[Whitepaper] Key Performance Indicator (KPI) Strategies: Part 1

Framework Primer Key Performance Indicator
Contents  Overview  KPI Alignment Index  KPI Strategies  Templates
Key Performance Indicator (KPI) Strategies are next-generation KPIs that emphasize customers, growth, and the future
KPIs are foundational to performance measurement—they are metrics used to evaluate the success of an organization, activity, or function
Contents  Overview  KPI Alignment Index  KPI Strategies  Templates
The KPI Alignment Index indicates how well a company has aligned its use of KPIs
7This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro The KPI Alignment Index set o...
Contents  Overview  KPI Alignment Index  KPI Strategies  Templates
KPI strategies or pivotal principles have emerged from companies that have successfully created KPI alignment
10This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro Our Initial KPI Strategy foc...
11This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro The second KPI Strategy focu...
12This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro A high score in the KPI Alig...
13This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro The Integrated Customer View...
14This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro Measurement Leaders focus on...
15This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro Functional KPIs track custom...
Contents  Overview  KPI Alignment Index  KPI Strategies  Templates
17This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro Insert headline Insert bumpe...
18This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro Insert headline Insert bumpe...
19This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro Share KPI Data 6Develop an I...
[Whitepaper] Key Performance Indicator (KPI) Strategies: Part 1

Published on

More information:https://flevy.com/browse/flevypro/key-performance-indicator-kpi-strategies-part-1-4005

The 2018 Strategic Measurement Global Executive Study and Research Report showed that business leaders worldwide are struggling to strike a workable balance between tactical and strategic Key Performance Indicators (KPIs); operational and financial KPIs; and KPIs that effectively capture the moment while anticipating the future. This imbalance is a source of measurable dissatisfaction and concern as data for KPI improvements continues to increase.

In today's accelerating technological innovation, intensifying competitive pressure, and increasing customer expectations, business leaders are forced to rethink how they use KPIs to lead and manage the enterprise.

These trends--individually and collectively--have particular relevance to chief marketing officers and other marketing executives. They are increasingly finding themselves accountable for growth-oriented objectives. Hence, there is a need to explore new and novel KPIs for assessing growth. For the data-driven enterprises, KPI definition, development, and deployment will command the lion's share of leadership time and focus.

This framework provides organizations the strategic foundation towards effective use of KPIs as drivers of growth. There are 7 advanced KPI Strategies, which are powerful and persuasive mechanisms to enhancing revenue and customer satisfaction.

1. Use KPIs to Lead and Manage the Organization
2. Leverage KPIs to Align the Organization
3. Develop an Integrated, Holistic Customer View
4. Use KPIs for Machine Learning (ML)
5. Deep Dive into KPI Components
6. Share KPI Data
7. Adopt the Less-Is-More Mentality

This presentation focuses on the first 3 KPI Strategies.

Tomorrow's most important KPI arguments and debates will focus on how—and what—performances are truly key to the organization's future success. Being ahead makes a big difference.

This deck also includes slide templates for you to use in your own business presentations.

Published in: Business
[Whitepaper] Key Performance Indicator (KPI) Strategies: Part 1

  Framework Primer Key Performance Indicator (KPI) Strategies: Part 1

Develop an Integrated, Holistic Customer View
Use KPIs for Machine Learning (ML)
Deep Dive into KPI Components
Share KPI Data
Use KPIs to Lead and Manage the Organization
Adopt the Less-Is-More Mentality
Leverage KPIs to Align the Organization
  Contents  Overview  KPI Alignment Index  KPI Strategies  Templates
  Key Performance Indicator (KPI) Strategies are next-generation KPIs that emphasize customers, growth, and the future

Presentation Overview

For the data-driven enterprises, KPI definition, development, and deployment will command the lion's share of leadership time and focus.

The 2018 Strategic Measurement Global Executive Study and Research Report showed that business leaders worldwide are struggling to strike a workable balance between tactical and strategic Key Performance Indicators (KPIs); operational and financial KPIs; and KPIs that effectively capture the moment while anticipating the future. This imbalance is a source of measurable dissatisfaction and concern as data for KPI improvements continues to increase.

In today's accelerating technological innovation, intensifying competitive pressure, and increasing customer expectations, business leaders are forced to rethink how they use KPIs to lead and manage the enterprise.

These trends – individually and collectively – have particular relevance to chief marketing officers and other marketing executives. They are increasingly finding themselves accountable for growth-oriented objectives. Hence, there is a need to explore new and novel KPIs for assessing growth.

