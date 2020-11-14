More Information:

Businesses typically focus on customers. However, with rapid changes and intense competition they have come to realize that employees make or break an enterprise, create brand impression, and represent the company’s culture and values.



Exceptional service has been realized as a key source of Competitive Advantage. Employee Engagement has emerged as one of the significant pillars on which the Competitive Advantage, Productivity, and Growth of an organization rests.



This presentation provides a detailed overview of the 5 dimensions of Employee Engagement that have been found to have a direct correlation with high profitability, as substantiated by a number of research studies:



1. Employee Satisfaction

2. Employee Identification

3. Employee Commitment

4. Employee Loyalty

5. Employee Performance



Improving Employee Engagement improves a number of other areas. These include safety, quality, performance, earnings per share, and customer satisfaction.





The slide deck also includes some slide templates for you to use in your own business presentations.



