©2014 KCM Corporation. All rights reserved. Printed in Japan (K) ( オセアニア用 ) 93211-00660 April 2014 SHOP MANUAL WHEEL LOADE...
93211-00660 April 2014 85Z7 OCE SHOP MANUAL (Function & Structure) INTRODUCTION..............................................
INTRODUCTION IN-01 To The Reader Additional References Manual Composition Page Number This manual is written for trained a...
INTRODUCTION IN-02 Safety Alert Symbol and Headline Notations In this manual, the following safety alert symbol and signal...
Symbol and Abbreviation SY-1 Symbol and Abbreviation Symbol / Abbreviation Name Explanation TO Technical manual (Operation...
Symbol and Abbreviation SY-2 Symbol / Abbreviation Name Explanation DPF Diesel Particulate Filter DPF is a filter which re...
85Z7(OCE)F&S Group 1 Specifications Specifications...........................................................................
T1-1-1 SECTION 1 GENERAL Group 1 Specifications Specifications Bucket Capacity: heaped m3 (Y3 ) 3.7 (4.8) Operating Weight...
4 T1-2-1 SECTION 1 GENERAL Group 2 Component Layout Main Component (Overview) 1 6 7 2 3 8 9 10 5 1- Bucket 2- Bell Crank...
1 T1-2-2 SECTION 1 GENERAL Group 2 Component Layout 1- Fan Motor 2- Radiator 3- Inter Charge Air Cooler 4- Coolant Lev...
T1-2-3 SECTION 1 GENERAL Group 2 Component Layout 1- Front Axle 2- Propeller Shaft (Front) 3- Steering Cylinder 4- Hyd...
T1-2-4 SECTION 1 GENERAL Group 2 Component Layout Electric Component Layout (Overview) 1- Bucket Proximity Switch 2- Lif...
5 6 3 2 1 T1-2-5 SECTION 1 GENERAL Group 2 Component Layout Electrical System (Cab) 1- Radio 2- Upper Switch Panel (Opti...
T1-2-6 SECTION 1 GENERAL Group 2 Component Layout Controller and Relays 3 4 2 1 11 10 9 8 6 5 7 28 30 29 12 17 22 27 16 21...
T1-2-7 SECTION 1 GENERAL Group 2 Component Layout Right Console Fingertip Control Type Multi-Function Joystick Type (Optio...
T1-2-8 SECTION 1 GENERAL Group 2 Component Layout Monitor and Switches 5 6 7 8 9 4 3 2 1 1- Front/Rear Wiper Switch 2- H...
T1-2-9 SECTION 1 GENERAL Group 2 Component Layout 1- Left Turn Signal Indicator 2- High Beam Indicator 3- Work Light In...
T1-2-10 SECTION 1 GENERAL Group 2 Component Layout Electrical System (Relays) 1- Battery Relay 2- Fusible Link (100A) 3-...
T1-2-11 SECTION 1 GENERAL Group 2 Component Layout Electrical System (Around Hydraulic Oil Tank) 1- MAF (Mass Air Flow) S...
T1-2-12 SECTION 1 GENERAL Group 2 Component Layout Electrical System (Around Fuel Tank) 1- Fuel Pump 2- Fan Pump Deliver...
T1-2-13 SECTION 1 GENERAL Group 2 Component Layout 1 2 3 4 5 7 10 11 12 13 14 15 9 8 16 6 Engine and Fan Pump 1- EGR Valv...
  1. 1. ©2014 KCM Corporation. All rights reserved. Printed in Japan (K) ( オセアニア用 ) 93211-00660 April 2014 SHOP MANUAL WHEEL LOADER 85Z7 General Information Function & Structure Powered by ISUZU 6HK1 ENGINE Serial No. 85J1-8001 and up General Information 85Z7 SHOP MANUAL 93211-00660 Function & Structure
  2. 2. 93211-00660 April 2014 85Z7 OCE SHOP MANUAL (Function & Structure) INTRODUCTION........................................................................................................................... IN-01~02 SECTION 1 GENERAL Group 1 Specifications .............................................................................................................T1-1 Group 2 Component Layout.....................................................................................................T1-2 Group 3 Component Specifications .........................................................................................T1-3 SECTION 2 SYSTEM Group 1 Controller....................................................................................................................T2-1 Group 2 Control System...........................................................................................................T2-2 Group 3 ECM System ..............................................................................................................T2-3 Group 4 Hydraulic System .......................................................................................................T2-4 Group 5 Electrical System........................................................................................................T2-5 SECTION 3 COMPONENT OPERATION Group 1 Pump Device..............................................................................................................T3-1 Group 2 Control Valve..............................................................................................................T3-2 Group 3 Cooling Fan................................................................................................................T3-3 Group 4 Steering Pilot Valve (OrbitrolTM ) .................................................................................T3-4 Group 5 Steering Valve ............................................................................................................T3-5 Group 6 Pilot Valve...................................................................................................................T3-6 Group 7 Charging Circuit .........................................................................................................T3-7 Group 8 Drive Unit ...................................................................................................................T3-8 Group 9 Axle ............................................................................................................................T3-9 Group 10 Brake Valve ..............................................................................................................T3-10 Group 11 Others....................................................................................................................... T3-11 INDEX ATTACHMENT Hydraulic Circuit Diagram Electrical Connection Diagram Electrical Wiring Diagram - Front Chassis Electrical Wiring Diagram - Rear Chassis Electrical Wiring Diagram - Floor (Front Console) Electrical Wiring Diagram - Floor (Rear & Side Console) Electrical Wiring Diagram - CAB All information, illustrations and specifications in this manual are based on the latest product information available at the time of publication. The right is reserved to make changes at any time without notice.
  3. 3. INTRODUCTION IN-01 To The Reader Additional References Manual Composition Page Number This manual is written for trained and skilled technicians to provide technical information needed to maintain and repair this machine.  Be sure to thoroughly read this manual for correct product information and service procedures. Please refer to the other materials (Operation and Maintenance Manual, parts catalog, engine technical material and Kawasaki Shop Manual, etc.) in addition to this manual. This manual consists the Technical Manual, the Workshop Manual and the Engine Manual.  Information included in the Technical Manual: Technical information needed for machine pre-delivery and delivery, operation and activation of all devices and systems, operational performance tests, and troubleshooting procedures. Each page has a number, located on the center lower part of the page, and each number contains the following information: Example:  Technical Manual: T 1-3-5 T Technical Manual 1 Section Number 3 Group Number 5 Consecutive Page Number for Each Group  If you have any questions or comments, at if you found any errors regarding the contents of this manual, please contact using“Service Manual Revision Request Form”at the end of this manual. (Note: Do not tear off the form. Copy it for usage.):  Information included in the Workshop Manual: Technical information needed for maintenance and repair of the machine, tools and devices needed for maintenance and repair, maintenance standards, and removal / installation and assembly / disassembly procedures.  Information included in the Engine Manual: Technical information needed for machine pre-delivery and delivery and maintenance and repair of the engine, operation and activation of all devices and systems, troubleshooting and assembly / disassembly procedures.  Workshop Manual: W 1-3-2-5 W Workshop Manual 1 Section Number 3 Group Number 2 Sub Group Number 5 Consecutive Page Number for Each Group
  4. 4. INTRODUCTION IN-02 Safety Alert Symbol and Headline Notations In this manual, the following safety alert symbol and signal words are used to alert the reader to the potential for personal injury or machine damage. dThis is the safety alert symbol. When you see this symbol, be alert to the potential for personal injury. Never fail to follow the safety instructions prescribed along with the safety alert symbol. The safety alert symbol is also used to draw attention to component/part weights. To avoid injury and damage, be sure to use appropriate lifting techniques and equipment when lifting heavy parts. dCAUTION: Indicated potentially hazardous situation which could, if not avoided, result in personal injury or death. IMPORTANT: Indicates a situation which, if not conformed to the instructions, could result in damage to the machine. fNOTE: Indicates supplementary technical information. Units Used Quantity To Convert From Into Multiply By Length mm in 0.03937 mm ft 0.003281 Volume L US gal 0.2642 L US qt 1.057 m3 yd3 1.308 Weight kg lb 2.205 Force N kgf 0.10197 N lbf 0.2248 Torque N·m kgf·m 0.10197 Pressure MPa kgf/cm2 10.197 MPa psi 145.0 Power kW PS 1.360 kW HP 1.341 Temperature °C °F °C×1.8+32 Velocity km/h mph 0.6214 min-1 rpm 1.0 Flow rate L/min US gpm 0.2642 mL/rev cc/rev 1.0 fNOTE: The numerical value in this manual might be different from the above-mentioned table. SI Units (International System of Units) are used in this manual. MKSA (Meter, Kirogram, Second, Ampere) system units and English units are also indicated in parentheses just behind SI units. Example: 24.5 MPa (250 kgf/cm2 , 3560 psi) A table for conversion from SI units to other system units is shown below for reference purposes.
  5. 5. Symbol and Abbreviation SY-1 Symbol and Abbreviation Symbol / Abbreviation Name Explanation TO Technical manual (Operational principle) Technical manual (Operational Principle). TT Technical manual (Troubleshooting) Technical manual (Troubleshooting). W, W/M Workshop manual Workshop manual (Removal and Installation, Disassembly and Assembly). MC Main Controller Main controller. MC controls the engine, pump, and valve according to the machine operating condition. ECM Engine Control Module Engine controller. ECM controls fuel injection amount according to the machine operating condition. VGS Variable Geometry System controller Variable turbo controller. VGS is an exhaust turbo charged system to supercharge the exhaust energy while running the engine at slow idle speed. VGS optimizes the turbine rotation, improves the performance at slow-speed torque and the acceleration, reduces fuel consumption, and reduces particulate matter (PM) by adjusting the nozzle opening of turbine housing. TCU Transmission Control Unit Transmission control unit. TCU control transmission according to the machine operating condition. GSM Global System for Mobile communications controller Communication controller. GSM is a type of wireless communication system, is used in more than on 100 countries around Europe and Asia, and becomes the factual global standards of the mobile telephone. GPS Global Positioning System Global positioning system. CAN Controller Area Network CAN communication. CAN is a serial communications protocol internationally-standardized by ISO (International Organization for Standardization). A/C Air Conditioner Air conditioner. OPT Option Optional component. MPDr. Maintenance Pro Dr. MPDr. is the independent software installed on a computer prepared for troubleshooting, monitoring, and adjustment. WU Warming-Up Warming-up. Li Low (Slow) Idle Slow idle engine speed. T/M Transmission Transmission T/C Torque Converter Torque Converter ATT Attachment Attachment.
  6. 6. Symbol and Abbreviation SY-2 Symbol / Abbreviation Name Explanation DPF Diesel Particulate Filter DPF is a filter which removes particulate matter (PM) including the toxic substance of exhaust gas of the diesel engine. Exhaust particulate removal equipment. DPD Diesel Particulate Diffuser DPD is an exhaust emission control system, a type of DPF, which cleans up particulate matter (PM) of diesel engine exhaust gas. DPD is a ceramic filter which traps and filters PM of exhaust gas. DPD burns up accumulated PM when PM increases and regenerates the filter. DOC Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Oxidation catalyst for the diesel engine. Diesel oxidation catalyst oxidizes unburnt fuel and raises exhaust temperature. CSF Catalyzed Soot Filter Filter. The filter traps, burns, and remove particulate matter (PM) by using high-temperature-exhaust gas with diesel oxidation catalyst. Catalyst is applied onto the filter. This advances PM burning. PM Particulate Matter Particulate matter. EGR Exhaust Gas Recirculation The EGR control re-circulates a part of exhaust gas in the intake manifold and combines it with intake-air. Therefore, combustion temperature is lowered and generation of oxide of nitrogen (NOx) is controlled.
  7. 7. 85Z7(OCE)F&S Group 1 Specifications Specifications........................................................................T1-1-1 Group 2 Component Layout Main Component (Overview)..........................................T1-2-1 Main Component.................................................................T1-2-2 Main Component.................................................................T1-2-3 Electric Component Layout (Overview)......................T1-2-4 Electrical System (Cab).......................................................T1-2-5 Controller and Relays....................................................T1-2-6 Right Console...................................................................T1-2-7 Monitor and Switches...................................................T1-2-8 Monitor Panel..................................................................T1-2-9 Electrical System (Relays)..........................................T1-2-10 Electrical System (Around Hydraulic Oil Tank)...T1-2-11 Electrical System (Around Fuel Tank)....................T1-2-12 Engine and Fan Pump......................................................T1-2-13 Exhaust Filter..................................................................T1-2-14 Hydraulic Pump..................................................................T1-2-15 Transmission and Torque Converter Assembly.......T1-2-15 Loading Control Valve......................................................T1-2-16 Manifold Valve.....................................................................T1-2-17 Parking Brake Solenoid Valve........................................T1-2-17 Brake Charge Valve............................................................T1-2-17 3-Spool Solenoid Valve Unit...........................................T1-2-17 Steering Valve......................................................................T1-2-18 Secondary Steering Pump (Option)............................T1-2-18 Flow Regulator Valve........................................................T1-2-18 Group 3 Component Specifications Engine......................................................................................T1-3-1 Engine Performance Curve (6HK1XZWT-01)........T1-3-4 Engine Accessories..............................................................T1-3-5 Hydraulic Component........................................................T1-3-7 Electrical Component.......................................................T1-3-12 SECTION 1 GENERAL CONTENTS
  8. 8. T1-1-1 SECTION 1 GENERAL Group 1 Specifications Specifications Bucket Capacity: heaped m3 (Y3 ) 3.7 (4.8) Operating Weight kg (lbs) 20670 (45560) Tipping Load kg (lbs) 16140 (35590) Rated Loading Weight kg (lbs) 6300 (13890) Engine ISUZU 6HK1 Diesel A:  Overall Length mm (in) 8460 (333) B: Overall Width (Bucket) mm (in) 3100 (122) C: Overall Height mm (in) 3460 (136) D: Wheel Base mm (in) 3350 (132) E: Tread mm (in) 2260 (89) F: Ground Clearance mm (in) 480 (19) G: Bucket Hinge Height mm (in) 4250 (167) H: Dumping Clearance (45 °) mm (in) 3000 (118) I: Dumping Reach (45 °) mm (in) 1040 (41) R1: Minimum Rotation Radius mm (in) 6150 (242) R2: Minimum Rotation Radius mm (in) 7180 (283) Travel Speed Forward/Reverse km/h (mph) 36.4/24.6 (22.6/15.3) Transmission Speeds (F/R) - 4/3 Articulation Angle (Left/Right) deg ( ° ) 37 Tire Size - 26.5-25-20PR (L3) fNOTE:  * BOC (Bolt-On Cutting Edge)  These specifications are subject to change without notice. B G C 37 ° R2 R1 E H 45 ° I F D A MNEC-12-001
  9. 9. 4 T1-2-1 SECTION 1 GENERAL Group 2 Component Layout Main Component (Overview) 1 6 7 2 3 8 9 10 5 1- Bucket 2- Bell Crank (Lever) 3- Bucket Cylinder 4- Front Combination Light (Headlight, Turn Signal Light, Clearance Light, Hazard Light) 5- Front Work Light 6- Rear Work Light 7- Rear Combination Light (Turn Signal Light, Hazard Light, Tail Light, Brake Light, Backup Light) 8- Lift Arm Cylinder 9- Lift Arm 10- Bucket Link TNED-01-02-016 TNED-01-02-017
  10. 10. 1 T1-2-2 SECTION 1 GENERAL Group 2 Component Layout 1- Fan Motor 2- Radiator 3- Inter Charge Air Cooler 4- Coolant Level and Surge Tank 5- Exhaust Filter/Muffler 6- Air Cleaner 7- Service Brake Accumulator 8- Parking Brake Solenoid Valve 9- Brake Charge Valve 10- Manifold Valve 11- Brake Valve 12- Steering Pilot Valve 13- Pilot Valve 14- Steering Valve 15- Loading Control Valve 16- 3-Spool Solenoid Valve Unit 17- Ride Control Accumulator (Option) 18- Stop Valve 19- Flow Regulator Valve 20- Engine Oil Filter 21- Pilot Filter 22- Hydraulic Oil Tank 23- Engine 24- Fuel Filter 25- Fuel Pre-Filter 26- Fuel Tank 27- Torque Converter Cooler 28- Hydraulic Oil Cooler 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 27 28 24 25 26 Main Component 2 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 3 TNED-01-02-025
  11. 11. T1-2-3 SECTION 1 GENERAL Group 2 Component Layout 1- Front Axle 2- Propeller Shaft (Front) 3- Steering Cylinder 4- Hydraulic Pump 5- Transmission 6- Rear Axle 7- Propeller Shaft (Rear) 8- Steering Accumulator 9- Pressure Sensor (Brake Secondary Pressure) 2 1 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Main Component TNED-01-02-027
  12. 12. T1-2-4 SECTION 1 GENERAL Group 2 Component Layout Electric Component Layout (Overview) 1- Bucket Proximity Switch 2- Lift Arm Angle Sensor 3- ECM (Engine Control Module) 4- Components Related with Cab (Refer to T1-2-5) 5- Components Related with Hydraulic Oil Tank (Refer to T1-2-11) 6- Components Related with Engine (Refer to T1-2-13) 7- Back Buzzer 8- Battery 9- Components Related with Fuel Tank (Refer to T1-2-12) 10- Components Related with Hydraulic Pump (Refer to T1-2-15) 11- Secondary Steering Pump Delivery Pressure Sensor (Option) 6 4 5 3 1 2 11 9 10 8 7 TNED-01-02-028
  13. 13. 5 6 3 2 1 T1-2-5 SECTION 1 GENERAL Group 2 Component Layout Electrical System (Cab) 1- Radio 2- Upper Switch Panel (Option) 3- Speaker 4- Rear Wiper Motor 5- Components Related with Right Console (Refer to T1-2-7) 6- Components Related with Controllers and Relays (Refer to T1-2-6) 7- Outside Temperature Sensor 8- Brake Lamp Switch 9- Front Wiper Motor 10- Components Related with Monitor and Switches (Refer to T1-2-8) 9 10 8 4 7 TNED-01-02-029
  14. 14. T1-2-6 SECTION 1 GENERAL Group 2 Component Layout Controller and Relays 3 4 2 1 11 10 9 8 6 5 7 28 30 29 12 17 22 27 16 21 26 15 20 25 14 19 24 13 18 23 1- TCU (Transmission Control Unit) 2- Flasher Relay 3- Air Conditioner Controller 4- MC (Main Controller) 5- ECM Main Relay 6- Fuel Pump Relay 7- Starter Cut Relay 8- Head Light Relay (Left) (AR1) 9- Head Light Relay (Right) (AR2) 10- High-Beam Relay (AR3) 11- Bucket Leveler Relay (AR4) 12- Back Buzzer Relay (AR5) 13- Work Light (Front) Relay (AR6) 14- Work Light (Rear) Relay (AR7) 15- Right Turn Signal Light Relay (AR8) 16- Horn Relay (AR9) 17- Secondary Steering Relay (AR10) 18- Parking Brake Relay 1 (RBR1) 19- Parking Brake Relay 2 (BR2) 20- Pilot Shut-Off Relay (BR3) 21- Brake Light Relay (BR4) 22- Load Dump Relay (BR5) 23- Neutral Relay (BR6) 24- Left Turn Signal Light Relay (BR7) 25- Front Washer Relay (BR8) 26- Rear Wiper Relay (BR9) 27- Rear Washer Relay (BR10) 28- Fuse Box B 29- Fuse Box A 30- MPDr. Connector TNED-01-02-009 TNED-01-02-029 TNED-01-02-030
  15. 15. T1-2-7 SECTION 1 GENERAL Group 2 Component Layout Right Console Fingertip Control Type Multi-Function Joystick Type (Option) 1- Auxiliary Control Lever (Option) 2- Bucket Control Lever 3- Lift Arm Control Lever 4- Forward/Reverse Switch (Option) 5- Front Control Lever Lock Switch 6- Declutch Position Switch 7- Travel Mode Selector Switch 8- Power Mode Switch 9- Forward/Reverse Selector Switch (Option) 10- Fan Reverse Rotation Switch 11- Auxiliary 12- Hydraulic Coupler Switch (Option) 13- Secondary Steering Operation Check Switch (Option) 14- Exhaust Filter Switch 15- Auxiliary 16- Auxiliary 17- Ride Control Switch (Option) 18- Hold Switch 19- Right Console Slide Lever 20- DSS (Down Shift Switch) 21- Horn Switch 22- Quick Power Switch 23- Forward/Reverse Selector Switch 24- Forward/Reverse Switch 25- Multi-Function Joystick Lever 26- Hold Switch (Under the Lever) 27- Horn Button (Under the Lever) 12 11 10 9 8 7 6 5 4 3 2 1 19 18 22 27 26 21 20 17 16 15 14 13 12 11 10 23 8 7 6 5 19 24 25 22 20 1 17 16 15 14 13 MNEC-01-041 MNEC-01-042 MNEC-01-043 MNEC-01-044
  16. 16. T1-2-8 SECTION 1 GENERAL Group 2 Component Layout Monitor and Switches 5 6 7 8 9 4 3 2 1 1- Front/Rear Wiper Switch 2- Hazard Switch 3- Work Light Switch 4- Parking Brake Switch 5- Forward/Reverse Lever/Shift Switch 6- Monitor Panel (Refer to T1-2-9) 7- Turn Signal Lever/Light Switch/High-Low Beam (Dimmer) Switch 8- Multi-Function Monitor/Air Conditioner Switch Panel 9- Key Switch MNEC-01-038 MNEC-01-037 TNED-01-02-029
  17. 17. T1-2-9 SECTION 1 GENERAL Group 2 Component Layout 1- Left Turn Signal Indicator 2- High Beam Indicator 3- Work Light Indicator 4- Right Turn Signal Indicator 5- Parking Brake Indicator 6- Brake Oil Low Pressure Indicator 7- Hydraulic Oil Level Indicator 8- Low Steering Oil Pressure Indicator 9- Transmission Warning Indicator 10- Control Lever Lock Indicator 11- Low Fuel Level Indicator 12- Discharge Warning Indicator 13- Fuel Gauge 14- Multi Function Monitor 15- Communication System Error Indicator 16- Coolant Temperature Gauge 17- Overheat Indicator 18- Engine Trouble Indicator 19- Engine Oil Low Pressure Indicator 20- Preheat Indicator 21- Air Filter Restriction (Clogging) Indicator 22- Clearance Light Indicator Monitor Panel MNEC-01-001 4 5 6 7 8 10 9 3 2 1 22 21 20 19 18 17 16 14 13 11 12 15
  18. 18. T1-2-10 SECTION 1 GENERAL Group 2 Component Layout Electrical System (Relays) 1- Battery Relay 2- Fusible Link (100A) 3- Fusible Link (65A) 4- Starter Relay 1 5- Glow Plug Relay 1 4 5 2 3 MNEC-01-082
  20. 20. T1-2-11 SECTION 1 GENERAL Group 2 Component Layout Electrical System (Around Hydraulic Oil Tank) 1- MAF (Mass Air Flow) Sensor 2- Air Cleaner 3- Hydraulic Oil Level Sensor 4- Secondary Steering Pump (Option) 5- Hydraulic Oil Tank 6- Hydraulic Oil Temperature Sensor 2 4 6 3 1 5 View A TNED-01-02-023 TNED-01-02-024 A
  21. 21. T1-2-12 SECTION 1 GENERAL Group 2 Component Layout Electrical System (Around Fuel Tank) 1- Fuel Pump 2- Fan Pump Delivery Pressure Sensor 3- Fan Motor Relief Valve 4- Fuel Tank 5- Fuel Level Sensor 1 2 3 5 4 TNED-01-02-031
  22. 22. T1-2-13 SECTION 1 GENERAL Group 2 Component Layout 1 2 3 4 5 7 10 11 12 13 14 15 9 8 16 6 Engine and Fan Pump 1- EGR Valve 2- Injector 3- Boost Temperature Sensor 4- Boost Pressure Sensor 5- Glow Plug 6- Cam Angle Sensor 7- Turbocharger 8- Overheat Switch 9- Coolant Temperature Sensor 10- Intake Throttle 11- Common Rail Pressure Sensor 12- Fuel Temperature Sensor 13- Supply Pump 14- Crank Revolution Sensor 15- Engine Oil Pressure Sensor 16- Fan Pump TNED-01-02-003 TNED-01-02-006 TNED-01-02-004 TNED-01-02-005

