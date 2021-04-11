Successfully reported this slideshow.
A3 and PDCA Problem Solving

https://flevy.com/browse/marketplace/a3-and-pdca-problem-solving-5510

BENEFITS OF DOCUMENT

Learn step-by-step the A3 and PDCA problem-solving methods
Combining A3 and PDCA greatly enhances problem-solving capability across the enterprise
Expand problem-solving significantly by engaging more employees via the approaches in this course

DOCUMENT DESCRIPTION

A3 and PDCA Problem Solving Overview

A3 problem solving creates a standardized approach to problem-solving that is simple to use and learn, yet it uses "scientific" approaches versus opinions and anecdotes for problem-solving. A3 problem solving can be used every day by everyone in the organization. It is also very effective for solving problems that do not require the power and dedication of LSS projects or Kaizen techniques to solve. PDCA involves a method of planning, doing, checking, and taking actions. This course uniquely combines these two methods to be synergistic. In fact, combining the power of these two methods together in one course has proven to be the most effective way to learn these two problem-solving methods.

What This Course Provides

This 19-page course provides learners with a thorough understanding of the terminology and methodology associated with A3 and PDCA problem-solving. It is presented in FranklinGood's comprehensive and highly visual learning format. This course will help learners organize their thoughts, approaches, and methods for solving a vast variety of problems. Learners will be guided step-by-step through each of the 8 steps in the A3 while simultaneously using PDCA methods. Learners will be able to organize their approaches and simplify their efforts to create easy-to-communicate solutions. Examples and detailed steps are included. Also, a blank, user fillable A3 form is included. This course can set an organization on an effective problem-solving method that every employee can participate in.

Learning Objectives

- Learn the A3 scientific problem-solving method step-by-step.
- Learn the Plan-Do-Check-Act (PDCA) methodology to problem-solving.
- Learn how to combine the PDCA methodology with the A3 approach to maximize your problem-solving skills.
- Learn the many applications for using the A3 problem-solving method.
- Learn how to expand your continuous improvement efforts to all employees thru A3 and PDCA problem-solving.

A3 and PDCA Problem Solving

  A3 and PDCA Problem Solving

Learn How to Apply an Easy to Use and Intuitive Approach to Problem Solving
  Learning Objectives

1. Learn the of A3 scientific problem-solving method step-by-step
2. Learn the Plan-Do-Check-Act (PDCA) methodology to problem solving
3. Learn how to combine the PDCA methodology with the A3 approach to maximize your problem-solving skills
4. Learn the many applications for using the A3 problem solving method
5. Learn how to expand your continuous improvement efforts to all employees thru A3 and PDCA problem solving
  A3 Problem Solving Method

A3 Basics
• The A3 tool itself is less important than the thinking approach that is promoted by using it. It stimulates a deeper understanding of the issue.
• A3 thinking is based on relevant facts and objective details. There is no place for mere opinions and wishful thinking.
• The A3 is a collaborative effort that requires going to Gemba (where the actual work is done/where problem occurs) and working with others, it is not intended to be done by someone working alone in their cubicle.

The A3 is also used to document and present the main findings of the PDCA cycle, it emphasizes graphical methods vs. text to tell the improvement "story"
  PDCA Methodology

PDCA/A3 Continuous Improvement
• Continuous Improvement (CI) is an ongoing effort to improve products, services, or processes.
• It is a gradual never-ending effort to increase the effectiveness (functionality and quality) and/or efficiency (effort, time, cost) of an organization. Put simply, it means 'getting better all the time'.
• Most CI efforts can seek "incremental" improvement over time vs "breakthrough" improvement all at once.

Think of CI as going up the steps to the second floor, one-step-at-a-time vs. trying to go from one floor to the next with one giant eight-foot-high leap.
  Building the A3 Thru the PDCA Steps

PLAN Completing Sections 1 – 5 on the A3 using the PDCA Methodology
• The problem needing improvement is first well understood by defining the background/situation that led up to it.
• Next a brief problem statement is written quantifying the level of the problem.
• The current conditions creating the problem are identified and documented via pictures, graphs, flow charts etc.
• Based on these conditions a goal statement is written targeting the next level of needed performance.
• The gap between current condition and the goal is analyzed to find the true root causes along with the corrections (countermeasures) to resolve.
• The Plan step is complete when a list of root causes is documented and a plan to implement is devised for implementing the countermeasures to these causes.
  Building the A3 Thru the PDCA Steps

ACT Completing Section 8 (Next Steps) on the A3 using the PDCA Methodology
• The Act step determines if the results from the improvement did or did not improve the problem to the level identified in the Goal Statement.
• If they did not meet the expectation it is then necessary to go back to the Plan step of PDCA to further analyze the problem and identify new/better root causes and their countermeasures.
• In this case the Do and Check steps must be repeated also
• If expectations are met, or when they are, the new process or system is then established as the new operating method/"way of life."
• The Act step may involve training or there may be a few small steps to completely "wrap" up the effort. These are documented in the next steps action plan
  Summary

A3 Thinking and PDCA Benefits
1. The overall process/system is "scientifically" improved (data determined and data verified) such that the problem is unlikely to re-occur in the future
2. The problem solver enhances his or her problem-solving skills creating highly capable employees to help build a higher performing business
