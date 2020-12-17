Esgrima de machete_y_bordon

Successfully reported this slideshow.
2 3 LAESGRIMADEMACHETEYBORDÓNCOMOSÍMBOLODERESISTENCIA A través del proyecto “La Esgrima de Machete y Bordón Como Símbolo d...
4 5 LAESGRIMADEMACHETEYBORDÓNCOMOSÍMBOLODERESISTENCIA Por los maestros: Héctor Elías Sandoval Miguel Vicente Lourido Esgri...
6 7 LAESGRIMADEMACHETEYBORDÓNCOMOSÍMBOLODERESISTENCIA Preguntas dirigidas al maestro Miguel Vicente Lourido. - ¿El arte de...
8 9 LAESGRIMADEMACHETEYBORDÓNCOMOSÍMBOLODERESISTENCIA La Bibliotecaria Yerly Carvajal promueve espacios de reconocimiento ...
10 11 LAESGRIMADEMACHETEYBORDÓNCOMOSÍMBOLODERESISTENCIA Características específicas: • Flexibilidad corporal. • Concentrac...
12 13 LAESGRIMADEMACHETEYBORDÓNCOMOSÍMBOLODERESISTENCIA Undécimacruzada.LosOchotiros Primera parada. La retaguardia Octava...
14 15 LAESGRIMADEMACHETEYBORDÓNCOMOSÍMBOLODERESISTENCIA Tercera cruzada. La tremenda Cuarta cruzada. La colombiana Quita c...
16 17 LAESGRIMADEMACHETEYBORDÓNCOMOSÍMBOLODERESISTENCIA Toma la iniciativa del juego de esgrima con machete, por un grupo ...
18 19 LAESGRIMADEMACHETEYBORDÓNCOMOSÍMBOLODERESISTENCIA Tres maestros… una sola tradición e identidad Se inició cuando ten...
Poema, Esgrima de machete y bordón Después de “listo” el ensayo Decidieron una “vaca” Para comprar un caneo… Con machetes ...
  1. 1. 2 3 LAESGRIMADEMACHETEYBORDÓNCOMOSÍMBOLODERESISTENCIA A través del proyecto “La Esgrima de Machete y Bordón Como Símbolo de Libertad y Resistencia”, auspiciado por el Ministerio de Cultura y desarrollado en Puerto Tejada durante el año 2010, se planteó la invitación a los jóvenes con el fin de generar espa- cios de paz y convivencia que permitieran disminuir los comportamientos violentos no propios para su formación como ciudadanos y futuros profesionales. Este proyecto inició con una convocatoria abierta por parte del Instituto Municipal de Cultura y Turismo de Puerto Tejada, dirigida a organizaciones e institu- ciones educativas de la localidad. Dicho proyecto se ejecutó de la siguiente manera: se inicio con la fase de formación con 160 jóvenes, buscando a través de ellos mantener viva la tradición. Posteriormente se realizó un montaje con los jóvenes, exponiendo lo aprendido a toda la comu- nidad. Finalmente con el propósito de hacer parti- cipes de este proyecto a todas y todos, se conden- saron las experiencias significativas del proceso en la producción y divulgación de esta cartilla. Se espera que esta cartilla, sea una fuente de consulta para todas las personas que deseen conocer y aprender acerca de la tradición de la Esgrima de Machete y Bordón. Igualmente espe- ramos que sea el inicio de la visualización de un pro- ceso de recuperación de identidad, para promover está práctica como patrimonio cultural e inmaterial de la humanidad. En este orden de ideas, agradezco a todas las personas que hicieron posible el inicio de este sueño. Gracias al Ministerio de Cultura a través del área de danza, por creer en nosotros y apoyar este proceso. De la misma manera a La Alcaldía Municipal de Puerto Tejada en cabeza del doctor Elver Marino Montaño Mina, a los maestros: Héctor Elías Sandoval, Alfonso Mosquera, Miguel Lourido; a Miguel Ángel Miranda y su equipo de trabajo, a la junta directiva del Instituto Municipal de Cultura y Turismo de Puerto Tejada, a las instituciones educativas: José HiIlario López, Ana Silena Arroyave, Natanael Díaz, San Pedro Claver y la Fundación Cultural Macheteros del Cauca Grande; entre otras personas que con su interés y dedicación permitieron dar inicio a este proceso que incide posi- tivamente en la recuperación de tradiciones y valores ancestrales. Cabe señalar que es pertinente continuar apo- yando estas prácticas culturales que fortalecen la identidad de los portejadeños y del mismo modo incentivan en la juventud y la niñez la participación y conocimiento de esta manifestación ancestral, per- mitiendo