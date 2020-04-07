Successfully reported this slideshow.
Les arthropodes
Les arthropodes Présentation d’un ensemble d’espèces d’arthropodes responsables de la bio- détérioration des patrimoines a...
-3 sous embranchements : Sous embranchement des trilobitomorphes Sous embranchement des chélicérates - Classe : Trilobites...
Sous embranchement des antennates mandibulates Classe des Myriapodes: Le corps est formé d'une tête suivie d'un grand nomb...
Les sous embranchements des arthropodes: Classification des arthropodes
-Caractéristiques générales -les arthropodes sont des animaux invertébrés à squelette externe chitineux, dont le corps est...
Les arthropodes responsables de la bio- détérioration des patrimoines artistiques et culturels. Les insectes Les objets de...
Les conditions optimales pour leur développement sont : - une température de 20 à 30°C, - une humidité relative entre 60 e...
Les poissons d’argent et firebrats sont souvent désignés sous le nom de «bristletails» (ou «fishmoths», «tasseltails» ou «...
Ces insectes se nourrissent de débris variés : farine, pain, viande et cadavres d’insectes ou d’autres poissons d’argent !...
Les techniques de lutte En les piégeant Recouvrir l’extérieur de petits pots de verre (type pots pour bébés) d’un adhésif ...
Les mites appartiennent à la famille des teignes. Elles se présentent sous la forme de petits papillons, dont l'espérance ...
Les techniques de lutte Prévention d'abord Existe-t-il des produits naturels qui permettent de lutter efficacement contre ...
Les termites appartiennent au règne animal, à l'embranchement des arthropodes, à la classe des insectes et à l'ordre des i...
Les techniques de lutte piège de carton. Procurez-vous quelques morceaux de carton plats, mouillez-les et empilez-les les ...
Conclusion pour éviter de tomber sur ces cas , il faut prendre des prévention en assurant l’hygiène par l’entretient régul...
Les arthropodes et le patrimoine
Les arthropodes et le patrimoine

Présentation d’un ensemble d’espèces d’arthropodes responsables de la bio- détérioration des patrimoines artistiques et culturels.

Les arthropodes et le patrimoine

  1. 1. Présentation d’un ensemble d’espèces d’arthropodes responsables de la bio- détérioration des patrimoines artistiques et culturels. Aouadi feriel Université: badji mokhtar Annaba Département: d’architecture
  2. 2. Le sommaire 1- Description des arthropodes 2- la classification 3- les caractéristique Partie 01 Partie 02 1- l’impact des insectes sur le patrimoine culturel et artistique 2- les insectes nocif aux œuvres 3- les condition de leurs apparition 4- les signes 5- les préventions 6-les actions de lutte Partie 03 7- Les exemples 8- conclusion
  3. 3. Les arthropodes
  4. 4. Les arthropodes Présentation d’un ensemble d’espèces d’arthropodes responsables de la bio- détérioration des patrimoines artistiques et culturels. L'embranchement des Arthropodes est celui qui a le plus de succès sur notre planète. On retrouve des Arthropodes en abondance dans tous les habitats, des pics de montagne neigeux aux fosses abyssales, et des déserts aux forêts tropicales. L’étymologie du mot arthropode se compose ainsi - arthro signifie articulé et - Podes signifie pieds. Les animaux désignés sous le nom d'Arthropodes constituent, au sein des invertébrés, un embranchement intermédiaire entre les Vers et les Mollusques. Il existe trois sous embranchements des arthropodes chaque sous embranchement comporte des classes qui contient des ordres -3 sous embranchements : Sous embranchement des trilobitomorphes Sous embranchement des chélicérates Sous embranchement des antennates mandibulates http://bio-fsa.uiz.ac.ma/etudiant/images/ressources/tp/tp_sv4_faunistique_arthropodes.pdf http://www.afblum.be/bioafb/arthropo/arthropo.htm
  5. 5. -3 sous embranchements : Sous embranchement des trilobitomorphes Sous embranchement des chélicérates - Classe : Trilobites Il s'agit d'un groupe d'arthropodes marins fossiles qui vivaient dans les mers du paléozoïque (= ère primaire) possédant une carapace dorsale divisée en 3 lobes longitudinaux. On trouve 3 parties dans le sens antéropostérieur. (Khêlé = pince ; Keras = cornes) :possèdent une paire d'appendices en forme de pince : les Chélicères et une paire d'appendices tactiles : les pédipalpes de forme variable. Le corps est souvent subdivisé en deux parties : prosome et opisthososme Classe :Arachnides Ordre :Scorpionides arachnides les plus primitifs, le métasome se termine par un aiguillon venimeux Classe :Arachnides Ordre :Pseudoscorpions les pédipalpes grandes sont transformées en pinces venimeuses.
