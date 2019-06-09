Family Business: Third Generations Tensions

This Slideshare presentation is a partial preview of the full business document. To view and download the full document, please go here:

DOCUMENT DESCRIPTION

When it is time for a family business to bring in a new generation, the ensuring complexity can pose a threat to survival. Every chain is only as strong as its weakest link. The old adage remains apt for family businesses whose weakest link is typically between the second and third generations of ownership. It is at this point when the dispiriting seeds of value destruction take root. In fact, only 13% of family businesses make it past the third generation.



What makes the transition so difficult? In a nutshell, siblings in successful second-generation firms are confident in the benefits of family cohesion and are able to manage collective ownership. They are adamant about following the traditions of the founder and preserving the legacy of his or her outsize personality.



However, when the transition to cousins and third-generation owners begin, this dynamic begins to change. The owners become more numerous and more diverse. There are a number of tensions that a family business must resolve to effectively make it past the third generation.



This presentation discusses the 4 critical tensions in the third generation of a Family Business and the 4 core areas when tensions must be called out and defused.



1. Family Values

2. Exit Planning

3. Portfolio Management

4. Talent Management



Having a comprehensive understanding of the Tensions in the Third Generation will allow family businesses to better strategize how to approach these tensions and successfully conquer them to achieve a successful transition.



