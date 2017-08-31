Ярослав Катеринский Анимация в действии
Анимация в действии

Ярослав Катеринский, аниматор, Playrix

Анимация в действии

  1. 1. Ярослав Катеринский Анимация в действии
  2. 2. Планирование анимации Идея Наброски Референс Клише
  3. 3. Алиса в стране чудес (1951)
  4. 4. Референс и готовая анимация
  5. 5. Белоснежка и семь гномов
  6. 6. Современные референсы выглядят так
  7. 7. К записи референса приглашают лучших профессионалов
  8. 8. Референс так же успешно используется и в проектах Playrix
  9. 9. Референс не чит, а палочка-выручалочка
  10. 10. Референc как шериф, разыщет и поймает
  11. 11. Для поиска движения не нужно экономить на дублях
  12. 12. Естественно и нескованно
  13. 13. Все подручные средства хороши
  14. 14. Привлекаем к процессу родных и близких
  15. 15. Можно ли изобразить не совсем человекоподобного персонажа?
  16. 16. Референс помогает определиться с идеей

×