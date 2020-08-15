Successfully reported this slideshow.
PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUADRA – SP CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 01- AUXILIAR ADMINISTRATIVO PROVA – 01 CONH...
PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUADRA – SP CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 01- AUXILIAR ADMINISTRATIVO PROVA – 02 CONH...
PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUADRA – SP CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 02- ASSISTENTE SOCIAL PROVA – 01 CONHECIMEN...
PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUADRA – SP CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 02- ASSISTENTE SOCIAL PROVA – 02 CONHECIMEN...
PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUADRA – SP CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 03- ENGENHEIRO AGRÔNOMO PROVA – 01 CONHECIM...
PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUADRA – SP CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 03- ENGENHEIRO AGRÔNOMO PROVA – 02 CONHECIM...
PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUADRA – SP CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 04- TÉCNICO EM ENFERMAGEM PROVA – 01 CONHEC...
PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUADRA – SP CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 04- TÉCNICO EM ENFERMAGEM PROVA – 02 CONHEC...
PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUADRA – SP CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 05- TRATORISTA PROVA – 01 CONHECIMENTOS GER...
PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUADRA – SP CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 05- TRATORISTA PROVA – 02 CONHECIMENTOS GER...
PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUADRA – SP CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 06- PROFESSOR DA EDUCAÇÃO INFANTIL PROVA – ...
PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUADRA – SP CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 06- PROFESSOR DA EDUCAÇÃO INFANTIL PROVA – ...
PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUADRA – SP CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 07- PROFESSOR EDUCAÇÃO BÁSICA I PROVA – 01 ...
CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 07- PROFESSOR EDUCAÇÃO BÁSICA I PROVA – 02 CONHECIMENTOS GERAIS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8...
CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 08- PROFESSOR EDUCAÇÃO ESPECIAL PROVA – 01 CONHECIMENTOS GERAIS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8...
CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 08- PROFESSOR EDUCAÇÃO ESPECIAL PROVA – 02 CONHECIMENTOS GERAIS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8...
CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 09- PROFESSOR DE ARTES PROVA – 01 CONHECIMENTOS GERAIS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 B C...
CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 09- PROFESSOR DE ARTES PROVA – 02 CONHECIMENTOS GERAIS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 C D...
CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 10- PROFESSOR DE CIÊNCIAS PROVA – 01 CONHECIMENTOS GERAIS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 ...
CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 10- PROFESSOR DE CIÊNCIAS PROVA – 02 CONHECIMENTOS GERAIS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 ...
CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 11- PROFESSOR DE PORTUGUÊS PROVA – 01 CONHECIMENTOS GERAIS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10...
CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 11- PROFESSOR DE PORTUGUÊS PROVA – 02 CONHECIMENTOS GERAIS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10...
CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 12- PROFESSOR DE GEOGRAFIA PROVA – 01 CONHECIMENTOS GERAIS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10...
CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 12- PROFESSOR DE GEOGRAFIA PROVA – 02 CONHECIMENTOS GERAIS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10...
CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 13- PROFESSOR DE MATEMÁTICA PROVA – 01 CONHECIMENTOS GERAIS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 1...
CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 13- PROFESSOR DE MATEMÁTICA PROVA – 02 CONHECIMENTOS GERAIS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 1...
CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 14- PROFESSOR DE INGLÊS PROVA – 01 CONHECIMENTOS GERAIS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 A ...
PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUADRA – SP CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 14- PROFESSOR DE INGLÊS PROVA – 02 CONHECIM...
PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUADRA – SP CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 15- PROFESSOR DE EDUCAÇÃO FÍSICA PROVA – 01...
PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUADRA – SP CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 15- PROFESSOR DE EDUCAÇÃO FÍSICA PROVA – 02...
PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUADRA – SP CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 16- TÉCNICO AGRÍCOLA PROVA – 01 CONHECIMENT...
PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUADRA – SP CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 16- TÉCNICO AGRÍCOLA PROVA – 02 CONHECIMENT...
PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUADRA – SP CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 17- TÉCNICO EM INFORMÁTICA PROVA – 01 CONHE...
PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUADRA – SP CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 17- TÉCNICO EM INFORMÁTICA PROVA – 02 CONHE...
PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUADRA – SP CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 18- SECRETÁRIO ESCOLAR PROVA – 01 CONHECIME...
CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 18- SECRETÁRIO ESCOLAR PROVA – 02 CONHECIMENTOS GERAIS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 D A...
CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 19- ENFERMEIRO PROVA – 01 CONHECIMENTOS GERAIS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 C B A C A D...
PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUADRA – SP CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 19- ENFERMEIRO PROVA – 02 CONHECIMENTOS GER...
PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUADRA – SP CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 20- MÉDICO ESF PROVA – 01 CONHECIMENTOS GER...
PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUADRA – SP CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 20- MÉDICO ESF PROVA – 02 CONHECIMENTOS GER...
PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUADRA – SP CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 21- CONDUTOR DE VEÍCULO DE URGÊNCIA PROVA –...
PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUADRA – SP CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 21- CONDUTOR DE VEÍCULO DE URGÊNCIA PROVA –...
PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUADRA – SP CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 22- TÉCNICO EM ENFERMAGEM SAMU PROVA – 01 C...
PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUADRA – SP CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 22- TÉCNICO EM ENFERMAGEM SAMU PROVA – 02 C...
  1. 1. PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUADRA – SP CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 01- AUXILIAR ADMINISTRATIVO PROVA – 01 CONHECIMENTOS GERAIS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 D B C C B C D A B B 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 NULA C C B B D A B A D CONHECIMENTOS ESPECÍFICOS 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 C C B NULA B B D A D A 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 D A A A C B C NULA A D Fortaleza, 28 de março de 2019
  2. 2. PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUADRA – SP CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 01- AUXILIAR ADMINISTRATIVO PROVA – 02 CONHECIMENTOS GERAIS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 B C D C B C D A B B 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 B D A B A D NULA C C B CONHECIMENTOS ESPECÍFICOS 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 D A A A C B C NULA A D 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 C C B NULA B B D A D A Fortaleza, 28 de março de 2019
  3. 3. PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUADRA – SP CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 02- ASSISTENTE SOCIAL PROVA – 01 CONHECIMENTOS GERAIS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 C B A C A D B A A C 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 B A A D C C B C B A CONHECIMENTOS ESPECÍFICOS 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 A A D A A B A C A D 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 A B B B D A C B B D Fortaleza, 28 de março de 2019
  4. 4. PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUADRA – SP CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 02- ASSISTENTE SOCIAL PROVA – 02 CONHECIMENTOS GERAIS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 B C C A D A B A A C 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 B C B A B A A D C C CONHECIMENTOS ESPECÍFICOS 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 A B B B D A C B B D 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 A A D A A B A C A D Fortaleza, 28 de março de 2019
  5. 5. PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUADRA – SP CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 03- ENGENHEIRO AGRÔNOMO PROVA – 01 CONHECIMENTOS GERAIS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 C B A C A D B A A C 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 B A A D C C B C B A CONHECIMENTOS ESPECÍFICOS 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 B D C D A C B D C A 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 C A B D C B B A C C Fortaleza, 28 de março de 2019
  6. 6. PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUADRA – SP CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 03- ENGENHEIRO AGRÔNOMO PROVA – 02 CONHECIMENTOS GERAIS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 B C C A D A B A A C 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 B C B A B A A D C C CONHECIMENTOS ESPECÍFICOS 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 C A B D C B B A C C 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 B D C D A C B D C A Fortaleza, 28 de março de 2019
  7. 7. PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUADRA – SP CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 04- TÉCNICO EM ENFERMAGEM PROVA – 01 CONHECIMENTOS GERAIS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 A D B C B A A C C A 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 D D A C C C D B A B CONHECIMENTOS ESPECÍFICOS 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 C D B A C B C B A D 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 D A B B D C B D A C Fortaleza, 28 de março de 2019
  8. 8. PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUADRA – SP CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 04- TÉCNICO EM ENFERMAGEM PROVA – 02 CONHECIMENTOS GERAIS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 D A C B A A C C A B 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 C D B A B D D A C C CONHECIMENTOS ESPECÍFICOS 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 D A B B D C B D A C 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 C D B A C B C B A D Fortaleza, 28 de março de 2019
  9. 9. PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUADRA – SP CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 05- TRATORISTA PROVA – 01 CONHECIMENTOS GERAIS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 D A D A C B A D B C 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 C C B B C C B B C B CONHECIMENTOS ESPECÍFICOS 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 B C D C B A D A B D 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 A A D C B C A D C C Fortaleza, 28 de março de 2019
