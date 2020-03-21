[Whitepaper] Strategic Decision Making

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Framework Primer Strategic Decision Making
Contents  Templates  Overview  Decision Making  Evaluation Judgments  Structured Decision Making  Application
Strategic decision making calls for a structured approach: the MAP approach of reducing errors in judgment
Contents  Templates  Overview  Decision Making  Evaluation Judgments  Structured Decision Making  Application
Decision Making is influenced by 6 Core Cognitive Concepts or Biases
The 6 Core Cognitive Concepts or Biases has long been recognized and studied in the context of decision making
Contents  Templates  Overview  Decision Making  Evaluation Judgments  Structured Decision Making  Application
Strategic decisions share a common feature; they are evaluative judgments
The process of Mental Model formation is used in strategic decision making with similar limitations and results
Excessive Coherence is a limitation where evaluation judgments are based on causes and relationships where none exist
A "Quick and Sticky" Quality is a limitation where Mental Models are formed rapidly
Biased Weighting is a limitation in Mental Models where pertinent fact is not provided the weight it deserves
Contents  Templates  Overview  Decision Making  Evaluation Judgments  Structured Decision Making  Application
Structured Decision Making is anchored on Mediating Assessment Protocol—an approach to reducing errors in strategic decision making
Advanced Assessment Definition is the first core element that requires identification of mediating assessments
Independent Assessments is the second core element where opinions are grounded in evidence available
Final Evaluation is undertaken when the mediating assessments are complete
Contents  Templates  Overview  Decision Making  Evaluation Judgments  Structured Decision Making  Application
MAP's application and benefits are clearly reflected in 2 types of strategy decisions
Structuring One-off Decisions makes use of explicit assessments as basis for decision
The rigor of formal structure in strategic decision making has the benefit of sequencing the process
Structuring Recurring Decisions can, in aggregate, produce strategic outcomes
MAP provides the same rigor and discipline to recurring decisions
Contents  Templates  Overview  Decision Making  Evaluation Judgments  Structured Decision Making  Application
25This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro Insert headline Core Cogniti...
26This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro Insert headline Insert bumpe...
27This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro Insert headline Insert bumpe...
[Whitepaper] Strategic Decision Making

  Framework Primer Strategic Decision Making Presentation created by 4 5 Mental Model Noise 6 Representative Bias 3 Excessive Coherence 2 Confirmation Bias 1 Availability Bias
  Contents  Templates  Overview  Decision Making  Evaluation Judgments  Structured Decision Making  Application
  Strategic decision making calls for a structured approach: the MAP approach of reducing errors in judgment

Presentation Overview

MAP is a valuable tool for any leader who aims to raise the quality of an organization's decisions. Human judgment can be unreliable as these are all susceptible to errors. In organizations, a lot of strategic decisions are made. These strategic decisions share a common feature: they are evaluative judgments. In making these tough calls, large amount of complex information must be weighed down and evaluated. While some management decisions are made without weighing quite so much information, yet strategic decisions involve the distillation of complexity into a single path forward. However, with the unreliability in judgment, particularly in decision making, there is a need for a practical, broadly applicable approach to reducing errors. This approach called Mediating Assessments Protocol (MAP) is a structured approach to strategic decision making. This presentation provides a clear understanding of MAP as a discipline process of reducing errors in judgment and the 6 core cognitive concepts affecting decision making. Understanding MAP adds discipline to decision making and brings quality assurance to complex decisions. This deck also includes slide templates for you to use in your own business presentations. 1 Availability Bias 2 Confirmation Bias 3 Excessive Coherence 4 Mental Model 5 Noise 6 Representative Bias
  Contents  Templates  Overview  Decision Making  Evaluation Judgments  Structured Decision Making  Application
  Decision Making is influenced by 6 Core Cognitive Concepts or Biases

Decision Making – Core Cognitive Concepts (Overview)

Human judgment can be unreliable as evaluations are susceptible to errors. 1 2 3 Availability Bias Confirmation Bias Excessive Coherence 4 5 Mental Model Noise 6 Representative Bias Errors in decision making can also be random errors called "noise."
  The 6 Core Cognitive Concepts or Biases has long been recognized and studied in the context of decision making

Any organization is a decision factory where organizations must work on the processes by which they are made.

Decision Making – Core Cognitive Concepts (Details)

Human judgement can be unreliable as evaluations are susceptible to errors.

