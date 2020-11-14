5 Dimensions of Employee Engagement

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
This is an exclusive document to the FlevyPro community - http://flevy.com/pro Framework Primer 5 Dimensions of Employee E...
2This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro Contents  Overview  Employe...
3This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro This presentation deliberates...
4This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro Contents  Overview  Employe...
5This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro Organizations are increasingl...
6This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro Analysis of 192 organizations...
7This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro Contents  Overview  Employe...
8This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro Employee Engagement has been ...
9This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro Employee Engagement has 5 dim...
10This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro Contents  Overview  Employ...
11This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro Foremost, let’s begin with E...
12This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro The 2nd dimension of Employe...
13This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro The next dimension measures ...
14This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro The 4th dimension discusses ...
15This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro The final dimension deals wi...
16This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro Contents  Overview  Employ...
17This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro Insert headline 5 Dimensions...
18This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro Insert headline 5 Dimensions...
19This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro Insert headline 5 Dimensions...
20This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro Download 100s of similar fra...
21This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro Want to achieve Performance ...
22This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro Want to achieve Process Exce...
23This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro Want to achieve a Culture of...
24This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro Flevy (www.flevy.com) is the...
1 Flevy (www.flevy.com) is the marketplace for premium documents. These documents can range from Business Frameworks to Fi...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

5 Dimensions of Employee Engagement

0 views

Published on

More Information:
https://flevy.com/browse/flevypro/5-dimensions-of-employee-engagement-5272

Businesses typically focus on customers. However, with rapid changes and intense competition they have come to realize that employees make or break an enterprise, create brand impression, and represent the company’s culture and values.

Exceptional service has been realized as a key source of Competitive Advantage. Employee Engagement has emerged as one of the significant pillars on which the Competitive Advantage, Productivity, and Growth of an organization rests.

This presentation provides a detailed overview of the 5 dimensions of Employee Engagement that have been found to have a direct correlation with high profitability, as substantiated by a number of research studies:

1. Employee Satisfaction
2. Employee Identification
3. Employee Commitment
4. Employee Loyalty
5. Employee Performance

Improving Employee Engagement improves a number of other areas. These include safety, quality, performance, earnings per share, and customer satisfaction.


The slide deck also includes some slide templates for you to use in your own business presentations.

Got a question about this presentation? Email us at support@flevy.com.

ABOUT FLEVYPRO
FlevyPro is a subscription service for on-demand business frameworks and analysis tools. FlevyPro subscribers receive access to an exclusive library of curated business documents—business framework primers, presentation templates, Lean Six Sigma tools, and more—among other exclusive benefits. Click here to learn more about FlevyPro and its benefits.