  10. 10. PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUADRA – SP CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 05- TRATORISTA PROVA – 02 CONHECIMENTOS GERAIS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 A D A D B C A B D C 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 B C C B B C C B B C CONHECIMENTOS ESPECÍFICOS 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 A A D C B C A D C C 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 B C D C B A D A B D Fortaleza, 28 de março de 2019
  11. 11. PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUADRA – SP CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 06- PROFESSOR DA EDUCAÇÃO INFANTIL PROVA – 01 CONHECIMENTOS GERAIS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 B C D D A A B D A B 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 A B B NULA B B A D A B CONHECIMENTOS ESPECÍFICOS 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 A B A B C B D C D C 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 A B B B C C D A B C Fortaleza, 28 de março de 2019
  12. 12. PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUADRA – SP CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 06- PROFESSOR DA EDUCAÇÃO INFANTIL PROVA – 02 CONHECIMENTOS GERAIS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 C D B D A A D B A B 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 NULA B B A D A B A B B CONHECIMENTOS ESPECÍFICOS 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 A B B B C C D A B C 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 A B A B C B D C D C Fortaleza, 28 de março de 2019
  13. 13. PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUADRA – SP CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 07- PROFESSOR EDUCAÇÃO BÁSICA I PROVA – 01 CONHECIMENTOS GERAIS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 A C A C A D A B A A 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 B A D D A C C A B A CONHECIMENTOS ESPECÍFICOS 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 A C D B A C B D A C 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 A D A B D B B D A C Fortaleza, 28 de março de 2019 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUADRA – SP
  14. 14. CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 07- PROFESSOR EDUCAÇÃO BÁSICA I PROVA – 02 CONHECIMENTOS GERAIS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 C A A C A D A B A A 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 A C C A B A B A D D CONHECIMENTOS ESPECÍFICOS 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 A D A B D B B D A C 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 A C D B A C B D A C Fortaleza, 28 de março de 2019 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUADRA – SP
  15. 15. CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 08- PROFESSOR EDUCAÇÃO ESPECIAL PROVA – 01 CONHECIMENTOS GERAIS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 A C A C A D A B A A 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 B A D D A C C A B A CONHECIMENTOS ESPECÍFICOS 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 A B C D D C B A B A 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 C B B A B C D B D A Fortaleza, 28 de março de 2019 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUADRA – SP
  16. 16. CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 08- PROFESSOR EDUCAÇÃO ESPECIAL PROVA – 02 CONHECIMENTOS GERAIS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 C A A C A D A B A A 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 A C C A B A B A D D CONHECIMENTOS ESPECÍFICOS 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 C B B A B C D B D A 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 A B C D D C B A B A Fortaleza, 28 de março de 2019 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUADRA – SP
  17. 17. CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 09- PROFESSOR DE ARTES PROVA – 01 CONHECIMENTOS GERAIS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 B C D D A A B D A B 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 A B B NULA B B A D A B CONHECIMENTOS ESPECÍFICOS 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 A D B D A B D A A A 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 A D A C C A B D C A Fortaleza, 28 de março de 2019 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUADRA – SP
  18. 18. CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 09- PROFESSOR DE ARTES PROVA – 02 CONHECIMENTOS GERAIS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 C D B D A A D B A B 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 NULA B B A D A B A B B CONHECIMENTOS ESPECÍFICOS 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 A D A C C A B D C A 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 A D B D A B D A A A Fortaleza, 28 de março de 2019 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUADRA – SP
  19. 19. CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 10- PROFESSOR DE CIÊNCIAS PROVA – 01 CONHECIMENTOS GERAIS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 A C A C A D A B A A 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 B A D D A C C A B A CONHECIMENTOS ESPECÍFICOS 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 C B B A D C B A D C 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 D A D C C B C A D B Fortaleza, 28 de março de 2019 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUADRA – SP
  20. 20. CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 10- PROFESSOR DE CIÊNCIAS PROVA – 02 CONHECIMENTOS GERAIS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 C A A C A D A B A A 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 A C C A B A B A D D CONHECIMENTOS ESPECÍFICOS 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 D A D C C B C A D B 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 C B B A D C B A D C Fortaleza, 28 de março de 2019 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUADRA – SP
  21. 21. CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 11- PROFESSOR DE PORTUGUÊS PROVA – 01 CONHECIMENTOS GERAIS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 B C D D A A B C A B 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 A B B NULA B B A D A B CONHECIMENTOS ESPECÍFICOS 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 A A B C A D B B A C 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 D B C B A B C D C D Fortaleza, 28 de março de 2019 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUADRA – SP
