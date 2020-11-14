Successfully reported this slideshow.
Framework Primer 6 Pillars of Talent Manage...
Contents  Overview  Talent ...
This presentation discusses 6...
Contents  Overview  Talent ...
Enterprises worldwide are hav...
Talent Management practice as...
Internal Consistency Talent D...
High potential employees vary...
Top multinationals adhere to ...
Contents  Overview  Talent...
DESCRIPTION EXAMPLE(S) Integ...
DESCRIPTION EXAMPLE(S) Consi...
DESCRIPTION EXAMPLE(S) Compa...
DESCRIPTION EXAMPLE(S) The c...
DESCRIPTION EXAMPLE(S) Most ...
DESCRIPTION EXAMPLE(S) To in...
Contents  Overview  Talent...
Insert headline Insert bumpe...
Insert headline Insert bumpe...
Insert headline Insert bumpe...
Insert headline Insert bumpe...
Insert headline Insert bumpe...
Download 100s of similar frameworks from the FlevyPro Library: https://flevy.com/pro/library/frameworks
24This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro Need more frameworks? Downlo...
25This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro Flevy (www.flevy.com) is the...
1 Flevy (www.flevy.com) is the marketplace for premium documents. These documents can range from Business Frameworks to Fi...
6 Pillars of Talent Management

More Information:
https://flevy.com/browse/flevypro/6-pillars-of-talent-management-5271

Copying Talent Management best practices from somewhere and applying them alone fall short of enabling organizations to attract, manage, and retain high-potential Talent. This warrants mitigating the challenges associated with this digital age, adapting to the changing requirements, investing in new technologies and competencies, revisiting their business models, and devising
strategies to manage their Talent pool.

This deck provides a detailed overview of 6 core pillars (or principles) that front-running organizations adhere to, to manage their Talent and differentiate themselves from the competitors. The 6 pillars are:

1. Alignment with Corporate Strategy
2. Consistency of Talent Management Practices
3. Integration with Corporate Culture
4. Involvement of Leadership
5. Global Strategy with Localization
6. Branding and Differentiation

The 6 pillars of Talent Management highlight the steps that leading enterprises take to attract, hire, develop, reward, and sustain the right Talent.

The slide deck also includes some slide templates for you to use in your own business presentations.

Got a question about this presentation? Email us at support@flevy.com.

ABOUT FLEVYPRO

ABOUT FLEVYPRO
FlevyPro is a subscription service for on-demand business frameworks and analysis tools. FlevyPro subscribers receive access to an exclusive library of curated business documents—business framework primers, presentation templates, Lean Six Sigma tools, and more—among other exclusive benefits. Click here to learn more about FlevyPro and its benefits.

