[Whitepaper] The Deming Cycle (PDCA)

The Deming Cycle, also known as PDCA cycle, Deming Wheel, Shewhart Cycle, or Continuous Improvement Spiral, is a model for continuous improvement of quality. It consists of a logical sequence of 4 repetitive steps for continuous improvement and learning: PLAN, DO, CHECK (STUDY), and ACT.

It originated in the 1920s with statistics expert Mr. Walter A. Shewhart, who introduced the concept of Plan, Do and See. Deming modified the cycle of Shewart towards: PLAN, DO, CHECK, and ACT. The Deming Cycle is related to Kaizen thinking and Just-in-time (JIT) manufacturing.

There is another version of this PDCA cycle is OPDCA. The added "O" stands for observation or as some versions say "Grasp the current condition." This emphasis on observation and current condition has currency with Lean manufacturing/Toyota Production System literature.

The concept of PDCA is based on the Scientific Method (which can be written as Hypothesis-Experiment-Evaluation-Do-Check), developed by Francis Bacon.

This PowerPoint also includes a set of templates you can use for your own business presentations.

Published in: Business
  1. 1. 3/28/2021 Continuous Improvement 101: The Deming Cycle (PDCA) | by Mark Bridges | Mar, 2021 | Medium https://mark-bridges.medium.com/continuous-improvement-101-the-deming-cycle-pdca-1b8bccc4118a 1/6 Mark Bridges Follow 63 Followers About Continuous Improvement 101: The Deming Cycle (PDCA) Mark Bridges Mar 9 · 5 min read Note: This article originally published by my colleague David Tang. Get started Open in app
  2. 2. 3/28/2021 Continuous Improvement 101: The Deming Cycle (PDCA) | by Mark Bridges | Mar, 2021 | Medium https://mark-bridges.medium.com/continuous-improvement-101-the-deming-cycle-pdca-1b8bccc4118a 2/6 “Continuous Improvement” is a term management consulting firms love using. It’s also a driving principle behind Lean Management. So, how can we achieve Continuous Improvement in our organization? One of the most common Lean frameworks for Continuous Improvement (of quality) is the Deming Cycle–also commonly known as PDCA Cycle, Deming Wheel, Shewhart Cycle, or Continuous Improvement Spiral. The Deming Cycle consists of a logical sequence of 4 repetitive steps for continuous improvement and learning: PLAN, DO, CHECK (STUDY), and ACT. It originated in the 1920s with statistics expert Mr. Walter A. Shewhart, who introduced the concept of Plan, Do and See. Deming modified the cycle of Shewart towards: PLAN, DO, CHECK, and ACT. The Deming Cycle is related to Kaizen thinking and Just-in-Time (JIT) manufacturing. The concept of PDCA is based on the Scientific Method (which can be written as Hypothesis-Experiment-Evaluation-Do-Check), developed by Francis Bacon. There is another version of this PDCA cycle is OPDCA. The added “O” stands for observation or as some versions say “Grasp the current condition.” This emphasis on observation and current condition has currency with Lean manufacturing/Toyota Production System literature. There are numerous benefits to the Deming Cycle, spanning a variety of corporate functional areas. These include, but not limited to: Daily routine management-for the individual and/or the team The problem solving process Project management Continuous development Vendor development
  3. 3. 3/28/2021 Continuous Improvement 101: The Deming Cycle (PDCA) | by Mark Bridges | Mar, 2021 | Medium https://mark-bridges.medium.com/continuous-improvement-101-the-deming-cycle-pdca-1b8bccc4118a 3/6 Human resources development New product development Process trials Here’s an overview of each of the 4 PDCA phases. 1. PLAN This initial phase involves identifying a goal or purpose, formulating a theory, defining success metrics, and putting a plan into action. In this stage, we establish the objectives and processes necessary to deliver results in accordance with the expected output. By establishing output expectations, the completeness and accuracy of the specification is also a part of the targeted improvement. 2. DO
