Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Self-Assessment: Workplace Health and Safety Read Introduction Self-Assess RACI Matrix View Scores
Introduction, about the Workplace Health and Safety Self-Assessment Defining, designing, creating, and implementing a proc...
Below are the only valid entries for the assessment. This Self-Assessment is set up to process 1-10 participant's views. W...
31 Will team members regularly document their Workplace Health and Safety work? 5 5 1 4 3 4 1 4 5 5 37 10 3.7 32 Is data c...
65 How do any changes impact the risks of the work you do? 2 5 3 5 4 5 3 5 3 3 38 10 3.8 66 Why the new focus on health ac...
SCORE 218 220 226 231 210 210 215 211 217 215 2173 810 2.7 6 Control Participant 1 Participant 2 Participant 3 Participant...
35 What will happen to employees who cannot safely return to work? 1 1 2 1 1 3 4 1 1 1 16 10 1.6 36 How do on-site health ...
193 What prompted you to work in health? 1 2 1 1 2 1 1 1 1 1 12 10 1.2 194 Do you know what to do if a staff member or one...
Workplace Health and Safety (WHS) - Implementation Toolkit
Workplace Health and Safety (WHS) - Implementation Toolkit
Workplace Health and Safety (WHS) - Implementation Toolkit
Workplace Health and Safety (WHS) - Implementation Toolkit
Workplace Health and Safety (WHS) - Implementation Toolkit
Workplace Health and Safety (WHS) - Implementation Toolkit
Workplace Health and Safety (WHS) - Implementation Toolkit
Workplace Health and Safety (WHS) - Implementation Toolkit
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Business
16 views
Apr. 12, 2021

Workplace Health and Safety (WHS) - Implementation Toolkit

More Information:
https://flevy.com/browse/marketplace/workplace-health-and-safety-whs--implementation-toolkit-5552

The Workplace Health and Safety (WHS) Toolkit includes a set of best-practice templates, step-by-step workplans, and maturity diagnostics for any WHS related project. Please note the above partial preview is ONLY of the Self Assessment Excel Dashboard, referenced in steps 1 and 2 (see below for more details).

Through a 3-step process, this toolkit will guide you from idea to implementation. Please find a below a summary of the 3 steps.

STEP 1: Get your bearings

Start with the latest quick edition of the WHS Self Assessment book in PDF containing 49 requirements to perform a quickscan, get an overview and share with stakeholders.

Organized in a Data Driven improvement cycle RDMAICS (Recognize, Define, Measure, Analyze, Improve, Control and Sustain), check the example pre-filled Self-Assessment Excel Dashboard to get familiar with results generation.

STEP 2: Set concrete goals, tasks, dates and numbers you can track

Featuring 999 new and updated case-based questions, organized into seven core areas of Process Design, this Self-Assessment will help you identify areas in which WHS improvements can be made.

The Self-Assessment Excel Dashboard; with the WHS Self-Assessment and Scorecard you will develop a clear picture of which WHS areas need attention, which requirements you should focus on and who will be responsible for them:

* Shows your organization instant insight in areas for improvement: Auto generates reports, radar chart for maturity assessment, insights per process and participant and bespoke, ready to use, RACI Matrix
* Gives you a professional Dashboard to guide and perform a thorough WHS Self-Assessment
* Is secure: Ensures offline Data Protection of your Self-Assessment results
* Dynamically prioritized projects-ready RACI Matrix shows your organization exactly what to do next

STEP 3: Implement, Track, follow up and revise strategy

The outcomes of STEP 2, the self assessment, are the inputs for STEP 3; Start and manage WHS projects with the 62 implementation resources. There are 62 step-by-step WHS Project Management Form Templates covering over 1500 Workplace Health and Safety project requirements and success criteria.

Got a question about this presentation? Email us at support@flevy.com.