Published in: Business
6 Pillars of Talent Management

  Framework Primer 6 Pillars of Talent Management Presentation created by Alignment with Corporate Strategy Consistency of Talent Management Practices Involvement of Leadership Branding and Differentiation Integration with Corporate Culture Global Strategy with Localization 1 3 5 2 4 6
  Contents  Overview  Talent Management  Pillars of Talent Management  Templates
  This presentation discusses 6 core principles to building and managing Key Talent Presentation Overview The 6 pillars of Talent Management highlight the steps that leading enterprises take to attract, hire, develop, reward, and sustain the right Talent. Copying Talent Management best practices from somewhere and applying them alone fall short of enabling organizations to attract, manage, and retain high-potential Talent. This warrants mitigating the challenges associated with this digital age, adapting to the changing requirements, investing in new technologies and competencies, revisiting their business models, and devising strategies to manage their Talent pool. This deck provides a detailed overview of 6 core pillars (or principles) that front-running organizations adhere to, to manage their Talent and differentiate themselves from the competitors. The 6 pillars are: The slide deck also includes some slide templates for you to use in your own business presentations. 1 Alignment with Corporate Strategy 4 Involvement of Leadership 2 Consistency of Talent Management Practices 5 Global Strategy with Localization 3 Integration with Corporate Culture 6 Branding and Differentiation
  Contents  Overview  Talent Management  Pillars of Talent Management  Templates
  Enterprises worldwide are having problems selecting, staffing, developing, compensating, motivating, and sustaining their key Talent Leading organizations do not just copy best practices from others—they adopt Talent Management principles that strongly compliment their own strategy, values, and culture. Talent Management – The Challenge with Talent Implementing best practices in staffing and coaching aren't sufficient for organizations to build a Talent pipeline and achieve a Competitive Advantage. Senior leadership needs to overcome arduous challenges, such as:  Adjust to varying dynamics in global markets  Handle the expectations of varied customer segments in different geographies  Managing the preferences of key Talent  Acquire new technologies  Build novel capabilities  Streamline operations and processes  Explore new markets  Strategies to attract, select, develop, assess, and reward top Talent This age of Digital Transformation necessitates organizations to adapt to the changing requirements of the market, invest in new technologies and competencies, revisit their business models, and expand in other markets worldwide.
  Talent Management practice assists companies to attract, select, develop, and retain Talented people available in the job market The focus of TM is to encourage a culture of open information sharing and collaboration across various units for people to become versatile and to enhance their skillsets. Talent Management – Definition Talent Management (TM) pertains to devising strategy to plan and meet the organizational Human Capital requirements. The term was first used by McKinsey & Company in 1997.  Talent Management deals with planning and managing strategic Human Capital, and entails activities such as selecting, staffing, developing, rewarding, and retaining people. Succession planning, performance management, and compensation were added to TM later on by Human Capital practitioners.  Talent Management is not something that should be the responsibility of the Human Capital unit alone, instead it should be integrated well across the organization. The enterprise's Corporate Strategy should guide the line management to enhance the skills of their immediate staff. The focus should be not only on attracting the right Talent, but to promote and retain them. Differentiated approach Where leadership assigns more value, resources, and rewards to employees who are more valuable or have high potential. Inclusive approach This approach considers giving too much attention to top Talent hurts conviction, positivity, and organizational growth. 1 2 Executives use 2 approaches to manage their Talent
  Internal Consistency Talent Definition Management Involvement Alignment with Strategy Employer Branding through differentiation Cultural Embeddedness Balancing Global and Local Needs Leading organizations define Talent Management using the Talent Management Wheel The Talent Management Wheel entails key practices to manage Human Capital along with 6 principles that apply equally to each of the individual TM practices. Talent Management – Talent Management Wheel The Talent Management Wheel segregates Talent Management into 2 broader elements of Talent Management practices (the outer circle in the wheel) and guiding principles (the inner circle). Source: Six Principles of Effective Global Talent Management, Stahl, MIT Sloan Management Review, 2012 Guiding Principles Talent Management Practices