  22. 22. CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 11- PROFESSOR DE PORTUGUÊS PROVA – 02 CONHECIMENTOS GERAIS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 C D B D A A D B A B 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 NULA B B A D A B A B B CONHECIMENTOS ESPECÍFICOS 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 A A B C A D B B A C 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 D B C B A B C D C D Fortaleza, 28 de março de 2019 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUADRA – SP
  23. 23. CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 12- PROFESSOR DE GEOGRAFIA PROVA – 01 CONHECIMENTOS GERAIS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 A C A C A D A B A A 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 B A D D A C C A B A CONHECIMENTOS ESPECÍFICOS 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 B B D A C C D B B D 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 B A C A A D B B B C Fortaleza, 28 de março de 2019 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUADRA – SP
  24. 24. CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 12- PROFESSOR DE GEOGRAFIA PROVA – 02 CONHECIMENTOS GERAIS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 C A A C A D A B A A 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 A C C A B A B A D D CONHECIMENTOS ESPECÍFICOS 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 B A C A A D B B B C 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 B B D A C C D B B D Fortaleza, 28 de março de 2019 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUADRA – SP
  25. 25. CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 13- PROFESSOR DE MATEMÁTICA PROVA – 01 CONHECIMENTOS GERAIS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 A C A C A D A B A A 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 B A D D A C C A B A CONHECIMENTOS ESPECÍFICOS 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 D B C A C B B A D D 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 C B A B D A A C B D Fortaleza, 28 de março de 2019 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUADRA – SP
  26. 26. CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 13- PROFESSOR DE MATEMÁTICA PROVA – 02 CONHECIMENTOS GERAIS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 C A A C A D A B A A 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 A C C A B A B A D D CONHECIMENTOS ESPECÍFICOS 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 C B A B D A A C B D 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 D B C A C B B A D D Fortaleza, 28 de março de 2019 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUADRA – SP
  27. 27. CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 14- PROFESSOR DE INGLÊS PROVA – 01 CONHECIMENTOS GERAIS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 A C A C A D A B A A 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 B A D D A C C A B A CONHECIMENTOS ESPECÍFICOS 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 A B B D C D C A B A 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 A A C D C D C D D A Fortaleza, 28 de março de 2019
  28. 28. PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUADRA – SP CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 14- PROFESSOR DE INGLÊS PROVA – 02 CONHECIMENTOS GERAIS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 C A A C A D A B A A 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 A C C A B A B A D D CONHECIMENTOS ESPECÍFICOS 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 B A A A C D C D C D 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 D A A B B D C D C A Fortaleza, 28 de março de 2019
  29. 29. PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUADRA – SP CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 15- PROFESSOR DE EDUCAÇÃO FÍSICA PROVA – 01 CONHECIMENTOS GERAIS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 A C A C A D A B A A 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 B A D D A C C A B A CONHECIMENTOS ESPECÍFICOS 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 A D B C B C B D D A 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 C D C D B B B D B C Fortaleza, 28 de março de 2019
  30. 30. PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUADRA – SP CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 15- PROFESSOR DE EDUCAÇÃO FÍSICA PROVA – 02 CONHECIMENTOS GERAIS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 C A A C A D A B A A 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 A C C A B A B A D D CONHECIMENTOS ESPECÍFICOS 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 C D C D B B B D B C 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 A D B C B C B D D A Fortaleza, 28 de março de 2019
  31. 31. PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUADRA – SP CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 16- TÉCNICO AGRÍCOLA PROVA – 01 CONHECIMENTOS GERAIS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 D B C C B C D A B B 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 NULA C C B B D A B A D CONHECIMENTOS ESPECÍFICOS 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 B D C C B D A B D B 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 B C A D B D C C A C Fortaleza, 28 de março de 2019
  32. 32. PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUADRA – SP CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 16- TÉCNICO AGRÍCOLA PROVA – 02 CONHECIMENTOS GERAIS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 B C D C B C D A B B 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 B D A B A D NULA C C B CONHECIMENTOS ESPECÍFICOS 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 B C A D B D C C A C 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 B D C C B D A B D B Fortaleza, 28 de março de 2019