no profile picture user

  • Login to see the comments

  • Be the first to like this

Workplace Health and Safety (WHS) - Implementation Toolkit

  1. 1. Self-Assessment: Workplace Health and Safety Read Introduction Self-Assess RACI Matrix View Scores
  2. 2. Introduction, about the Workplace Health and Safety Self-Assessment Defining, designing, creating, and implementing a process to solve a business challenge or meet a business objective is the most valuable role… In EVERY company, organization and department. Unless you are talking a one-time, single-use project within a business, there should be a process. Whether that process is managed and implemented by humans, AI, or a combination of the two, it needs to be designed by someone with a complex enough perspective to ask the right questions. Someone capable of asking the right questions and step back and say, 'What are we really trying to accomplish here? And is there a different way to look at it?' For more than twenty years, The Art of Service's Self-Assessments empower people who can do just that - whether their title is marketer, entrepreneur, manager, salesperson, consultant, business process manager, executive assistant, IT Manager, CxO etc... - they are the people who rule the future. They are people who watch the process as it happens, and ask the right questions to make the process work better. This Self-Assessment is for managers, advisors, consultants, specialists, professionals and anyone interested in knowing the right questions to ask. Featuring new and updated case-based questions, organized into seven core areas of process design, this Self-Assessment will help you identify areas in which improvements can be made. In using the questions you will be better able to: ❑ diagnose projects, initiatives, organizations, businesses and processes using accepted diagnostic standards and practices ❑ implement evidence-based best practice strategies aligned with overall goals ❑ integrate recent advances in the topic and process design strategies into practice according to best practice guidelines Using a Self-Assessment tool known as the Self-Assessment Radar Chart, you will develop a clear picture of the areas where improvements can be made. This spreadsheet has been designed for 1-10 participants and is easy to expand; multiple spreadsheets can be used to assess with a large group or modify formula's etc. You can use this spreadsheet as the starting point for deeper analysis. One suggestion is to use Pivot Tables, for even more powerful analysis, or import the data in analysis and reporting tools like Tableau, SAP, ZOHO or the Business Intelligence tool of your choice. You are free to use the Self-Assessment contents in your presentations and materials for customers without asking us - we are here to help. The Art of Service has helped hundreds of clients to improve execution and meet the needs of customers better by applying process redesign. How can we help you? For all questions regarding this Self-Assessment or to discuss how our team can help your business achieve true results, please visit https://store.theartofservice.com/contact-us/ Start Self-Assessment This document is a partial preview. Full document download can be found on Flevy: https://flevy.com/browse/document/workplace-health-and-safety-whs--implementation-toolkit-5552
  3. 3. Below are the only valid entries for the assessment. This Self-Assessment is set up to process 1-10 participant's views. When using for less than 10 participants, the entry fields need to stay clear/empty so it does not skew the results. Each participants answer is to be recorded using the drop down box next to the question and select an answer of 1-5, or leave at Non applicable for each question for each process area. In my belief, the answer to the following question is clearly defined: (click 'Not applicable' under Participant name to change value, leave at 'Not applicable' if the question is not matched to your goals/needs) 1 Strongly Disagree 2 Disagree 3 Neutral 4 Agree 5 Strongly Agree Step 1 - Enter the names of the participants here: Participant 1 Participant 2 Participant 3 Participant 4 Participant 5 Participant 6 Participant 7 Participant 8 Participant 9 Participant 10 Step 2 - Now have each participant answer each question for each Process area, under their name. Click 'Not applicable' under Participant name to change value, leave at 'Not applicable' if the question is not matched to your goals/needs. 1 Recognize Participant 1 Participant 2 Participant 3 Participant 4 Participant 5 Participant 6 Participant 7 Participant 8 Participant 9 Participant 10 Total Count Avg "In my belief, the answer to the following question is clearly defined:" 0 0 0 1 How do you address and treat mental health issues? 5 5 4 5 5 5 5 4 5 5 48 10 4.8 2 What would happen if Workplace Health and Safety weren’t done? 3 5 5 2 5 5 5 5 4 1 40 10 4 3 What technology, if any, is needed to support broad access to telework? 5 1 1 5 2 2 5 5 5 2 33 10 3.3 4 Do you need to require anyone in your business to wear a face covering? 5 1 5 5 5 5 4 5 5 5 45 10 4.5 5 How much are sponsors, customers, partners, stakeholders involved in Workplace Health and Safety? In other words, what are the risks, if Workplace Health and Safety does not deliver successfully? 5 5 5 5 4 5 5 5 3 4 46 10 4.6 6 Are safety performance goals identified, tracked, and visibly displayed? 4 5 5 5 5 2 5 5 5 5 46 10 4.6 7 What safety requirements do you need to consider? 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 50 10 5 8 Will employees who have health issues be told to stay home? 5 5 5 2 5 5 2 5 5 5 44 10 4.4 9 Will you need to onboard returning employees again? 5 5 5 5 4 5 5 5 5 3 47 10 4.7 10 What other operational business continuity issues do you need to be thinking about? 5 1 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 46 10 4.6 11 Will you need to clean or ensure appropriate hygiene arrangements before occupying work spaces? 5 5 5 5 2 5 5 5 5 5 47 10 4.7 12 How are you going to measure success? 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 50 10 5 13 Does someone working in a personal office need a mask at all times? 5 5 5 5 5 5 1 5 3 5 44 10 4.4 14 Do you need to give notice to return to work? 3 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 48 10 4.8 15 What is the problem with information about health and health care? 5 5 5 5 2 2 5 3 5 5 42 10 4.2 16 Do you need to give your employer notice to take leave? 4 5 5 5 5 1 5 5 2 1 38 10 3.8 17 How will the employee and customer experience need to change? 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 3 5 48 10 4.8 18 Are there any specific expectations or concerns about the Workplace Health and Safety team, Workplace Health and Safety itself? 3 5 5 5 2 5 5 5 1 5 41 10 4.1 19 What problems are you facing and how do you consider Workplace Health and Safety will circumvent those obstacles? 2 5 5 1 5 5 5 5 3 2 38 10 3.8 20 Is diabetes prevention part of the health insurance coverage offered to employees? 2 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 47 10 4.7 21 Is international travel needed right now? 5 5 1 5 5 5 5 5 1 5 42 10 4.2 22 What does your employer need to do? 5 5 1 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 46 10 4.6 23 Do you still access health services for other medical issues? 5 1 5 5 5 4 5 5 5 5 45 10 4.5 24 Is your safety team clearly identified and is your organizations performance displayed? 5 2 4 3 5 5 5 5 3 5 42 10 4.2 25 Is a consent form needed before screening employees? 5 5 2 5 5 5 5 3 5 5 45 10 4.5 26 Can an employer use return to work as an excuse to terminate problem employees? 5 3 5 2 5 5 5 5 5 5 45 10 4.5 27 What are the identified, emerging and future shortfalls in supply of health workers? 5 2 5 4 5 3 5 4 5 5 43 10 4.3 28 What additional staffing might you need to meet the health needs of employees and staff? 5 5 5 5 2 5 5 5 5 3 45 10 4.5 29 What you need to know about COVID-19? 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 50 10 5 30 Do you need to complete a temperature check as part of the Daily Fit for Work screening? 5 3 5 2 5 5 3 5 5 5 43 10 4.3 31 Have you had any health problems? 5 5 3 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 48 10 4.8 32 What are critical health issues for employees? 5 5 3 5 5 5 5 5 1 5 44 10 4.4 33 What are the expected benefits of Workplace Health and Safety to the stakeholder? 5 2 1 1 5 5 2 5 5 5 36 10 3.6 34 Who else hopes to benefit from it? 5 3 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 48 10 4.8 35 Can the need to enter the confined space be minimised by removing vital equipment or controls out of the confined space? 5 5 5 5 3 5 5 5 5 2 45 10 4.5 36 When do people need health and safety training? 5 1 5 5 4 5 5 5 5 1 41 10 4.1 37 Is your safety team clearly identified and your organizations performance displayed? 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 50 10 5 38 What do you need to keep in mind as business travel starts up again? 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 50 10 5 39 Do you need to continue updating the DFS Register and comply with the Regulations? 4 5 5 5 5 5 2 5 5 3 44 10 4.4 40 How are the Workplace Health and Safety's objectives aligned to the group’s overall stakeholder strategy? 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 1 1 42 10 4.2 41 Who are your key contacts if you have pandemic related issues? 5 5 5 5 5 2 5 5 5 5 47 10 4.7 42 Are appropriate controls in place to identify safety equipment? 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 4 49 10 4.9 43 What are the procedures in your workplace if you come across a machine, equipment or tool that is faulty, broken or in need of maintenance? 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 1 5 5 46 10 4.6 44 Who needs health and safety training? 5 5 5 5 5 2 5 5 2 5 44 10 4.4 45 What health issues are employees interested in addressing? 5 5 5 5 4 5 5 5 5 2 46 10 4.6 46 Do your employees need to return to the workplace? 5 5 5 5 5 1 5 5 4 3 43 10 4.3 47 What additional products or services do your customers need? 5 5 5 5 4 5 5 3 5 5 47 10 4.7 48 How prevalent are behavioral health issues in your workplace? 5 5 2 5 5 5 5 5 3 5 45 10 4.5 49 What else needs to be done at work before you can safely recommence work? 5 3 5 1 1 5 5 1 5 4 35 10 3.5 50 Does the health indicator measure health issues that affect a large proportion of the population? 4 5 5 5 5 1 5 5 5 4 44 10 4.4 51 As a sponsor, customer or management, how important is it to meet goals, objectives? 3 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 48 10 4.8 52 Are safety performance goals identified and tracked? 5 3 1 2 5 5 2 5 5 5 38 10 3.8 53 Is your organization prepared to address the mental health needs of your employees? 5 5 5 5 5 1 5 5 5 2 43 10 4.3 54 What will be needed to retain key employees through the disruption and beyond? 5 5 4 5 5 2 5 4 5 2 42 10 4.2 55 Do you need a virtual program infrastructure for worksite population health promotion efforts? 5 4 5 2 5 5 5 5 5 5 46 10 4.6 56 Who needs to be in the workplace? 1 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 46 10 4.6 57 Does the health indicator measure health issues that are feasible to change? 3 5 5 5 2 3 5 5 3 5 41 10 4.1 58 What are the stakeholder objectives to be achieved with Workplace Health and Safety? 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 3 4 47 10 4.7 59 What situation(s) led to this Workplace Health and Safety Self Assessment? 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 2 5 5 47 10 4.7 60 How has your organizations ensured its asset management information system is relevant to its needs? 3 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 3 46 10 4.6 61 Do you get your prescriptions or other healthcare needs? 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 50 10 5 62 Does the issue affect multiple health outcomes? 3 5 5 5 4 3 5 5 5 4 44 10 4.4 63 What do you need to do to be ready to bring people back to the workplace? 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 2 5 5 47 10 4.7 64 Does the option adequately address the business need? 5 5 5 5 2 5 5 4 5 5 46 10 4.6 65 Is there evidence that students are familiar with the policies and procedures to follow in the event of an environmental exposure? 4 5 5 5 5 5 5 2 3 3 42 10 4.2 66 Can the method of construction or sequence be identified at present? 5 5 5 5 5 5 2 5 5 5 47 10 4.7 67 How should essential employees identify themselves? 1 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 46 10 4.6 68 Can you, as the employer, reduce the hours your staff work every day in an attempt to prevent layoffs? 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 2 5 47 10 4.7 69 What does Workplace Health and Safety success mean to the stakeholders? 5 5 1 5 5 5 3 4 5 5 43 10 4.3 70 How did you raise healthcare provider awareness of diabetes prevention? 4 1 5 4 5 5 5 5 4 5 43 10 4.3 71 Have you taken steps to deal with specific health issues? 5 2 5 5 5 5 3 5 5 5 45 10 4.5 72 What do you need to consult your workers on? 2 5 2 5 5 5 5 5 2 5 41 10 4.1 0 0 0 SCORE 323 313 320 326 327 319 334 332 311 308 3213 720 4.5 2 Define Participant 1 Participant 2 Participant 3 Participant 4 Participant 5 Participant 6 Participant 7 Participant 8 Participant 9 Participant 10 Total Count Avg "In my belief, the answer to the following question is clearly defined:" 0 0 0 1 How is the team tracking and documenting its work? 4 5 4 4 2 5 5 4 4 3 40 10 4 2 Are stakeholder processes mapped? 5 4 5 5 4 1 4 4 4 5 41 10 4.1 3 Where can employers find information on requirements in reference to COVID-19? 4 5 4 4 4 5 1 4 4 4 39 10 3.9 4 Is safety training available or required? 5 4 3 4 4 2 4 5 4 5 40 10 4 5 How should suspected, probable or confirmed cases of COVID-19 be dealt with? 4 5 5 4 4 1 5 5 5 4 42 10 4.2 6 Does the order require that other organizations stop work that is necessary to your healthcare system? 5 5 5 4 4 4 5 5 3 5 45 10 4.5 7 How do you keep key subject matter experts in the loop? 4 4 3 5 1 3 1 5 5 4 35 10 3.5 8 What constraints exist that might impact the team? 4 5 5 4 4 5 5 2 4 2 40 10 4 9 Are there special features that require special arrangements during construction? 5 5 4 1 3 5 4 5 4 3 39 10 3.9 10 What customer feedback methods were used to solicit their input? 