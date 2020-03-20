Flavia Makundi - Interior Consulting

Flavia Makundi - Interior Design Consulting - We believe that the best spaces are truly individual and a reflection of you or your business. We strive to create thoughtful interiors that delight and inspire you on a daily basis, and we scour the globe to find you the most unique and beautiful pieces to enjoy for a life time. ACD values function, comfort, and beauty which we achieve through classic design practices and an artistic approach to composition. Beginning with research and inspiration, we move through the stages of design to find you the most efficient, functional, and elegant solution, while adhering to practical measures such as budget, accessibility, and timeline.