril 1918 Copenhague (Danemark) Nationalité: danois Formation: Académie des beaux-arts de Copenhague Profession: architecte Style architectural: expressionnisme Date de décès: 29 novembre 2008 Copenhague (Danemark) Célèbre réalisation: Opéra de Sydney et le Parlement à Koweït Enfance: Jorn Utzon est né au sein d’une famille cultivée ayant participé à l’exécution du chantier naval d'Aalborg, ville où il grandit. Son père construisait des navires et des yachts, il a la chance d’assister à des chantiers et de pénétrer dans des ateliers de production artisanales, les modèles et les forces de travail font partie de son enfance et forge son œuvre.
  3. 3. Carrière et formation: 1/ Après avoir obtenu son diplôme à l’Académie des Beaux Arts, en 1942 sous la direction de Steen Eiler Rasmussen, il part s’installer en Suède, pays neutre pendant la Seconde Guerre mondiale. 2/ le 5 mai 1945, Utzon crée un projet d’habitations temporaires pour la reconstruction d’après-guerre des villes européennes. 3/ il gagne la médaille d’or de l’Académie avec son projet du bâtiment de l’Académie Royale de la musique du Danemark érigée sur une plateforme. 4/ À la fin de la guerre, il rentre avec sa famille au Danemark et y ouvre sa propre agence. 5/ De 1945 à 1947, en collaboration avec Tobias Faber, il intervient dans de nombreuses compétitions pour la réalisation d’édifices publics et de complexes d’habitation paysagés. 6/ Durant ces années il voyage beaucoup, en particulier en Amérique (Mexique, États-Unis) et en Asie (Chine, Japon, Inde). En 1947, pendant un séjour au Maroc, pour la création d’une série d’usines, il découvre l’architecture marocaine qui a une influence décisive sur son travail. 7/ En 1947, ils collaborent pour le projet de la Gare centrale d'Oslo avec Arne Korsmo La gare centrale d'Oslo The RIBA Gold médaille
  4. 4. Le style utzon (expressionnisme ) - L'architecture expressionniste est un mouvement architectural qui se développa en Europe du Nord pendant les premières décennies du XX e siècle en parallèle avec l'Expressionnisme dans les arts appliqués et vivants. - Il connais un grand développement en Allemagne. Ce mouvement touche de nombreux domaines artistiques, comme la musique, le cinéma, la littérature et la peinture. Le concept de l'art expressionniste est de toucher le spectateur au plus profond de lui- même, lui procurant une réaction Emotionnelle immédiate. Les ouvres expressionnistes sont marquées par l'importance des symboles, la psychanalyse, mais aussi par l'atmosphère de malaise et de troubles d'une Europe aux portes de la Première Guerre mondiale. La Tour Einstein Exemples: BURJ AL ARAB HOTEL Résidence Tilia
  5. 5. les réalisation: 1/ Pavillon à Alsgarde (1959, Danemark) 2/ Extension de la maison Leidersdorf (1941, Danemark) 3/ Académie Royale de la Musique (1944-1945, Copenhague 4/ Habitation temporaire (1945, Danemark) 5/ Usine de papier (1947, Maroc) 6/ Logements (1947, Maroc) 7/ Château d’eau de Svaneke (1949-1951, Danemark) 8/ Lotissement (1951, Norvège) 9/ Maison de Utzon à Hellebaek (1950-1952, Danemark) 10/ Maison Middelboe (1953-1955, Holte, Danemark) 11/ Maison Herstad (1953-1954, Rungsted, Danemark) 12/ Lotissement à Bjuv (1956, Suède) 13/ Lotissement à Planetstaden (1956-1957, Lund, Suède) 14/ Opéra de Sydney (1956-1973, Australie) 15/ Maison Banck (1958, Helsingborg, Suède) 16/ Lotissement à Fredensborg (1959-1965, Danemark) 17/ Melli Bank (1959-1960, Téhéran, Iran) 18/ Logements collectifs à Birkebo (1960, Helsingor, Danemark) 19/ Marché à Elineberg (1960, Helsingborg, Suède) 20/ Maison Herneryd (1960-1962, Helsingborg, Suède) 21/ Centre de remise en forme à Helsingor (1962-1966, Danemark) Utzon Center, Aalborg (2005-08) Hammershøj Care Centre
  6. 6. Célèbres réalisations: le Parlement à Koweït Utzon Center, Aalborg Opéra de Sydney