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Login to see the comments

  • Be the first to like this

5 Dimensions of Employee Engagement

  1. 1. This is an exclusive document to the FlevyPro community - http://flevy.com/pro Framework Primer 5 Dimensions of Employee Engagement Presentation created by 1 Employee Satisfaction 3 Employee Commitment 2 Employee Identification 5 Employee Performance 4 Employee Loyalty
  2. 2. 2This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro Contents  Overview  Employee Engagement and Growth  Employee Engagement  Dimensions of Employee Engagement  Templates The content on this page has been partially hidden. FlevyPro members can download the full document here: https://flevy.com/browse/flevypro/5-dimensions-of-employee-engagement-5272
  3. 3. 3This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro This presentation deliberates on the components of Employee Engagement that are critical for Organizational Growth Presentation Overview Improving Employee Engagement improves a number of other areas—these include safety, quality, performance, earnings per share, and customer satisfaction. Improving Employee Engagement improves a number of other areas—these include safety, quality, performance, earnings per share, and customer satisfaction. Businesses typically focus on customers. However, with rapid changes and intense competition they have come to realize that employees make or break an enterprise, create brand impression, and represent the company’s culture and values. Exceptional service has been realized as a key source of Competitive Advantage. Employee Engagement has emerged as one of the significant pillars on which the Competitive Advantage, Productivity, and Growth of an organization rests. This presentation provides a detailed overview of the 5 dimensions of Employee Engagement that have been found to have a direct correlation with high profitability, as substantiated by a number of research studies: The slide deck also includes some slide templates for you to use in your own business presentations. 1 Employee Satisfaction 2 Employee Identification 3 Employee Commitment 4 Employee Loyalty 5 Employee Performance The content on this page has been partially hidden. FlevyPro members can download the full document here: https://flevy.com/browse/flevypro/5-dimensions-of-employee-engagement-5272
  4. 4. 4This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro Contents  Overview  Employee Engagement and Growth  Employee Engagement  Dimensions of Employee Engagement  Templates The content on this page has been partially hidden. FlevyPro members can download the full document here: https://flevy.com/browse/flevypro/5-dimensions-of-employee-engagement-5272
  5. 5. 5This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro Organizations are increasingly appreciating the positive effects employees have on growth Employee Engagement and Growth – Overview Studies substantiate the positive relationship between Employee Engagement and Organizational Growth—more engaged employees translate to enhanced profitability. Studies substantiate the positive relationship between Employee Engagement and Organizational Growth—more engaged employees translate to enhanced profitability. Organizations typically focus on customer-driven strategies and overlook the critical driver of Performance and Growth— their employees. Source: How Employee Engagement Drives Growth, Sorensen, Gallup, 2013 But, with rapid changes and intense competition, they have come to realize that employees are:  The face of the business and create lasting—or perishing— brand impression.  Sources of innovation and organizational knowledge.  Representation of the company’s service philosophy.  Expected to live by its culture and values. While the products and services many companies offer can appear quite similar on the surface, exceptional service can be a source of Competitive Advantage. Employee Engagement has emerged as one of the significant pillars on which the Performance, Competitive Advantage, and Growth of an organization rests. Studies quite lucidly corroborate this reality. For instance, a study of 30 companies in the airline, telecom and hotel industries shows a close relationship between Employee Engagement and growth in profits. After controlling other relevant factors—i.e., GDP level, marketing costs, nature of business, and type of goods, the study found:  Highest profitability growth—10% to 15%—in companies with highly engaged employees.  Lowest level of profitability growth—0% to 1%— in companies with disengaged employees. The content on this page has been partially hidden. FlevyPro members can download the full document here: https://flevy.com/browse/flevypro/5-dimensions-of-employee-engagement-5272
  6. 6. 6This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro Analysis of 192 organizations in 49 industries and 34 countries confirmed a strong connection between Employee Engagement and Performance Employee Engagement and Growth – Key Business Outcomes Odds of success increase with more Engaged Employees in the organization.Odds of success increase with more Engaged Employees in the organization. Research reveals that Employee Engagement affects 9 performance outcomes; including Customer Ratings, Profitability, Productivity, Safety Incidents, Shrinkage (theft), Absenteeism, Patient Safety Incidents, Quality (Defects), and Turnover. Source: How Employee Engagement Drives Growth, Sorensen, Gallup, 2013 The differences in performance between engaged and actively disengaged work units revealed:  Top half Employee Engagement scores nearly doubled the odds of success compared with those in the bottom half.  Companies with engaged workforces have higher earnings per share (EPS). -37 -25 -65 -28 -48 -41 -41 10 21 22 Absente- eism High turnover orgs Low turnover orgs Shrinkage Safety incidents Patient safety incidents Quality (Defects) Customer Productivity Profitability Turnover, percent The content on this page has been partially hidden. FlevyPro members can download the full document here: https://flevy.com/browse/flevypro/5-dimensions-of-employee-engagement-5272
  7. 7. 7This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro Contents  Overview  Employee Engagement and Growth  Employee Engagement  Dimensions of Employee Engagement  Templates The content on this page has been partially hidden. FlevyPro members can download the full document here: https://flevy.com/browse/flevypro/5-dimensions-of-employee-engagement-5272
