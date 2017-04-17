Semanario 17 Abril 2017 Numeralia: 16 Más información: www.flashtenis.com - www.facebook.com/Flashtennis Tennis Babe: Domi...
Kecmanovic, semifinalista de 17 años en San Luis Potosí Más información: www.flashtenis.com - www.facebook.com/Flashtennis...
San Luis cumple 31 de experiencia tenística Más información: www.flashtenis.com - www.facebook.com/Flashtennis Ver Nota Co...
Semana dorada para parejas mexico-estadounidenses Más información: www.flashtenis.com - www.facebook.com/Flashtennis Ver N...
Dominika Cibulkova, suma felicidad y belleza Más información: www.flashtenis.com - www.facebook.com/Flashtennis Ver Nota C...
El tenis es un deporte de riesgos Más información: www.flashtenis.com - www.facebook.com/Flashtennis Ver Nota Completa: ht...
TipsFísico "Siempre estamos priorizando el aspecto físico, a veces hasta por encima del tenis, debido a que sabemos que pa...
Numeralia16 Con dieciséis años, 7 meses, el juvenil canadiense Félix Auger-Aliassime es el tenista más joven en ganar un p...
Trivia A) Marat Safin B) Juan Carlos Ferrero C) Marcelo Ríos Respuesta: C) El San Luis Potosí Open, México es el torneo de...
www.flashtenis.com www.facebook.com/Flashtennis @Flashtenis
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Flashtennis semanario 17 abril 2017

44 views

Published on

www.flashtenis.com
www.facebook.com/Flashtennis
@Flashtenis

Published in: Sports
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
44
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Flashtennis semanario 17 abril 2017

  1. 1. Semanario 17 Abril 2017 Numeralia: 16 Más información: www.flashtenis.com - www.facebook.com/Flashtennis Tennis Babe: Dominika Cibulkova Tips: Físico Video: El tenis es un deporte de riesgos San Luis cumple 31 de experiencia tenística Semana dorada para parejas mexico-estadounidenses Kecmanovic, semifinalista de 17 años en San Luis Potosí
  2. 2. Kecmanovic, semifinalista de 17 años en San Luis Potosí Más información: www.flashtenis.com - www.facebook.com/Flashtennis Ver Nota Completa: http://bit.ly/2payt3S Torneos La noticia en el Challenger de San Luis Potosí no es quien fue el ganador de la edición 2017 (el campeón es el eslovaco Andrej Martin), sino que uno de los semifinalistas fue el wildcard de 17 años Miomir Kecmanovic…
  3. 3. San Luis cumple 31 de experiencia tenística Más información: www.flashtenis.com - www.facebook.com/Flashtennis Ver Nota Completa: http://bit.ly/2oG7Far Torneos Muchos son los torneos Challengers que tenemos en México, pero tanto a nivel nacional como internacional, son pocos los torneos que cuentan con el legado que tiene el Challenger de San Luis Potosí…
  4. 4. Semana dorada para parejas mexico-estadounidenses Más información: www.flashtenis.com - www.facebook.com/Flashtennis Ver Nota Completa: http://bit.ly/2nVsoIq Tenis en México El tenis femenil mexicano se hizo presente en las finales de dobles de dos de los torneos ITF más importantes de la semana, el 80k de Indian Harbour y el 25K de Irapuato.
  5. 5. Dominika Cibulkova, suma felicidad y belleza Más información: www.flashtenis.com - www.facebook.com/Flashtennis Ver Nota Completa: http://bit.ly/2oY448w Tennis Babe Dominika Cibulkova bien podría considerarse la tenista más sensual del circuito, además de exitosa dentro de la cancha, finalista del Abierto Australiano 2014, semis en Roland Garros 2009 y ganadora del WTA Tour Finals en 2016.
  6. 6. El tenis es un deporte de riesgos Más información: www.flashtenis.com - www.facebook.com/Flashtennis Ver Nota Completa: http://bit.ly/2oPhOSz Video En el talk show “Nunca es Tarde” de Fox Sports, un risueño David Nalbandian nos platica la razón por la cual el tenis es un “deporte de riesgos”.
  7. 7. TipsFísico "Siempre estamos priorizando el aspecto físico, a veces hasta por encima del tenis, debido a que sabemos que para allá va el tenis en este momento," pronosticaba el entonces juvenil británico de 18 años Kyle Edmund en 2013. Más información: www.flashtenis.com - www.facebook.com/Flashtennis Ver Nota Completa: http://bit.ly/2oEkK2o
  8. 8. Numeralia16 Con dieciséis años, 7 meses, el juvenil canadiense Félix Auger-Aliassime es el tenista más joven en ganar un partido de nivel ATP Challenger en 2017. Más información: www.flashtenis.com - www.facebook.com/Flashtennis •Ver Nota Completa: http://bit.ly/2pqF2iK
  9. 9. Trivia A) Marat Safin B) Juan Carlos Ferrero C) Marcelo Ríos Respuesta: C) El San Luis Potosí Open, México es el torneo de nivel ATP Challenger más longevo del mundo, cumpliendo 31 años para su edición del 2017, ¿qué ex No. 1 del mundo participó en este evento en 2004? Más información: www.flashtenis.com - www.facebook.com/Flashtennis Ver Nota Completa: http://bit.ly/2oRuBVp
  10. 10. www.flashtenis.com www.facebook.com/Flashtennis @Flashtenis

×