4 1 4 3 5 3 5 5 5 3 38 10 3.8 11 If substitutes have been appointed, have they been briefed on the Workplace Health and Safety goals and received regular communications as to the progress to date? 5 5 5 5 4 5 5 5 5 4 48 10 4.8 12 What are the Roles and Responsibilities for each team member and its leadership? Where is this documented? 4 1 5 4 4 4 2 5 4 4 37 10 3.7 13 Have the customer needs been translated into specific, measurable requirements? How? 5 4 4 4 4 4 5 3 5 3 41 10 4.1 14 Is the team formed and are team leaders (Coaches and Management Leads) assigned? 5 2 5 4 5 4 5 4 5 5 44 10 4.4 15 What work tasks will require the use of masks? 5 4 4 4 5 4 5 5 4 5 45 10 4.5 16 Is there a critical path to deliver Workplace Health and Safety results? 4 5 4 1 1 5 5 5 4 1 35 10 3.5 17 How does the Workplace Health and Safety manager ensure against scope creep? 4 2 4 4 5 4 4 5 1 2 35 10 3.5 18 Which public gatherings, if any, will be cancelled? 5 4 5 5 1 5 4 4 2 1 36 10 3.6 19 How was the ‘as is’ process map developed, reviewed, verified and validated? 5 3 4 5 5 4 5 2 3 1 37 10 3.7 20 Is it required that only the employee exposed to the hazard can place or remove the safety lock? 4 4 4 5 2 4 2 5 4 3 37 10 3.7 21 How often are the team meetings? 2 3 3 5 1 2 5 2 5 5 33 10 3.3 22 What are the limits on public gatherings? 4 5 4 5 5 4 4 5 4 2 42 10 4.2 23 Does the team have regular meetings? 1 4 4 4 4 5 5 2 5 4 38 10 3.8 24 Has the Workplace Health and Safety work been fairly and/or equitably divided and delegated among team members who are qualified and capable to perform the work? Has everyone contributed? 5 5 5 4 4 4 5 5 1 3 41 10 4.1 25 Can an employee be required to self-isolate? 4 3 5 5 5 4 5 4 5 5 45 10 4.5 26 Will the sequence of construction create any temporary unstable working platform, which requires additional bracing? 4 4 5 5 5 3 4 5 5 4 44 10 4.4 27 What are the dynamics of the communication plan? 4 5 4 4 5 5 1 4 5 5 42 10 4.2 28 How are essential services defined? 4 5 4 5 5 4 3 5 4 5 44 10 4.4 29 Has the improvement team collected the ‘voice of the customer’ (obtained feedback – qualitative and quantitative)? 5 5 4 1 5 4 4 2 5 5 40 10 4 30 What measures should be taken regarding contractors and cleaning staff accessing the workplace or workplace, and how should your requirements be communicated? 5 5 5 4 4 4 4 5 5 5 46 10 4.6 Workplace Health and Safety Self-Assessment Questions Sustain Control Improve Analyze Measure Define Recognize Show RACI Matrix Results This document is a partial preview. Full document download can be found on Flevy: https://flevy.com/browse/document/workplace-health-and-safety-whs--implementation-toolkit-5552
  4. 4. 31 Will team members regularly document their Workplace Health and Safety work? 5 5 1 4 3 4 1 4 5 5 37 10 3.7 32 Is data collected and displayed to better understand customer(s) critical needs and requirements. 4 2 1 1 5 3 4 4 5 5 34 10 3.4 33 Will team members perform Workplace Health and Safety work when assigned and in a timely fashion? 4 4 4 3 4 5 5 4 5 4 42 10 4.2 34 Does the sequence of construction create any temporary unstable working platform that requires additional bracing? 4 1 5 5 5 4 5 3 2 1 35 10 3.5 35 Will the sequence of construction create any temporary unstable stage, which requires additional bracing? 4 4 4 5 3 5 5 5 4 1 40 10 4 36 Has a project plan, Gantt chart, or similar been developed/completed? 5 1 5 4 4 4 5 4 5 5 42 10 4.2 37 Is the team sponsored by a champion or stakeholder leader? 5 5 4 2 5 5 4 5 5 5 45 10 4.5 38 Are you still required to comply with the DFS Regulations? 3 3 4 5 4 5 5 5 4 4 42 10 4.2 39 Are there different segments of customers? 4 5 4 4 5 2 5 5 2 4 40 10 4 40 Is there a Workplace Health and Safety management charter, including stakeholder case, problem and goal statements, scope, milestones, roles and responsibilities, communication plan? 5 5 2 4 5 4 3 5 4 4 41 10 4.1 41 Do the problem and goal statements meet the SMART criteria (specific, measurable, attainable, relevant, and time-bound)? 5 4 4 3 5 4 4 4 4 4 41 10 4.1 42 Can an employer require an employee to stay away? 5 4 5 2 1 4 5 4 5 5 40 10 4 43 How will variation in the actual durations of each activity be dealt with to ensure that the expected Workplace Health and Safety results are met? 3 2 5 5 4 5 5 5 4 4 42 10 4.2 44 What type of personal protective equipment is required for the businesses that are allowed to reopen? 4 2 4 4 4 2 5 5 4 5 39 10 3.9 45 Is the team equipped with available and reliable resources? 4 5 2 4 5 4 5 4 5 5 43 10 4.3 46 Has anyone else (internal or external to the group) attempted to solve this problem or a similar one before? If so, what knowledge can be leveraged from these previous efforts? 5 5 4 5 5 4 4 4 5 5 46 10 4.6 47 When is the estimated completion date? 5 5 5 5 5 5 3 4 4 5 46 10 4.6 48 Is there regularly 100% attendance at the team meetings? If not, have appointed substitutes attended to preserve cross-functionality and full representation? 4 5 1 4 2 3 5 5 5 5 39 10 3.9 49 Can permanent staircase and lifts be completed first and used during the construction stage? 4 5 5 4 5 5 5 5 5 5 48 10 4.8 50 When is an employee with COVID-19 a recordable case? 2 5 4 4 5 5 5 5 4 4 43 10 4.3 51 Are masks required while driving for work? 2 5 4 4 4 2 5 4 4 4 38 10 3.8 52 Are customers identified and high impact areas defined? 4 4 5 5 4 5 5 5 5 5 47 10 4.7 53 Does your employer require you to wear a face mask? 2 5 4 4 1 4 5 5 5 5 40 10 4 54 Is there a completed, verified, and validated high-level ‘as is’ (not ‘should be’ or ‘could be’) stakeholder process map? 1 4 4 3 4 4 4 5 5 2 36 10 3.6 55 How will cleaning and disinfection requirements be met once staff return to working on site? 5 4 4 5 3 1 3 5 4 4 38 10 3.8 56 Has a team charter been developed and communicated? 4 3 4 4 5 4 1 4 5 4 38 10 3.8 57 What proof can an employer require that the employee is unwell, or is required to self-isolate? 4 4 5 5 5 4 4 2 4 5 42 10 4.2 58 What key stakeholder process output measure(s) does Workplace Health and Safety leverage and how? 5 5 5 5 4 5 4 5 5 4 47 10 4.7 59 Has everyone on the team, including the team leaders, been properly trained? 2 4 4 5 4 5 5 4 4 5 42 10 4.2 60 What would be the goal or target for a Workplace Health and Safety's improvement team? 4 5 5 4 5 5 5 3 5 3 44 10 4.4 61 Has/have the customer(s) been identified? 4 5 4 5 5 5 3 5 5 5 46 10 4.6 62 What information is your organization required to collect and store? 4 4 4 5 4 4 5 5 4 4 43 10 4.3 63 What specifically is the problem? Where does it occur? When does it occur? What is its extent? 4 4 5 5 3 5 5 4 4 5 44 10 4.4 64 Will face masks be required for employees and staff? 1 4 5 5 4 4 4 4 4 5 40 10 4 65 Who are the Workplace Health and Safety improvement team members, including Management Leads and Coaches? 4 1 4 1 5 4 4 2 3 5 33 10 3.3 66 Are improvement team members fully trained on Workplace Health and Safety? 5 5 3 4 5 2 5 5 4 4 42 10 4.2 67 Is full participation by members in regularly held team meetings guaranteed? 5 5 5 5 5 1 1 2 3 2 34 10 3.4 68 Do you require your employees come to work? 4 5 5 4 5 5 4 5 5 4 46 10 4.6 69 What type of cleaning is required? 4 5 4 4 4 4 4 4 4 5 42 10 4.2 70 What are the compelling stakeholder reasons for embarking on Workplace Health and Safety? 4 1 4 4 5 4 4 4 5 5 40 10 4 71 Is Workplace Health and Safety currently on schedule according to the plan? 5 1 5 4 5 5 5 1 3 5 39 10 3.9 72 Are customer(s) identified and segmented according to their different needs and requirements? 5 3 5 4 4 1 3 5 4 5 39 10 3.9 73 Is there a completed SIPOC representation, describing the Suppliers, Inputs, Process, Outputs, and Customers? 5 2 5 5 3 3 5 4 5 1 38 10 3.8 74 When is a COVID-19 Case Recordable? 1 5 4 3 4 5 5 5 4 5 41 10 4.1 75 Is the improvement team aware of the different versions of a process: what they think it is vs. what it actually is vs. what it should be vs. what it could be? 4 5 4 5 4 5 1 4 5 5 42 10 4.2 76 Who will be required to attend work? 4 4 5 5 5 4 4 5 4 4 44 10 4.4 77 Will the entire department and staff receive training on how to handle suspected cases of COVID-19? 1 5 5 5 1 4 4 4 2 5 36 10 3.6 78 Is Workplace Health and Safety linked to key stakeholder goals and objectives? 4 4 4 5 5 5 4 3 4 4 42 10 4.2 79 Are team charters developed? 5 5 5 5 4 4 4 5 4 3 44 10 4.4 80 Can an employer require employees to reduce hours? 5 4 4 2 5 4 4 5 5 4 42 10 4.2 81 Are employees required to return to work even after the establishment is opened? 4 3 5 5 4 2 1 5 4 3 36 10 3.6 82 How will you define and measure a successful transition, balancing elements of employee safety, well being, engagement and productivity? 5 5 1 5 5 5 5 4 4 5 44 10 4.4 83 Is the Workplace Health and Safety scope manageable? 5 4 3 4 5 4 4 4 4 5 42 10 4.2 84 What defines a mentally healthy workplace? 4 5 5 5 4 2 5 5 2 4 41 10 4.1 85 How do you ensure workers know what COVID-19 controls are required in work? 4 5 4 2 5 5 5 5 5 4 44 10 4.4 86 What are the rough order estimates on cost savings/opportunities that Workplace Health and Safety brings? 5 5 5 5 4 4 4 4 5 4 45 10 4.5 87 When are meeting minutes sent out? Who is on the distribution list? 5 1 4 5 4 5 3 4 1 5 37 10 3.7 88 When is/was the Workplace Health and Safety start date? 4 1 4 5 5 3 5 4 5 5 41 10 4.1 89 Are additional controls required to safeguard workforce members from exposure to the virus? 5 5 4 5 4 4 2 5 4 4 42 10 4.2 90 Are there any constraints known that bear on the ability to perform Workplace Health and Safety work? How is the team addressing them? 4 4 1 5 4 5 5 5 4 4 41 10 4.1 91 Is a fully trained team formed, supported, and committed to work on the Workplace Health and Safety improvements? 4 4 5 2 5 4 4 2 5 4 39 10 3.9 92 Has the direction changed at all during the course of Workplace Health and Safety? If so, when did it change and why? 5 5 5 4 5 4 3 4 4 5 44 10 4.4 93 How did the Workplace Health and Safety manager receive input to the development of a Workplace Health and Safety improvement plan and the estimated completion dates/times of each activity? 2 5 5 5 4 4 4 4 4 4 41 10 4.1 94 Is there any equipment / safety requirement? 5 5 5 5 5 1 4 5 4 4 43 10 4.3 95 How will the Workplace Health and Safety team and the group measure complete success of Workplace Health and Safety? 4 4 4 5 5 5 5 3 1 4 40 10 4 96 Did you experience the required/desired level of commitment and loyalty from your employees during the lockdown? 3 5 4 4 2 4 5 5 5 5 42 10 4.2 97 Are you currently being investigated as a suspect case of COVID-19? 5 4 5 1 4 4 5 4 5 5 42 10 4.2 98 How many personnel are required at various stages of your project? 4 5 5 4 4 4 5 4 5 5 45 10 4.5 99 Is the current ‘as is’ process being followed? If not, what are the discrepancies? 4 4 3 4 4 4 5 5 5 4 42 10 4.2 100 Is the team adequately staffed with the desired cross-functionality? If not, what additional resources are available to the team? 5 3 1 5 5 2 4 4 4 2 35 10 3.5 101 Does the sequence of construction create temporary unstable stage that requires additional bracing? 5 5 3 4 4 5 5 5 4 4 44 10 4.4 102 Can employers require employees to undergo medical testing? 5 4 5 4 5 4 5 5 5 2 44 10 4.4 103 What is required for organizations to successfully transform into more health-promoting landscapes? 5 5 4 5 4 4 4 5 2 4 42 10 4.2 104 What critical content must be communicated – who, what, when, where, and how? 4 4 5 4 4 4 5 4 5 5 44 10 4.4 105 Are different versions of process maps needed to account for the different types of inputs? 5 5 5 4 5 1 5 5 5 4 44 10 4.4 106 What are the boundaries of the scope? What is in bounds and what is not? What is the start point? What is the stop point? 5 5 4 4 4 5 5 5 4 5 46 10 4.6 107 Has a high-level ‘as is’ process map been completed, verified and validated? 4 4 1 4 4 5 4 2 4 4 36 10 3.6 0 0 0 SCORE 442 432 440 441 439 418 444 454 445 434 4389 1070 4.1 3 Measure Participant 1 Participant 2 Participant 3 Participant 4 Participant 5 Participant 6 Participant 7 Participant 8 Participant 9 Participant 10 Total Count Avg "In my belief, the answer to the following question is clearly defined:" 0 0 0 1 Are high impact defects defined and identified in the stakeholder process? 5 5 4 4 4 5 3 3 4 3 40 10 4 2 What do you have to do in order to uphold the mandatory security and hygiene measures ordered by the health authorities at the workplace? 5 4 3 3 3 4 5 5 4 5 41 10 4.1 3 How much will a workplace health and wellbeing program cost? 4 4 4 3 5 5 2 2 5 3 37 10 3.7 4 Is there a Performance Baseline? 3 4 4 3 4 5 5 3 5 5 41 10 4.1 5 What will it cost to appropriately bring people back to work? 4 3 5 4 3 1 4 4 4 4 36 10 3.6 6 What support could be put in place to minimise triggers or help you to manage the impact? 3 5 3 1 2 4 4 4 5 3 34 10 3.4 7 How does improved health literacy help to keep costs in check? 1 5 3 1 5 2 5 5 5 5 37 10 3.7 8 Are you aware of the phasing of impacts within your sector? 4 4 5 4 5 4 3 5 4 3 41 10 4.1 9 Do you understand your options for workforce and labor cost management? 3 5 3 5 3 5 4 5 4 3 40 10 4 10 Are there mechanisms in place to sustain costs for supportive care for employees? 5 5 5 5 4 3 2 5 3 5 42 10 4.2 11 What remains unchanged, is changing and what is the impact? 4 4 1 3 5 4 3 4 3 4 35 10 3.5 12 Have you communicated with priority customers, employees and suppliers? 5 5 4 4 3 4 5 5 4 3 42 10 4.2 13 How will a drop-in demand impact your cost base and profitability? 3 3 4 5 3 3 5 5 4 4 39 10 3.9 14 How large is the gap between current performance and the customer-specified (goal) performance? 3 2 3 3 5 3 4 3 4 4 34 10 3.4 15 What can measures do you take to achieve physical distancing? 3 4 5 3 3 5 4 5 3 3 38 10 3.8 16 Is data collection planned and executed? 5 4 5 5 3 4 5 2 1 4 38 10 3.8 17 Who participated in the data collection for measurements? 2 4 2 3 5 5 3 5 2 3 34 10 3.4 18 Is key measure data collection planned and executed, process variation displayed and communicated and performance baselined? 5 4 3 3 4 3 1 5 5 4 37 10 3.7 19 How does COVID-19 impact health and safety obligations? 5 4 4 4 1 3 5 3 4 5 38 10 3.8 20 What has the team done to assure the stability and accuracy of the measurement process? 4 3 5 3 4 4 4 4 5 3 39 10 3.9 21 Is data collected on key measures that were identified? 2 3 1 3 3 5 4 4 3 3 31 10 3.1 22 Why focus on a healthy workplace? 4 3 3 5 3 4 4 5 4 5 40 10 4 23 Are key measures identified and agreed upon? 5 4 3 5 5 5 3 5 5 3 43 10 4.3 24 What factors impact employee mental health? 