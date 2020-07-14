Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Email Guidelines
flevy__5023.doc Page 4 of 4 Document Details Prepared by/Modified by Role Date of preparation Reviewed by Role Date of Rev...
1 Flevy (www.flevy.com) is the marketplace for premium documents. These documents can range from Business Frameworks to Fi...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Email Guidelines

10 views

Published on

More Information:
https://flevy.com/browse/business-document/email-guidelines-5023

Enterprise architecture is the process by which organizations standardize and organize IT infrastructure to align with business goals. Enterprise architecture (EA) is the practice of analysing, designing, planning and implementing enterprise analysis to successfully execute on business strategies. EA helps businesses structure IT projects and policies to achieve desired business results and to stay on top of industry trends and disruptions using architecture principles and practices, a process also known as enterprise architectural planning (EAP).
EA is guided by the organization's business requirements -- it helps lay out how information, business and technology flow together. This has become a priority for businesses that are trying to keep up with new technologies such as the cloud, IoT, machine learning and other emerging trends that will prompt digital transformation. The process is driven by a "comprehensive picture of an entire enterprise from the perspectives of owner, designer and builder." Unlike other frameworks, it doesn't include a formal documentation structure; instead, it's intended to offer a more holistic view of the enterprise.

This document is the work of Adaptive US Inc. It is the World's most innovative business
analysis solutions organization which has successfully conducted 300+ BA workshops and
has served 200+ top-notch clients including Wells-Fargo Bank, Credit Suisse, HP, CGI, AXA, AkzoNobel, Ness, Unisys, etc. We are proud to have a 100% key client retention rate.

Got a question about this presentation? Email us at support@flevy.com.

Published in: Business
no profile picture user
  • This Slideshare presentation is a partial preview of the full business document. To view and download the full document, please go here: https://flevy.com/browse/business-document/email-guidelines-5023
       Reply 
    Are you sure you want to  Yes  No
    Your message goes here

  • Be the first to like this

Email Guidelines

  1. 1. Email Guidelines
  2. 2. flevy__5023.doc Page 4 of 4 Document Details Prepared by/Modified by Role Date of preparation Reviewed by Role Date of Review Approved by Role Date of Approval Circulation List Version Number REVISION HISTORY # Date Version # Section / Page # changed Details of Changes made 1. 2.0 Initial Release This document is a partial preview. Full document download can be found on Flevy: https://flevy.com/browse/document/email-guidelines-5023
  3. 3. 1 Flevy (www.flevy.com) is the marketplace for premium documents. These documents can range from Business Frameworks to Financial Models to PowerPoint Templates. Flevy was founded under the principle that companies waste a lot of time and money recreating the same foundational business documents. Our vision is for Flevy to become a comprehensive knowledge base of business documents. All organizations, from startups to large enterprises, can use Flevy— whether it's to jumpstart projects, to find reference or comparison materials, or just to learn. Contact Us Please contact us with any questions you may have about our company. • General Inquiries support@flevy.com • Media/PR press@flevy.com • Billing billing@flevy.com

×