  High potential employees vary from company to company—some include "cultural fit" and "key values" Some workforce planners and Human Capital experts adopt a hybrid approach to managing their workforce to counterbalance the untoward effects of the differentiated approach. Talent Management – Approaches 1 Differentiated approach 2 Inclusive approach  The organizations that use the differentiated approach focus on key Talent more so than other employees and direct their attention and resources predominantly on them.  Although some people object to this approach of segregating employees based on performance and skills, yet many leading organizations (including GE) focus a major chunk of their rewards and incentives towards key Talent.  These organizations pay less attention and incentives to other employees, and let go of employees who do not meet performance targets and have low potential.  Other organizations use a more inclusive approach to Talent Management in which the needs of employees at all ranks are attended to.  Talent management in this approach is done by evaluating the ideal way to drive the value that each individual in the workforce produces for the organization.  The inclusive approach regards assigning the major bulk of resources and attention to high-potential employees as potentially damaging to company morale and profitability.
  Top multinationals adhere to a set of core principles to manage their Talent and differentiate themselves from the competitors Organizations need to adapt management principles and practices in line with their strategy, circumstances, and values. Talent Management – 6 Pillars Executives use diverse Talent Management strategies and career pathways based on various departments, levels, and roles in their Talent pool. Source: Six Principles of Effective Global Talent Management, Stahl, MIT Sloan Management Review, 2012 Multi-year research on Talent Management practices conducted by an international team of researchers from INSEAD, Cornell, Cambridge, and Tillburg universities studied 33 multi-national corporations, headquartered in 11 countries. The study revealed that successful Human Capital practitioners and workforce planners adopted 6 core principles. These principles act as the pillars to effective Talent Management implementation. Alignment with Corporate Strategy Consistency of Talent Management Practices Involvement of Leadership Branding and Differen- tiation Integration with Corporate Culture Global Strategy with Localization 1 3 5 2 4 6
  Contents  Overview  Talent Management  Pillars of Talent Management  Templates
  DESCRIPTION EXAMPLE(S) Integrating Talent Management with Corporate Strategy is imperative as the need for future Talent depends on the company's long-term strategy GE's business units lay out their business objectives as well as outline the Human Capital objectives in their annual strategic plans. Pillar – Alignment with Corporate Strategy Alignment with Corporate Strategy 1 Corporate Strategy should guide the identification of Talent required to accomplish organizational goals, since it's the right Talent that drives the key strategic initiatives rather than strategic planning.  GE's Talent Management practices have been a great assistance in implementing their strategic initiatives.  The organization regards its Talent Management system as their most potent execution tool and has integrated TM processes into their strategic planning process.  To sustain its image as an innovation leader, GE targets technical skills as a priority in its annual Strategic Planning sessions. Significant time is spent on reviewing its Innovation pipeline, its engineering function's structure, and Talent requirements.  To achieve its vision, GE promotes more engineers in its senior management than its rivals. Source: Six Principles of Effective Global Talent Management, Stahl, MIT Sloan Management Review, 2012
  DESCRIPTION EXAMPLE(S) Consistency of People Management practices can be ensured through HR satisfaction surveys and gathering data on TM practices implementation Leading global organizations ensure that their Talent Management systems are consistent across their subsidiaries. Pillar – Consistency of Talent Management Practices Consistency of Talent Management Practices 2 The TM practices must be consistent and synchronous with each other. It is critical not only to invest in advancing the careers of
  13. 13. 13This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro DESCRIPTION EXAMPLE(S) Companies must hold their core values & behavioral standards very high and promote them among their employees through coaching & mentoring Values and cultural fit are two crucial traits that leading global enterprises want to see in the applicants. Pillar – Integration with Corporate Culture Integration with Corporate Culture 3 Corporate culture is regarded as important as vision and mission by some top organizations. They strive to embed this into their hiring, leadership development, performance management, remuneration and reward processes and programs. So much so that they consider cultural adaptability a crucial element of their recruitment process—as personality traits and mindsets are hard to develop than technical skills—and evaluate applicants’ behaviors and values rigorously.  Among other leading companies, IBM has a special emphasis on values while selecting and promoting people.  To ensure consistent values across the board, it organizes regular values jam sessions and employee health index surveys.  These sessions encourage open communication and debate on values and culture and their importance among employees. The content on this page has been partially hidden. FlevyPro members can download the full document here: https://flevy.com/browse/flevypro/6-pillars-of-talent-management-5271