así que Puerto Tejada tenga un símbolo de identidad propio que se sostenga a través del tiempo. Por Carlos Ariel Miranda, Historiador El 17 de septiembre de 1897 se funda Puerto Tejada, esto obedece a varias razones: una de carácter histórico- cultural, Puerto el nombre es retomado por el colec- tivo de moradores y habitantes, cuando existía una de las márgenes de un puerto sobre el río Palo a finales del siglo XIX, donde (Bogas, pequeñas embarcaciones) navegaban sobre las aguas del rio, transportando productos y mercancías entre las provincias cercanas, al Valle geográfico del río Cauca. Segunda instancia es el carácter memorial, el nombre de Tejada que según la tradición oral de los moradores del pueblo, es la recor- dación de uno de los hombres que ejerció con rudeza el látigo de la esclavización. Recordado en términos de las propiedades que admi- nistraba, es reconocido por ser latifundista y esclavista, su nombre completo Manuel Tejada Sánchez. Cabe señalar la extensión de la hacienda, desde las aproximaciones del río la Paila, hasta las inmediaciones del río Palo, una gran margen territorial que com- prendía el Valle geográfico del rio Cauca, tierras de insuperable riqueza agrícola, donde en la actualidad se establece el Municipio de Puerto Tejada. Se debe resaltar, el hecho mismo desde Proyecto: La Esgrima de Machete y Bordón como Símbolo de Resistencia Auspiciado por el Ministerio de Cultura Director Instituto Municipal de Cultura y Turismo de Puerto Tejada Cauca Larry Fabián Castillo Carabalí Junta Directiva del Instituto Investigadores compiladores Carlos Ariel Miranda Taramuel Historiador. Universidad del Valle Carmen Elena Cortés Viveros Lic. Educación Básica con Énfasis en Orientación Escolar Universidad del Quindío Miguel Ángel Miranda Vélez Lic. Filosofía. Universidad del Valle Coordinación Editorial Claudia Patricia Mera Silva Diseño y diagramación Paulo Erney Pérez, 3128630273 Fotografías Carlos Ariel Miranda Taramuel Carmen Elena Cortés Viveros Claudia Patricia Mera Silva Miguel Ángel Miranda Vélez Agradecimientos Ministerio de Cultura Alcaldía Municipio de Puerto Tejada Elver Marino Montaño Mina, Alcalde Un Legado Cultural, en Nuestra Identidad Breve reseña histórica de la fundación de Puerto Tejada su fundación del Municipio Caucano, como es el sentido cultural que posee, el nombre de Puerto Tejada, pues los habitantes oriundos, nativos y emigrantes de esta gran zona agrí- cola y cultural, rechazan el nombre Puerto Tejada, obedeciendo al carácter de rescatar la historia y la memoria colectiva. La impresión negativa que genera el apellido de Tejada entre sus los habitantes del Municipio, ancianos, mujeres, campesinos y estudiantes, en varias ocasiones de manera formal han exigido cambiar el actual nombre. La propuesta es el de retomar elementos antropológicos e histó- Gentilicio: Portejadeños Extensión total: El área total del municipio es de 102 Kilómetros cuadrados (11.169.07 hectáreas). Km2 Temperatura media: 24 º C ricos, que promuevan la identidad-cultural que caracterizan a los afrodecendientes, nombrar a estas tierras resaltando, el carácter de resis- tencia y lucha de los derechos ancestrales de los pueblos. En la actualidad el municipio de Puerto Tejada, está conformado por 27 barrios y 10 veredas. Según el Plan de Desarrollo de 2008- 2011, la población corresponde a 59.806 habitantes (proyección DANE); teniendo en cuenta la pertinencia étnica 43.573 o sea, el 97,5% se reconocen como afro-colombianos; el resto 16.233 son mestizos e indígenas Distancia de referencia: Puerto Tejada se encuentra 17 Km de la ciudad de Cali y a 108 Km de Popayán. Hidrografía: Sus principales fuentes hídricas son los ríos Cauca, Palo, Desbaratado, la Paila . Puerta tejada, ubicada al norte departamento del Cauca Por Larry Fabián Castillo Carabalí Director del Instituto Municipal de Cultura y Turismo. Puerto Tejada, Cauca
