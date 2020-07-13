Successfully reported this slideshow.
No part of this documentation may be reproduced or transmitted in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, incl...
ISMS Monitoring Process

  1. 1. No part of this documentation may be reproduced or transmitted in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying or recording, for any purpose without express written permission of an authorized representative of Adaptive Processes Consulting ISMS MONITORING PROCESS Adaptive Processes Consulting Pvt. Ltd. An ISO 9001:2000 Certified Company #51, 3rd Cross, Church Street, Koramangala 6th Block Annex, Bangalore, Karnataka, India - 560047 e-mail: Info@AdaptiveProcesses.com www.AdaptiveProcesses.com Process Owner(s) Process Review Process Approval Effective Date Infosec Forum CISO dd-mmm-yyyy Doc ID Ver.# QMS Ver.# Prepared by Classification
  2. 2. ISMS MONITORING PROCESS Adaptive Processes © Experience World Class Processes! Page 4 of 5 2. ABBREVIATIONS / ACRONYMS / GLOSSARY Acronym Explanation Acronym Explanation BGC Background Check NC Non-conformity CISO Chief Information Security Officer ISMS Information Security Management System 3. ROLES & RESPONSIBILITIES Role Responsibilities Infosec Forum • Monitor ISMS 4. ORGANISATION POLICY • Infosec Forum Meeting must be conducted at least once a month 5. PROCESS FLOW 6. ENTRY CRITERIA • Monthly 7. INPUTS # Description / Work Product Name # Description / Work Product Name 1. Incidents Reports 2. Backup Records 3. Access Permissions granted 4. 8. ACTIVITIES Activities Resp. Related Documents / Processes / Notes Obtain ISMS related data Infosec Forum Analyze incidents Infosec Forum Analyze Backup Records Infosec Forum ISMS Review Checklist Analyze Infosec Training performance Infosec Forum Analyze BGC Data Infosec Forum Prepare ISMS Status Report Infosec Forum Submit ISMS Status Report to Senior Infosec Forum This document is a partial preview. Full document download can be found on Flevy: https://flevy.com/browse/document/isms-monitoring-process-4967