  8. 8. 8This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro Employee Engagement has been defined in many different ways throughout the history of the subject Employee Engagement – Overview Employee Engagement is about the Attitude and Behavior of employees towards the organization. Employee Engagement is about the Attitude and Behavior of employees towards the organization. What, exactly, does it mean when an employee is engaged? Source: Measuring the Benefits of Employee Engagement, Kumar, MIT Sloan Management Review, 2015 Employee Engagement, over the years, has been thought of in terms of:  Personal engagement with the organization.  Focus on performance of assigned work.  Worker burnout.  Basic needs (meaningful work, safe workplace, abundant resources).  Attention on Cognitive, Emotional and Behavioral components related to an individual’s performance. Although Employee Engagement is widely seen as an important concept, there has been little consensus on its definition or its components either in business or in the academic literature. Kumar and Pansari’s 2015 study defines Employee Engagement as: “a multidimensional construct that comprises all of the different facets of the attitudes and behaviors of employees towards the organization.” The content on this page has been partially hidden. FlevyPro members can download the full document here: https://flevy.com/browse/flevypro/5-dimensions-of-employee-engagement-5272
  9. 9. 9This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro Employee Engagement has 5 dimensions that necessitate observation Employee Engagement – 5 Dimensions of Employee Engagement Measurement of the 5 components of Employee Engagement yields areas of improvement. Measurement of the 5 components of Employee Engagement yields areas of improvement. The multidimensional construct of Employee Engagement has been synthesized into the following 5 components (or dimensions). These are the 5 core dimensions of Employee Engagement: These dimensions become the base for measuring Employee Engagement in a meaningful manner that permits managers to identify areas of improvement. To assess an organization’s current status of Employee Engagement, a measurement system is needed that includes:  Metrics for each component of Employee Engagement.  A scale for scoring metrics in each component.  A comprehensive scorecard that pulls everything together. 1 Employee Satisfaction 3 Employee Commitment 2 Employee Identification 5 Employee Performance 4 Employee Loyalty The content on this page has been partially hidden. FlevyPro members can download the full document here: https://flevy.com/browse/flevypro/5-dimensions-of-employee-engagement-5272
  10. 10. 10This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro Contents  Overview  Employee Engagement and Growth  Employee Engagement  Dimensions of Employee Engagement  Templates The content on this page has been partially hidden. FlevyPro members can download the full document here: https://flevy.com/browse/flevypro/5-dimensions-of-employee-engagement-5272
  11. 11. 11This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro Foremost, let’s begin with Employee Satisfaction Dimensions of Employee Engagement – Employee Satisfaction Employee Satisfaction is a double-edged sword—it may breed inertia if not handled properly. Employee Satisfaction is a double-edged sword—it may breed inertia if not handled properly. METRICSDETAILS When employees are satisfied, they tend to be:  Committed to their work.  Less absent and more productive in terms of quality of goods and services.  Connected with the organization’s values and goals.  Perceptive about being a part of the organization. The 5 metrics that gauge Employee Engagement in terms of Employee Satisfaction include:  Receiving recognition for a job.  Feeling close to people at work.  Feeling good about working at the organization.  Feeling secure about the job.  Believing that the management is concerned about employees. Employee Satisfaction is the positive reaction employees have to their overall job circumstances, including their supervisors, pay and coworkers. DIMENSION Employee Satisfaction 1 2 3 4 5 DEFINITION The content on this page has been partially hidden. FlevyPro members can download the full document here: https://flevy.com/browse/flevypro/5-dimensions-of-employee-engagement-5272
  12. 12. 12This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro The 2nd dimension of Employee Engagement relates to the way the employees identify themselves and their organization Dimensions of Employee Engagement – Employee Identification Employee Identification creates a sense of belonging in the employee.Employee Identification creates a sense of belonging in the employee. METRICSDETAILS Employees who identify themselves with the organization:  See themselves as intertwined with the success or failure of the company’s brand.  Consider it as a personal compliment when people say good things about the brand. Employee identification can be strengthened through:  Emphasis on brand distinctiveness.  Competition.  Charismatic leadership.  Individual mentorships.  Strong culture with its own distinctive rituals and symbols. The 7 metrics that gauge Employee Engagement in terms of Employee Identification include:  Feeling proud to tell others about their employment.  Feeling a sense of ownership.  Feeling a sense of pride.  Viewing the success of the brand as his/her own.  Treating organization like family.  Saying “we” rather than “they”.  Feeling like it’s a personal compliment when the brand is praised. The emotional state in which employees identify as part of the organization. DIMENSION Employee Identification 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 DEFINITION The content on this page has been partially hidden. FlevyPro members can download the full document here: https://flevy.com/browse/flevypro/5-dimensions-of-employee-engagement-5272