  2. 2. 4 5 LAESGRIMADEMACHETEYBORDÓNCOMOSÍMBOLODERESISTENCIA Por los maestros: Héctor Elías Sandoval Miguel Vicente Lourido Esgrima de Machete Puerto Tejada al norte del departamento del Cauca, es el asiento de negros descen- dientes de africanos, traídos en calidad de esclavos para trabajar en haciendas de enti- dades religiosas como la compañía de Jesús y las grandes haciendas esclavistas de las familias payanesas (Arboledas, Mosquetas y Obandos). En sus inicios los negros trabajaban en las haciendas en actividades agrícolas y ganaderas y otros en la extracción del oro en las minas y los ríos. Con la llegada de las guerras por la independencia de nuestro país, el negro es participe fundamental en dichas contiendas, primero con los españoles, luego con los criollos (1811-1814 con los españoles y 1815 con los patriotas, Gutiérrez Azopardo En los albores de la práctica, la esgrima de machete y bordón 1986), el negro es sacado de las haciendas y obligado a combatir, unas veces con el con- sentimiento del amo y otras no. Hay que tener en cuenta que la economía de la época giraba en torno al trabajo reali- zado por los esclavos, y si todos iban a la guerra, muchas haciendas se quebrarían, por eso muchos amos escondían a sus tra- bajadores y presentaban trabajadores con limitaciones físicas y en estados de edad avanzada, por lo cual eran rechazados por no En sus inicios los negros trabajaban en las haciendas en actividades agrícolas y ganaderas y otros en la extracción del oro en las minas y ríos. ser útiles para el combate. En la guerra de 1899 más conocida como la guerra de los 1.000 días, los negros se destacaron por las famosas “cargas de macheteros” donde demostraron su valentía y arrojo, destruyendo trincheras y llevándose por delante todo lo que estuviera a su paso. Finalizadas estas contiendas muchos soldados regresaban a sus tierras de origen y comienzan un proceso de enseñanza de la esgrima como una forma de subsistencia; primero les enseñan a familiares y amigos y luego se crean las academias que eran cen- tros de instrucción especializados en com- bates de duelo (defensa personal). Los maestros o instructores, cuando el estudiante terminaba su formación le entre- gaban a modo de certificación un manual de esgrima elaborado a mano; cabe resaltar que existen varios manuales con estilos de esgrima diferentes, lo que nos dice que a nuestro país llegaron instructores de varias nacionalidades. Finalizadas las guerras, aprender a jugar esgrima era un orgullo y daba estatus social. Después del periodo histórico cono- cido como la violencia y posteriormente de la masificación de las armas de fuego, la esgrima pierde vigencia como método de lucha. Algunos maestros de esgrima se resisten a ver morir este bello arte y lo incorporan a las danzas y a la modalidad escénica, mon- tando dramas que les recuerdan vivencias del pasado. Los estilos de esgrima de sable (machete) que aún subsisten, especialmente en el norte del Cauca son: el español reformando, el francés, el venezolano moderno, el relalcino, el granadino y muchos otros. En Puerto Tejada hubo y hay grupos que han mantenido esta tradición viva, a través de las danzas como Los Macheteros de la Muerte, Danzas del Cauca y el grupo Cauca Grande. En la actualidad esgrima de machete y bordón es practicada por muchas per- sonas, entre ellos estudiantes del los cole- gios José Hilario López, San Pedro y entre otros en la recuperación del legado que nos dejaron nuestros ancestros. La esgrima de machete y bordón, es un juego propio de Puerto Tejada, cuyos orígenes se remontan cuando los negros que habitaron el Palenque de Monte Oscuro, se rebelaron, tomaron sus herramientas de trabajo, machetes y bordones y comenzaron a usarlas de manera particular, de arte de esgrima que practicaban los españoles y los criollos. Los corteros de caña le agregaron a este juego elementos propios del continente americano: la danza, ritmo, astucia y risas. La Esgrima de Machete y Bordón, símbolo cultural representativo de Puerto Tejada. ElenaProducciones.Enlafotografíaaparecen,losmaestrosSilvinoForyyLuisVidal.