  14. 14. 14This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro DESCRIPTION EXAMPLE(S) The commitment of leaders goes a long way in managing and developing Talent Engagement and ownership of leadership in the Talent Management process is essential for organizations—but quite challenging in most cases. Pillar – Involvement of Leadership Involvement of Leadership 4 Senior leadership needs to take ownership of the Talent Management process. They need to get engaged in, devote their time and effort, and prioritize staffing, training and development, and retention of key Talent. This level of commitment and ownership is not easy to obtain. Some organizations accomplish this by involving their line managers in hiring and mentoring the new hires. However, employees can take the initiative themselves by seeking job rotations, challenging new roles, or cross-unit assignments.  Former CEO of Proctor & Gamble, A.G. Lafley, asserts that he used to assign about one-third to one-half of his time on developing people.  He firmly believed that this activity had the most positive influence on the long-term growth of his organization. The content on this page has been partially hidden. FlevyPro members can download the full document here: https://flevy.com/browse/flevypro/6-pillars-of-talent-management-5271
  15. 15. 15This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro DESCRIPTION EXAMPLE(S) Most companies prefer global performance standards, leadership profiles, and appraisal tools—but, they must allow for localization Striking balance between global integration and local implementation is ideal for most companies. Pillar – Global Strategy with Localization Global Strategy with Localization 5 Managing Talent in multinational corporations is a complex endeavor, as this necessitates responding to local requirements within the context of a coherent global People Strategy. There isn’t a single strategy that is used as a standard by leading firms. Most have different approaches to respond to local conditions and manage their Talent across geographies globally, depending on the industry they are operating in. Some organizations authorize local management to train and compensate local staff.  Oracle exercises a centralized approach with global integration as the focus that allows little local decision making and control.  Matsushita, on the other hand, employs a decentralized, highly autonomous local operations strategy that responds to local conditions.  Rolls Royce adopts global standards for process excellence, shared values, and a global Talent pool for high-potential Talent. The company, however, does develop local Talent pools. The content on this page has been partially hidden. FlevyPro members can download the full document here: https://flevy.com/browse/flevypro/6-pillars-of-talent-management-5271
  16. 16. 16This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro DESCRIPTION EXAMPLE(S) To increase brand recognition and fill their Talent pool, we can combine global branding activities with establishing roots in local communities Some leading firms use their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programs for branding and to outpace rivals in attracting Talent. Pillar – Branding and Differentiation Branding and Differen- tiation 6 Drawing top Talent with right mindsets warrants the organizations to aggressively market and differentiate themselves from the rivals. Companies need to maintain a consistent brand image across departments and geographies while encountering local needs.  Intel uses several leading external recruiters for global branding.  To market Intel locally and to recruit for its recently- established manufacturing site in Vietnam, a senior HR manager from Intel’s California office was deployed who set up collaborations with local universities and government bodies to promote higher education and computer literacy.  This type of long-term investment bear fruit by taking roots in foreign countries and enlarging / attracting high-potential Talent pool.  Shell, on the other hand, uses one brand for hiring and managing Talent globally.  Instead of centralized headquarters-level branding, each subsidiary has the authority to employ its own resources for branding, take guidelines from the brand, and adapt them locally. The content on this page has been partially hidden. FlevyPro members can download the full document here: https://flevy.com/browse/flevypro/6-pillars-of-talent-management-5271
  17. 17. 17This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro Contents  Overview  Talent Management  Pillars of Talent Management  Templates The content on this page has been partially hidden. FlevyPro members can download the full document here: https://flevy.com/browse/flevypro/6-pillars-of-talent-management-5271
  18. 18. 18This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro Insert headline Insert bumper. Approaches to Talent Management – TEMPLATE Differentiated approach Inclusive approach 1 2 Approaches to Talent Management • Insert filler text, filler text, filler text, filler text, filler text, filler text. • Insert filler text, filler text, filler text, filler text. Insert filler text, filler text, filler text, filler text. • Insert filler text, filler text, filler text, filler text. Insert filler text, filler text, filler text, filler text. The content on this page has been partially hidden. FlevyPro members can download the full document here: https://flevy.com/browse/flevypro/6-pillars-of-talent-management-5271