  6. 6. Sous embranchement des antennates mandibulates Classe des Myriapodes: Le corps est formé d'une tête suivie d'un grand nombre d'anneaux qui se ressemblent tous, de sorte qu'on ne distingue ni thorax ni abdomen. Ordre des Chilopodes Ordre des diplopodes Classe des Crustacés Ce sont des Arthropodes à respiration branchiale, munis de deux paires d'antennes, chez lesquels chaque anneau porte, au côté ventral, une paire d'appendices articulés Deux grands groupes : Entomostracés = crustacés inférieure : Malacostracés = crustacés supérieure Classe des Insectes Les insectes, de très loin les plus nombreux et les plus importants arthropodes terrestres et dulçaquicoles, ont un corps divisé en trois parties: une tête, un thorax et un abdomen
  7. 7. Les sous embranchements des arthropodes: Classification des arthropodes
  8. 8. -Caractéristiques générales -les arthropodes sont des animaux invertébrés à squelette externe chitineux, dont le corps est segmenté et dont les membres ou appendices sont composés d'articles. -Appendices (1) Il existe des appendices uniramés et biramés Corps segmenté(2) Une des caractéristiques des arthropodes est que leurs corps est métamérisé, (ce sont des cœlomates). Squelette externe (3) Les arthropodes possèdent un exosquelette, ce sont en effet des cuticulates dont la cuticule est segmenté en 3 types de segments : tergite (face dorsale), pleurite (face latérale où s'insèrent les appendices) et sternite (face ventrale).
  9. 9. Les arthropodes responsables de la bio- détérioration des patrimoines artistiques et culturels. Les insectes Les objets de nature organique représentent un « lieu de vie » idéal pour les insectes car ils représentent une ressource alimentaire. De plus, la chaleur, l’humidité, l’obscurité et la tranquillité sont des facteurs propices à leur développement. Parmi les insectes les plus nocifs aux oeuvres, deux espèces prédominent : - les insectes kératophages qui digèrent la kératine, protéine soufrée, présente dans les fourrures, les plumes, le cuir, la laine EX: les mites - les insectes xylophages qui digèrent la cellulose principaux constituants du bois EX: les termites - les poissons d’argent, prédateurs du papier, qui peuvent s’attaquer également aux objets en coton préalablement dégradés.
  10. 10. Les conditions optimales pour leur développement sont : - une température de 20 à 30°C, - une humidité relative entre 60 et 80%, - la présence de saleté et de poussière, - la tranquillité. Les signes : - sciure, trous. - usures en surface, - présence de chiures ou de dépouilles de larves sur l’objet ou le support. La prévention : (musés (patrimoine culturel) -éviter de les introduire (pas de nourriture, pas de plantes, inspection des objets entrants…etc.), - faire en sorte qu’on puisse déceler leur présence (inspection régulière, poser des pièges), - Inspection des objets provenant de l’extérieur ou en retour d’exposition. Actions en cas d’infestation : - circonscrire l’infestation, - isoler les objets infestés, - éliminer les insectes4, - aspirer et nettoyer les locaux, - surveiller les locaux, les objets situés à proximité et les objets traités.