  7. 7. La fiche technique du projet: Type: culturelle Fonction: salle d’opéra Lieu: Australie, Sydney Architecte: Jørn Oberg Utzon Inauguration: 20 octobre 1973 (16 ans de construction de 1957 à 1973) Superficie: 1.8 HA Capacité: 5 738 personnes Dimensions: 183 mètres de longueur et 120 mètres au niveau de sa plus grande largeur Matériaux: le béton, vers, métal, tuiles de céramique blanche Structure: Poteau poutre l’opéra est supporté par 580 piliers de béton qui s'enfoncent jusqu'à 25 mètres au-dessous du niveau de la mer. budget prévu: 7 millions de dollars australiens budget réel: 102 millions de dollars australiens
  8. 8. L’histoire : - Le projet de construire l'Opéra est né à la fin des années 1940 quand Eugèn Goossens, directeur du Conservatoire de musique de l'État de Nouvelle-Galles du Sud fit campagne pour obtenir un lieu adéquat à de grandes productions théâtrales ou musicales. À cette époque-là, de telles productions se tenaient à la Mairie de Sydney, mais celle-ci ne suffisait plus. Avant 1954, Goossens réussit à obtenir le soutien du Premier ministre de l'État, Joseph Cahill, qui commande une étude. C'est également lui qui insiste pour que le site de Bennelong Point soit choisi pour accueillir le projet. Cahill aurait voulu au contraire qu'il soit sur ou du moins près de la gare de Wynyard (au nord-ouest du CBD de Sydney). - Le concours d'architecture que lance Cahill reçoit 233 propositions. En 1955, le jury du concours a finalement décidé de retenir le projet de l'architecte danois Jørn Utzon. En 1966, J. Utzon quitte le chantier suite à un différent avec le nouveau gouvernement de Nouvelle- Galles du Sud. La construction fut reprise par un groupe d'architecte locaux.
  9. 9. Description de l’opéra : L'opéra se compose de trois groupes de "coquilles" voûtées et entrelacées qui abritent les deux principaux lieux de représentation et un restaurant. Les "coquilles" disposées sur une vaste plate-forme sont entourées de terrasses qui font office de promenades piétonnes. La toiture, composée de plus d'un million de tuiles de céramique blanche, est inspirée de bol japonais. L'intérieur est entièrement fait avec du granit rose, qui provient des carrières de Tarana (ville du sud de l'Australie) L'opéra abrite 5 studios de répétition, 2 grands halls d'entrée, 4 restaurants, 6 bars, de nombreux magasins de souvenirs, et 5 théâtres : *La grande salle de concert avec 2679 sièges. Elle contient le plus grand orgue mécanique du monde (plus de 10 000 tuyaux). *L'opéra proprement dit avec 1547 sièges. C'est lui qui accueille les représentations de l'Opéra d'Australie. *La salle de théâtre avec 544 sièges. *Une plus petite salle de théâtre avec 398 sièges. *Le studio de théâtre avec 364 sièges
  10. 10. La salle de théâtreLa salle d’opéra L’entrée de l’opéra
  11. 11. L’Inspiration de la forme: Jorn utzon s’est inspiré des formes organiques, de la nature, des coquilles, des voiliers , des ailles des oiseaux L’origine de la forme: L'Opéra de Sydney constitue un chef-d'œuvre de l'architecture du XXe siècle. Son importance repose sur sa conception et sa construction Son architecture originale au bord de la mer rappelle un voilier Les coque du toit représente des coquillages (les petite coques) et des voiles (les grandes coques)
  12. 12. La forme de base : - Pour on arrivé a la conception des coques jorn utzon a due commencé par la décomposition d’un sphère - L’idée du sphère lui rappel l’épluche d’orange Décomposition du sphère Les coquesAprès 3 ans de recherche pour une géométrie de base pour les coques complexes, j’ai arrivé en octobre 1961 à une solution sphérique montré si dessous, j’appel ça ma clef pour les coques Jorn Utzon Maquette à l’entrée de l’opérât