  3. 3. 6 7 LAESGRIMADEMACHETEYBORDÓNCOMOSÍMBOLODERESISTENCIA Preguntas dirigidas al maestro Miguel Vicente Lourido. - ¿El arte de la esgrima de machete puede estar en el pensum académico de las instituciones educativas de Puerto Tejada? Se propone adoptarla y mirar lo que la esgrima ha sido a través de la luchas de independencia, la participación del negro hasta nuestra época. Y conservarla como un recuerdo de nuestros ancestros. La esgrima no es un juego violento. Hay países que la han adoptado y no son generadores de violencia. A nuestro país llegan muchos “productos” como gimnasia, deportes para adelgazar, esto lo podemos hacer a través del juego de la esgrima de machete y bordón. Es importante conservarla a través de la gimnasia y la danza. Es interesante que la gente conozca la historia, darle un toque a esa historia que ha estado oculta y de la cual no, nos han dado forma de mostrarla. Este trabajo de esgrima de machete y bordón debe darse a conocer a la Secretaria de Educación de Puerto Tejada, porque a través de él se está rescatando lo autóctono, Interactuando con los Maestros tradiciones y elementos propios de aquí, esta es una de las oportunidades para que los muchachos rescaten su propia identidad, sepan de donde vienen y quiénes son. - ¿Es considerada la Esgrima como un arte cultural de la etnia afrocolombiana de Puerto Tejada? Podemos decir que sí, porque nosotros nos hemos apropiado de ella, la tomamos de los españoles. Pero tenemos que tener en cuenta que de África llegaron muchos negros en calidad de esclavos que ya sabían pelear, que habían participado en contiendas, ya sabían el arte de defenderse. Parte de la esgrima llegó al Patía pues hubo una época en que la mayoría de los del Patía tuvieron que desplazarse a buscar trabajo al Valle, empezaron por los lados de Palmira, y allá habían maestros de esgrima, gente que jugaba bien. En el año de 1948, cuando sacaron a todos los negros de Puerto Tejada, porque decían que eran liberales, los echaron de los ingenios, entonces se desplazaron al Patía de nuevo, muchosllegaronhastacontítulosdemaestros. Preguntas dirigidas al maestro Héctor Elías Sandoval. ¿Podríamos decir que los dueños de los ingenios azucareros se aprovecharon del conocimiento de algunos maestros de esgrima para emplearlos como capataces y así evitar que se diera la proliferación de peleas? Prácticamente sí. Porque infundían res- peto, entonces los colocaron como capa- taces, en este tiempo. ¿Cuál es el elemento fundamental para la práctica de este arte? Para la práctica de la esgrima la herra- mienta fundamental puede ser cualquier arma corta punzante, puede ser un palo, machete, peinilla, cualquier objeto. No hay limitaciones, después de que una persona aprenda la esgrima y a manejar su cuerpo, con cualquier arma ofende o se defiende. ¿Para qué se empleaba el machete? Se emplea para fines agrícolas. El machete es una herramienta de trabajo para el negro. Se hizo arma de defensa porque el negro no tenía con que defenderse y ese, era el único instrumento que le servía para defenderse. El machete, común un ícono sagrado de éxito individual y de guerra en África, se convierte para los esclavizados africanos, en una herramienta usada en la explotación de su trabajo. ¿En el juego de esgrima se presenta con frecuencia accidentes? Los accidentes que se han presentado son mínimos, al igual que el garrote con el bordón. En presentaciones se han quebrado peinillas, en donde ha volado un pedazo de hoja hacia el público. ¿Qué es el bordón? Es un palo que puede servir de apoyo, como un bastón en el momento de una pelea y cuando la persona tiene el conocimiento de la esgrima, en vez de pegar con el machete, lo hace con el garrote o bordón. ¿Es el bordón elaborado de algún mate- rial en especial? No. No tiene consistencia, puede ser cualquier material que se encuentre. Sin embargo se usa el guanabadillo o berra- quillo. El guayabo por lo general se emplea de madera que sea resistente y no se quiebre con facilidad. Los palos o bordones que se usaban para el juego de la esgrima eran: guayabo, berraquillo y el naranjo se utilizaban con mayor frecuencia por su fineza. En las prácticas del juego de esgrima se utilizan bordones de madera muy leve, de modo, que si en los ensayos se golpea a alguien con el bordón, no se lesioné. Ante- riormente hubo maestros que ensayaban con bordones de guayabo y lesionaban a los practicantes, les partían un dedo, los corre- teaban. Si el maestro le pegaba muy duro al estudiante, este no volvía. Preguntas dirigidas a los maestros Héctor Elías Sandoval, Miguel Vicente y Alfonso Mosquera. - ¿Cómo hacer un ensamblaje con la gente de Puerto Tejada que tengan interés en conocer y practicar la esgrima y maes- tros que saben de está arte, pero que ya no la practican? Es hasta fácil, porque la mayoría de este personal están aquí en el Puerto, es hacerles la invitación, citarlos para hacer encuentros y conversatorios. Maestros de Esgrima Alfonso Mosquera, Miguel Vicente Lourido y Héctor Elías Sandoval. Héctor Elías Sandoval, Miguel Vicente y Alfonso Mosquera, oriundos de Puerto Tejada y seguros de preservar las prácticas autóctonas ancestrales, manifiestan el arte del machete y bordón, desde sus realidades.
