[Whitepaper] Strategic Decision Making

Human judgment can be unreliable as these are all susceptible to errors. In organizations, a lot of strategic decisions are made. These strategic decisions share a common feature: they are evaluative judgments.



In making these tough calls, large amount of complex information must be weighed down and evaluated. While some management decisions are made without weighing quite so much information, yet strategic decisions involve the distillation of complexity into a single path forward.



However, with the unreliability in judgment, particularly in decision making, there is a need for a practical, broadly applicable approach to reducing errors. This approach called Mediating Assessments Protocol (MAP) is a structured approach to strategic decision making. MAP is a valuable tool for any leader who aims to raise the quality of an organization's decisions.



This presentation provides a clear understanding of MAP as a discipline process of reducing errors in judgment and the 6 core cognitive concepts affecting decision making.



1. Availability Bias

2. Confirmation Bias

3. Excessive Coherence

4. Mental Model

5. Noise

6. Representative Bias



Understanding MAP adds discipline to decision making and brings quality assurance to complex decisions.



