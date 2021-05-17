Successfully reported this slideshow.
93309-00432 Oct-2015 PARTS CATALOG Wheel Loader 80Z7 Powered by CUMMINS QSB6.7Engine 80C6-5001 ～
Before Use
Chassis No. and Manufacturer's Serial No. 1. The chassis No. and the manufacturer's serial No. marked on the machine are i...
Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機): - - 1 - エンジン ENGINE
Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機): - YQYA00017823 ENGINE ｴﾝｼﾞﾝ 1 5001- (ALTERNATOR 70A) (ｵﾙﾀﾈｰﾀ70A) ...
Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機): - (FUEL RAIL) (ｺﾓﾝﾚｰﾙ圧ｾﾝｻ) 24 YQYA00020934 * SENSOR * ｾﾝｻ 1 5001-...
Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機): - - 5 - エンジン取付部品 ENGINE PARTS
Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機): - 01 YQYA40010766 BRACKET ﾌﾞﾗｹｯﾄ 1 5001- 02 YQYA40010767 BRACKET ...
Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機): - - 7 - 冷却装置 (１) COOLING DEVICE (1)
Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機): - 01 YQYA40010553 FRAME ﾌﾚｰﾑ 1 5001-5077 02 YQJ901640 BOLT ﾎﾞﾙﾄ 6...
Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機): - - 9 - 冷却装置 （１） COOLING DEVICE (1)
Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機): - 01 YQYA40010553 FRAME ﾌﾚｰﾑ 1 5078- 02 YQJ901640 BOLT ﾎﾞﾙﾄ 6 507...
Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機): - - 11 - 冷却装置 (２) COOLING DEVICE (2)
Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機): - 01 YQYA00017801 RADIATOR ﾗｼﾞｴｰﾀ 1 5001- 01A YQXB00001930 * PLUG...
Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機): - - 13 - 冷却装置 (２)(ワイド) COOLING DEVICE (2)(WIDE)
Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機): - 01 YQYA00019724 RADIATOR ﾗｼﾞｴｰﾀ 1 5001- 01A YQXB00001930 * PLUG...
Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機): - - 15 - 冷却装置部品 COOLING DEVICE PARTS
Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機): - 01 YQ263J210601 FAN ﾌｧﾝ 1 5001- 02 YQ4713808 COUPLING ｶｯﾌﾟﾘﾝｸﾞ ...
Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機): - - 17 - ラジエータ配管 RADIATOR PIPING
Kawasaki 80 z7 wheel loader parts catalogue manual (serial no. 80c6 5001 and up)

  1. 1. 93309-00432 Oct-2015 PARTS CATALOG Wheel Loader 80Z7 Powered by CUMMINS QSB6.7Engine 80C6-5001 ～
  2. 2. ・Before Use ・Chassis No. and Manufacturer's Serial No. ・CONTENTS II ・PARTS NAME INDEX ・80Z7 ・ 1 5 7 9 11 13 15 17 19 21 23 27 31 35 37 39 41 43 45 47 49 51 53 ・ 55 CONTENTS I ENGINE ENGINE .......................................................................................................................................................................................... ENGINE PARTS ......................................................................................................................................................................... COOLING DEVICE (1) ............................................................................................................................................................. FAN PUMP ................................................................................................................................................................................... FAN PIPING (1) .......................................................................................................................................................................... FAN PIPING (2) .......................................................................................................................................................................... FUEL TANK ................................................................................................................................................................................. FUEL TANK ................................................................................................................................................................................. COOLING DEVICE (1) ............................................................................................................................................................. COOLING DEVICE (2) ............................................................................................................................................................. COOLING DEVICE (2)(WIDE) ............................................................................................................................................... COOLING DEVICE PARTS ................................................................................................................................................... RADIATOR PIPING ................................................................................................................................................................... AIR INTAKE DEVICE ............................................................................................................................................................... RAIN CAP ..................................................................................................................................................................................... PRE CLEANER ........................................................................................................................................................................... PRE CLEANER (TURBO2) .................................................................................................................................................... PRE CLEANER (SY-KLONE) ............................................................................................................................................... FUEL PIPING .............................................................................................................................................................................. FUEL PIPING .............................................................................................................................................................................. EXHAUST DEVICE (1) ............................................................................................................................................................ * MUFFLER ................................................................................................................................................................................. EXHAUST DEVICE (2) ............................................................................................................................................................ POWER TRAIN TRANSMISSION ........................................................................................................................................................................