Source: A Structured Approach to Strategic Decisions, Kahneman, MIT Sloan Management Review, 2019

• The tendency to give more weight to information that comes to mind easily because it is recent or striking than to other more important facts. Availability Bias 1

• The tendency to notice, believe, and recall information selectively, so as to confirm our pre-existing hypotheses and beliefs. Confirmation Bias 2

• The tendency to construct coherent stories from scant evidence, suppressing the nuances and contradictions that are present in a situation. Excessive Coherence 3

• An impression of a complex situation, often less nuanced and more coherent than the reality it represents. Mental Model 4

• Unwanted variability in judgments that should be identical or, in case of single decisions, unwanted sensitivity to irrelevant factors. Noise 5

• The tendency to judge by similarity to a category, instead of referring to relevant frequencies and probabilities. Representative Bias 6
  Contents  Templates  Overview  Decision Making  Evaluation Judgments  Structured Decision Making  Application
  Strategic decisions share a common feature; they are evaluative judgments

Organizations have tendencies to form a Mental Model or impression of a candidate; a process with specific limitations.

Evaluation Judgments – Overview

In making tough decisions or judgments, people must boil down a large amount of complex information into 2 options. Numerical scores for competing options. A yes-no decision on whether to choose a specific path. Strategic decision involves the distillation of complexity into a single path forward. A body of research showed that job interviews contain a wealth of information about the accuracy of evaluative judgments. • Most companies use traditional and unstructured interviews to make a global evaluation. • Interviewer starts with an open mind, accumulates information, then reaches a conclusion. 1 2 FINDINGS Unstructured interviews lead to biased evaluations that have very little predictive value.
  The process of Mental Model formation is used in strategic decision making with similar limitations and results

Due to its vulnerability, the reliability of judgment or decision making need to be systematically investigated.

Evaluation Judgments – Limitations

A Mental Model is an impression of a complex situation. Using the Mental Model exposes organizations to 3 specific limitations. Unstructured decision making, whether in job interviews or more strategic decisions, is vulnerable to biases and limitations. Excessive Coherence 1 A "Quick and Sticky" Quality 2 Biased Weighting 3
  Excessive Coherence is a limitation where evaluation judgments are based on causes and relationships where none exist

As organizations learn new facts, the bias towards excessive coherence can lead to confirmation of an image that is less nuanced and ambiguous than the reality.

Evaluation Judgments – Excessive Coherence

DESCRIPTION • Mental Models are usually simpler and more coherent than the reality they aim to assess.

SCENARIO • Multiple factors such as labor costs, technical feasibility, regulatory requirements, political stability in various regions need to be assessed. • Yet, a mental image of the candidate countries and cities has already been formed. Selecting a Location for a New Plant

LIMITATION Excessive Coherence
  A "Quick and Sticky" Quality is a limitation where Mental Models are formed rapidly

As a result, first impressions have disproportionate effect on assessments and outcomes.

Evaluation Judgments – A "Quick and Sticky" Quality

DESCRIPTION • Mental Model formed on the basis of limited evidence at the start of the process. • Models are altered as new facts emerge. • Favorite plant site will have exaggerated perceived benefits and underestimated perceived costs. • Reviews on the merits of possible locations are influenced by early impressions formed. • Ambiguous facts are interpreted in the light of preexisting attitudes.

LIMITATION A "Quick and Sticky" Quality

SCENARIO Team Collaborating on a Decision
  Biased Weighting is a limitation in Mental Models where pertinent fact is not provided the weight it deserves

The need to investigate reliability of judgment is essential in Biased Weighting.

Evaluation Judgments – Biased Weighting

DESCRIPTION • Important bits of information are discounted. • Greater weight may be given to irrelevant factors. • A candidate's physical appearance may influence hiring decision yet certain attributes of a manufacturing site may carry undue weight. • Interviewer may wrongly perceive that a male candidate has great leadership qualities because of his height and deep voice.

LIMITATION Biased Weighting

SCENARIO Hiring Decision
  Contents  Templates  Overview  Decision Making  Evaluation Judgments  Structured Decision Making  Application
  Structured Decision Making is anchored on Mediating Assessment Protocol—an approach to reducing errors in strategic decision making

Structured Decision Making, based on MAP, will be adopted only if viewed as offering a substantial improvement in decision making quality.

Structured Decision Making – Overview

Mediating Assessments Protocol or MAP is a structured approach to grounding strategic decisions, like structured interviews, on mediating assessments.

Source: A Structured Approach to Strategic Decisions, Kahneman, MIT Sloan Management Review, 2019

The use of MAP reduces variability in decision making. • Limitations of mental model formation are addressed. • Effects of bias are tempered and transparency of the process increased. • Risk that a solution will be judged by its similarity with known stereotypes is reduced.