3 5 4 5 5 5 4 5 3 3 42 10 4.2 25 How are costs being broken out throughout your organization? 4 1 4 5 5 3 4 4 5 5 40 10 4 26 Is Process Variation Displayed/Communicated? 4 4 4 3 4 5 3 2 3 1 33 10 3.3 27 Who is considered priority testing for COVID-19? 5 4 1 4 3 4 3 2 4 3 33 10 3.3 28 What is the health impact of the policy? 4 5 4 3 3 5 4 5 5 4 42 10 4.2 29 How much of an impact do you believe behavioral health issues have on your workplace? 3 3 3 5 4 3 3 3 3 3 33 10 3.3 30 Who should you prioritize to ensure higher risk factors for COVID 19 are mitigated? 5 4 3 5 5 4 5 2 5 3 41 10 4.1 31 How do any changes impact on the risks of the work you do? 5 3 3 3 5 4 4 5 4 5 41 10 4.1 32 Are the control measures in place? 5 5 5 3 3 4 4 3 4 4 40 10 4 33 Are you at risk of having to lay off staff and critical talent to manage operational costs? 1 4 5 1 4 4 5 5 4 5 38 10 3.8 34 What is different about employers who are winning the battle to slay the health care cost beast? 5 4 5 4 5 4 3 4 5 3 42 10 4.2 35 What is the effect of individual components on health, cost, and utilization outcomes? 3 2 5 4 5 4 3 4 4 4 38 10 3.8 36 What particular quality tools did the team find helpful in establishing measurements? 5 5 5 3 5 3 5 5 5 5 46 10 4.6 37 Is a solid data collection plan established that includes measurement systems analysis? 5 5 1 3 4 3 5 4 5 3 38 10 3.8 38 What are the key input variables? What are the key process variables? What are the key output variables? 4 3 5 1 4 2 3 2 3 5 32 10 3.2 39 What impact is COVID-19 likely to have on working conditions? 5 4 5 5 4 3 3 4 5 4 42 10 4.2 40 What is the total cost of your workforce? 4 3 3 4 4 4 5 5 4 4 40 10 4 41 Is there visual information missing that impacts on your workers productivity or safety? 5 4 5 3 5 4 3 5 5 3 42 10 4.2 42 What do you do to prepare for COVID-19 impacts to your workplace? 3 2 5 5 5 3 4 2 3 4 36 10 3.6 43 How will you deal with the impact on your workforce? 4 5 2 5 4 2 4 4 5 3 38 10 3.8 44 Have you found any ‘ground fruit’ or ‘low-hanging fruit’ for immediate remedies to the gap in performance? 3 4 5 3 3 4 3 3 5 5 38 10 3.8 45 What key measures identified indicate the performance of the stakeholder process? 5 5 5 3 3 4 5 5 3 1 39 10 3.9 46 Is health and safety a priority relative to other goals? 3 5 5 3 5 4 3 1 1 5 35 10 3.5 47 Where do you go for information about the impact of COVID-19 on your business? 3 5 4 4 5 5 5 3 5 4 43 10 4.3 48 Should your organization prioritize support for certain identified employees? 3 3 4 4 3 4 5 3 5 5 39 10 3.9 49 How do you adapt your cost base to provide flexibility to deal with variations in volumes, while maintaining required levels of service? 3 5 3 2 5 5 4 5 2 1 35 10 3.5 50 What impact has the pandemic had on the family? 5 3 3 4 3 3 1 5 3 2 32 10 3.2 51 How does your organization measure the performance and condition of its assets? 3 4 4 4 3 5 5 5 4 5 42 10 4.2 52 Is the workplace and/or workspace adapted for measures? 4 1 3 4 5 3 3 5 3 4 35 10 3.5 53 Should the measures be put into place by the employer or should third parties be involved? 5 4 5 2 4 5 4 2 5 3 39 10 3.9 54 Will you be impacted by the single site order? 5 5 4 3 4 5 2 4 4 5 41 10 4.1 55 Was a data collection plan established? 4 4 4 5 5 5 4 4 4 5 44 10 4.4 56 Which concrete measures can employers take to protect the mental health of employees? 4 5 3 3 4 3 3 4 5 4 38 10 3.8 57 Why do people need clear, focused and useable information about health and health care? 5 5 4 4 4 4 4 5 4 3 42 10 4.2 58 What data was collected (past, present, future/ongoing)? 3 3 3 3 4 5 5 5 4 2 37 10 3.7 59 Is your employer required to provide access or reimburse you for additional cost? 3 3 2 5 5 4 3 4 5 3 37 10 3.7 60 What are the agreed upon definitions of the high impact areas, defect(s), unit(s), and opportunities that will figure into the process capability metrics? 4 1 5 5 3 5 3 3 1 3 33 10 3.3 61 Do you have full oversight of your workforce costs? 3 5 4 4 5 4 4 5 3 2 39 10 3.9 62 How do you affect health care costs with your program? 4 3 5 5 4 3 3 4 5 4 40 10 4 63 Does the employer have to pay costs related to home office, or have to refund certain costs to the employee? 3 3 5 3 5 4 4 3 4 3 37 10 3.7 64 Are process variation components displayed/communicated using suitable charts, graphs, plots? 5 4 3 3 4 3 4 3 3 3 35 10 3.5 This document is a partial preview. Full document download can be found on Flevy: https://flevy.com/browse/document/workplace-health-and-safety-whs--implementation-toolkit-5552
  5. 5. 65 How do any changes impact the risks of the work you do? 2 5 3 5 4 5 3 5 3 3 38 10 3.8 66 Why the new focus on health across the life stages? 1 5 3 5 3 5 5 5 3 5 40 10 4 67 What charts has the team used to display the components of variation in the process? 4 3 4 3 5 4 4 5 3 5 40 10 4 68 Is long term and short term variability accounted for? 4 4 4 5 5 3 5 1 5 3 39 10 3.9 0 0 0 SCORE 260 263 256 250 274 267 258 268 266 249 2611 680 3.8 4 Analyze Participant 1 Participant 2 Participant 3 Participant 4 Participant 5 Participant 6 Participant 7 Participant 8 Participant 9 Participant 10 Total Count Avg "In my belief, the answer to the following question is clearly defined:" 0 0 0 1 What tools were used to narrow the list of possible causes? 3 3 4 5 3 4 5 3 3 4 37 10 3.7 2 Are losses documented, analyzed, and remedial processes developed to prevent future losses? 3 4 1 2 3 2 3 3 3 1 25 10 2.5 3 What does the data say about the performance of the stakeholder process? 3 4 4 3 2 2 3 4 3 5 33 10 3.3 4 What conclusions were drawn from the team’s data collection and analysis? How did the team reach these conclusions? 3 4 3 3 3 4 4 3 4 4 35 10 3.5 5 What were the crucial ‘moments of truth’ on the process map? 3 3 3 3 3 4 4 4 4 4 35 10 3.5 6 Have the concerns of stakeholders to help identify and define potential barriers been obtained and analyzed? 3 3 4 4 3 2 4 3 3 4 33 10 3.3 7 Have any additional benefits been identified that will result from closing all or most of the gaps? 4 3 3 4 4 3 4 4 4 3 36 10 3.6 8 How did you establish referral processes at healthcare provider practices? 4 4 4 5 4 4 4 4 2 3 38 10 3.8 9 Have the problem and goal statements been updated to reflect the additional knowledge gained from the analyze phase? 3 3 3 3 3 3 4 4 4 4 34 10 3.4 10 Which stakeholder characteristics are analyzed? 4 3 3 5 3 4 3 3 4 3 35 10 3.5 11 Were Pareto charts (or similar) used to portray the ‘heavy hitters’ (or key sources of variation)? 3 3 3 3 3 2 2 3 4 1 27 10 2.7 12 Does your organization systematically track and analyze outcomes related for accountability and quality improvement? 4 4 4 3 4 3 3 3 4 3 35 10 3.5 13 What tools were used to generate the list of possible causes? 5 5 3 4 4 4 3 3 2 1 34 10 3.4 14 How was the detailed process map generated, verified, and validated? 4 5 3 4 3 4 4 4 3 2 36 10 3.6 15 Is there an opportunity to incorporate safety and workplace organization metrics together? 3 4 3 3 2 4 2 4 4 2 31 10 3.1 16 How did you individualize referral processes for health centers? 4 3 4 4 3 4 4 3 3 4 36 10 3.6 17 Do staff have the necessary skills to collect, analyze, and report data? 1 3 3 4 4 4 3 3 4 3 32 10 3.2 18 What are your key Workplace Health and Safety indicators that you will measure, analyze and track? 5 4 3 2 4 3 1 4 4 4 34 10 3.4 19 How do you identify and analyze stakeholders and their interests? 4 4 3 3 3 2 3 3 4 4 33 10 3.3 20 Are pertinent alerts monitored, analyzed and distributed to appropriate personnel? 3 4 3 4 3 4 4 4 4 2 35 10 3.5 21 Does Workplace Health and Safety systematically track and analyze outcomes for accountability and quality improvement? 3 4 4 3 4 4 3 4 4 4 37 10 3.7 22 Have changes been properly/adequately analyzed for effect? 4 3 3 1 4 4 3 2 3 4 31 10 3.1 23 How will the Workplace Health and Safety data be analyzed? 4 4 4 3 3 1 5 2 1 4 31 10 3.1 24 Have the types of risks that may impact Workplace Health and Safety been identified and analyzed? 4 3 4 1 3 3 3 4 4 3 32 10 3.2 25 Did any value-added analysis or ‘lean thinking’ take place to identify some of the gaps shown on the ‘as is’ process map? 4 4 2 4 3 3 3 1 4 2 30 10 3 26 What were the financial benefits resulting from any ‘ground fruit or low-hanging fruit’ (quick fixes)? 3 3 3 2 4 3 3 3 1 3 28 10 2.8 27 Was a detailed process map created to amplify critical steps of the ‘as is’ stakeholder process? 3 4 4 3 4 1 4 4 3 3 33 10 3.3 28 What should be the process to return to work if an individual has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now recovered and is no longer experiencing symptoms? 1 4 4 3 3 3 4 3 3 4 32 10 3.2 29 What is the cost of poor quality as supported by the team’s analysis? 3 4 3 3 4 3 4 3 1 3 31 10 3.1 30 Are employees actively engaged in the safety process? 4 4 4 2 4 3 4 1 3 4 33 10 3.3 31 Do you have a right to insist on being included in the employers information-sharing process? 3 4 3 4 1 4 4 3 4 4 34 10 3.4 32 Will safety data sheets be available for any disinfectant applied in any facility? 4 4 5 3 4 4 4 4 3 3 38 10 3.8 33 Will the design affect the work process during construction? 3 4 4 4 4 3 3 4 4 3 36 10 3.6 34 Are gaps between current performance and the goal performance identified? 4 1 3 4 3 4 4 3 3 4 33 10 3.3 35 Did any additional data need to be collected? 4 3 4 3 1 5 3 5 3 5 36 10 3.6 36 Is the gap/opportunity displayed and communicated in financial terms? 3 4 4 3 4 4 4 3 3 3 35 10 3.5 37 What quality tools were used to get through the analyze phase? 3 3 4 3 4 5 3 4 2 1 32 10 3.2 38 Do safety data sheets and labels specify a first aid response? 4 4 4 4 4 3 4 4 3 4 38 10 3.8 39 What are the revised rough estimates of the financial savings/opportunity for Workplace Health and Safety improvements? 2 5 1 3 3 4 4 4 3 4 33 10 3.3 40 Are productivity, safety, and quality key measures clearly defined for each area, the information made visible, and an owner identified to maintain data? 4 3 3 3 4 3 4 3 2 4 33 10 3.3 41 How will you evaluate, and continuously review, whether your work processes or risk controls are effective? 3 3 4 4 4 4 3 1 4 4 34 10 3.4 42 Is the Workplace Health and Safety process severely broken such that a re-design is necessary? 4 3 4 3 3 4 4 4 3 3 35 10 3.5 43 Have all non-recommended alternatives been analyzed in sufficient detail? 4 3 3 4 4 3 4 4 4 1 34 10 3.4 44 How does the current workplace support your work processes? 4 4 4 4 3 4 3 3 4 3 36 10 3.6 45 Were any designed experiments used to generate additional insight into the data analysis? 3 4 3 3 4 4 3 4 3 4 35 10 3.5 46 Were there any improvement opportunities identified from the process analysis? 4 3 3 3 4 4 4 1 3 2 31 10 3.1 47 Is there an opportunity to put barriers in place between yourself and people or product you have to interact with? 4 3 3 3 4 4 3 3 4 3 34 10 3.4 48 Is data and process analysis, root cause analysis and quantifying the gap/opportunity in place? 4 3 5 4 3 3 3 3 4 4 36 10 3.6 49 What did the team gain from developing a sub-process map? 3 3 4 4 1 3 3 4 3 4 32 10 3.2 50 Is the performance gap determined? 1 2 4 3 3 4 3 3 4 3 30 10 3 51 Who are clients willing to share health app data with? 5 4 5 3 2 4 4 3 1 3 34 10 3.4 52 Was a cause-and-effect diagram used to explore the different types of causes (or sources of variation)? 3 3 3 3 4 2 2 3 4 3 30 10 3 53 How will you check to see if your work processes and risk controls are effective? 4 3 5 4 3 3 4 4 4 3 37 10 3.7 0 0 0 SCORE 182 186 184 175 174 179 183 173 172 170 1778 530 3.4 5 Improve Participant 1 Participant 2 Participant 3 Participant 4 Participant 5 Participant 6 Participant 7 Participant 8 Participant 9 Participant 10 Total Count Avg "In my belief, the answer to the following question is clearly defined:" 0 0 0 1 What does the ‘should be’ process map/design look like? 3 5 2 1 3 2 2 3 3 2 26 10 2.6 2 Are there any new problems with the risk? 2 3 2 2 3 3 3 3 4 2 27 10 2.7 3 What has already been done to address the risk? 2 2 5 2 3 3 5 3 3 5 33 10 3.3 4 Was a pilot designed for the proposed solution(s)? 2 5 2 2 1 3 2 2 3 1 23 10 2.3 5 Why would your clients want or need digital health solutions? 2 2 2 3 2 2 3 3 5 1 25 10 2.5 6 Is the implementation plan designed? 1 3 1 2 3 1 2 1 2 4 20 10 2 7 How will you use coronavirus testing to improve work availability? 3 2 3 3 3 2 2 2 3 2 25 10 2.5 8 What motivates employers to improve employee health? 2 2 2 3 3 2 3 2 2 2 23 10 2.3 9 How is your organization assessing the risks of other organizations in supply chain? 3 2 2 2 2 3 4 5 3 3 29 10 2.9 10 What is Workplace Health and Safety's impact on utilizing the best solution(s)? 3 2 3 3 3 4 3 2 3 2 28 10 2.8 11 Are training or non training interventions the solution to poor safety performance in the workplace? 5 3 3 3 3 2 2 3 2 2 28 10 2.8 12 What attendant changes will need to be made to ensure that the solution is successful? 3 3 2 2 1 2 4 3 2 3 25 10 2.5 13 Where are workplace health and safety risks? 4 2 3 2 3 3 2 3 5 2 29 10 2.9 14 What to do if a worker develops COVID-19 symptoms at the workplace? 4 2 2 2 3 3 3 3 2 3 27 10 2.7 15 What tools were used to tap into the creativity and encourage ‘outside the box’ thinking? 3 3 3 3 3 2 3 3 3 2 28 10 2.8 16 How does the solution remove the key sources of issues discovered in the analyze phase? 2 2 2 3 3 2 3 2 3 3 25 10 2.5 17 What communications are necessary to support the implementation of the solution? 2 2 3 3 3 2 3 3 3 2 26 10 2.6 18 Describe the design of the pilot and what tests were conducted, if any? 2 2 2 3 2 2 1 2 3 2 21 10 2.1 19 What barriers do your target population face to improve its health? 2 2 1 5 3 2 2 3 2 2 24 10 2.4 20 Are workers at high risk of serious health complications if infected with the virus provided work from home arrangements or alternative duties/workplace to minimise the risk to health? 5 2 2 2 2 2 2 3 2 2 24 10 2.4 21 Which type of decision making is most desirable in a strong, healthy relationship? 3 2 4 3 3 2 3 2 3 5 30 10 3 22 Has the hazard been eliminated or the risk minimized appropriately? 2 3 3 2 4 3 2 3 2 3 27 10 2.7 23 Do your safety officers and leaders have different knowledge of the methods to improve safety and well being in the workplace? 2 3 1 2 3 2 2 2 2 3 22 10 2.2 24 How did the team generate the list of possible solutions? 5 3 4 3 3 1 2 4 1 2 28 10 2.8 25 Is a contingency plan established? 