  3. 3. 57 59 61 63 65 67 69 71 73 75 77 ・ 79 81 83 85 87 89 91 93 95 97 101 103 105 107 109 111 113 115 117 119 121 123 125 127 129 PROPELLER SHAFT ............................................................................................................................................................... FRONT AXLE (LSD) ................................................................................................................................................................ REAR AXLE (LSD) .................................................................................................................................................................... AXLE PARTS (1) ....................................................................................................................................................................... AXLE PARTS (2) ....................................................................................................................................................................... TORQUE CONVERTER PIPING (1) ................................................................................................................................... TORQUE CONVERTER PIPING (1) ................................................................................................................................... TORQUE CONVERTER PIPING (2) ................................................................................................................................... REAR FRAME (WITH LIFTING LUG) ................................................................................................................................. FRAME PARTS (1) ................................................................................................................................................................... FRAME PARTS (2) ................................................................................................................................................................... UNDER GUARD (FRONT) ...................................................................................................................................................... UNDER GUARD (REAR) ......................................................................................................................................................... OSCILLATION STOPPER （10 DEG.） .............................................................................................................................. OSCILLATION STOPPER (7 DEG.) ................................................................................................................................... TIRE PARTS ............................................................................................................................................................................... CHASSIS FRONT FRAME (WITH LIFTING LUG) .............................................................................................................................. REAR GRILL ................................................................................................................................................................................ GAS SPRING (REAR GRILL) ................................................................................................................................................ SIDE PANEL (1) ......................................................................................................................................................................... SIDE PANEL (2) ......................................................................................................................................................................... SIDE PANEL (3) ......................................................................................................................................................................... COUNTER WEIGHT (1.93ｔ) ................................................................................................................................................... COUNTER WEIGHT (2.27ｔ) ................................................................................................................................................... COUNTER WEIGHT PARTS ................................................................................................................................................. ENGINE COVER ........................................................................................................................................................................ RADIATOR COVER .................................................................................................................................................................. FLOOR BOARD (2) .................................................................................................................................................................. * BATTERY BOX (L) ............................................................................................................................................................... * BATTERY BOX (R) ............................................................................................................................................................... MUD GUARD ............................................................................................................................................................................... GAS SPRING .............................................................................................................................................................................. GAS SPRING (WITH FULL REAR FENDER) .................................................................................................................. FRONT FENDER ........................................................................................................................................................................ FLOOR BOARD (1) .................................................................................................................................................................. * TOOL BOX ..............................................................................................................................................................................
  4. 4. 131 133 ・ 135 137 139 141 143 145 147 149 151 153 155 157 159 161 163 165 167 169 171 173 175 177 179 181 183 185 187 189 193 195 197 199 201 205 FULL REAR FENDER .............................................................................................................................................................. FRONT CONSOLE (2) ............................................................................................................................................................. FLOOR PARTS (REAR CONSOLE) .................................................................................................................................. REAR CONSOLE (1) ................................................................................................................................................................ REAR CONSOLE (2) ................................................................................................................................................................ RADIO PARTS ........................................................................................................................................................................... FRONT FRAME COVER ......................................................................................................................................................... CAB CAB GROUP ............................................................................................................................................................................... COVER (MAT) ............................................................................................................................................................................ FRONT CONSOLE (1) ............................................................................................................................................................. RELAY FOR HEATER MIRROR ........................................................................................................................................... FIRE EXTINGIUSHER .............................................................................................................................................................. FLOOR .......................................................................................................................................................................................... RIGHT CONSOLE (1) .............................................................................................................................................................. RIGHT CONSOLE (2) .............................................................................................................................................................. WITHOUT RADIO PARTS ...................................................................................................................................................... REARVIEW MIRROR ................................................................................................................................................................ BACK MONITOR (HIGH POSITION) ................................................................................................................................. BACK MONITOR (LOW POSITION) .................................................................................................................................. HEATER MIRROR ..................................................................................................................................................................... DUCT (CAB)(1) .......................................................................................................................................................................... DUCT (CAB)(2) .......................................................................................................................................................................... DUCT (FILTER) .......................................................................................................................................................................... DUCT (DOUBLE FILTER) ...................................................................................................................................................... DUCT (PRE-FILTER) .............................................................................................................................................................. RIGHT CONSOLE SLIDER .................................................................................................................................................... STEERING COLUMN ............................................................................................................................................................... STEERING WHEEL ................................................................................................................................................................... SEAT BASE ................................................................................................................................................................................. SEAT BASE PARTS (SEARS) ............................................................................................................................................. * CONDENSER UNIT .............................................................................................................................................................. AIR-CONDITIONER COVER ................................................................................................................................................ WASHER TANK .......................................................................................................................................................................... AIR CONDITIONER (1) ........................................................................................................................................................... * AIR-CONDITIONER UNIT .................................................................................................................................................. AIR-CONDITIONER (2) ..........................................................................................................................................................
