Equity as an Early Career Academic

Invited talk at the American Physical Society April Meeting, 9 April 2022.



Like many physical systems, the challenge to make physics more equitable is multiscale. The way in which one perceives and is able to change inequities changes over the early phase of an academic career. These changes reflect the scope of one's academic community, the evolving set of career incentives, and a growing ability to directly influence institutional norms. In this talk we provide a framework for how we engage with equity as early career academics. From this framework, we highlight the ways in which early career academics are uniquely qualified to affect change, and the ways institutions can ensure that these academics continue to be agents for positive change as mid-career scientists.