There are 3 core elements of Mediating Assessments Protocol (MAP): Advanced Assessment Definition 1 Independent Assessments 2 Final Evaluation 3
  Advanced Assessment Definition is the first core element that requires identification of mediating assessments

Defining the assessments in advance can improve quality of decisions made.

MAP – Advanced Assessment Definition

DESCRIPTION • Identification of key attributes critical to the evaluation. Advanced Assessment Definition 1

• Hiring Committee follows a similar process when creating a job description that outlines attributes required for success in the position. COMPARABLE APPROACH

• Assessment should include anticipated revenue synergies or qualifications of the management team. • Example: Decision to acquire a company. APPLICATION

CORE ELEMENT
  Independent Assessments is the second core element where opinions are grounded in evidence available

A more informed and strategic decision is made when based on fact-based, independently made assessments.

MAP – Independent Assessments

DESCRIPTION • Use of fact-based, independently made assessments. • Grounded in the evidence available. Independent Assessments 2

• A well-organized structured interview process, in which job seekers are scored on each key attribute solely on the basis of their answers to relevant questions. COMPARABLE APPROACH

• Opinions should not be influenced by one another or by other dimensions of the options. • Example: Weighing a strategic option. APPLICATION

CORE ELEMENT
  Final Evaluation is undertaken when the mediating assessments are complete

Final evaluation may not be undertaken if a deal breaker fact has been uncovered.

MAP – Final Evaluation

DESCRIPTION • The final decision is discussed only when all key attributes have been scored and a complete profile of assessments is available. Final Evaluation 3

• Review of all evaluations made by each interviewer on each key requirement of the job description before the hiring committee makes a decision on the candidate. COMPARABLE APPROACH

• Undertaken when mediation assessments are complete. APPLICATION

CORE ELEMENT
  Contents  Templates  Overview  Decision Making  Evaluation Judgments  Structured Decision Making  Application
  MAP's application and benefits are clearly reflected in 2 types of strategy decisions

MAP, compared to other decision support approaches, is a valuable tool that can raise the quality of an organization's decisions.

Application – Types of Strategy Decisions (Overview)

Any organization is a "decision factory." Many decisions made can shape the future of organizations yet, it cannot be quality checked. Decisions can be improved by working on processes by which they are made. MAP is an approach that can bring quality assurance to complex decisions. It is best applied in 2 types of strategy decisions. Structuring Recurring Decisions 2 • Recurrent decisions made as part of formalized processes that, in aggregate, shape a company's strategy. Structuring One-off Decisions 1 • Large one-off decisions made by teams of executives and directors.
  Structuring One-off Decisions makes use of explicit assessments as basis for decision

The implementation of MAP does not substantially increase the overall burden of deciding.

Application – Structuring One-off Decisions

PROCESS REQUIREMENTS

DESCRIPTION • Requires leaders to make separate, explicit assessments of each aspect. • Use the assessments as basis for decision.  Key issues identified must correspond to the required mediating assessments.  Agenda of the board meeting must follow the chapters of the report.  Board members are asked to refrain from making general comments about the acquisition until the mediating assessments are complete. Ratings on all assessments are displayed, holistic evaluation done, and after which, a vote is taken.

