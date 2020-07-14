Or278200918405

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Orações subordinadas adjetivas
Têm valor e função próprios de ADJETIVO Assistimos a cenas deprimentes. subst. adjetivo adj.adnominal
Assistimos a cenas deprimem. subst. Or.subord. adjetiva que
O político corrupto não merece voto. subst. adj.
O político que é corrupto não merece voto. pronome relativo Que= o(s) qual(is), a(s) qual(is), cujo(a,s), quem, onde que
Conclui-se que: - As orações subordinadas adjetivas são caracterizadas por serem iniciadas por pronomes relativos. - Funci...
EXEMPLOS: Há situações que não desejamos nunca. Colocaram uma questão a qual me parecia muito estranha. Era aquele o homem...
O bairro onde se desenvolveu a favela era industrial. Existem problemas cujas soluções são dadas pelo tempo.
OBSERVAÇÃO! O pronome relativo pode aparecer precedido de preposição, desde que o verbo da oração em que ele se encontra a...
Que ( conj. integrante)=ISSO X Que (pron. relat.)=o qual, cujo… O churrasqueiro que temperou a carne PR Or. subord. adjeti...
CLASSIFICAÇÃO RESTRITIVA: restringe o sentido de um termo a que se refere. Não apresenta vírgulas. Os homens que são hones...
ATENÇÃO!!! A oração subordinada adjetiva, em relação à oração principal, poderá aparecer depois : Os turistas dirigiam-se ...
OU No meio: A resposta que os policiais esperavam OP OSA dos sequestradores não veio. OSA OP
Vamos praticar um pouco??? Como se classificam as orações dos períodos compostos abaixo?? 1. O aviso que afixaram no quadr...
3. As vilas por que passei estavam todas alagadas. Or. Subord. Adj. Restritiva 4. A mulher a quem ele amava o abandonou. O...
6. Acredita-se que a minhoca é ótima para o solo. Or. Subord. Subst. subjetiva 7. Não podíamos dizer que os pedestres eram...
9. Estava convicto de que eu terminaria o namoro. Or. Subord. Subst. Completiva Nominal 10. Nossa esperança é de que o 2º....
Conjunção integrante ou pronome relativo??? 1. Lembrei-me de que há meses você esteve aqui. 2. O rapaz tinha uma vontade d...
Respostas 1. Integrante 2. Relativo 3. Relativo 4. Relativo
5. A mentira, que não passava de uma brincadeira, provocou consequências desagradáveis. 6. A pergunta, que era ingênua, de...
Respostas 5. Relativo 6. Relativo 7. Relativo 8. Relativo
9. Não imaginava que tantas pessoas estivessem desempregadas. 10. Disse ao aluno que tivesse respeito. 11. Todos estamos c...
Respostas 9. Integrante 10. Integrante 11. Integrante 12. Relativo 13. Relativo
Resumindo: Orações SUBSTANTIVAS: Subjetiva Objetiva direta Objetiva indireta Completiva nom. Predicativa Apositiva
Orações adjetivas Restritivas Explicativas
Orações adverbiais causais temporais proporcionais concessivas consecutivas condicionais conformativas comparativas finais
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Or278200918405

