Обеспечивая лидерство 2017 СИБИНТЕК Тестовая презентация Станислав Довиденко Март 2017 © StasDoDesign.com
2 ПРЕДПОСЫЛКИ ЗАКУПОЧНЫХ ПРОЦЕДУР Централизованные (консолидированные) • Мероприятия по оптимизации затрат на услуги связи...
3 Унификация/ стандартизация требований Предъявление единых требований к участникам:  Применение типовых критериев отбора...
ПОВЫШЕНИЕ КАЧЕСТВА УСЛУГ СВЯЗИ 4 • Обеспечение повышенного качества услуг связи Внесение в договоры качественных показател...
5 СОСТАВ ЦЕНТРАЛИЗОВАННО ЗАКУПАЕМЫХ УСЛУГ Мобильная связь: в млн.руб. Фиксированная телефонная связь - международная и меж...
ОБЩИЙ СТАТУС ЗАКУПКИ Мобильная связь Междугородная, Международная связь Интернет Подвижная спутниковая связь Публикация Де...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

2017 sibintek-stanislav-dovidenko test-27-03-2017

34 views

Published on

Предпосылки проведения централизованных (консолидированных) закупочных процедур

Published in: Business
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
34
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

2017 sibintek-stanislav-dovidenko test-27-03-2017

  1. 1. Обеспечивая лидерство 2017 СИБИНТЕК Тестовая презентация Станислав Довиденко Март 2017 © StasDoDesign.com
  2. 2. 2 ПРЕДПОСЫЛКИ ЗАКУПОЧНЫХ ПРОЦЕДУР Централизованные (консолидированные) • Мероприятия по оптимизации затрат на услуги связи ЦАУК и ОГ • Требования Заказчиков по повышению надежности и качества услуг связи • Требования ФЗ-223 по организации закупочных процедур • Доклад о статусе работ по закупкам от 17.02.2016 года №СЗ-ВН- 12837 • Доклад о статусе централизованных закупок от 10.02.2017 года №СЗ-ПЛ-11032 © StasDoDesign.com
  3. 3. 3 Унификация/ стандартизация требований Предъявление единых требований к участникам:  Применение типовых критериев отбора Применение типового/стандартного договора  Использование общих/корпоративных стандартов в данном секторе  Применение требований государственных регуляторов Консолидация/ централизация потребности  Оптимизация затрат на услуги связи и снижение роста тарифов путем объединения объемов и заключения долгосрочных контрактов  Снижение операционных расходов на проведение закупочных процедур и унификацию договорной документации Задачи Способы решения ПОВЫШЕНИЕ ЭФФЕКТИВНОСТИ ЗАКУПОЧНОЙ ДЕЯТЕЛЬНОСТИЦель: © StasDoDesign.com
  4. 4. ПОВЫШЕНИЕ КАЧЕСТВА УСЛУГ СВЯЗИ 4 • Обеспечение повышенного качества услуг связи Внесение в договоры качественных показателей и метрик доступности сервиса (SLA) Цель: 1 17% ЗАДАЧИ СПОСОБЫ РЕШЕНИЯ Для ЦАУК Для Общества группы повышение отказоустойчивости услуги за счет требования обеспечения доступа в сеть Интернет через основной и резервный порты разными операторами © StasDoDesign.com
  5. 5. 5 СОСТАВ ЦЕНТРАЛИЗОВАННО ЗАКУПАЕМЫХ УСЛУГ Мобильная связь: в млн.руб. Фиксированная телефонная связь - международная и международная (МГМН): в млн.руб. Услуги доступа в Интернет для Обществ Группы: (231 ОГ), в млн.руб. Подвижная спутниковая связь для Обществ Группы: (15 ОГ), в млн.руб. 1 2 3 4 ЦАУК 77 Итоги закупки подведены 16.03.2017. Протокол ЗК(НеПУ)-80-17-з. Общества группы 877 на 20.03.17 — оценочная стадия (квалификационная и техническая оценка заявок) ЦАУК 28 на 20.03.17 — отборочная стадия (оценка коммерческих предложений) Общества группы 251 на 20.03.17 — оценочная стадия (квалификационная и техническая оценка заявок) 512,4 статус на 20.03.17 - отборочная стадия (оценка коммерческих предложений) 12,3 инициирована новая закупочной процедура в связи с изменением существенных условий закупки © StasDoDesign.com
  6. 6. ОБЩИЙ СТАТУС ЗАКУПКИ Мобильная связь Междугородная, Международная связь Интернет Подвижная спутниковая связь Публикация Декабрь 2016 Декабрь 2016 Декабрь 2016 Апрель 2017 Сбор оферт Февраль 2017 Февраль 2017 Февраль 2017 Апрель 2017 Техническая оценка (отборочная стадия) Апрель 2017 Апрель 2017 Апрель 2017 Июнь 2017 Коммерческая оценка (оценочная стадия) Май 2017 Май 2017 Май 2017 Июнь 2017 Сбор оферт на переторжке Июнь 2017 Июнь 2017 Июнь 2017 Июль 2017 Переторжка (с выбором победителя) Июнь 2017 Июнь 2017 Июнь 2017 Июль 2017 Утверждение результатов на заседании ЗК, публикация Протокола ЗК Июнь 2017 Июль 2017 Июль 2017 Август 2017 Заключение договоров с победителями Август-Сентябрь 2017 Август-Сентябрь 2017 Август-Сентябрь 2017 Октябрь-Ноябрь 2017 Выполнено / фактический срок завершения Текущий этап / прогнозный срок завершения Отставание / прогнозный срок завершения Предложения по решению проблемы: Подготовить письмо в Общества Группы о пролонгации существующих договоров на услуги связи - до 30.09.2017, с возможностью досрочного расторжения после заключения новых договоров с победителями закупки. 6 © StasDoDesign.com

×