This framework provides organizations the strategic foundation towards effective use of KPIs as drivers of growth. There are 7 advanced KPI Strategies, which are powerful and persuasive mechanisms to enhancing revenue and customer satisfaction.

This presentation focuses on the first 3 KPI Strategies.

Tomorrow's most important KPI arguments and debates will focus on how—and what—performances are truly key to the organization's future success. Being ahead makes a big difference.

This deck also includes slide templates for you to use in your own business presentations.

1 Use KPIs to Lead and Manage the Organization
2 Leverage KPIs to Align the Organization
3 Develop an Integrated, Holistic Customer View
4 Use KPIs for Machine Learning (ML)
5 Deep Dive into KPI Components
6 Share KPI Data
7 Adopt the Less-Is-More Mentality
  KPIs are foundational to performance measurement—they are metrics used to evaluate the success of an organization, activity, or function

A critical skill is to determine the appropriate set of KPIs to measure.

Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) – Overview

A Key Performance Indicator (KPI) is a type of performance measurement metric. KPIs are used to evaluate the success of an organization, activity (e.g. project KPIs), or function (e.g. financial KPIs, customer KPIs) in which it engages.

A KPI can represent any dimension in which Excellence is crucial for competitive success. Examples include:
• Parts of the marketing mix
• Research and development
• Low-cost manufacturing

Analysis of KPIs is crucial in most studies of Competitive Strategies.

STRENGTHS
 If rigorously applied, clarifies what capabilities or skills companies need to compete successfully.
 Index allows us to quantify competitors' relative strengths against KPIs.
 Index provides a structured, concise technique for comparing competitors.

LIMITATIONS
 The KPIs and comparative index are only as good as the business understanding and judgment used to develop them.

The important insights come from understanding what is key to success in the industry or segment.
  Contents  Overview  KPI Alignment Index  KPI Strategies  Templates
  The KPI Alignment Index indicates how well a company has aligned its use of KPIs

KPI alignment is critical for successful strategy execution and lasting performance improvement.

KPI Alignment Index – Overview

As the name suggests, the KPI Alignment Index is built on the concept of KPI alignment.

SCORING
• Higher index score given to those with higher scores on all 6 questions.
• Lower index score given to those who scored lower.

RATINGS
1. Bottom quintiles: Measurement Challenged.
2. Middle 3 quintiles: Measurement Capable.
3. Top quintile: Measurement Leaders.

TECHNICAL DESCRIPTION
• Consist of 6 questions.
• Answers are selected using a 5-point scale.
• Z-scores calculated for each of the 6 questions and their respective means.

KPI alignment helps achieve the following:
 Determines what leading organizations are doing.
 Illuminates and highlights how their actions set them apart from the rest of the pack.is a
 Measures whether KPIs within an organization correctly relate to one another.
  The KPI Alignment Index set of 6 survey questions are focused on measuring the organization's alignment with its KPIs

A 5-point scale method is used in selecting answers to the 6 questions raised.

KPI Alignment Index – Survey Questions

The KPI Alignment Index Score is determined based on responses made on 6 survey questions.

Source: Leading with Next-generation Key Performance Indicators, Schrage and Kiron, MIT Sloan Management Review, 2018

To what extent do your organization's KPIs drive how you lead and/or manage your people and processes? 1

To what extent do you believe your function's KPIs are explicitly and directly aligned to your organization's strategic goals and business outcomes? 2

To what extent do you agree with this statement: "I feel empowered and enabled to achieve my KPI business objectives."? 3

To what extent do you determine and/or set your function's KPIs? 4

To what degree do you agree with the following statement: "I am satisfied with how the KPIs that I manage/report on inform and influence decision making across the enterprise." 5

To what extent do you (as stakeholder) trust the accuracy and reliability of your KPIs? 6
  Contents  Overview  KPI Alignment Index  KPI Strategies  Templates
  KPI strategies or pivotal principles have emerged from companies that have successfully created KPI alignment

This presentation focuses on the first 3 KPI Strategies—see part 2 for the remaining strategies.

KPI Strategies – Overview

Source: Leading with Next-generation Key Performance Indicators, Schrage and Kiron, MIT Sloan Management Review, 2018

The 2018 Strategic Measurement Global Executive Study and Research Report revealed 7 behaviors common to advanced users of KPIs.

Develop an Integrated, Holistic Customer View
Use KPIs for Machine Learning (ML)
Deep Dive into KPI Components
Share KPI Data
Use KPIs to Lead and Manage the Organization
Adopt the Less-Is-More Mentality
Leverage KPIs to Align the Organization

3 4 5 61 72

These are the 7 advanced KPI Strategies adopted by Measurement Leaders. To thrive in today's digital landscape, executives must take actionable steps to adapting KPIs.
  Our Initial KPI Strategy focuses on use of KPIs as a tool for Business Transformation

Organizations that use KPIs as leadership tools look to leading indicators to frame their strategy.