14 views

Published on

Orações subordinadas adjetivas

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Or278200918405

  1. 1. Orações subordinadas adjetivas
  2. 2. Têm valor e função próprios de ADJETIVO Assistimos a cenas deprimentes. subst. adjetivo adj.adnominal
  3. 3. Assistimos a cenas deprimem. subst. Or.subord. adjetiva que
  4. 4. O político corrupto não merece voto. subst. adj.
  5. 5. O político que é corrupto não merece voto. pronome relativo Que= o(s) qual(is), a(s) qual(is), cujo(a,s), quem, onde que
  6. 6. Conclui-se que: - As orações subordinadas adjetivas são caracterizadas por serem iniciadas por pronomes relativos. - Funcionam como um adjetivo, portanto acompanham um substantivo.
  7. 7. EXEMPLOS: Há situações que não desejamos nunca. Colocaram uma questão a qual me parecia muito estranha. Era aquele o homem a quem eu devia um grande favor.
  8. 8. O bairro onde se desenvolveu a favela era industrial. Existem problemas cujas soluções são dadas pelo tempo.
  9. 9. OBSERVAÇÃO! O pronome relativo pode aparecer precedido de preposição, desde que o verbo da oração em que ele se encontra assim o exija: Os lugares por que passei nunca me saíram da lembrança. Estas são as moças com quem trabalho.
  10. 10. Que ( conj. integrante)=ISSO X Que (pron. relat.)=o qual, cujo… O churrasqueiro que temperou a carne PR Or. subord. adjetiva não comeu nada. O churrasqueiro confirmou que não comera. CI Or. subord. subst. OD
  11. 11. CLASSIFICAÇÃO RESTRITIVA: restringe o sentido de um termo a que se refere. Não apresenta vírgulas. Os homens que são honestos merecem nosso respeito. EXPLICATIVA: é semelhante a um aposto, pois apresenta uma informação comum a todos os seres; totalmente dispensável. Vem sempre separada por vírgulas. Os homens, que são seres racionais, merecem nosso respeito.
  12. 12. ATENÇÃO!!! A oração subordinada adjetiva, em relação à oração principal, poderá aparecer depois : Os turistas dirigiam-se ao litoral, onde a OP natureza os esperava. OSA
  13. 13. OU No meio: A resposta que os policiais esperavam OP OSA dos sequestradores não veio. OSA OP
  14. 14. Vamos praticar um pouco??? Como se classificam as orações dos períodos compostos abaixo?? 1. O aviso que afixaram no quadro negro provocou a raiva dos alunos. Oração Subord. Adj. Restritiva 2. O filho, que era irresponsável, vivia faltando ao emprego. Or. Sub. Adj. Explicativa
  15. 15. 3. As vilas por que passei estavam todas alagadas. Or. Subord. Adj. Restritiva 4. A mulher a quem ele amava o abandonou. Or. Subord. Adj. Restritiva 5. O rapaz, que era preconceituoso, não aceitava os passeios da irmã. Or. Subord. Adj. Explicativa
  16. 16. 6. Acredita-se que a minhoca é ótima para o solo. Or. Subord. Subst. subjetiva 7. Não podíamos dizer que os pedestres eram bem educados no trânsito. Or. Subord. Subst. Objetiva direta 8. Ofereceram o livro a quem obteve melhor nota. Or. Subord. Subst. Objetiva indireta
  17. 17. 9. Estava convicto de que eu terminaria o namoro. Or. Subord. Subst. Completiva Nominal 10. Nossa esperança é de que o 2º. ano entenda tudo. Or. Subord. Subst. Predicativa 11. A esperança de todos é uma só: que o 2º. ano entenda tudo. Or. Subord. Subst. Apositiva
  18. 18. Conjunção integrante ou pronome relativo??? 1. Lembrei-me de que há meses você esteve aqui. 2. O rapaz tinha uma vontade de escrever que era incontrolável. 3. Leremos este capítulo que nos foi pedido pelo professor. 4. Felizes os homens que ao se deitarem têm a consciência tranquila.
  19. 19. Respostas 1. Integrante 2. Relativo 3. Relativo 4. Relativo
  20. 20. 5. A mentira, que não passava de uma brincadeira, provocou consequências desagradáveis. 6. A pergunta, que era ingênua, deixou o amigo sem graça. 7. Visitou o sobrado que diziam ser mal- assombrado. 8. Há lugares no Brasil que são invadidos por turistas nas férias de verão.
  21. 21. Respostas 5. Relativo 6. Relativo 7. Relativo 8. Relativo
  22. 22. 9. Não imaginava que tantas pessoas estivessem desempregadas. 10. Disse ao aluno que tivesse respeito. 11. Todos estamos certos de que um dia ele voltará. 12. Trata-se de um cargo a que todos aspiram. 13. O patrão mandou um recado que não agradou aos funcionários.
  23. 23. Respostas 9. Integrante 10. Integrante 11. Integrante 12. Relativo 13. Relativo
  24. 24. Resumindo: Orações SUBSTANTIVAS: Subjetiva Objetiva direta Objetiva indireta Completiva nom. Predicativa Apositiva
  25. 25. Orações adjetivas Restritivas Explicativas
  26. 26. Orações adverbiais causais temporais proporcionais concessivas consecutivas condicionais conformativas comparativas finais

×