  4. 4. 3/28/2021 Continuous Improvement 101: The Deming Cycle (PDCA) | by Mark Bridges | Mar, 2021 | Medium https://mark-bridges.medium.com/continuous-improvement-101-the-deming-cycle-pdca-1b8bccc4118a 4/6 In the DO phase, the components of the plan are implemented (e.g. making a product). The focus is to implement the plan, execute the process, and ultimately make the product. 3. CHECK Now, we study the actual results (measured and collected in DO) and compare against the expected results (targets or goals from the PLAN) to determine any differences. We look for deviations in implementation from the plan and also look for the appropriateness and completeness of the plan to enable the execution–i.e., “Do.” 4. ACT If the CHECK shows that the PLAN that was implemented in DO is an improvement to the prior standard (baseline), then that becomes the new standard (baseline) for how the organization should ACT going forward (new standards are enACTed). If the CHECK shows that the PLAN that was implemented in DO is not an improvement, then the existing standard (baseline) will remain in place. In either case, if the CHECK showed something different than expected (whether better or worse), then there is some more learning to be done. Note that the Deming Cycle is an iterative process, so after ACT, we return back to PLAN. Over time, we will achieve Continuous Improvement in quality. Each time we renew the cycle, our organization is at a higher point of quality. Executing the cycle again will extend our knowledge further. For much more in-depth training guides and training on PDCA, take a look at Flevy’s PDCA Business Toolkit. Flevy also has developed several other related business toolkits: Problem Solving Toolkit Continuous Improvement Toolkit Quality Management Toolkit
  5. 5. 3/28/2021 Continuous Improvement 101: The Deming Cycle (PDCA) | by Mark Bridges | Mar, 2021 | Medium https://mark-bridges.medium.com/continuous-improvement-101-the-deming-cycle-pdca-1b8bccc4118a 5/6 You can learn more about this Lean tool and download in an editable PowerPoint about the the Deming Cycle here on the Flevy documents marketplace. Do You Find Value in This Framework? You can download in-depth presentations on this and hundreds of similar business frameworks from the FlevyPro Library. FlevyPro is trusted and utilized by 1000s of management consultants and corporate executives. Here’s what some have to say: “My FlevyPro subscription provides me with the most popular frameworks and decks in demand in today’s market. They not only augment my existing consulting and coaching offerings and delivery, but also keep me abreast of the latest trends, inspire new products and service offerings for my practice, and educate me in a fraction of the time and money of other solutions. I strongly recommend FlevyPro to any consultant serious about success.” – Bill Branson, Founder at Strategic Business Architects “As a niche strategic consulting firm, Flevy and FlevyPro frameworks and documents are an on-going reference to help us structure our findings and recommendations to our clients as well as improve their clarity, strength, and visual power. For us, it is an invaluable resource to increase our impact and value.” – David Coloma, Consulting Area Manager at Cynertia Consulting “As a small business owner, the resource material available from FlevyPro has proven to be invaluable. The ability to search for material on demand based our project events and client requirements was great for me and proved very beneficial to my clients. Importantly, being able to easily edit and tailor the material for specific purposes helped us to make presentations, knowledge sharing, and toolkit development, which formed part of the overall program collateral. While FlevyPro contains resource material that any consultancy, project or delivery firm must have, it is an essential part of a small firm or independent consultant’s toolbox.” – Michael Duff, Managing Director at Change Strategy (UK) “FlevyPro has been a brilliant resource for me, as an independent growth consultant, to access a vast knowledge bank of presentations to support my work with clients. In terms
  Several times a month, I browse FlevyPro for presentations relevant to the job challenge I have (I am a consultant). When the subject requires it, I explore further and buy from the Flevy Marketplace. On all occasions, I read them, analyze them. I take the most relevant and applicable ideas for my work; and, of course, all this translates to my and my clients' benefits." – Omar Hernán Montes Parra, CEO at Quantum SFE