3 2 3 3 2 2 3 3 4 4 29 10 2.9 26 What error proofing will be done to address some of the discrepancies observed in the ‘as is’ process? 3 2 1 2 2 4 2 2 2 2 22 10 2.2 27 How does your organization develop an integrative and holistic mental health strategy? 3 2 3 4 3 3 2 3 5 5 33 10 3.3 28 How are the risk scoring factors being selected/weighted to arrive at an overall risk factor score? 2 3 2 2 3 2 2 3 3 2 24 10 2.4 29 How, when and what should your organization measure to track improvements in mental health and performance? 3 3 3 3 1 4 3 4 5 3 32 10 3.2 30 Are improved process (‘should be’) maps modified based on pilot data and analysis? 5 2 3 2 1 3 3 5 2 3 29 10 2.9 31 What are the main risks to safety and health? 3 2 2 3 2 4 3 2 3 3 27 10 2.7 32 What were the underlying assumptions on the cost-benefit analysis? 2 3 4 3 2 4 2 2 2 2 26 10 2.6 33 Were any criteria developed to assist the team in testing and evaluating potential solutions? 3 2 3 2 3 2 2 2 3 3 25 10 2.5 34 Do you force your employees to travel to certain places for business suspected to be high risk? 3 3 3 3 3 3 2 2 3 5 30 10 3 35 Is there a small-scale pilot for proposed improvement(s)? What conclusions were drawn from the outcomes of a pilot? 3 2 2 1 3 2 2 3 4 3 25 10 2.5 36 Who are the decision makers in health care delivery? 2 5 5 4 1 2 3 2 3 2 29 10 2.9 37 Are there any new risks as a result of changes to working practices? 2 5 3 3 3 2 3 2 2 3 28 10 2.8 38 What lessons, if any, from a pilot were incorporated into the design of the full-scale solution? 2 3 2 3 2 3 2 3 3 3 26 10 2.6 39 How has your organization assessed the risks associated with reporting to internal and external stakeholders? 2 3 3 4 2 2 2 3 3 3 27 10 2.7 40 Are the best solutions selected? 2 4 3 3 2 2 2 3 1 3 25 10 2.5 41 Are possible solutions generated and tested? 3 3 3 3 2 2 5 2 3 3 29 10 2.9 42 Where does health fit in fatigue risk management? 2 3 3 3 3 3 2 2 3 3 27 10 2.7 43 Are the controls eliminating or minimising the risk? 3 3 5 2 2 3 2 3 2 3 28 10 2.8 44 What is the effectiveness of empowerment to improve health? 3 2 3 3 3 5 2 3 1 3 28 10 2.8 45 Should at risk workers come into the premises / site? 3 3 2 2 3 1 3 2 3 3 25 10 2.5 46 How do you restructure operations to support resilience, maintain adaptability, and prevent future risk? 3 2 2 2 4 2 1 2 2 3 23 10 2.3 47 Do you transfer some risk by using suppliers to take over some aspects of your production or work? 2 3 2 3 2 2 5 2 2 2 25 10 2.5 48 Is there a better way to control the risk? 3 3 3 3 3 2 2 3 4 2 28 10 2.8 49 How do you reduce the risk to yourself and your family? 5 3 3 3 1 3 2 2 1 3 26 10 2.6 50 What is the team’s contingency plan for potential problems occurring in implementation? 2 2 3 2 2 3 2 3 2 3 24 10 2.4 51 Is the improvement of the health status for employees a stated mission or goal? 3 2 4 1 3 3 2 2 3 2 25 10 2.5 52 Is the optimal solution selected based on testing and analysis? 3 3 2 2 1 3 5 2 2 2 25 10 2.5 53 When a health app is touted as a top app, is the distinction based on customer reviews/ratings, the number of downloads, or the ability to create behavior change that improves health metrics? 3 3 2 5 2 2 3 2 3 3 28 10 2.8 54 What do you do to minimize your risk? 2 2 4 3 2 3 3 3 2 4 28 10 2.8 55 Which groups in the community are at high-risk of exposure to COVID-19? 2 2 5 2 2 5 3 3 3 2 29 10 2.9 56 Are there any constraints (technical, political, cultural, or otherwise) that would inhibit certain solutions? 2 2 4 5 2 1 2 2 2 2 24 10 2.4 57 How can an essential service be delivered in a way that limits public health risks? 5 3 2 2 2 5 2 3 2 3 29 10 2.9 58 Is top management aware of all health and physical safety risks in the workplace? 1 2 3 2 3 2 4 2 3 1 23 10 2.3 59 How do you improve communication with employees and other stakeholders? 3 3 5 3 3 3 3 3 2 3 31 10 3.1 60 What is the implementation plan? 3 3 2 3 2 2 5 1 1 3 25 10 2.5 61 What about the risk during the asymptomatic period? 3 3 2 3 2 3 3 3 4 2 28 10 2.8 62 Can health care teams improve primary care practice? 2 3 2 3 2 1 2 3 2 2 22 10 2.2 63 Is a solution implementation plan established, including schedule/work breakdown structure, resources, risk management plan, cost/budget, and control plan? 3 3 3 5 2 2 1 3 2 2 26 10 2.6 64 Are there organizations that can help you develop and improve your worksite health program? 2 2 2 3 2 3 3 2 3 3 25 10 2.5 65 Are new and improved process (‘should be’) maps developed? 2 3 3 4 5 4 3 3 2 4 33 10 3.3 66 How are employees going to understand employees? 2 3 5 2 2 1 4 3 2 3 27 10 2.7 67 Have you warned staff of the increased risk of phishing attacks using COVID-19 as a cover story? 3 3 2 3 3 3 3 3 3 2 28 10 2.8 68 Can an employee who works in high risk essential services elect to use the Essential Workers Leave Scheme? 3 3 5 2 3 2 3 1 2 2 26 10 2.6 69 Is there a cost/benefit analysis of optimal solution(s)? 2 5 2 3 3 3 2 2 3 2 27 10 2.7 70 What clients are at highest risk for severe COVID-19? 2 3 4 3 3 3 3 3 5 3 32 10 3.2 71 How will the team or the process owner(s) monitor the implementation plan to see that it is working as intended? 2 2 2 3 5 3 3 2 3 5 30 10 3 72 Have you received a briefing on COVID-19 Risk Assessment and Safe Work Practices? 2 2 2 3 3 4 5 2 3 1 27 10 2.7 73 How have health leaders developed a strong and integrated culture across a dispersed workforce? 2 3 3 3 2 2 3 2 4 2 26 10 2.6 74 What tools were most useful during the improve phase? 3 3 2 3 3 4 3 3 5 3 32 10 3.2 75 How will the group know that the solution worked? 4 2 3 5 5 4 2 2 2 3 32 10 3.2 76 What tools were used to evaluate the potential solutions? 2 1 2 4 4 3 2 1 3 1 23 10 2.3 77 Are safety audit results visually posted on a regular basis and are improvements documented? 3 4 4 3 2 2 3 2 1 3 27 10 2.7 78 Is pilot data collected and analyzed? 5 3 2 5 2 2 2 3 3 3 30 10 3 79 How do you navigate your tools to improve your personal productivity? 3 1 5 3 3 2 2 5 2 2 28 10 2.8 80 What are the biggest risks to your organizations productivity? 1 5 3 3 5 3 2 5 1 2 30 10 3 81 Where is the evidence for using digital health solutions? 1 3 2 5 2 2 2 2 2 3 24 10 2.4 0 0 0 This document is a partial preview. Full document download can be found on Flevy: https://flevy.com/browse/document/workplace-health-and-safety-whs--implementation-toolkit-5552
  6. 6. SCORE 218 220 226 231 210 210 215 211 217 215 2173 810 2.7 6 Control Participant 1 Participant 2 Participant 3 Participant 4 Participant 5 Participant 6 Participant 7 Participant 8 Participant 9 Participant 10 Total Count Avg "In my belief, the answer to the following question is clearly defined:" 0 0 0 1 How long can an infected person spread COVID-19 to others? 1 1 1 2 1 1 1 1 2 1 12 10 1.2 2 Is COVID-19 spreading where you are going? 2 2 4 2 2 2 2 1 1 2 20 10 2 3 How will your change plans and programs be impacted? 5 2 4 2 1 1 2 1 2 2 22 10 2.2 4 What are you planning to do to respond? 1 2 1 1 5 2 2 1 2 2 19 10 1.9 5 What restrictions have been put in place to slow the spread of the virus? 3 1 2 2 2 2 1 5 2 1 21 10 2.1 6 How is your organization monitoring new or changing reporting requirements and impact on the risk assessment process? 2 1 1 2 2 4 1 1 5 1 20 10 2 7 Is a response plan established and deployed? 1 2 2 2 4 1 2 1 2 1 18 10 1.8 8 What is the control/monitoring plan? 1 3 2 1 1 1 1 2 1 2 15 10 1.5 9 What other systems, operations, processes, and infrastructures (hiring practices, staffing, training, incentives/rewards, metrics/dashboards/scorecards, etc.) need updates, additions, changes, or deletions in order to facilitate knowledge transfer and improvements? 1 2 1 2 1 1 2 1 1 4 16 10 1.6 10 Do you have a communications plan for staff and for customers? 1 2 5 2 3 5 2 1 2 2 25 10 2.5 11 What changes to existing internal or external reporting will be required to monitor and communicate your organizations overall efforts related to returning to work safely? 2 1 2 1 3 1 1 1 1 2 15 10 1.5 12 Who is responsible for making sure people comply with the COVID-19 Safety Plan? 2 1 3 1 2 1 2 2 1 2 17 10 1.7 13 Do you have a plan to ensure business continuity? 1 1 5 2 1 2 2 2 1 1 18 10 1.8 14 What measures are in place to make sure safe distancing and hygiene practices are monitored on a regular basis? 1 2 2 2 2 1 1 4 3 1 19 10 1.9 15 What should the next improvement project be that is related to Workplace Health and Safety? 2 1 1 2 2 1 2 4 1 2 18 10 1.8 16 Can there only be one COVID Safe Industry Plan for any industry? 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 1 1 1 17 10 1.7 17 How will the process owner verify improvement in present and future sigma levels, process capabilities? 1 1 1 2 1 1 1 1 1 4 14 10 1.4 18 Are documented procedures clear and easy to follow for the operators? 5 1 1 1 2 2 2 2 1 2 19 10 1.9 19 Is there a control plan in place for sustaining improvements (short and long-term)? 1 2 1 2 2 2 2 1 1 2 16 10 1.6 20 Is the occupational health and safety work plan implemented effectively at your workplace? 1 1 4 1 2 2 2 2 2 1 18 10 1.8 21 Is there documentation that will support the successful operation of the improvement? 2 2 1 2 4 1 2 1 2 1 18 10 1.8 22 Are you dependent on a small number of key individuals that require specific plans? 2 1 1 5 2 3 2 2 1 2 21 10 2.1 23 How are children and young people being supported to learn from home? 2 4 2 1 2 2 2 1 1 2 19 10 1.9 24 Are there documented procedures? 2 1 1 2 2 1 2 2 1 1 15 10 1.5 25 What quality tools were useful in the control phase? 2 1 1 2 2 1 1 1 5 2 18 10 1.8 26 Do the corrosive storage cabinets conform to appropriate safety standards? 2 2 1 1 1 2 1 2 1 4 17 10 1.7 27 What is COVID-19, and how does it spread? 1 2 2 3 2 4 1 4 1 1 21 10 2.1 28 What is the relationship between food safety procedures and standard work? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 3 2 14 10 1.4 29 How are designated responsibilities for delivery of asset plan actions documented? 2 1 2 2 1 2 2 2 1 1 16 10 1.6 30 What course is being followed in preparing the training plan at the workplace you serve? 2 1 2 2 3 1 2 4 2 2 21 10 2.1 31 Are suggested corrective/restorative actions indicated on the response plan for known causes to problems that might surface? 2 2 2 1 2 1 1 1 4 1 17 10 1.7 32 Will you have a plan and empathetic policies to address mental and emotional health and stress levels as your people begin to come back to the workplace? 1 2 2 2 1 1 2 5 1 5 22 10 2.2 33 What is your plan for redesigning close or collaborative spaces, and how quickly do you execute? 2 2 3 1 2 2 1 2 1 2 18 10 1.8 34 Is a COVID-19 safety plan necessary? 1 2 1 1 2 2 2 1 2 2 16 10 1.6 35 Are there other ways COVID-19 may enter, be contracted or be spread in your workplace? 1 3 2 1 2 1 1 2 3 2 18 10 1.8 36 Who can create a COVID Safe Industry Plan? 2 2 2 1 3 2 2 4 4 1 23 10 2.3 37 Do you insist on your planned rotation going ahead on the original timeframe? 1 4 2 5 2 2 1 1 1 1 20 10 2 38 How do you monitor the health of employees who return to work? 1 2 2 2 2 1 2 4 2 1 19 10 1.9 39 Do you still need to follow a COVID Safe Industry Plan? 4 2 5 2 1 2 1 2 1 2 22 10 2.2 40 Has the improved process and its steps been standardized? 2 2 1 1 2 2 1 2 2 2 17 10 1.7 41 What is the Reopening Safer at Work and in the Community for Control of COVID-19 Order? 2 1 1 2 2 2 1 1 5 4 21 10 2.1 42 What does the plan need to include? 2 1 2 5 2 2 1 2 1 5 23 10 2.3 43 How many employees were unable to use remote electronic learning tools? 1 2 3 5 2 4 5 1 2 1 26 10 2.6 44 How do you help prevent the spread of COVID-19? 2 1 1 3 1 1 1 5 2 1 18 10 1.8 45 How do you control misinformation about COVID-19? 2 2 1 2 5 2 4 1 1 1 21 10 2.1 46 Does the option fit with other planned work on the network? 1 4 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 13 10 1.3 47 How might the group capture best practices and lessons learned so as to leverage improvements? 4 1 2 1 2 2 1 1 2 4 20 10 2 48 Can temporary works required during construction be planned for earlier? 4 2 2 3 2 2 1 4 1 3 24 10 2.4 49 How will input, process, and output variables be checked to detect for sub-optimal conditions? 1 2 2 1 2 4 1 1 1 2 17 10 1.7 50 What are the standards of the masks used by your health care workers? 2 2 1 2 1 1 1 5 1 2 18 10 1.8 51 Is a response plan in place for when the input, process, or output measures indicate an ‘out-of-control’ condition? 2 5 2 1 2 3 2 2 4 1 24 10 2.4 52 Do you feel in control of your own health? 2 1 1 2 2 1 2 1 4 2 18 10 1.8 53 Where do you learn about effective disinfectants? 3 2 5 2 1 1 3 1 2 4 24 10 2.4 54 What is the recommended frequency of auditing? 4 2 4 2 1 2 2 2 1 1 21 10 2.1 55 What other areas of the group might benefit from the Workplace Health and Safety team’s improvements, knowledge, and learning? 1 2 2 2 2 1 1 1 2 1 15 10 1.5 56 What steps to prevent COVID-19 spread are you required to follow? 2 2 3 2 1 2 1 1 2 2 18 10 1.8 57 Do international labour standards cover ergonomics? 2 2 2 1 1 1 2 1 5 2 19 10 1.9 58 What are the critical parameters to watch? 1 3 2 1 1 2 2 2 1 2 17 10 1.7 59 What is new or different about the construction standard? 2 1 3 1 1 1 2 2 1 1 15 10 1.5 60 Are new process steps, standards, and documentation ingrained into normal operations? 1 2 4 2 2 1 1 1 1 2 17 10 1.7 61 How will report readings be checked to effectively monitor performance? 2 2 1 1 1 5 2 2 1 4 21 10 2.1 62 Do you have systems in place to monitor workers health? 2 1 1 1 1 2 1 1 1 1 12 10 1.2 63 Do international labour standards regulate private employment departments? 2 1 2 1 1 5 2 2 1 2 19 10 1.9 64 Is reporting being used or needed? 1 2 1 2 1 1 2 1 2 1 14 10 1.4 65 Does the response plan contain a definite closed loop continual improvement scheme (e.g., plan-do-check-act)? 1 2 2 2 1 1 1 2 1 1 14 10 1.4 66 What key inputs and outputs are being measured on an ongoing basis? 2 2 2 2 2 4 1 2 1 2 20 10 2 67 Is there a transfer of ownership and knowledge to process owner and process team tasked with the responsibilities. 2 1 1 3 2 5 4 2 1 1 22 10 2.2 68 What will happen when robots have access to machine learning? 5 2 2 1 5 1 2 1 2 4 25 10 2.5 69 Does a troubleshooting guide exist or is it needed? 3 4 1 1 5 2 2 2 2 1 23 10 2.3 70 Can COVID-19 be spread through food? 2 2 1 1 2 2 1 1 2 2 16 10 1.6 71 Does the Workplace Health and Safety performance meet the customer’s requirements? 2 2 1 2 1 1 1 2 1 2 15 10 1.5 72 How do you know whether to follow the general industry or construction confined space standard? 