1. KPIs to Lead and Manage – Overview

MEASUREMENT LEADERS APPROACH
• Consider KPIs that take advantage of predictive insights as more value than KPIs built around reviewing past performance.
• Treat KPIs as tools of transformation than a number to hit.

KEY STRATEGY 1
KPIs to Lead and Manage

DESCRIPTION
• Use of KPIs to tactically manage a business and lead an organization into the future.

CASE EXAMPLES
• Has a grown plan with 7 drivers.
• Each driver has up to 2 future oriented leading indicators and one lagging indicator to measure success.
• Adopted an integrated business planning framework that looks into the rolling 24-month horizon focusing more on lead indicators.
  The second KPI Strategy focused on creating internal organizational alignment around shared KPIs

If an organization is going to use KPIs to lead, and KPIs are quantifiable measures, then it would by necessity be data driven in order to lead with KPIs.

2. KPIs to Align – Overview

MEASUREMENT LEADERS APPROACH
• Use KPIs to effectively align people and processes to serve the customer and the brand purpose.

KEY STRATEGY 2
KPIs to Align

DESCRIPTION
• Alignment of internal, employee-related KPIs and financial or process KPIs with customer experiences organizations seek to create.

CASE EXAMPLES
• Gives most attention to the voice of the client as KPI.
• This goes beyond customer retention to turning customers into brand advocates.
• Favors adaptive, responsive, and anticipatory KPIs that are data driven and aligned with the corporate mission statement.
  A high score in the KPI Alignment Index describes an organization that is data driven

Organizations that score high on the index are mostly data driven or predominantly data driven.

2. KPIs to Align – Intuitive vs. Data-driven

Source: Leading with Next-generation Key Performance Indicators, Schrage and Kiron, MIT Sloan Management Review, 2018

More than one-third of respondents blend intuition and data when making business decisions.