  19. 19. 19This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro Insert headline Insert bumper. Approaches to Talent Management – TEMPLATE ALTERNATE Where leadership assigns more value, resources, and rewards to employees who are more valuable or have high potential. 1 2 Differentiated approach Inclusive approach This approach considers giving too much attention to top Talent hurts conviction, positivity, and organizational growth. The content on this page has been partially hidden. FlevyPro members can download the full document here: https://flevy.com/browse/flevypro/6-pillars-of-talent-management-5271
  20. 20. 20This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro Insert headline Insert bumper. Talent Management Wheel – TEMPLATE Source: Six Principles of Effective Global Talent Management, Stahl, MIT Sloan Management Review, 2012 Internal Consistency Talent Definition Management Involvement Alignment with Strategy Employer Branding through differentiation Cultural Embeddedness Balancing Global and Local Needs Guiding Principles Talent Management Practices • Insert filler text, filler text, filler text, filler text, filler text, filler text. • Insert filler text, filler text, filler text, filler text. Insert filler text, filler text, filler text, filler text. • Insert filler text, filler text, filler text, filler text. The content on this page has been partially hidden. FlevyPro members can download the full document here: https://flevy.com/browse/flevypro/6-pillars-of-talent-management-5271
  21. 21. 21This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro Insert headline Insert bumper. 6 Pillars of Talent Management – TEMPLATE Source: Six Principles of Effective Global Talent Management, Stahl, MIT Sloan Management Review, 2012 Alignment with Corporate Strategy Consistency of Talent Management Practices Involvement of Leadership Branding and Differen- tiation Integration with Corporate Culture Global Strategy with Localization 1 3 52 4 6 6 Pillars of Talent Management The content on this page has been partially hidden. FlevyPro members can download the full document here: https://flevy.com/browse/flevypro/6-pillars-of-talent-management-5271
  22. 22. 22This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro Insert headline Insert bumper. 6 Pillars of Talent Management – TEMPLATE ALTERNATE Source: Six Principles of Effective Global Talent Management, Stahl, MIT Sloan Management Review, 2012 Consistency of Talent Management Practices Global Strategy with Localization Alignment with Corporate Strategy Branding and Differentiation Integration with Corporate Culture Involvement of Leadership 6 Pillars of Talent Management 1 3 52 4 6 The content on this page has been partially hidden. FlevyPro members can download the full document here: https://flevy.com/browse/flevypro/6-pillars-of-talent-management-5271
  23. 23. 23This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro Download 100s of similar frameworks from the FlevyPro Library: https://flevy.com/pro/library/frameworks The content on this page has been partially hidden. FlevyPro members can download the full document here: https://flevy.com/browse/flevypro/6-pillars-of-talent-management-5271
  24. 24. 24This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro Need more frameworks? Download our Complete Business Frameworks Reference Guide, a 350+ slide compilation of 50+ frameworks, on Flevy The Complete Business Frameworks Reference Guide is a best selling document on Flevy. It is 350+ slides--covering 50+ common management consulting frameworks and methodologies. A summary is provided for each business framework. The frameworks in this deck span across Corporate Strategy, Sales, Marketing, Operations, Organization, Change Management, and Finance. This reference guide is great for those who need a refresher on common frameworks, as well as be introduced and learn new useful frameworks. You can find this document here; http://flevy.com/browse/business-document/complete- consulting-frameworks-toolkit-644 The content on this page has been partially hidden. FlevyPro members can download the full document here: https://flevy.com/browse/flevypro/6-pillars-of-talent-management-5271
  25. 25. 25This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro Flevy (www.flevy.com) is the marketplace for premium documents. These documents can range from Business Frameworks to Financial Models to PowerPoint Templates. Flevy was founded under the principle that companies waste a lot of time and money recreating the same foundational business documents. Our vision is for Flevy to become a comprehensive knowledge base of business documents. All organizations, from startups to large enterprises, can use Flevy— whether it's to jumpstart projects, to find reference or comparison materials, or just to learn. Contact Us Please contact us with any questions you may have about our company. • General Inquiries support@flevy.com • Media/PR press@flevy.com • Billing billing@flevy.com The content on this page has been partially hidden. FlevyPro members can download the full document here: https://flevy.com/browse/flevypro/6-pillars-of-talent-management-5271
×