  13. 13. Le croquis: La conception des coques a travers le système des sphères L’analyse des plans:
  14. 14. Plan de masse:
  15. 15. Plan de masse:
  16. 16. Plan RDC: Le RDC se compose de: -Théâtre dramatique - des studios pour les acteurs - salles de répétition - foyer (cafétéria)
  17. 17. Plan 1er étage: Le 1ér étage se compose de: -Green room - studios des acteurs - cafétéria - restaurant
  18. 18. Plan 2éme étage: Se compose de: -La salle d’opérât - la salle de concert
  19. 19. La division des espaces:
  20. 20. La façade principale: - La 1er chose qui caractérise la façade principale se sont les marches qui la séparent da la voie -Elle se compose de trois blocs indépendants en forme de coquillage - sa forme courbé exprime le mouvement et le dynamisme Les matériaux utilisés: - Le béton pour la base - Béton précontraint recouvert de tuile de céramique blanche pour les coques - Les murs en verre
  21. 21. Les matériaux utilisé: - Le béton pour la base - Béton précontraint recouvert de tuile de céramique blanche pour les coques - Les murs en verre La façade postérieure: Situé au bord de la mer Elle se compose de: partie inférieure base carré exprime la stabilité et la partie supérieure une superposition de coquilles qui ajoute un coté artistique et dynamique au projet
  22. 22. La façade latéral droite: Elle se compose d’une base rectangulaire qui marque la stabilité du projet et un toit de coque courbé qui exprime le dynamisme Cette composition exprime l’équilibre entre le rectangle et les courbe La forme générale rappel les voilier Les matériaux utilisé: - Le béton pour la base - Béton précontraint recouvert de tuile de céramique blanche pour les coques - Les murs en verre
  23. 23. La façade latéral gauche: Elle est identique a la façade latérale droite Elle se compose d’une base rectangulaire qui marque la stabilité du projet et un toit de coque courbé qui exprime le dynamisme Cette composition exprime l’équilibre entre le rectangle et les courbe Les matériaux utilisé: - Le béton pour la base - Béton précontraint recouvert de tuile de céramique blanche pour les coques - Les murs en verre
  24. 24. La volumétrie: L’opéra de Sydney est la combinaison des formes complexes dérivé des formes simples : - le parallélépipède - la sphère Le parallélépipède a subi une soustraction au niveaux des arrêtes La soustraction du sphère en coquille Donc la forme représente la superposition des coquilles sur le parallélépipède soustrait
  25. 25. Les principes de l’architecte : Les influences de Jorn utzon: Influencé par son père qui était un architecte naval et l’environnement dans lequel il a grandi intéressé à l’architecture vernaculaire et traditionnelle de différentes cultures. 1/ Utilisation de courbes 2/redéfinir la relation de l’existence humaine avec les espaces vécus à travers l’architecture. 3/ utiliser des formes organiques 4/ l’affirmation des valeurs esthétiques et humanistes 5/ la fragmentation des volumes et leur 6/ d’utiliser les bons matériaux selon leurs qualités spécifiques pour créer une construction naturellement harmonieuse 7/ L’importance des émotions et des symboles concevoir d’immenses constructions 8/ s’inspire de l’univers minéral (navires) Les principes du projet: 1/ Utilisation de courbes 2/ Utilisation de matériaux modernes 3/ construction des forme grandioses 4/ La distorsion des formes 5/ L’importance des émotions et des symboles 6/ s’inspire de l’univers minéral
  26. 26. conclusion: Malgré la simplicité fonctionnelle de l’opéra de Sydney elle a put fasciné le monde par sa forme complexe et son intégration a son environnement Elle est devenue le symbole de la ville de Sydney et en 2007 inscrite au patrimoine national de l’UNESCO Enfin on conclus que la forme est aussi importante que la fonction dans un édifice