2 1 1 2 1 1 2 2 3 2 17 10 1.7 73 How will the day-to-day responsibilities for monitoring and continual improvement be transferred from the improvement team to the process owner? 2 1 2 2 1 3 2 1 4 1 19 10 1.9 74 Is the control being used consistently and as planned? 1 1 2 1 2 5 1 2 1 1 17 10 1.7 75 How will the process owner and team be able to hold the gains? 2 2 3 2 2 2 1 2 2 1 19 10 1.9 76 Can employers change or scale down operations? 2 1 1 2 2 5 5 1 2 2 23 10 2.3 77 What is your organizations plan when a employee or staff tests positive for COVID-19? 2 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 5 1 15 10 1.5 78 Which internal function should be consulted to review and validate the return-to-workplace plan? 4 2 2 1 2 3 5 2 1 1 23 10 2.3 79 Have new or revised work instructions resulted? 2 2 1 3 1 2 1 1 5 1 19 10 1.9 80 What contingency plans do you have in place? 2 1 2 2 2 2 1 2 1 2 17 10 1.7 81 Will any special training be provided for results interpretation? 1 1 2 1 5 1 1 2 1 1 16 10 1.6 82 Does job training on the documented procedures need to be part of the process team’s education and training? 2 3 2 1 5 2 2 2 2 2 23 10 2.3 83 What are the operational tasks that need to be done to reopen or scale up your business? 1 1 2 1 3 1 1 2 5 2 19 10 1.9 84 Is knowledge gained on process shared and institutionalized? 4 1 2 2 2 2 1 1 5 1 21 10 2.1 85 Is there a documented and implemented monitoring plan? 1 1 5 2 1 2 2 4 2 1 21 10 2.1 86 Are lifecycle plans developed for new capital projects? 2 2 2 1 1 2 2 1 2 1 16 10 1.6 87 Who is affected by the new construction standard? 1 4 2 1 3 1 4 1 2 1 20 10 2 88 Where temporary workers are used, how will you ensure competence in applying COVID-19 controls? 2 2 2 4 1 3 1 1 3 1 20 10 2 89 What do you do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at work, home or in or your community? 2 2 2 3 1 5 1 2 1 1 20 10 2 90 How do you immediately manage the risk of COVID-19 spread in your organization? 2 2 1 2 2 5 2 2 1 2 21 10 2.1 91 What are your contingency plans if routes are cancelled? 2 2 1 1 1 2 1 1 2 1 14 10 1.4 92 Are remote access controls built to scale? 5 1 4 2 1 1 1 5 5 2 27 10 2.7 93 Who is the Workplace Health and Safety process owner? 2 1 2 1 1 2 1 1 1 2 14 10 1.4 94 Do international labour standards address telework/ work from home arrangements? 2 1 1 2 1 1 1 2 1 2 14 10 1.4 95 Is new knowledge gained imbedded in the response plan? 5 2 2 1 2 1 2 1 2 2 20 10 2 96 What does your organization expect employees to do to meet safety performance standards? 5 4 3 1 2 2 2 1 1 1 22 10 2.2 97 How will new or emerging customer needs/requirements be checked/communicated to orient the process toward meeting the new specifications and continually reducing variation? 5 3 3 1 1 5 2 1 1 2 24 10 2.4 98 What to consider when looking at your ESG Action Plan? 2 1 1 2 2 2 2 1 2 2 17 10 1.7 99 Is there a standardized process? 1 2 5 2 2 1 2 1 1 2 19 10 1.9 100 Are operating procedures consistent? 2 1 1 2 5 1 1 2 2 1 18 10 1.8 101 Is dof your organization for submitting plans and protocols? 1 1 2 1 2 2 4 2 1 2 18 10 1.8 102 How should the return-to-workplace plan be communicated to employees? 2 1 1 2 1 2 2 2 5 4 22 10 2.2 103 Is there a recommended audit plan for routine surveillance inspections of Workplace Health and Safety's gains? 1 5 3 1 2 1 1 2 1 2 19 10 1.9 104 Have cleaning standards changed in response to COVID-19? 1 1 2 2 2 1 2 2 1 2 16 10 1.6 105 What is the plan for employees who show possible COVID-19 symptoms? 1 1 1 1 1 2 1 3 1 2 14 10 1.4 0 0 0 SCORE 210 189 209 186 200 208 178 193 202 190 1965 1050 1.9 7 Sustain Participant 1 Participant 2 Participant 3 Participant 4 Participant 5 Participant 6 Participant 7 Participant 8 Participant 9 Participant 10 Total Count Avg "In my belief, the answer to the following question is clearly defined:" 0 0 0 1 Is safety explicitly included in the corporate strategy or sustainability strategy? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 10 10 1 2 How long can COVID-19 live outside of the human body? 1 4 1 1 1 1 1 3 1 1 15 10 1.5 3 How will cleaning of common office equipment as IT equipment be carried out and when? 4 1 4 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 16 10 1.6 4 Will all employees and staff be wearing masks at all times? 1 2 1 1 1 1 4 3 1 1 16 10 1.6 5 Do you have an employee take own temperature? 2 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 4 1 14 10 1.4 6 Have you been in close contact with a person that has shown signs/symptoms, or been diagnosed with COVID-19? 1 1 1 3 1 1 1 1 3 1 14 10 1.4 7 Why are there often no safety guards for machines? 1 1 1 5 2 1 1 3 1 5 21 10 2.1 8 What should you do about travel overseas? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 10 10 1 9 What are the challenges for health systems? 1 1 1 4 1 1 1 3 1 1 15 10 1.5 10 Has information on healthy food choices been provided to employees in the past year? 1 1 1 1 2 1 1 1 1 1 11 10 1.1 11 Are you able to trace who has been in your workplace? 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 5 1 1 15 10 1.5 12 What should management do if individuals display symptoms of COVID-19 while on duty? 1 2 5 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 15 10 1.5 13 What are the rules for returning to work? 1 1 1 4 1 1 1 1 1 1 13 10 1.3 14 Does the number of FTEs include shareholder employees? 1 1 1 4 1 1 5 1 1 1 17 10 1.7 15 Who maintains and tracks safety and health training records? 1 1 1 1 3 1 1 1 5 1 16 10 1.6 16 How do you support employee mental health? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 4 13 10 1.3 17 How do you help employees maintain a healthy weight? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 10 10 1 18 How effective are your safety visuals in your facility? 1 1 3 2 1 2 3 1 1 1 16 10 1.6 19 What is your organization doing to keep a clean workplace? 1 2 4 2 1 1 1 4 2 1 19 10 1.9 20 Who pays for health insurance and corporate wellness programs? 4 5 1 1 1 3 1 1 1 1 19 10 1.9 21 Why should you promote healthy eating in your workplace? 1 2 2 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 12 10 1.2 22 What are your employers obligations? 2 1 1 1 1 4 1 1 1 3 16 10 1.6 23 Should staff delay or suspend travel to affected areas? 1 1 1 1 1 5 5 1 2 1 19 10 1.9 24 Have an annual budget or receive dedicated funding for health promotion programs? 1 1 1 1 3 1 2 1 5 1 17 10 1.7 25 What are the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 in people? 1 1 1 1 2 1 1 1 2 2 13 10 1.3 26 Are employees entitled to paid leave or other benefits? 1 1 2 2 1 1 1 1 1 1 12 10 1.2 27 What workplace safety guidance should you follow? 1 1 1 1 1 3 1 1 1 1 12 10 1.2 28 How many people will be able to work, and over what time period? 1 1 1 4 2 1 1 2 1 1 15 10 1.5 29 Are personal grooming businesses open? 1 1 3 1 1 1 2 4 3 1 18 10 1.8 30 What are an employers health and safety obligations in relation to its staff? 1 5 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 15 10 1.5 31 What are the key policy options to support employers and workers regarding teleworking? 1 4 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 13 10 1.3 32 Will you go back to your normal work when the pandemic is over? 1 1 1 5 1 2 1 1 1 1 15 10 1.5 33 Who is going to be a champion for off-the-job safety? 1 4 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 13 10 1.3 34 Are educational sessions about healthy eating available to employees? 1 1 1 1 1 2 4 1 1 1 14 10 1.4 This document is a partial preview. Full document download can be found on Flevy: https://flevy.com/browse/document/workplace-health-and-safety-whs--implementation-toolkit-5552
  7. 7. 35 What will happen to employees who cannot safely return to work? 1 1 2 1 1 3 4 1 1 1 16 10 1.6 36 How do on-site health centers work? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 10 10 1 37 How engaged are people in health care? 3 1 1 1 1 2 1 1 1 5 17 10 1.7 38 When asked what strengthens your populations ability to achieve optimal health? 1 1 1 4 1 1 1 1 1 1 13 10 1.3 39 Should employees uphold social distancing when performing work at the workplace? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 10 10 1 40 Why bring health and wellness to the workplace? 1 1 2 1 1 1 1 4 4 1 17 10 1.7 41 Who will have health insurance in the future? 1 1 5 5 1 1 1 3 1 1 20 10 2 42 Will there be no obligation to travel for business? 1 1 2 1 1 1 5 1 1 1 15 10 1.5 43 Who is exempt from the travel restrictions? 1 1 1 3 1 1 2 1 1 3 15 10 1.5 44 What are the expectations of an employee working from home? 1 1 1 1 2 1 1 1 2 1 12 10 1.2 45 What initial steps should you take with a patient that may have COVID-19? 1 2 4 1 1 1 1 1 3 1 16 10 1.6 46 How do you access support for your staff? 2 3 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 14 10 1.4 47 What about a temporary reduction in hours of work? 1 3 1 1 1 1 3 5 1 1 18 10 1.8 48 What does your workforce look like now, and how will it change over the short, medium and long term? 1 1 1 1 1 1 4 1 1 1 13 10 1.3 49 Will you be looking after confirmed COVID-19 clients? 2 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 11 10 1.1 50 Are there other people / organizations that can help you? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 10 10 1 51 Are workers allowed to remove themselves from work? 1 5 1 1 2 2 1 1 1 1 16 10 1.6 52 What are the extra obligations on employers who use the Essential Workers Leave Scheme? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 10 10 1 53 Do you still go to your mental health appointments? 2 1 1 1 1 4 3 1 1 5 20 10 2 54 What are an employers potential liabilities on termination of employment? 1 1 5 1 1 1 1 4 1 1 17 10 1.7 55 Does the exposure procedure include cleaning and disinfection of potentially contaminated areas? 1 2 1 1 1 4 1 1 1 1 14 10 1.4 56 Will you be in close contact with others? 4 1 1 1 1 1 4 1 1 5 20 10 2 57 Who is responsible if staff catch Coronavirus at work? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 1 11 10 1.1 58 Do you have a regular cleaning schedule for areas of workplace frequented by workers or others? 1 1 4 1 1 1 1 5 1 1 17 10 1.7 59 What are the conditions for a staff member returning to work after self-isolation? 1 3 1 4 1 1 1 1 2 1 16 10 1.6 60 Are your employees engaged in workplace safety? 1 1 2 1 3 1 4 1 2 1 17 10 1.7 61 What can the public health system do to support your work? 1 5 1 4 2 1 1 1 1 1 18 10 1.8 62 Does your direct line manager support flexible working? 1 1 1 1 1 1 3 3 1 1 14 10 1.4 63 Do you have a right to access the work site to retrieve your items? 1 2 5 1 1 1 1 2 4 1 19 10 1.9 64 Which do you to do help manage your mental health? 4 1 3 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 15 10 1.5 65 What is the COVID-19 Essential Workers Leave Support payment? 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 1 1 1 11 10 1.1 66 What about freelance workers, contract workers, and gig workers? 1 1 1 4 1 1 1 1 1 1 13 10 1.3 67 What health practices will be mandated? 1 1 1 1 1 5 1 1 1 1 14 10 1.4 68 How to obtain employee engagement? 1 1 1 4 5 1 1 1 1 1 17 10 1.7 69 What resources are available to support employees mental health? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 10 10 1 70 What is health care quality and who decides? 1 1 1 1 1 1 4 1 1 1 13 10 1.3 71 Are there special considerations for employee diagnostic testing for COVID-19? 1 3 1 4 1 1 5 1 1 4 22 10 2.2 72 Is working from home still a viable option for some staff in the business? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 10 10 1 73 What are employee and supervisors responsibilities for workplace safety? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 10 10 1 74 Why use the workplace to promote health and wellbeing? 4 1 1 1 1 4 1 4 1 1 19 10 1.9 75 When must an employee report exposure or suspected exposure to COVID-19? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 4 1 1 13 10 1.3 76 Are people cleaning common/shared tools after use? 1 1 1 1 1 1 3 1 1 1 12 10 1.2 77 Are you willing to allow non-approved cloud based services to allow people to continue to work? 1 2 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 11 10 1.1 78 Can any of your business functions be performed remotely? 2 1 1 1 1 2 1 1 1 2 13 10 1.3 79 How do you protect yourself while using public transportation? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 4 1 5 17 10 1.7 80 What resources are available from Practice Wise in relation to COVID-19? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 4 1 1 13 10 1.3 81 Who is going to enforce the distancing and cleaning guidelines outlined for workplaces? 1 3 1 1 1 2 1 1 2 1 14 10 1.4 82 What level of safety performance does your organization expect of you? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 10 10 1 83 How hard did you have to work to accomplish your level of performance? 1 1 1 1 5 1 1 1 1 1 14 10 1.4 84 Do you have a contract with an external cleaning organization? 2 1 4 1 1 1 1 2 4 1 18 10 1.8 85 Where are the most significant changes in demand of health professionals likely to be? 1 1 4 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 13 10 1.3 86 Do you deliver group based services? 1 1 1 1 1 1 4 2 3 3 18 10 1.8 87 How will the information collected be used? 1 1 2 1 1 1 1 2 5 1 16 10 1.6 88 Can edge protection or other features that increase the safety of access and construction be designed and installed? 1 4 1 3 1 1 5 1 1 1 19 10 1.9 89 What type of precaution should you use when treating a patient with suspected or confirmed COVID-19? 1 1 1 1 5 1 1 1 1 1 14 10 1.4 90 What role do you see employers playing in supporting the team members mental wellness? 1 2 4 1 1 1 1 4 2 1 18 10 1.8 91 What businesses and workplaces are considered essential services? 1 1 1 1 1 1 5 1 1 2 15 10 1.5 92 Are wet machines thoroughly dried and tested before use? 3 1 4 1 1 3 1 4 3 1 22 10 2.2 93 Which existing products or services will experience a change in demand? 1 1 1 2 1 4 1 4 1 3 19 10 1.9 94 What should your business be doing? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 10 10 1 95 How do you create an evidence-based health promotion program that does work? 3 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 12 10 1.2 96 What will happen when the COVID-19 Alert level drops? 