  11. 11. Les poissons d’argent et firebrats sont souvent désignés sous le nom de «bristletails» (ou «fishmoths», «tasseltails» ou «fringetails») en raison des trois appendices en forme de queue qui dépassent de leur dernier segment abdominal. Les lépismes argentés ont des écailles métalliques argentées couvrant leur corps et leurs antennes aussi longtemps que leur corps; ils peuvent atteindre 12 mm de longueur (de la tête à la pointe de l'abdomen). Les deux espèces se déplacent rapidement (y compris latéralement), et leurs corps plats les laissent se cacher dans des crevasses étroites. Les poissons d’argent immatures ressemblent aux adultes, mais n'ont pas d'écailles avant plusieurs mues. les poissons d’argent et les firebrats Firebrats adulte Se sont des insectes de l’ordre des Thysanoures. Poisson d’argent
  12. 12. Ces insectes se nourrissent de débris variés : farine, pain, viande et cadavres d’insectes ou d’autres poissons d’argent ! Ils sont parfois redoutés dans les musés où les photographies, les timbres ou les écrits ils causent des dommages à la surface de papier, les couvertures des livres, carton, des boites; ils mangent la colle et même le Encre indienne des étiquettes des collections sur l'affichage. Ils endommagent les impressions photographiques, le papier revêtements de murs Les dommages qu’ils causent:
  13. 13. Les techniques de lutte En les piégeant Recouvrir l’extérieur de petits pots de verre (type pots pour bébés) d’un adhésif (type ruban isolant) et les placer, ouverture vers le haut, à des endroits où les poissons d’argent ont été observés. Ils pourront grimper au ruban, mais tomberont dans le pot car ils ne peuvent remonter sur les surfaces lisses, comme lorsqu’ils sont piégés dans les lavabos ou les baignoires. En luttant biologiquement Utiliser de la terre à diatomées qui est formée de débris d’algues marines microscopiques. Cette poudre est utilisée pour ses propriétés abrasives car elle use, par contact, la membrane cireuse qui recouvre le corps de l’insecte et qui le protège normalement contre la perte d’eau. L’insecte meurt de déshydratation. Ce produit, non toxique pour l’être humain, peut être saupoudré le long des plinthes, derrière les meubles et sous l’électroménager. http://www.insectes.org/insectes/questions-reponses.html?id_quest=960
  14. 14. Les mites appartiennent à la famille des teignes. Elles se présentent sous la forme de petits papillons, dont l'espérance de vie ne dépasse guère plus de 15 jours. Durant la nuit, la femelle s'accouple, puis va pondre ses œufs sur la laine ou les fourrures. Au bout d'une dizaine de jours, de petites chenilles blanches éclosent. Ce sont ces larves qui coupent les fibres textiles pour s'en faire un cocon et se nourrir. Les maisons chauffées favorisent l'apparition de plusieurs générations par an, donc la persistance d'adultes durant toute l'année. En revanche, les lieux non chauffés réduisent ce cycle à une seule génération qui apparaît en juillet. Les mites (Tineola bisselliella)
  15. 15. Les techniques de lutte Prévention d'abord Existe-t-il des produits naturels qui permettent de lutter efficacement contre les mites ? Georges Chauvin, entomologiste spécialiste des insectes de nos maisons, répond que non. « Actuellement, aucune méthode scientifique et rationnelle de lutte biologique ne semble exister contre les teignes. » La solution efficace est préventive. Elle consiste d'abord à empêcher l'installation des mites dans nos placards en ne rangeant que du linge très propre. Car ces indomptables raffolent de l'odeur humaine et des endroits sombres et paisibles. L’utilisation de lavande, le cèdre …etc. tout les plantes à base de substances très odorantes qui rendent plus difficile la détection des lainages par les teignes. Un anti-mites d'origine végétale est disponible depuis peu : il s'agit d'un vaporisateur à base d'huile de neem. Extraits d'un arbre sauvage des régions tropicales, ses principes actifs attaquent l'hormone de croissance des insectes et freinent leurs capacités de reproduction, tout en ayant une action répulsive. l’action:
  16. 16. Les termites appartiennent au règne animal, à l'embranchement des arthropodes, à la classe des insectes et à l'ordre des isoptères. Ils sont caractérisés par la présence de : -une tête orthognathe, -une paire d'antennes monoliformes, -un développement de type hémimétabole, -deux paires d'ailes de tailles égales (chez l'adulte sexué uniquement). Les mites (Tineola bisselliella) Ils se répartissent en trois castes : les termites sexués, les ouvriers et les soldats. Le roi et la reine sont généralement les seuls individus sexués de la termitière. L'ouvrier (blanc, aveugle, 4 à 6 mm) détruit les bois pour nourrir la colonie. Le soldat (aveugle, 8 mm) possède une grosse tête rousse dotée de puissantes mandibules et assure la défense de la colonie.
  17. 17. Les techniques de lutte piège de carton. Procurez-vous quelques morceaux de carton plats, mouillez-les et empilez-les les uns sur les autres à un endroit où vous pensez qu'il y a beaucoup de termites. Puisque les termites se nourrissent de cellulose (le carton), c'est un excellent piège. Une fois que le carton est rempli de termites, sortez-le dehors dans un endroit sûr et brulez-le. les nématodes bénéfiques. Les nématodes bénéfiques sont de petits vers sans segments, parasites naturels de nuisibles de jardin, dont les termites font partie . Ces nématodes se cherchent des hôtes, par exemple les larves de termites et creusent leurs corps, ce qui provoque la mort généralement en 48 heures. Ils utilisent ensuite le cadavre de leur hôte pour y pondre leurs oeufs.
  18. 18. Conclusion pour éviter de tomber sur ces cas , il faut prendre des prévention en assurant l’hygiène par l’entretient régulier du patrimoine culturel et artistique. Serte la majorité des insectes contribuent a la bio altération du patrimoine mais il existe un autre type d’insecte de bienfaiteurs

×