To what extent would you describe your
  13. 13. 13This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro The Integrated Customer View KPI Strategy focuses on developing a customer-centric KPI Externally focused KPIs complement and build upon more internally focused processed KPIs. 3. Integrated Customer View – Overview MEASUREMENT LEADERS APPROACH • Use KPIs that help develop a single, integrated view of the target customer. KEY STRATEGY 2 Integrated Customer View DESCRIPTION • Increasing desire to develop multidimensional views of customers that draw on diverse functional unit perspectives. • Externally focused KPIs that enable organizations to better segment and engagement customers. CASE EXAMPLES • Emphasizes more on KPIs that show how customers are currently interacting with its brands: the changing consumer sentiments; consumers’ future expectations; the trends or conversations consumers are likely to be part of; kinds of conversations the brand can be part of; and keeping consumers’ connection to the brand strong. • Goes beyond traditional financial metrics and customer satisfaction KPIs. • They turn best customers into advocates and de facto brand champions. The content on this page has been partially hidden. FlevyPro members can download the full document here: http://flevy.com/browse/flevypro/key-performance-indicator-kpi-strategies-part-1-4005
  14. 14. 14This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro Measurement Leaders focus on developing a holistic view of the customer An integrated customer view remains an aspiration for many businesses. 3. Integrated Customer View – Holistic View Source: Leading with Next-generation Key Performance Indicators, Schrage and Kiron, MIT Sloan Management Review, 2018 More than 90% of Measurement Leaders affirm that KPIs help their function develop a single, integrated view of the target customer. Do your functional KPIs help your function develop a single, integrated view of your target customers? The content on this page has been partially hidden. FlevyPro members can download the full document here: http://flevy.com/browse/flevypro/key-performance-indicator-kpi-strategies-part-1-4005
  15. 15. 15This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro Functional KPIs track customer metrics Tracking customer segmentation provides organization better insights on customers’ needs to enable development of better marketing strategies. 3. Integrated Customer View – Customer Metric Source: Leading with Next-generation Key Performance Indicators, Schrage and Kiron, MIT Sloan Management Review, 2018 Across all levels, considered top priority among customer-focused KPIs is to measure customer segmentation (followed by customer lifetime value, brand equity, and churn). The content on this page has been partially hidden. FlevyPro members can download the full document here: http://flevy.com/browse/flevypro/key-performance-indicator-kpi-strategies-part-1-4005
  16. 16. 16This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro Contents  Overview  KPI Alignment Index  KPI Strategies  Templates The content on this page has been partially hidden. FlevyPro members can download the full document here: http://flevy.com/browse/flevypro/key-performance-indicator-kpi-strategies-part-1-4005
  17. 17. 17This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro Insert headline Insert bumper. KPI Strategies – TEMPLATE Source: Leading with Next-generation Key Performance Indicators, Schrage and Kiron, MIT Sloan Management Review, 2018 Use KPIs to Lead and Manage the Organization 1 Leverage KPIs to Align the Organization 2 Develop an Integrated, Holistic Customer View 3 Use KPIs for Machine Learning (ML) 4 Deep Dive into KPI Components 5 Share KPI Data 6 Adopt the Less-Is-More Mentality 7 The content on this page has been partially hidden. FlevyPro members can download the full document here: http://flevy.com/browse/flevypro/key-performance-indicator-kpi-strategies-part-1-4005
  18. 18. 18This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro Insert headline Insert bumper. KPI Strategies – TEMPLATE ALTERNATE Source: Leading with Next-generation Key Performance Indicators, Schrage and Kiron, MIT Sloan Management Review, 2018 Use KPIs to Lead and Manage the Organization 1 Leverage KPIs to Align the Organization 2 Develop an Integrated, Holistic Customer View 3 Use KPIs for Machine Learning (ML) 4 Deep Dive into KPI Components 5 Share KPI Data 6 Adopt the Less-Is-More Mentality 7 • Insert filler text, filler text, filler text. • Insert filler text, filler text, filler text, filler text, filler text. • Insert filler text, filler text, filler text. • Insert filler text, filler text, filler text, filler text, filler text. • Insert filler text, filler text, filler text. • Insert filler text, filler text, filler text, filler text, filler text. • Insert filler text, filler text, filler text. • Insert filler text, filler text, filler text, filler text, filler text. • Insert filler text, filler text, filler text. • Insert filler text, filler text, filler text, filler text, filler text. • Insert filler text, filler text, filler text. • Insert filler text, filler text, filler text, filler text, filler text. • Insert filler text, filler text, filler text. • Insert filler text, filler text, filler text, filler text, filler text. The content on this page has been partially hidden. FlevyPro members can download the full document here: http://flevy.com/browse/flevypro/key-performance-indicator-kpi-strategies-part-1-4005
  19. 19. 19This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro Share KPI Data 6Develop an Integrated, Holistic Customer View 3 Insert headline Insert bumper. KPI Strategies – TEMPLATE ALTERNATE Source: Leading with Next-generation Key Performance Indicators, Schrage and Kiron, MIT Sloan Management Review, 2018 Use KPIs to Lead and Manage the Organization 1 Use KPIs for Machine Learning (ML) 4 Adopt the Less-Is-More Mentality 7 Leverage KPIs to Align the Organization 2 Deep Dive into KPI Components 5 • Insert filler text, filler text, filler text. • Insert filler text, filler text, filler text, filler text, filler text. • Insert filler text, filler text, filler text, filler text, filler text. The content on this page has been partially hidden. FlevyPro members can download the full document here: http://flevy.com/browse/flevypro/key-performance-indicator-kpi-strategies-part-1-4005
  22. 22. 22This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro Flevy (www.flevy.com) is the marketplace for premium documents. These documents can range from Business Frameworks to Financial Models to PowerPoint Templates. Flevy was founded under the principle that companies waste a lot of time and money recreating the same foundational business documents. Our vision is for Flevy to become a comprehensive knowledge base of business documents. All organizations, from startups to large enterprises, can use Flevy— whether it's to jumpstart projects, to find reference or comparison materials, or just to learn. Contact Us Please contact us with any questions you may have about our company. • General Inquiries support@flevy.com • Media/PR press@flevy.com • Billing billing@flevy.com The content on this page has been partially hidden. FlevyPro members can download the full document here: http://flevy.com/browse/flevypro/key-performance-indicator-kpi-strategies-part-1-4005
  23. 23. 1 Flevy (www.flevy.com) is the marketplace for premium documents. These documents can range from Business Frameworks to Financial Models to PowerPoint Templates. Flevy was founded under the principle that companies waste a lot of time and money recreating the same foundational business documents. Our vision is for Flevy to become a comprehensive knowledge base of business documents. All organizations, from startups to large enterprises, can use Flevy— whether it's to jumpstart projects, to find reference or comparison materials, or just to learn. Contact Us Please contact us with any questions you may have about our company. • General Inquiries support@flevy.com • Media/PR press@flevy.com • Billing billing@flevy.com