1 4 1 1 1 1 4 1 1 1 16 10 1.6 97 What must employers, leaders and team managers consider? 4 1 1 1 4 3 1 1 1 1 18 10 1.8 98 Do you refuse unusually dangerous work? 1 3 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 12 10 1.2 99 What should you do to protect staff and other guests? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 4 1 13 10 1.3 100 Does workplace health promotion contribute to job stress reduction? 1 1 1 2 1 1 1 1 1 1 11 10 1.1 101 Can an executive officer holder of your organization apply? 1 1 1 2 1 1 1 2 1 1 12 10 1.2 102 How can employers protect workers and the public? 1 1 1 4 1 1 4 1 1 1 16 10 1.6 103 Does the COVID-19 leave policy apply in any situation with eff? 1 1 1 4 1 1 1 3 1 4 18 10 1.8 104 Why certify your safety management system? 5 4 1 2 1 1 4 1 1 1 21 10 2.1 105 How do you make sure there is enough food in resource-poor settings? 1 4 1 1 1 4 1 1 1 1 16 10 1.6 106 What is the single most important service you think health apps should provide? 1 3 1 1 1 1 1 2 1 5 17 10 1.7 107 Are you using any equipment or machinery? 1 1 1 1 2 1 4 1 1 1 14 10 1.4 108 What are the responsibilities of employers concerning COVID-19 at the workplace? 1 1 1 1 1 5 1 1 1 1 14 10 1.4 109 What additional steps should you take to protect your employees? 1 2 1 1 1 2 1 1 1 1 12 10 1.2 110 How do you keep your employees connected to the broader team? 1 1 1 1 1 3 3 1 1 1 14 10 1.4 111 Are there any challenges for ergonomics/desktop set-up while working at home? 1 3 1 1 1 5 1 1 4 1 19 10 1.9 112 What can employers do to advance mental health resources and support? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 3 1 1 12 10 1.2 113 How do you find out if your employer has applied for wage subsidies? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 10 10 1 114 Do you participate in public demonstrations? 1 3 1 1 1 2 1 1 5 1 17 10 1.7 115 Where do you find information on reopening of community based health services? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 5 1 1 14 10 1.4 116 Is health and safety integrated into the day-to-day running of your organization? 1 1 1 3 1 1 1 1 1 4 15 10 1.5 117 What to do if someone with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 has recently been in the workplace? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 5 14 10 1.4 118 Are machine guards in place on all operating equipment? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 10 10 1 119 Can businesses sell clothing and other essential non-food items? 2 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 11 10 1.1 120 What should healthcare employers do to protect workers from exposure to the COVID-19 coronavirus? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 10 10 1 121 What arrangements have you put in place to ensure the safety of service users/ visitors to the workplace? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 10 10 1 122 What are the extended powers of medical officers of health? 1 4 1 1 1 1 1 5 1 1 17 10 1.7 123 What is the criteria for getting tested for COVID-19? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 10 10 1 124 Does your organization offer health coverage to its employees? 1 1 1 2 1 1 1 1 3 1 13 10 1.3 125 Where else do you go for information about worksite health? 1 3 5 3 1 1 1 1 1 1 18 10 1.8 126 How long will it take before services return to normal? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 10 10 1 127 Are available, affordable and easily accessible in the workplace? 1 3 1 5 1 1 4 1 1 4 22 10 2.2 128 How do you work together as an industry to minimize skill loss? 1 1 1 1 1 5 1 1 5 1 18 10 1.8 129 Who are your existing health professionals? 1 1 5 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 14 10 1.4 130 What restrictions are applied to health care workers? 3 2 1 5 1 1 1 1 1 1 17 10 1.7 131 Should employers consider providing Protective Information to workers about COVID-19? 1 3 1 1 1 3 1 1 1 1 14 10 1.4 132 What about protection for health and care workers? 5 1 3 1 1 1 1 4 1 4 22 10 2.2 133 What should you do after returning from international travel? 1 1 1 2 3 1 1 3 1 1 15 10 1.5 134 When can close contacts to someone with COVID-19 return to work? 1 1 1 1 1 1 5 1 1 1 14 10 1.4 135 What happens when someone is diagnosed with COVID-19? 1 1 1 2 1 1 2 1 1 1 12 10 1.2 136 What should an employer do if an employee tests positive for COVID-19? 1 1 1 5 1 1 5 1 1 1 18 10 1.8 137 How will you ensure all workers know how and are able to keep themselves safe from exposure to COVID-19? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 3 12 10 1.2 138 How do employees fare in private equity buyouts? 2 1 1 1 4 1 1 1 1 1 14 10 1.4 139 Why are workplaces a great place to promote healthy eating? 4 1 1 1 5 1 1 1 1 1 17 10 1.7 140 What is the difference between essential and non-essential personnel? 1 1 3 2 4 1 4 1 1 1 19 10 1.9 141 What is the international consensus on survival rates of COVID-19 in food products? 1 1 3 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 12 10 1.2 142 What is a workplace safety culture? 1 1 5 1 1 1 4 1 1 5 21 10 2.1 143 How is your organization responding? 1 1 4 1 1 5 1 1 1 1 17 10 1.7 144 Are there any hazards associated with the method of construction/ sequence that can be dealt with at present? 1 1 5 3 1 1 1 2 1 1 17 10 1.7 145 What responsibilities do employees have in a pandemic situation? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 10 10 1 146 Is it operating effectively and meeting established goals and objectives? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 10 10 1 147 How do your interactions with coworkers, managers, clients, and the wider community affect your health and wellness? 1 2 2 1 2 1 1 3 1 1 15 10 1.5 148 How can employers protect workers and the workplace? 1 1 1 1 1 5 1 1 1 1 14 10 1.4 149 Can an employer stop paying allowances? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 10 10 1 150 What arrangements are there in place for staff wellbeing? 1 1 1 4 1 4 1 1 3 5 22 10 2.2 151 What are the basics you must complete before returning to work? 2 4 1 1 1 5 1 1 1 1 18 10 1.8 152 Can sales meetings be moved online or postpone work activities? 1 1 1 1 1 1 5 1 1 1 14 10 1.4 153 How will you test your firefighters, with or without symptoms? 4 1 3 4 1 1 1 4 1 1 21 10 2.1 154 Are employees trained on organization safety policies and procedures? 2 1 1 1 1 4 1 1 1 1 14 10 1.4 155 Why invest in health and wellbeing? 1 5 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 14 10 1.4 156 Where do people get information about health and health care? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 2 12 10 1.2 157 What is the level of management support for a health promotion program? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 10 10 1 158 Are your employees making good use of the support offered as part of your program? 1 1 1 1 1 1 3 1 5 1 16 10 1.6 159 Will collateral recovery departments be subject to the movement and business restrictions? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 10 10 1 160 Can an employee refuse to work without a mask? 1 1 1 1 3 3 1 1 1 1 14 10 1.4 161 What is a prolonged period of time for close or proximate contact? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 3 1 12 10 1.2 162 What is the equipment maintenance Lockout Tagout policy at your mine site? 1 1 1 1 5 2 2 1 1 5 20 10 2 163 How will you ensure all workers are able to keep themselves safe from exposure to COVID-19? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 10 10 1 164 Are records available of all workers involved in close contact work? 1 5 1 1 1 4 1 1 4 4 23 10 2.3 165 Is the work organized for the safety of the operator and others? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 3 1 12 10 1.2 166 Is a staggered return to work suitable for your organization? 1 1 1 1 2 1 1 1 1 3 13 10 1.3 167 Have separate entrance/ exits/ facilities been put in place for service users/ visitors? 1 5 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 14 10 1.4 168 Will a worker who contracts COVID-19 at work be entitled to Workers Compensation benefits? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 10 10 1 169 What reporting will be made publicly available? 1 5 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 4 17 10 1.7 170 Should your organization add safety stock? 1 2 1 1 1 1 3 1 1 4 16 10 1.6 171 What about employees who have been in affected areas or who might be contagious? 1 3 1 1 4 1 1 1 2 1 16 10 1.6 172 Are employee placements to continue during the pandemic? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 10 10 1 173 What travel restrictions are currently in place? 1 1 3 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 12 10 1.2 174 Are workplace wellness programs hazardous to your health? 2 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 12 10 1.2 175 Should you wear personal protective equipment? 1 5 1 2 1 5 1 1 1 1 19 10 1.9 176 Does age influence judgments of workplace electronic multitasking? 1 1 1 1 3 1 1 4 1 1 15 10 1.5 177 What changes have been made to help to help social service employers respond to COVID-19? 1 1 1 1 2 1 1 1 1 3 13 10 1.3 178 How much information will be shared with the receiving organization? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 3 1 5 16 10 1.6 179 Do you collect a sample at home? 2 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 11 10 1.1 180 Do your employees have access to your schedule? 1 4 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 13 10 1.3 181 How do you best implement social distancing in the workplace? 1 3 1 1 1 1 1 1 3 1 14 10 1.4 182 What about non-essential businesses that stay open? 1 3 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 12 10 1.2 183 Are employees taking and using the healthy eating information available? 1 1 1 1 1 5 1 1 1 1 14 10 1.4 184 Which employees are considered essential? 1 1 1 1 1 1 4 4 1 1 16 10 1.6 185 Will the safety organization change? 1 1 2 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 11 10 1.1 186 Where are your organization health department contacts? 1 4 1 5 1 1 1 1 1 1 17 10 1.7 187 What do you do to protect yourself and others from COVID-19? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 10 10 1 188 How do you enforce hygiene rules for visitors, clients and others accessing the employers premises? 1 1 1 1 3 1 1 3 1 1 14 10 1.4 189 What are the main reasons that you intend to travel more? 1 2 2 1 4 1 1 1 1 1 15 10 1.5 190 What are the signs and symptoms of COVID-19? 4 1 5 1 1 1 4 1 1 1 20 10 2 191 Does workers compensation cover COVID-19? 4 1 1 1 1 1 3 1 4 3 20 10 2 192 How will you maintain social distancing? 1 5 1 1 1 1 2 1 1 1 15 10 1.5 This document is a partial preview. Full document download can be found on Flevy: https://flevy.com/browse/document/workplace-health-and-safety-whs--implementation-toolkit-5552
  8. 8. 193 What prompted you to work in health? 1 2 1 1 2 1 1 1 1 1 12 10 1.2 194 Do you know what to do if a staff member or one of close relatives is found to have COVID-19 symptoms? 1 1 1 5 1 1 5 1 1 4 21 10 2.1 195 What are some best practices for communicating information about COVID-19? 5 1 4 4 5 2 1 4 2 5 33 10 3.3 196 What can be done to stay safe and healthy? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 3 12 10 1.2 197 What about employees who are especially vulnerable? 1 1 1 1 1 5 5 1 2 1 19 10 1.9 198 Do you have to use your annual leave or long service leave? 1 1 1 4 1 1 1 1 1 1 13 10 1.3 199 What cleaning arrangements are in place for workstations, surfaces and equipment? 1 1 1 1 1 3 1 3 1 2 15 10 1.5 200 What arrangements are in place for sharing information between colleagues who may be in different work locations? 1 4 3 1 1 1 1 1 5 1 19 10 1.9 201 How many separate construction sites were inspected? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 10 10 1 202 What aspects of employees well-being do you feel your organizations health and wellness strategy addresses? 1 1 1 1 4 1 1 3 1 4 18 10 1.8 203 How healthy are your wellbeing programs? 1 5 1 1 1 3 3 5 1 1 22 10 2.2 204 How is your overall safety and health policy communicated to employees? 5 4 1 3 1 1 1 4 1 1 22 10 2.2 205 What should businesses do about workers who are unwell? 1 1 1 2 4 1 1 4 1 1 17 10 1.7 206 What other benefits-related considerations should be kept in mind as employees return? 4 1 1 1 2 3 1 1 1 1 16 10 1.6 207 Does an employee testing positive affect the safety of food produced in your facility? 1 1 4 1 1 1 1 4 1 1 16 10 1.6 208 How does work affect mental health? 1 3 1 1 1 1 2 1 1 1 13 10 1.3 209 Is the public health emergency leave paid leave? 3 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 12 10 1.2 210 What are an employers obligations from a health and safety perspective in relation to its staff? 1 4 1 1 1 1 1 5 1 1 17 10 1.7 211 Will all employees be given face and desk shields and protection? 1 5 1 1 1 5 1 1 1 5 22 10 2.2 212 Have you ever received mental health services? 3 1 1 1 4 1 1 1 1 3 17 10 1.7 213 What changes have been made to help social service employers respond to COVID-19? 1 1 1 1 2 5 1 1 1 1 15 10 1.5 214 Will you be asked to agree to work a temporary COVID-19 roster? 1 1 1 1 2 1 1 2 1 1 12 10 1.2 215 Can an executive office holder of your organization apply? 2 1 5 4 4 1 1 5 1 4 28 10 2.8 216 Is your organization being completely shut down? 1 2 1 1 3 1 1 2 1 1 14 10 1.4 217 Does the existing technology support flexible and collaborative working? 1 1 1 1 1 1 4 1 3 3 17 10 1.7 218 Who does the Health Care Aide wage supplement apply to? 2 1 1 1 1 3 1 1 1 1 13 10 1.3 219 How will your medical care be affected? 1 1 1 4 3 1 1 1 1 1 15 10 1.5 220 Will you be compensated haze your oh for your commitment and work thus far? 1 1 1 1 1 1 4 1 1 1 13 10 1.3 221 What will be the guidance for SPED employees? 1 1 1 5 1 1 1 1 1 1 14 10 1.4 222 Will you be able to pick up a check for a compensation payment in a local service office? 5 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 5 1 18 10 1.8 223 What information must/should be requested and what information is off limits? 1 1 1 5 1 1 1 1 1 1 14 10 1.4 224 Can an employer stop making discretionary payments? 5 1 3 3 1 4 1 1 1 2 22 10 2.2 225 What are your health and safety obligations to staff who work from home? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 3 1 12 10 1.2 226 How does COVID-19 affect children? 