  5. 5. 207 ・ 209 211 213 215 217 219 221 223 225 227 229 231 233 235 237 239 241 243 245 247 249 251 253 255 257 259 261 263 265 267 269 271 273 275 277 AIR-CONDITIONER PARTS ................................................................................................................................................. ELECTRIC SYSTEM ELECTRIC PARTS (FRONT) ................................................................................................................................................ LIFT ARM AUTO LEVELER SYSTEM .............................................................................................................................. ELECTRIC PARTS (REAR)(4) .............................................................................................................................................. ELECTRIC PARTS (REAR)(5) .............................................................................................................................................. ELECTRIC PARTS (REAR)(6) .............................................................................................................................................. ELECTRIC PARTS (REAR)(7) .............................................................................................................................................. ELECTRIC PARTS (REAR)(CLIP) ...................................................................................................................................... HORN ............................................................................................................................................................................................. HEAD LIGHT ............................................................................................................................................................................... ELECTRIC PARTS (REAR)(1) .............................................................................................................................................. ELECTRIC PARTS (REAR)(2) .............................................................................................................................................. ELECTRIC PARTS (REAR)(3) .............................................................................................................................................. ELECTRIC PARTS (FRONT CONSOLE) ......................................................................................................................... ELECTRIC PARTS (FRONT CONSOLE)(2-1) .............................................................................................................. ELECTRIC PARTS (FRONT CONSOLE)(2-2) .............................................................................................................. ELECTRIC PARTS (REAR CONSOLE)(1-1) .................................................................................................................. ELECTRIC PARTS (REAR CONSOLE)(1-2) .................................................................................................................. BATTERY PARTS ..................................................................................................................................................................... BATTERY SWITCH ................................................................................................................................................................... BACKUP ALARM ...................................................................................................................................................................... EMERGENCY STEERING PARTS (1) ............................................................................................................................... EMERGENCY STEERING PARTS (2) ............................................................................................................................... START SWITCH ........................................................................................................................................................................ CONTROLLER (MC) ................................................................................................................................................................ CONTROLLER(MC)(E/G SPEED LIMITER SPECIFICATIONS) ............................................................................. CONTROLLER (MC)(20k/m SPECIFICATIONS) .......................................................................................................... CONTROLLER (TRANSMISSION) ..................................................................................................................................... ELECTRIC PARTS (REAR CONSOLE)(2) ....................................................................................................................... ELECTRIC PARTS (STEERING COLUMN) .................................................................................................................... ELECTRIC PARTS (MONITOR) .......................................................................................................................................... ELECTRIC PARTS (FLOOR) ................................................................................................................................................ ELECTRIC PARTS (RIGHT CONSOLE) ........................................................................................................................... CONTROLLER (MOBILE COMMUNICATIONS) ........................................................................................................... CONTROLLER (SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS) .................................................................................................... 12V POWER UNIT .....................................................................................................................................................................
