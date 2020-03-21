[Whitepaper] Key Performance Indicator (KPI) Strategies: Part 1

More information:https://flevy.com/browse/flevypro/key-performance-indicator-kpi-strategies-part-1-4005



The 2018 Strategic Measurement Global Executive Study and Research Report showed that business leaders worldwide are struggling to strike a workable balance between tactical and strategic Key Performance Indicators (KPIs); operational and financial KPIs; and KPIs that effectively capture the moment while anticipating the future. This imbalance is a source of measurable dissatisfaction and concern as data for KPI improvements continues to increase.



In today's accelerating technological innovation, intensifying competitive pressure, and increasing customer expectations, business leaders are forced to rethink how they use KPIs to lead and manage the enterprise.



These trends--individually and collectively--have particular relevance to chief marketing officers and other marketing executives. They are increasingly finding themselves accountable for growth-oriented objectives. Hence, there is a need to explore new and novel KPIs for assessing growth. For the data-driven enterprises, KPI definition, development, and deployment will command the lion's share of leadership time and focus.



This framework provides organizations the strategic foundation towards effective use of KPIs as drivers of growth. There are 7 advanced KPI Strategies, which are powerful and persuasive mechanisms to enhancing revenue and customer satisfaction.



1. Use KPIs to Lead and Manage the Organization

2. Leverage KPIs to Align the Organization

3. Develop an Integrated, Holistic Customer View

4. Use KPIs for Machine Learning (ML)

5. Deep Dive into KPI Components

6. Share KPI Data

7. Adopt the Less-Is-More Mentality



This presentation focuses on the first 3 KPI Strategies.



Tomorrow's most important KPI arguments and debates will focus on how—and what—performances are truly key to the organization's future success. Being ahead makes a big difference.



This deck also includes slide templates for you to use in your own business presentations.