1 1 1 1 1 1 3 1 1 1 12 10 1.2 227 Can edge protection or other features which allow safe access and construction be designed and installed? 1 1 3 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 12 10 1.2 228 How are COVID-19 complaints addressed? 1 1 1 1 2 1 1 1 1 1 11 10 1.1 229 How are your customers feeling when interacting with your front line staff? 1 3 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 4 15 10 1.5 230 Is it possible to get the COVID-19 virus more than once? 1 3 2 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 13 10 1.3 231 Can environmental factors affect the safety of the worker? 1 1 1 2 1 1 1 1 1 1 11 10 1.1 232 Which health and wellness activities do you currently offer? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 10 10 1 233 How will colleagues travel to and from work? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 10 10 1 234 What is the international consensus on survival rates of COVID-19 on and in food products? 1 1 1 4 1 1 1 1 2 1 14 10 1.4 235 Can an employee refuse to attend work? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 4 1 1 13 10 1.3 236 Is there staff support for the policy? 1 2 3 1 1 1 5 1 1 4 20 10 2 237 Will public transport continue to run? 1 1 1 1 1 3 1 1 1 4 15 10 1.5 238 Is there employee support for the policy? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 10 10 1 239 Have you trained employees on how to implement temperature check procedures? 5 1 2 1 1 1 1 2 3 1 18 10 1.8 240 What will happen to travel services? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 10 10 1 241 Are you comfortable with returning to work? 1 1 4 1 1 5 1 1 1 1 17 10 1.7 242 What is your organizations protocol for potential exposure to COVID-19 in the workplace? 1 3 1 1 2 2 1 1 1 3 16 10 1.6 243 What should smes take into consideration in terms of workplace safety? 1 1 2 2 1 3 1 1 1 1 14 10 1.4 244 What types of cultural norms may affect employees health? 1 1 1 5 1 1 1 1 1 1 14 10 1.4 245 What do healthcare workers think? 1 5 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 14 10 1.4 246 What inventory of training on new workplace safety and disinfection protocols have been implemented? 1 4 1 1 1 4 1 1 1 1 16 10 1.6 247 Where can employees report violations? 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 1 1 1 11 10 1.1 248 Why is safety training important to newcomers? 1 1 1 1 4 1 1 1 1 1 13 10 1.3 249 How will employees be well rounded without being able to test range of skills? 1 1 1 3 2 4 2 4 1 1 20 10 2 250 Does your business function effectively through remote working? 4 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 13 10 1.3 251 What should a leader do to protect the economic health of business? 1 1 2 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 11 10 1.1 252 How do you provide safe telehealth? 1 1 1 2 1 1 1 3 1 1 13 10 1.3 253 Will you be deployed to work in another area? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 10 10 1 254 Will remote work create new types of inequality? 1 3 5 1 1 3 1 1 1 2 19 10 1.9 255 When can employees with COVID-19 return to work? 3 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 1 1 13 10 1.3 256 What do healthcare engineering and health services research have in common? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 5 1 14 10 1.4 257 What procedure do you have in place for ensuring good hygiene practices in your workplace? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 10 10 1 258 How do you support employees through workplace change? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 10 10 1 259 Do you get re-infected with COVID-19? 5 1 1 1 3 4 1 1 5 1 23 10 2.3 260 When team members ask, what do you do to contribute to workplace safety? 1 1 1 5 1 1 1 2 1 1 15 10 1.5 261 Do you have policies and procedures to do temperature checks for employees? 1 2 3 1 1 1 1 5 1 3 19 10 1.9 262 Are workers trained to operate machinery safely? 1 1 3 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 12 10 1.2 263 Should employers place restrictions on staff in terms of work-related international travel? 2 1 1 1 1 4 1 2 5 1 19 10 1.9 264 Where do you get up-to-date information? 4 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 5 1 17 10 1.7 265 What changes have been made to help health care employers respond to COVID-19? 1 4 1 5 1 1 1 1 2 2 19 10 1.9 266 Why are you being directed to remain open to the public? 2 1 1 1 1 2 1 1 1 1 12 10 1.2 267 What personal protective gear are workers entitled to? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 10 10 1 268 Who has the work health and safety obligations and duties for contract workers? 1 1 1 1 4 5 5 1 1 1 21 10 2.1 269 Will the financial services industry follow suit? 1 1 1 1 5 1 1 3 2 1 17 10 1.7 270 What should you do to keep from getting COVID-19? 1 1 2 1 4 1 1 1 1 1 14 10 1.4 271 Do any culture factors get in the way of putting appropriate workplace safety systems in place? 1 1 1 2 3 4 1 1 2 1 17 10 1.7 272 What about access to health care? 1 2 1 3 3 1 3 1 1 1 17 10 1.7 273 Why is the loss carry-back scheme temporary? 1 2 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 11 10 1.1 274 Is physical distancing the same as self-isolation? 1 1 1 1 1 4 1 2 1 1 14 10 1.4 275 What benefits exist for a healthcare organization to have several components and services? 3 1 1 1 4 1 1 1 1 1 15 10 1.5 276 Has the employee been provided with the referrals information and details of any workplace support programs? 1 3 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 12 10 1.2 277 Is machinery and equipment regularly inspected for damage or wear? 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 1 1 5 15 10 1.5 278 What privacy and security steps should you take when working from home? 1 3 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 3 14 10 1.4 279 What should you be keeping track of for COVID expenses? 5 4 1 1 1 1 1 1 4 1 20 10 2 280 How do you sanitize your work area or cubicle? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 10 10 1 281 What is social distancing, and why is it important? 1 3 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 12 10 1.2 282 Are special precautions taken to protect employees during construction and repair operations? 1 1 5 1 3 1 1 5 1 1 20 10 2 283 What is the future role of workplace health promotion? 1 1 1 1 1 2 3 3 1 1 15 10 1.5 284 Where will the new affordable areas that provide people with the right balance of space and local services/amenities be? 5 1 1 1 5 1 1 1 3 1 20 10 2 285 How does COVID-19 affect smokers compared to non-smokers? 1 1 1 4 1 1 1 1 1 2 14 10 1.4 286 What are the responsibilities of employers? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 10 10 1 287 Can staff still work with a field partner, and if so what are the best practices? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 10 10 1 288 How many safety audits of your office were conducted last year? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 3 2 3 15 10 1.5 289 How often should the workplace or workplace be cleaned? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 10 10 1 290 Can an employer ask an employee to take sick leave? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 3 4 1 15 10 1.5 291 Are cultural attitudes influencing workers contributions to safety considerations? 1 1 2 1 1 1 4 1 1 3 16 10 1.6 292 Are there any businesses that are prohibited from returning to work? 1 2 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 11 10 1.1 293 What do you expect from health services? 5 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 14 10 1.4 294 Are you familiar with how your organization deal with physical and mental health empowerment? 1 1 1 5 1 1 3 1 1 1 16 10 1.6 295 How will the infrastructure, technical support and training be provided? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 10 10 1 296 Should you be tested for COVID-19? 1 1 1 1 2 1 1 1 1 1 11 10 1.1 297 Does the temperature-taking provision only apply after an employer is aware of a potential or actual exposure? 1 5 1 1 2 1 1 1 3 1 17 10 1.7 298 Is coronavirus the same as COVID-19? 2 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 4 1 14 10 1.4 299 Who should receive training about health literacy? 1 1 1 1 3 1 1 2 3 1 15 10 1.5 300 What do you do for workers who have been exposed to a person with COVID-19? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 4 1 4 16 10 1.6 301 Is the public health emergency leave in place right now? 1 4 5 1 1 1 1 4 1 1 20 10 2 302 Should commuting employees be encouraged to avoid using public transport entirely, or at least during peak times? 1 1 2 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 11 10 1.1 303 What is the temperature screening protocol for employees, staff, and visitors? 1 5 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 14 10 1.4 304 What inspired you to become interested in games for health? 1 5 1 4 1 1 1 1 3 1 19 10 1.9 305 Why implement a Lockout Tagout programme? 1 4 1 4 4 1 1 1 1 1 19 10 1.9 306 What does positive mental health among employees actually look like? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 10 10 1 307 Do employers have to pay employees for time spent getting tested? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 3 1 12 10 1.2 308 Do you have to hold face-to-face services? 1 5 1 1 1 4 1 1 1 4 20 10 2 309 Is the nature of the work performed or the work environment relevant? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 3 2 1 13 10 1.3 310 What knowledge constitutes a sufficient basis for public health action? 1 1 1 1 1 2 1 1 1 1 11 10 1.1 311 When may an employer take employees body temperature during the COVID-19 pandemic? 4 4 1 1 3 3 1 1 1 1 20 10 2 312 How should organization employees prepare? 4 3 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 15 10 1.5 313 What are your safety concerns if any? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 10 10 1 314 Have you received training on workplace health and safety and proper use of machinery? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 1 1 11 10 1.1 315 What will you do to change policy and practice so that norms and behavior change? 1 1 1 1 4 1 1 3 4 4 21 10 2.1 316 Can an employer cease using casual staff? 1 2 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 11 10 1.1 317 Do supervisors and managers have good, supportive relationships with the staff? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 10 10 1 318 Does your employer stand you down? 1 4 4 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 16 10 1.6 319 When should an employee suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19 return to work? 1 1 1 1 2 3 1 1 2 2 15 10 1.5 320 Which is a reason for your organization to be interested in workplace safety? 1 1 1 1 4 1 1 2 1 1 14 10 1.4 321 Where do you go for information about your rights as a consumer? 1 1 3 1 1 5 1 5 1 1 20 10 2 322 How do you configure your workforce to adjust to rapidly changing demand? 1 1 3 1 1 1 1 1 1 3 14 10 1.4 323 Where do you find practical mental health and wellbeing advice? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 4 4 1 16 10 1.6 324 What is the reorder point if there is no safety stock? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 10 10 1 325 What is a minimum level of connectivity? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 10 10 1 326 Can the employee be asked to split work between home office and the workplace? 1 1 5 3 3 1 1 1 3 1 20 10 2 327 Is your maintenance area organized to support operational safety? 1 1 3 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 12 10 1.2 328 What is the protocol for substitute employees? 1 3 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 12 10 1.2 329 Do you have to provide in person services? 1 1 1 1 3 1 1 1 1 1 12 10 1.2 330 Do you have up to date points of contact details for all of your team? 5 1 1 1 5 1 1 1 1 1 18 10 1.8 331 When should you consider providing community based in person contact? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 1 11 10 1.1 332 Have you been tested for the COVID-19 virus? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 3 1 1 12 10 1.2 333 What can employers ask employees about symptoms during the pandemic? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 10 10 1 334 How does your organization allocate financial resources in support of its overall health and wellness strategy? 1 1 1 1 3 1 1 1 1 5 16 10 1.6 335 What will happen to any health information you share? 1 1 1 1 1 3 1 1 1 1 12 10 1.2 336 How was the health workforce equipped and organized to deliver care in new and different ways? 1 5 5 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 18 10 1.8 337 What you are saying is what is the business model? 1 1 1 1 1 4 3 3 2 1 18 10 1.8 338 What safety stock is appropriate for your organization? 1 5 2 4 4 1 1 1 4 1 24 10 2.4 339 Have you been near anyone diagnosed with COVID-19? 1 1 1 3 5 5 4 1 1 1 23 10 2.3 340 What is important to know about the concept of grounding for safety in the workplace? 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 10 10 1 341 Why do so many technology projects in healthcare fail? 3 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 12 10 1.2 342 Do you have a protocol in place to reopen your workplace after a potential quarantine? 1 1 1 1 3 1 1 1 1 1 12 10 1.2 343 What level of performance do supervisors expect of their direct employees? 1 4 1 2 1 1 4 1 1 1 17 10 1.7 344 Is there a code enforcement hotline for employees to call? 1 4 1 1 1 4 1 1 1 1 16 10 1.6 345 What is the physical layout of the facility where people work? 1 1 1 1 4 3 1 1 1 1 15 10 1.5 346 What do you do if your employee tests positive for COVID-19? 1 5 1 1 2 1 1 1 2 1 16 10 1.6 347 Is your employer right to expect you to return to work? 1 2 1 1 3 1 2 1 1 1 14 10 1.4 348 Is there financial support available if you cannot carry out your usual business/service activities? 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 1 1 1 11 10 1.1 349 When would you be comfortable with returning to work? 1 3 1 1 4 1 1 1 1 1 15 10 1.5 350 What can food business owners/managers do? 2 1 1 1 1 4 1 1 2 1 15 10 1.5 This document is a partial preview. Full document download can be found on Flevy: https://flevy.com/browse/document/workplace-health-and-safety-whs--implementation-toolkit-5552

×