APPLICATION Structuring One-off
  21. 21. 21This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro The rigor of formal structure in strategic decision making has the benefit of sequencing the process Application of MAP limits the risk that a compelling narrative will sway board discussions and affect quality decisions. Application – Structuring One-off Decisions (Benefits)  Board discussions are more organized and focused than the usual process, but not necessarily longer or more contentious.  Important facts are less likely to be overlooked.  Thoughtful, self-critical consideration of trade- offs is more likely to occur. Use of MAP in structuring one-off decisions requires trivial extra effort.  Checklist of key questions are properly defined in advance.  All elements are given sufficient visibility during the final decision. The content on this page has been partially hidden. FlevyPro members can download the full document here: http://flevy.com/browse/flevypro/strategic-decision-making-4011
  22. 22. 22This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro Structuring Recurring Decisions can, in aggregate, produce strategic outcomes Adopting a structured decision approach incorporating the key features of MAP can improve quality of decisions. Application – Structuring Recurring Decisions PROCESS REQUIREMENTS DESCRIPTION • Decisions that have collective impact on business. • MAP provides the same rigor and discipline to recurrent decisions.  Predefine critical assessment by engaging in thorough discussion of critical questions.  Make assessments separately, not influencing one another, and summarized in a percentile-score rating.  Use percentile scores to make qualitative assessments to put recurrent decisions into context.  Formalize conduct of decision meetings following an evaluation structure. APPLICATION Structuring Recurring Decisions 3 The content on this page has been partially hidden. FlevyPro members can download the full document here: http://flevy.com/browse/flevypro/strategic-decision-making-4011
  23. 23. 23This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro MAP provides the same rigor and discipline to recurring decisions MAP’s most important contribute to routine decisions is in providing true standardization. Application – Structuring Recurring Decisions (Benefits) Use of MAP in structuring recurring decisions can create collective impact on business.  A structured approach facilitates learning.  Conduct of postmortem of past decisions, examining the reasoning and use of facts, learning which assessments may have been misguided, and revising the assessments or scale according becomes easier.  Quality of judgments is improved with evaluation expressed on a relative scale.  Investment committee members of organizations are provided multiple chances to practice the new discipline and improve their skills and tools. The content on this page has been partially hidden. FlevyPro members can download the full document here: http://flevy.com/browse/flevypro/strategic-decision-making-4011
  24. 24. 24This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro Contents  Templates  Overview  Decision Making  Evaluation Judgments  Structured Decision Making  Application The content on this page has been partially hidden. FlevyPro members can download the full document here: http://flevy.com/browse/flevypro/strategic-decision-making-4011
  25. 25. 25This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro Insert headline Core Cognitive Concepts of Decision Making – TEMPLATE 4 5 Mental Model Noise 6 Representative Bias Insert bumper. 3 Excessive Coherence 2 Confirmation Bias 1 Availability Bias The content on this page has been partially hidden. FlevyPro members can download the full document here: http://flevy.com/browse/flevypro/strategic-decision-making-4011
  26. 26. 26This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro Insert headline Insert bumper. Mediating Assessments Protocol (MAP) – TEMPLATE Source: A Structured Approach to Strategic Decisions, Kahneman, MIT Sloan Management Review, 2019 Advanced Assessment Definition 1 Independent Assessments 2 Final Evaluation 3 • Insert filler text, filler text, filler text, filler text. • Insert filler text, filler text, filler text, filler text. • Insert filler text, filler text, filler text, filler text.The content on this page has been partially hidden. FlevyPro members can download the full document here: http://flevy.com/browse/flevypro/strategic-decision-making-4011
  27. 27. 27This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro Insert headline Insert bumper. Mediating Assessments Protocol (MAP) – TEMPLATE Source: A Structured Approach to Strategic Decisions, Kahneman, MIT Sloan Management Review, 2019 1 Advanced Assessment Definition 2 Independent Assessments 1 Advanced Assessment Definition 2 Independent Assessments 3 Final Evaluation • Insert filler text, filler text, filler text, filler text. • Insert filler text, filler text, filler text, filler text. • Insert filler text, filler text, filler text, filler text. The content on this page has been partially hidden. FlevyPro members can download the full document here: http://flevy.com/browse/flevypro/strategic-decision-making-4011
  28. 28. 28This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro Download 100s of similar frameworks from the FlevyPro Library: https://flevy.com/pro/library/frameworks The content on this page has been partially hidden. FlevyPro members can download the full document here: http://flevy.com/browse/flevypro/strategic-decision-making-4011
  29. 29. 29This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro Need more frameworks? Download our Complete Business Frameworks Reference Guide, a 350+ slide compilation of 50+ frameworks, on Flevy The Complete Business Frameworks Reference Guide is a best selling document on Flevy. It is 350+ slides--covering 50+ common management consulting frameworks and methodologies. A summary is provided for each business framework. The frameworks in this deck span across Corporate Strategy, Sales, Marketing, Operations, Organization, Change Management, and Finance. This reference guide is great for those who need a refresher on common frameworks, as well as be introduced and learn new useful frameworks. You can find this document here: http://flevy.com/browse/business-document/complete- consulting-frameworks-toolkit-644 The content on this page has been partially hidden. FlevyPro members can download the full document here: http://flevy.com/browse/flevypro/strategic-decision-making-4011
  30. 30. 30This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro Flevy (www.flevy.com) is the marketplace for premium documents. These documents can range from Business Frameworks to Financial Models to PowerPoint Templates. Flevy was founded under the principle that companies waste a lot of time and money recreating the same foundational business documents. Our vision is for Flevy to become a comprehensive knowledge base of business documents. All organizations, from startups to large enterprises, can use Flevy— whether it's to jumpstart projects, to find reference or comparison materials, or just to learn. Contact Us Please contact us with any questions you may have about our company. • General Inquiries support@flevy.com • Media/PR press@flevy.com • Billing billing@flevy.com The content on this page has been partially hidden. FlevyPro members can download the full document here: http://flevy.com/browse/flevypro/strategic-decision-making-4011
×