  13. 13. 13This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro The next dimension measures Employee Commitment—clearly, the more committed, the higher work output Dimensions of Employee Engagement – Employee Commitment Committed Employees take initiative in finding creative solutions for the organization.Committed Employees take initiative in finding creative solutions for the organization. METRICSDETAILS Employee Commitment is much higher for the employees who identify with the organization. This element:  Develops over time and is an outcome of shared experiences.  Is often an antecedent of loyalty.  Induces employees to guard the organization’s secrets.  Pushes employees to work for organization’s best interests. Research has found that employees with the highest levels of commitment:  Perform 20% better.  Are 87% less likely to leave the organization. The 3 metrics that gauge the Employee Commitment dimension of Employee Engagement include:  Commitment to deliver the brand promise along with knowledge of the brand.  Very committed to delivering the brand promise.  Feels like the organization has a great deal of personal meaning. Signifies what motivates the employees to do more than what’s in their job descriptions. DIMENSION Employee Commitment 1 2 3 DEFINITION The content on this page has been partially hidden. FlevyPro members can download the full document here: https://flevy.com/browse/flevypro/5-dimensions-of-employee-engagement-5272
  14. 14. 14This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro The 4th dimension discusses to Employee Loyalty—this refers to the psychological and emotional attachment the employee feels Dimension of Employee Engagement – Employee Loyalty Loyalty is a mental state earned over a long period of time through mutual care.Loyalty is a mental state earned over a long period of time through mutual care. METRICSDETAILS Loyalty to an organization triggers the following:  Employees do more than expected.  Have positive effects on the employees’ work.  Creates a positive attitude in employees about the organization.  Boosts customer satisfaction. The 3 metrics that gauge Employee Loyalty include:  Contentment in spending the rest of his/her career in the same organization.  Absence of any intention to switch to another organization.  Competency in delivering the brand promise. The psychological and emotional attachment developed over time as a result of fulfilment of needs of the employee. DEFINITION DIMENSION Employee Loyalty 1 2 3 The content on this page has been partially hidden. FlevyPro members can download the full document here: https://flevy.com/browse/flevypro/5-dimensions-of-employee-engagement-5272
  15. 15. 15This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro The final dimension deals with Employee Performance—this is defined as the sense of obligation of an employee to higher engagement levels Dimension of Employee Engagement – Employee Performance Enhancing employee performance builds up organization’s momentum towards growth.Enhancing employee performance builds up organization’s momentum towards growth. METRICSDETAILS  The investments companies make in training, orientation and branding activities provide the underpinnings of stronger Employee Performance and engagement.  These investments help employees align their behavior with the organization’s values and goals and strengthen their bond with the organization by making them a priority in day-to-day operations. Employee-centric organizations improve Employee Performance by:  Providing employees with regular training to enhance their knowledge and skill sets.  Providing career advancement opportunities to help them reach their potential.  Assisting employees in achieving a better work/life balance.  Empowering them to make decisions that benefit the company and its customers. The 2 metrics that measure the Employee Performance component include:  Exceeding performance expectations in the last appraisal.  Believing there is increased opportunity for improved performance in this organization. The sense of obligation of an employee to respond at greater engagement levels. This sense of obligation is a result of higher levels of attention and training by the organization, and is reflected in the employee’s quality of work and interaction with the customer. DIMENSION Employee Performance 1 2 DEFINITION The content on this page has been partially hidden. FlevyPro members can download the full document here: https://flevy.com/browse/flevypro/5-dimensions-of-employee-engagement-5272
  16. 16. 16This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro Contents  Overview  Employee Engagement and Growth  Employee Engagement  Dimensions of Employee Engagement  Templates The content on this page has been partially hidden. FlevyPro members can download the full document here: https://flevy.com/browse/flevypro/5-dimensions-of-employee-engagement-5272
  17. 17. 17This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro Insert headline 5 Dimensions of Employee Engagement - TEMPLATE Insert bumper.Insert bumper. 1 Employee Satisfaction 3 Employee Commitment 2 Employee Identification 5 Employee Performance 4 Employee Loyalty • Insert filler text, filler text, filler text, filler text, filler text, filler text. • Insert filler text, filler text, filler text, filler text. Insert filler text, filler text, filler text, filler text. • Insert filler text, filler text, filler text, filler text. The content on this page has been partially hidden. FlevyPro members can download the full document here: https://flevy.com/browse/flevypro/5-dimensions-of-employee-engagement-5272
  18. 18. 18This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro Insert headline 5 Dimensions of Employee Engagement – TEMPLATE ALTERNATE Insert bumper.Insert bumper. 1 5 2 4 3 Employee Satisfaction Employee Identification Employee Commitment Employee Performance Employee Loyalty The content on this page has been partially hidden. FlevyPro members can download the full document here: https://flevy.com/browse/flevypro/5-dimensions-of-employee-engagement-5272
