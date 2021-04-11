More Information:

BENEFITS OF DOCUMENT



Learn step-by-step the A3 and PDCA problem-solving methods

Combining A3 and PDCA greatly enhances problem-solving capability across the enterprise

Expand problem-solving significantly by engaging more employees via the approaches in this course



DOCUMENT DESCRIPTION



A3 and PDCA Problem Solving Overview



A3 problem solving creates a standardized approach to problem-solving that is simple to use and learn, yet it uses "scientific" approaches versus opinions and anecdotes for problem-solving. A3 problem solving can be used every day by everyone in the organization. It is also very effective for solving problems that do not require the power and dedication of LSS projects or Kaizen techniques to solve. PDCA involves a method of planning, doing, checking, and taking actions. This course uniquely combines these two methods to be synergistic. In fact, combining the power of these two methods together in one course has proven to be the most effective way to learn these two problem-solving methods.



What This Course Provides



This 19-page course provides learners with a thorough understanding of the terminology and methodology associated with A3 and PDCA problem-solving. It is presented in FranklinGood's comprehensive and highly visual learning format. This course will help learners organize their thoughts, approaches, and methods for solving a vast variety of problems. Learners will be guided step-by-step through each of the 8 steps in the A3 while simultaneously using PDCA methods. Learners will be able to organize their approaches and simplify their efforts to create easy-to-communicate solutions. Examples and detailed steps are included. Also, a blank, user fillable A3 form is included. This course can set an organization on an effective problem-solving method that every employee can participate in.



Learning Objectives



- Learn the A3 scientific problem-solving method step-by-step.

- Learn the Plan-Do-Check-Act (PDCA) methodology to problem-solving.

- Learn how to combine the PDCA methodology with the A3 approach to maximize your problem-solving skills.

- Learn the many applications for using the A3 problem-solving method.

- Learn how to expand your continuous improvement efforts to all employees thru A3 and PDCA problem-solving.