  4. 4. 8 9 LAESGRIMADEMACHETEYBORDÓNCOMOSÍMBOLODERESISTENCIA La Bibliotecaria Yerly Carvajal promueve espacios de reconocimiento cultural, a través de la lectura. En Puerto Tejada, al recuperar el juego de esgrima con machete también se está desarrollando la identidad de los estudiantes. Los negros se reconocen como negros, los indios como indios y los mestizos como mestizos. Uno de los sueños en Puerto Tejada, es que el Juego de la esgrima de machete y bordón, se declare como Patrimonio Cultural e inmaterial de la Humidad. Y que los histo- riadores conozcan que gracias al machete y al bordón, Colombia algún día pudo hablar de independencia. El anhelo de nosotros, los maestros es que no desaparezca este arte. Sin ánimo de lucro, dedicamos mucho tiempo haciendo investigaciones porque “hay más quien sepa, que a quién enseñarle”, son muchos los que saben, pero están ocultos y eso es lo que nosotros hacemos, estamos investigando haber quien sabe para nosotros aprender de ellos y transmitir lo aprendido. (Palabras del maestro Héctor Sandoval). La elaboración de este proyecto me deja muy contento, porque nosotros veníamos haciendo un trabajo a oscuras; con el maestro Elías Sandoval trabajando con las personas que conocen de esgrima para que, nos explicaran cómo ellos habían aprendido. En ese transcurrir, es que hemos podido averiguar algo y rescatar la esgrima, aquí en Puerto Tejada. (Palabras del maestro Miguel Vicente) Por: Yerly Carvajal Idrobo Bibliotecaria de la Biblioteca Gustavo Lerma de Puerto Tejada Cauca Finalizando los años 70, recuerdo que la casa de la cultura era una construcción en adobe muy antigua. Las ventanas eran de madera con varillas de hierro con reja, en este lugar se ensayaban las danzas a puerta cerrada, sólo quedaba la opción de mirar por las ventanas. Situación que en esa época, era normal ver a nuestros habitantes aglo- merados en las ventanas viendo bailar al grupo de Los Macheteros del Cauca. Mi padre, tenía por costumbre llevarnos a mi hermano Hernán y a mí a ver este gran espectáculo. Como éramos niños, nos turnábamos para que papá nos montara en sus hom- bros, así nos divertíamos y aprendimos a apreciar, el arte de esgrima de machete y bordón. Hoy después de 30 años tengo plasmado, en mi memoria este gran recuerdo. Esta experiencia la comparto con ustedes de manera especial, con los padres de familia para que permanezcan, más tiempo con sus hijos y compartan lo Por Carmen Elena Cortés Viveros Más de 160 niños y jóvenes entre 10 y 16 años dicen, sí al rescate del arte de la Esgrima con Machete y Bordón, legado que de tradición en tradición han recibido de sus ancestros que se rebelaron contra la corona española, en tierras caucanas y formaron el Palenque de Monte Oscuro que hoy se conoce como Puerto Tejada. A ritmo y dominio del machete y el bordón, niños y jóvenes cada día se van identificando con el arte, van reconociendo su cultura y tradición, dejando a un lado la violencia y la falsa identidad que la sociedad les ha incrementado. Los niños y jóvenes reconocen además, en la Esgrima con Machete y Bordón un medio de autocontrol y disciplina, es por ello que invitan a que otros jóvenes también, se dejen seducir por el arte que les enriquece sus vidas y les permite continuar con este bello juego, herencia de nuestros ancestros. Recuerdos de AntañoLos niños y jóvenes de Puerto Tejada se pronuncian ante el juego de esgrima de machete y bordón que hay en Puerto Tejada, como la danza y el taller de esgrima y machete de bordón. Desde la biblioteca “Gustavo Gonzales Lerma” se promueve el agrado por la lec- tura, la consulta, los talleres de narración oral, etc. Utilicemos estos espacios que nos permiten reconocer nuestra cultura, identidad y sobre todo la libertad de conocer la verdad que un día contaron los vencedores y no los vencidos.
