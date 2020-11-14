More Information:

Copying Talent Management best practices from somewhere and applying them alone fall short of enabling organizations to attract, manage, and retain high-potential Talent. This warrants mitigating the challenges associated with this digital age, adapting to the changing requirements, investing in new technologies and competencies, revisiting their business models, and devising

strategies to manage their Talent pool.



This deck provides a detailed overview of 6 core pillars (or principles) that front-running organizations adhere to, to manage their Talent and differentiate themselves from the competitors. The 6 pillars are:



1. Alignment with Corporate Strategy

2. Consistency of Talent Management Practices

3. Integration with Corporate Culture

4. Involvement of Leadership

5. Global Strategy with Localization

6. Branding and Differentiation



The 6 pillars of Talent Management highlight the steps that leading enterprises take to attract, hire, develop, reward, and sustain the right Talent.