  33. 33. PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUADRA – SP CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 17- TÉCNICO EM INFORMÁTICA PROVA – 01 CONHECIMENTOS GERAIS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 D B C C B C D A B B 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 NULA C C B B D A B A D CONHECIMENTOS ESPECÍFICOS 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 A B A D D B B D B C 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 C D B B D A C A D C Fortaleza, 28 de março de 2019
  34. 34. PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUADRA – SP CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 17- TÉCNICO EM INFORMÁTICA PROVA – 02 CONHECIMENTOS GERAIS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 B C D C B C D A B B 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 B D A B A D NULA C C B CONHECIMENTOS ESPECÍFICOS 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 C D B B D A C A D C 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 A B A D D B B D B C Fortaleza, 28 de março de 2019
  35. 35. PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUADRA – SP CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 18- SECRETÁRIO ESCOLAR PROVA – 01 CONHECIMENTOS GERAIS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 A D B C B A A C C A 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 D D A C C C D B A B CONHECIMENTOS ESPECÍFICOS 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 C A C D C B B C A A 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 D B C A A B C D C A Fortaleza, 28 de março de 2019 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUADRA – SP
  36. 36. CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 18- SECRETÁRIO ESCOLAR PROVA – 02 CONHECIMENTOS GERAIS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 D A C B A A C C A B 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 C D B A B D D A C C CONHECIMENTOS ESPECÍFICOS 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 D B C A A B C D C A 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 C A C D C B B C A A Fortaleza, 28 de março de 2019 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUADRA – SP
  37. 37. CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 19- ENFERMEIRO PROVA – 01 CONHECIMENTOS GERAIS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 C B A C A D B A A C 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 B A A D C C B C B A CONHECIMENTOS ESPECÍFICOS 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 D A A A C B C B C D 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 A C A B D B B C D A Fortaleza, 28 de março de 2019
  38. 38. PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUADRA – SP CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 19- ENFERMEIRO PROVA – 02 CONHECIMENTOS GERAIS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 B C C A D A B A A C 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 B C B A B A A D C C CONHECIMENTOS ESPECÍFICOS 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 A C A B D B B C D A 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 D A A A C B C B C D Fortaleza, 28 de março de 2019
  39. 39. PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUADRA – SP CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 20- MÉDICO ESF PROVA – 01 CONHECIMENTOS GERAIS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 C B A C A D B A A C 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 B A A D C C B C B A CONHECIMENTOS ESPECÍFICOS 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 C B C D B A D A B C 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 C A D A B C C D A A Fortaleza, 28 de março de 2019
  40. 40. PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUADRA – SP CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 20- MÉDICO ESF PROVA – 02 CONHECIMENTOS GERAIS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 B C C A D A B A A C 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 B C B A B A A D C C CONHECIMENTOS ESPECÍFICOS 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 C A D A B C B D A A 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 C B C D B A D A B C Fortaleza, 28 de março de 2019
  41. 41. PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUADRA – SP CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 21- CONDUTOR DE VEÍCULO DE URGÊNCIA PROVA – 01 CONHECIMENTOS GERAIS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 B C D A C D A C D B 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 C D D B A D B A D C CONHECIMENTOS ESPECÍFICOS 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 B D C D NULA B NULA C A A 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 C B B D B B C B C A Fortaleza, 28 de março de 2019
  42. 42. PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUADRA – SP CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 21- CONDUTOR DE VEÍCULO DE URGÊNCIA PROVA – 02 CONHECIMENTOS GERAIS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 C B A D D C C A B D 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 D C C D A B A D B A CONHECIMENTOS ESPECÍFICOS 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 C B B D B B C B C A 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 B D C D NULA B NULA C A A Fortaleza, 28 de março de 2019
  43. 43. PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUADRA – SP CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 22- TÉCNICO EM ENFERMAGEM SAMU PROVA – 01 CONHECIMENTOS GERAIS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 A D B C B A A C C A 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 D D A C C C D B A B CONHECIMENTOS ESPECÍFICOS 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 C D D D C A C B D D 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 D C B C C A D C D C Fortaleza, 28 de março de 2019
  44. 44. PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUADRA – SP CONCURSO PÚBLICO 001/2018 GABARITO OFICIAL 22- TÉCNICO EM ENFERMAGEM SAMU PROVA – 02 CONHECIMENTOS GERAIS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 D A C B A A C C A B 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 C D B A B D D A C C CONHECIMENTOS ESPECÍFICOS 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 D C B C C A D C D C 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 C D D D C A C B D D Fortaleza, 28 de março de 2019