  5. 5. 10 11 LAESGRIMADEMACHETEYBORDÓNCOMOSÍMBOLODERESISTENCIA Características específicas: • Flexibilidad corporal. • Concentración mental. • Agilidad física y mental. • Disciplina antes, durante y después de la práctica. • Excelente mirada periférica. • Desarrollar buena técnica de respiración. • Dominio del cuerpo y utilizar posición correcta. • Entender el significado de la esgrima o actividad machetero, para así mismo se proyecte como un elemento artístico de la región. • Capacidad de presentar nuevas propuestas que beneficien el proceso cultural. • Dominar no solo la parte práctica de la actividad, sino también poseer conocimiento sólidos que le permitan jugar con sus contenidos de la misma. Nombre del juego de la esgrima: Español Reformado Técnicas y pasos de Esgrima de Machete y Bordón Juego con el arma Primera cruzada. La remachada Segunda cruzada. Los tres tiros Tercera cruzada. Los cinco tiros Reglas para una buena parada 1. Cuerpo a plomo sobre la cadera. 2. Cabeza alta. 3. Pies de plomo y plomo al suelo. 4. Rodilla doblada lista a un desplazamiento. 5. Mirada fija sobre el adversario. 6. Cuerpo colocado de lado. 7. Pierna de atrás firme cubierta. 8. Por la pierna de adelante lista a un cambio o desplazamiento. Definición de términos Esgrima o actividad macheteada: actividad cultural del municipio de Puerto Tejada, en donde se esconde un juego, un lenguaje de una identidad cultural. Tiro o Lance: Acto que se ejecuta para la acción desenvolvimiento de la esgrima. Falsos • Falso – diagonal • Falso de ángulo • Falso – recto • Falso – sexto tendido • Falso – de recogida • Falso – falsete • Falso de aire 1 2 3 Cuarta cruzada. La culebra Quita cruzada. Cambio de figuras Sexta cruzada. Las repetidas4 5 6 Séptima cruzada. El florete Octava cruzada. El crucero Novena cruzada. Las travesías7 8 9
  6. 6. 12 13 LAESGRIMADEMACHETEYBORDÓNCOMOSÍMBOLODERESISTENCIA Undécimacruzada.LosOchotiros Primera parada. La retaguardia Octava parada. La de todo día Novena parada. La del jinete 11 1 8 9 Décima cuarta parada. La carga14 Segunda parada. La vanguardia Tercera parada. La manca Cuarta parada. Media Bandera Décimaprimeraparada.Elmedioángulo 2 3 4 11 Quinta parada. El borracho Sexta parada. La corona Primera cruzada. Los bolillos Segunda cruzada. Primera y segunda Séptima parada. La toreada Décima segunda parada. Las damas Décima tercera parada. La boba 5 6 1 2 7 12 13 Clases de juego sencillo Clases de juego doble Juego con el arma Décima Cruzada. Las travesías10 Décima parada. El rodin del gallo10
  7. 7. 14 15 LAESGRIMADEMACHETEYBORDÓNCOMOSÍMBOLODERESISTENCIA Tercera cruzada. La tremenda Cuarta cruzada. La colombiana Quita cruzada. La sultana3 4 5 Sexta cruzada. La falseada Séptima cruzada. El tigre o el jinete Octava cruzada. Los ocho tiros6 7 8 Primera parada. El diablo Segunda parada. La carga Tercera parada. El ángulo arriba1 2 3 Juego con el arma Del ataque y defensa Cuarta parada. El ángulo abajo Septimaparada.Labanderaabierta Décima parada. El relámpago Quinta parada. El cristo Octava parada. La víbora Décimaprimeraparada.Laazucena 4 7 10 5 8 11 Sexta parada. El borracho tendido Novena parada. La fantasiosa Décimasegundaparada.Lasdamas 6 9 12
  8. 8. 16 17 LAESGRIMADEMACHETEYBORDÓNCOMOSÍMBOLODERESISTENCIA Toma la iniciativa del juego de esgrima con machete, por un grupo de amigos que ini- ciaron la práctica de este arte en Puerto Tejada. Para esa época Héctor Elías se encontraba en la ciudad de Pereira. Teniendo como propósito aprender a jugar esgrima, dado que en Pereira se murmuraba que los negros caucanos sabían muy bien sobre el manejo del machete, razón por la cual decide regresar a su pueblo. “por eso me motivé aprender, pues no sabía nada y de pronto me cogen pensando que uno sabe”. Al regresar a Puerto Tejada, se sorprende a ver que su grupo de amigos que había iniciado a jugar esgrima y estaban festejando, porque ya habíafinalizado lascruzas(sonlospasosbásicos de esgrima machete y bordón). Inmediatamente inicio la práctica del arte. Con optimismo y orgullo argumenta que sus maestros, fueron Manuel María Caicedo, Fidel Castillo y luego conoció otros maestros, en otras modalidades de juego. Define como experiencias aprendidas en sus años de dedicación y amor por la esgrima de machete y bordón: salud y respeto “pues cuando la gente se da cuenta que uno tiene esas capacidades de defensa, lo miran con mucho respeto”. El maestro Héctor invita a jóvenes, adultos y niños a amar la esgrima como un deporte, dejando en el olvido que la esgrima es para agredir “sirve como defensa personal, hasta para defenderse de una mala caída, pues uno ha aprendido a manejar el cuerpo y también es saludable”. Aún práctica la esgrima con 130 jóvenes, de diferentes instituciones educativas de Puerto Tejada. Cuando, el maestro era niño frecuentaba a dos cuadras de su casa, un sitio llamado