  19. 19. 19This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro Insert headline 5 Dimensions of Employee Engagement – TEMPLATE ALTERNATE Insert bumper.Insert bumper. 1 5 2 4 3 Employee Satisfaction Employee Identification Employee Commitment Employee Performance Employee Loyalty • Insert filler text, filler text, filler text. Insert filler text, filler text, filler text, filler text, filler text. • Insert filler text, filler text, filler text, filler text, filler text. • Insert filler text, filler text, filler text. Insert filler text, filler text, filler text, filler text, filler text. • Insert filler text, filler text, filler text, filler text, filler text. • Insert filler text, filler text, filler text. Insert filler text, filler text, filler text, filler text, filler text. • Insert filler text, filler text, filler text. Insert filler text, filler text, filler text, filler text, filler text. • Insert filler text, filler text, filler text, filler text, filler text. • Insert filler text, filler text, filler text. Insert filler text, filler text, filler text, filler text, filler text. The content on this page has been partially hidden. FlevyPro members can download the full document here: https://flevy.com/browse/flevypro/5-dimensions-of-employee-engagement-5272
  20. 20. 20This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro Download 100s of similar frameworks from the FlevyPro Library: https://flevy.com/pro/library/frameworks The content on this page has been partially hidden. FlevyPro members can download the full document here: https://flevy.com/browse/flevypro/5-dimensions-of-employee-engagement-5272
  21. 21. 21This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro Want to achieve Performance Excellence? Become your organization’s resident expert on Performance Management by leveraging our best practice frameworks. Our frameworks are based on the thought leadership of leading consulting firms, academics, and recognized subject matter experts. Learn implementation approaches to directly link core concepts to execution. "If you can't measure it, you can't improve it." Having a structured and robust Strategic Performance Management system (e.g. the Balanced Scorecard) is critical to the sustainable success of any organization; and affects all areas of our organization. Our Performance Management frameworks can you help ensure your organization's strategic and operational goals are consistently being met in an effective and efficient manner. Performance Management Stream https://flevy.com/browse/stream/performance- management Click Here The content on this page has been partially hidden. FlevyPro members can download the full document here: https://flevy.com/browse/flevypro/5-dimensions-of-employee-engagement-5272
  22. 22. 22This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro Want to achieve Process Excellence? Become your organization’s resident expert on Process Improvement by leveraging our best practice frameworks. Our frameworks are based on the thought leadership of leading consulting firms, academics, and recognized subject matter experts. Learn implementation approaches to directly link core concepts to execution. As we continue to deal with COVID-19 and its economic aftermath, most organizations will prioritize Business Process Improvement initiatives. This is true for a several reasons. Foremost, Process Improvement is one of the most common and effective ways of reducing costs. As the global economy slows down, Cost Management will jump to the forefront of most corporate agendas. A downturn also unveils ineffective and broken processes. Process Improvement Stream https://flevy.com/browse/stream/process-improvement Click Here The content on this page has been partially hidden. FlevyPro members can download the full document here: https://flevy.com/browse/flevypro/5-dimensions-of-employee-engagement-5272
  23. 23. 23This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro Want to achieve a Culture of Excellence, Performance, and Growth? Become your organization’s resident expert on Organizational Culture (OC) by leveraging our best practice frameworks. Our frameworks are based on the thought leadership of leading consulting firms, academics, and recognized subject matter experts. Learn implementation approaches to directly link core concepts to execution. Culture permeates the organization, affecting all functions and all levels. It starts with what employees do and how they do it—and ultimately drives why employees do what they do. That is why a healthy Organizational Culture leads to strong Performance, Growth, and Excellence; and the opposite is also true. For any initiative to be successful, we need a Culture that inherently supports that initiative. Corporate Culture is like the DNA of the organization. Organizational Culture (OC) Stream https://flevy.com/browse/stream/culture Click Here The content on this page has been partially hidden. FlevyPro members can download the full document here: https://flevy.com/browse/flevypro/5-dimensions-of-employee-engagement-5272
  24. 24. 24This document is an exclusive document available to FlevyPro members - http://flevy.com/pro Flevy (www.flevy.com) is the marketplace for business best practices. Our best practice business frameworks, templates, and tools are same as those produced by top-tier management consulting firms and used by Fortune 100 organizations. Flevy was founded under the principle that organizations waste a lot of time, money, and effort recreating the same foundational business documents. Our vision is for Flevy to become a comprehensive knowledge base of business best practices. All organizations, from startups to large enterprises, can use Flevy— whether it's to jumpstart projects, to find reference or comparison materials, or just to learn. Contact Us Please contact us with any questions you may have about our company. • General Inquiries support@flevy.com • Media/PR press@flevy.com • Billing billing@flevy.com The content on this page has been partially hidden. FlevyPro members can download the full document here: https://flevy.com/browse/flevypro/5-dimensions-of-employee-engagement-5272
  25. 25. 1 Flevy (www.flevy.com) is the marketplace for premium documents. These documents can range from Business Frameworks to Financial Models to PowerPoint Templates. Flevy was founded under the principle that companies waste a lot of time and money recreating the same foundational business documents. Our vision is for Flevy to become a comprehensive knowledge base of business documents. All organizations, from startups to large enterprises, can use Flevy— whether it's to jumpstart projects, to find reference or comparison materials, or just to learn. Contact Us Please contact us with any questions you may have about our company. • General Inquiries support@flevy.com • Media/PR press@flevy.com • Billing billing@flevy.com

×