  6. 6. 279 281 283 285 287 289 291 ・ 293 295 297 299 301 303 305 307 309 311 313 315 317 319 321 325 327 329 331 333 335 337 339 341 343 345 347 349 351 WORK LIGHT (CAB REAR) ................................................................................................................................................... WORK LIGHT HARNESS (FOR CAB REAR) .................................................................................................................. REAR COMBINATION LAMP BRACKET ........................................................................................................................ ELECTRIC PARTS (RADIO)(FLOOR) ............................................................................................................................... SHUTDOWN SWITCH .............................................................................................................................................................. WORK LIGHT (CAB FRONT) ................................................................................................................................................ WORK LIGHT HARNESS (FOR CAB FRONT) .............................................................................................................. RIDE CONTROL PARTS ........................................................................................................................................................ MAIN PIPING (1) ........................................................................................................................................................................ MAIN PIPING (2) ........................................................................................................................................................................ MAIN PIPING (3) ........................................................................................................................................................................ MAIN PIPING (4) ........................................................................................................................................................................ HYDRAULIC SYSTEM PUMP DEVICE ........................................................................................................................................................................... SIDE BRANCH PIPING ........................................................................................................................................................... CONTROL VALVE .................................................................................................................................................................. WITHOUT RIDE CONTOROL PARTS ............................................................................................................................... PILOT PIPING (2-1) ................................................................................................................................................................. PILOT PIPING (2-2) ................................................................................................................................................................. PILOT PIPING (PROTECTOR HOSE) .............................................................................................................................. PILOT PIPING (3-1) ................................................................................................................................................................. PILOT PIPING (3-2) ................................................................................................................................................................. MAIN PIPING (FOR 3-SPOOL) ........................................................................................................................................... MAIN PIPING (FOR 3-SPOOL)(HIGH LIFT ARM) ....................................................................................................... MAIN PIPING (FOR 3-SPOOL)(WITH COUPLER &LOG GRAPPLE) .................................................................. MAIN PIPING (FOR 4-SPOOL) ........................................................................................................................................... PILOT PIPING (1) ...................................................................................................................................................................... PILOT HOSE COVER .............................................................................................................................................................. MULTI-FUNCTION LEVER ................................................................................................................................................... PILOT PIPING (FOR MULTI-FUNCTION LEVER) ....................................................................................................... MULTI-FUNCTION LEVER HARNESS ............................................................................................................................. MULTI-FUNCTION LEVER PARTS ................................................................................................................................... PILOT PIPING (4) ...................................................................................................................................................................... PILOT PIPING (CLIP)(FOR 2-SPOOL) ............................................................................................................................ PILOT PIPING PARTS ............................................................................................................................................................ PILOT PIPING (FOR 3-SPOOL) ......................................................................................................................................... PILOT PIPING (FOR 4-SPOOL) .........................................................................................................................................
  7. 7. 353 355 357 359 361 363 365 367 369 371 373 375 377 379 381 383 385 387 389 391 393 395 397 399 401 403 405 407 409 411 413 415 417 419 421 423 425 427 429 LEVER COVER .......................................................................................................................................................................... RUBBER (WORK LEVER) ...................................................................................................................................................... LEVER COVER CAP ................................................................................................................................................................ FNR SWITCH .............................................................................................................................................................................. RIGHT CONSOLE POCKET ................................................................................................................................................. ADAPTER (FOR MULTI-FUNCTION LEVER) ............................................................................................................... WORK LEVER ............................................................................................................................................................................. PILOT PIPING (WORK LEVER) ........................................................................................................................................... ADAPTER (WORK LEVER) ................................................................................................................................................... WORK LEVER HARNESS ...................................................................................................................................................... PILOT PIPING (AUX LEVER)(FOR OUTSIDE) .............................................................................................................. AUX JOYSTICK LEVER ......................................................................................................................................................... PILOT PIPING (MULTI-FUNCTION LEVER & AUX JOYSTICK LEVER) ........................................................... AUX LEVER (INSIDE, OUTSIDE) ........................................................................................................................................ PILOT PIPING (AUX LEVER)(INSIDE, OUTSIDE) ........................................................................................................ AUX LEVER (OUTSIDE) ......................................................................................................................................................... PILOT PIPING (MULTI-FUNCTION LEVER & AUX LEVER)(OUTSIDE) ............................................................ AUX LEVER (INSIDE) .............................................................................................................................................................. PILOT PIPING (AUX LEVER)(INSIDE) .............................................................................................................................. AUX LEVER COVER PARTS (INSIDE) ............................................................................................................................ OIL TANK SUPPORT .............................................................................................................................................................. STEERING PARTS (STEERING CYLINDER) ................................................................................................................. STEERING PARTS (ACCUMULATOR) ............................................................................................................................ STEERING PARTS (1) ............................................................................................................................................................ STEERING PARTS (2) ............................................................................................................................................................ WORK LEVER & AUX LEVER COVER ............................................................................................................................. PILOT PIPING (WORK LEVER & AUX JOYSTICK LEVER) ..................................................................................... RUBBER (WORK LEVER & AUX JOYSTICK LEVER) ................................................................................................ OIL TANK ..................................................................................................................................................................................... OIL TANK PARTS ..................................................................................................................................................................... STEERING PIPING (WITH EMERGENCY STEERING)(2) .......................................................................................... BRAKE PEDAL ........................................................................................................................................................................... FLOOR MAT ............................................................................................................................................................................... BRAKE (LINK) ............................................................................................................................................................................. STEERING PARTS (3) ............................................................................................................................................................ STEERING PIPING (1) ............................................................................................................................................................. STEERING PIPING (2) ............................................................................................................................................................. STEERING PIPING (WITHOUT EMERGENCY STEERING) ...................................................................................... STEERING PIPING (WITH EMERGENCY STEERING)(1) ..........................................................................................
  8. 8. 431 433 435 437 439 441 443 ・ 445 447 449 451 453 455 457 459 461 463 ・ 465 467 ・ 469 471 473 475 477 479 481 483 BRAKE PIPING (1) .................................................................................................................................................................... LUBRICATE PIPING (2) .......................................................................................................................................................... LOADER ATTACHMENT LIFT ARM CYLINDER .............................................................................................................................................................. BUCKET CYLINDER ................................................................................................................................................................ CYLINDER GUARD (FOR BUCKET CYLINDER) .......................................................................................................... BRAKE PIPING (2) .................................................................................................................................................................... BRAKE PIPING (3) .................................................................................................................................................................... BRAKE PIPING (4) .................................................................................................................................................................... PARKING BRAKE ...................................................................................................................................................................... LUBRICATE PIPING (1) .......................................................................................................................................................... LIFT ARM (3) .............................................................................................................................................................................. LIFT ARM (4) .............................................................................................................................................................................. TOOLS TOOLS .......................................................................................................................................................................................... * DRAIN HOSE (HYDRAULIC OIL) .................................................................................................................................... LIFT ARM (1) .............................................................................................................................................................................. HIGH LIFT ARM (1) .................................................................................................................................................................. ADD. LIFT-ARM PARTS (FOR 3-SPOOL) .................................................................................................................... ADD. LIFT-ARM PARTS (FOR 4-SPOOL) .................................................................................................................... LIFT ARM (2) .............................................................................................................................................................................. NAME-PLATE (WITH LIFTING LUG) ................................................................................................................................ NAME-PLATE (MULTI-FUNCTION LEVER) ................................................................................................................. NAME-PLATE (WORK LEVER & AUX LEVER) ............................................................................................................ NAME-PLATE (BATTERY DISCONNECT) ..................................................................................................................... NAME-PLATE NAME-PLATE PARTS ............................................................................................................................................................ NAME-PLATE (FRONT) ......................................................................................................................................................... NAME-PLATE (REAR) ............................................................................................................................................................ NAME-PLATE (CAB) ..............................................................................................................................................................
  9. 9. M E M O
  10. 10. Before Use
  11. 11. Chassis No. and Manufacturer's Serial No. 1. The chassis No. and the manufacturer's serial No. marked on the machine are indicated in this parts catalog as follows: Serial No. shown in parts catalog Chassis No. Manufacturer's serial No. 5001 80C6-5001 80C6-5001
  12. 12. Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機): - - 1 - エンジン ENGINE
  13. 13. Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機): - YQYA00017823 ENGINE ｴﾝｼﾞﾝ 1 5001- (ALTERNATOR 70A) (ｵﾙﾀﾈｰﾀ70A) YQYA00001317 ENGINE ｴﾝｼﾞﾝ 1 5001- (ALTERNATOR 95A) (ｵﾙﾀﾈｰﾀ95A) 01 YQYA00018808 * BELT * ﾍﾞﾙﾄ 1 5001- 02 YQYA00018807 * ALTERNATOR * ｵﾙﾀﾈｰﾀ 1 5001- (70A) (70A) 02 YQYA00021130 * ALTERNATOR * ