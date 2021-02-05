[Whitepaper] What are the Key Attributes of a High Performance Board?

More Information:



https://flevy.com/browse/flevypro/high-impact-boards-3459





Financial downturns and intense competition has put a lot of strain over boards and directors to perform better. The effectiveness of the board of directors varies from organization to organization.

An accomplished chairman can make the board more constructive and practical by establishing high standards and helping members improve their participation.

In 2013, McKinsey & Company carried out empirical research to uncover effective board practices. The study analyzed 772 corporate directors, representing both public and private owned businesses globally, from a broad range of industries. The objective was to unearth the practices, traits, time allocation, devotion, and strategic priorities that differentiate between an effective versus unproductive board of directors.

The research revealed stark differences in the way directors distributed their time in boardroom activities and towards the efficacy of their boards. Differentiated based on the range of issues directors handled and the time they dedicated, the directors assessed the impact of their work and their board’s competitiveness as:

Low Impact Board

Moderate Impact Board

High Performance Board