la caseta, ahí ensayaban los macheteros de la muerte, con el maestro Sandoval. “De niño me asomaba por la rendija a observar los ensayos”. De esta manera decide integrarse al grupo desde sus 15 años de edad. Sus maestros fueron Héctor Elías Sandoval, Marcial Rivas, Hernando Colorado y Luis Vidal, con él práctico el juego remonte español relalcino que es una mezcla con el juego español, con juego original de Puerto tejada. Como aprendizajes de la esgrima, considera el forta- lecimiento físico corporal y la teoría, ahí se fortalecen los ocho tiros básicos, igualmente precauciones fundamentales como defenderse judicialmente por los códigos de duelo. Define la esgrima como fortalecimiento y autocontrol que requiere de disciplina, “la esgrima no es para pelear, aprende uno a auto controlarse. Respeto hacia las otras personas, pues como uno no sabe quién es un gallo tapado”. Hace una invitación a practicar la esgrima como deporte, e incorporarla a las artes escénicas. Situar al negro en Colombia, requiere remontar a la construcción de las murallas de Cartagena como lo canta Delia Zapata Oli- vella: “Cartagena fue el primer puerto negrero en el país y en el continente; allí eran selec- cionados y comprados los negros de las dis- tintas regiones de África para ser distribuidos en las zonas mineras, ganaderas y agrícolas del país”. La Historia del negro en Colombia está marcada por marginación, utilización y olvido. Nuestros antepasados fueron intro- ducidos como fuerza de trabajo, sometidos en principio en la dinámica económica de las haciendas, en cada una de las regiones interandinas y valles a las cuales pertenecían. Más tarde encontramos a los grupos de negros y mulatos, participando en las con- tiendas sociales y políticas de las provincias, su capacidad, fortaleza y bondad, lo caracte- riza, como sujeto activo en la emancipación de las comunidades, donde el negro juega un papel trascendental en la formación de la primera república (La Gran Colombia) en el siglo XIX. Los negros son reclutados como com- batientes en las anunciadas guerras civiles, son ellos, los que tienen que generar sus propias armas, ya que el ejercito al cual, prestaban sus servicios no le suministraban el armamento adecuado para afrontar la pelea en el campo de batalla. Se ven entonces en la necesidad de recurrir a un armamento de forma artesanal. Manipular y dominar un arma blanca será la clave, donde él negro es un sujeto activo- dinamizador al demostrar sus habilidades y dominio sobre la constitución del nuevo armamento. Lo que se comenzó a considerar como machete y al tener algunas nociones sobre la (esgrima española) a partir de la recons- trucción de la memoria visual y oral, de los momentos sobre las pautas y nociones sobre la práctica de la esgrima traída por los españoles al continente se hacían evidentes en la materialización de una práctica. Los esclavos la reforman, para dar paso a un uso lúdico’ y de diversión en los ratos donde la clandestinidad les permitía reunirse como grupos, para intercambiar conoci- mientos, paradas, cruzas etc,y de este modo comenzar en la construcción oral e imaginaria de un nuevo estilo y manejo en el uso del machete llegando a conformar el arte de esgrima con “Machete y Bordón”. Esta práctica cultural está siendo resca- tada con un proceso de investigación por los maestros Héctor Elías Sandoval, Miguel Vicente Lourido y Alfonso Mosquera, gene- rando espacios para la práctica y la socia- lización como tradición oral,es aquí donde los maestros siguen con la tarea sublime de nuestros ancestros, cimarrones y palan- queros que un día decidieron luchar y consti- tuir el palenque de Monte oscuro. “El negro no llegó a nuestra patria en calidad de conquistador, se le sustrajo bárbaramente de su tierra, se le compulsó al trabajo forzado, le amputaron su lengua y sus dioses, fue reprimido sexualmente, marginado de la vida social, reducido a menos que una sombra” Manuel Zapata Olivella. Machete y bordón Símbolo Cultural de Resistencia Tres maestros… una sola tradición e identidad Por: Miguel Ángel Miranda Vélez. Cuentero, Pedagogo e Investigador Maestro Héctor Elías Sandoval Nació en el municipio de Puerto Tejada, departamento del Cauca el 19 de enero de 1932. Miguel Vicente Lourido Nació en el municipio de Puerto Tejada, departamento del Cauca el 30 de junio de 1957.
  9. 9. 18 19 LAESGRIMADEMACHETEYBORDÓNCOMOSÍMBOLODERESISTENCIA Tres maestros… una sola tradición e identidad Se inició cuando tenía 6 años de edad, un vecino que vivía cerca de su casa lo invitó a participar en una juga de la contem- plación de San Pedro Claver. Necesitaban un niño que cargará al niño Dios. Recuerda que desde ese instante observó por primera vez el arte del la esgrima machete y bordón de los macheteros de la muerte. En aquel momento su motivación lo llevó a conformar un grupo de macheteros de niños, con amiguitos de la cuadra, “yo iba a la caseta donde ensayaban la esgrima, veía por un huequito lo que hacía el maestro Héctor Elías y lo practicaba con mi grupo” Alcancé a conocer al maestro Caicedo y a Vidal Castillo, cuando él daba clases al grupo de los macheteros. Su trabajo lo for- taleció con el maestro Sandoval, Montaño, Álvaro Castillo, Isabelino Rivas y todos los que integraban en ese tiempo el grupo de Macheteros de la Muerte. La destreza y disciplina son factores fundamentales, que ha hecho del maestro Alfonso Mosquera apasionarse cada día más por este arte. Se siente orgulloso de las experiencias gratificantes, que ha obtenido a través de la esgrima, representado a su municipio y al país en diferentes espacios. “Hemos recorrido el país de norte a sur y de oriente a occidente, donde nos presentamos la gente lo quiere volver a ver” Ha partici- pado con su grupo, en varias ocasiones en expresiones cul- turales a nivel internacional, como en Ecuador en el festival de expresiones negras de San Lorenzo. “Allá en Ecuador es una sensación los macheteros de Puerto Tejada, eso es lo que me mueve a continuar”. Reafirma la esgrima como una herra- mienta de paz y convivencia, enfocada desde una mirada cultural y no guerrerista, también lúdica y humana, siendo un sím- bolo muy representativo que identifica a Puerto Tejada. En sus espacios de enseñanza, motiva a los jóvenes a involucrase en está arte, obte- niendo resultados positivos, puesto que ellos a ser admirados se esfuerzan por practicar. Maestro Alfonso Mosquera Nació en el municipio de Puerto Tejada, departamento del Cauca, el 28 de enero de 1956. Glosario propio del juego de la esgrima Compas: Pedazo de palo que se utiliza inicialmente para los ensayos de los principiantes en la esgrima. Esgrima o actividad macheteada: Actividad cultural del municipio de Puerto Tejada, en donde se esconde un juego. Un lenguaje de una identidad cultural. Falso: Finta o amague para realizar un desplazamiento para terminar en una posición contraria a la esperada por el adversario. Machete: Instrumento ancho y que tiene tres canales, el machete es más pesado y más fuerte para trabajar. El machete no se usa para exhibirlo. Machete de Esgrima: Machete original usado por los esclavos, es muy diferente al actual. Maestro: Persona que posee sabiduría y experiencia y se dedica a la enseñanza de la esgrima. Paradas: Posición estática que engalana y embellece esta actividad machetera. Parada en primera: Cuando la pierna izquierda se coloca adelante y la derecha atrás. Parada en segunda: Cuando la pierna derecha se coloca adelante y la izquierda atrás. Peinilla: Instrumento angosto y carece de canales, no tiene zanjas, es más liviana para las labores de campo o de trabajo de campo. Era para lucir, reflejaba buena presencia. Una peinilla para lucir un domingo, tenía unos cuarenta o cincuenta ramales. Ramal: Son las tiritas que trae la cubierta o vaina. Remonte español relancino: Es una variedad del juego de esgrima. Rula: Este término en nuestro medio no existe. Tiro o Lance: Acto que se ejecuta para la acción desenvolvimiento de la esgrima Vaina: Cubierta del machete. Por: Kelly Jhoana Riascos Estudiante de Noveno Grado Edad: 15 años Colegio San Pedro Para algunas personas la esgrima es algo hermoso, pero en cuanto a otros es algo sin sentido o simplemente una pérdida de tiempo, pero porque no le han encontrado la parte amable. Lo que realmente no saben es que la esgrima es algo espectacularmente hermoso y que nos da mucho que aprender. Ya que hay personas que utilizan el machete para agredir a otras personas y no debería de ser así, en la esgrima de machete la utilizamos para defendernos, pero no agresivamente sino de una forma sencilla, sin tener que lastimar a nuestro enemigo. La esgrima es algo que nos dejaron nuestros antepasados y hay muchas personas como por ejemplo, yo que no queremos que la esgrima, que es algo tan lindo se quede en el olvido. Para muchos afrodescendientes el aprender a jugar la esgrima era un orgullo y daba status social. Les hago la invitación de que no dejemos que algo tan hermoso como la esgrima quede en el olvido. La esgrima
  10. 10. Poema, Esgrima de machete y bordón Después de “listo” el ensayo Decidieron una “vaca” Para comprar un caneo… Con machetes y bordones aún en Mano en el “ruedo” Se dieron a consumirlo… Se calentaron los ánimos! De pronto don Marcos Lasso Le dijo a Flora su prima: Puede ser muy voladora Con el bordón en la mano Pero a machete le gano Eso lo vamos a ver Por Rubén Darío Guerrero (Cambray) Dijo al momento la Flora Y levantando el bordón Le hizo a don Marcos un lance Como relámpago vivo Sacó el machete el maestro Y se quitó el bordonazo Pero ya tenía encima Un lance hacia la cabeza Sacó el machete hacia arriba Y sacudió el latigazo Dando con diestro sigilo La vuelta atentos mirándose Con mucho celo y malicia Hicieron de los presentes Un ruedo de gente atenta y En el monte cantó un gallo Cuando el palito de Flora Siempre tirando a la diestra Volviendo hacia la siniestra Pudo le machete viejo Verlo en el suelo rodar Aplausos de los presentes Y carcajadas felices Hicieron de ese final Un jolgorido sin olvido y El gallo volvió a cantar.

×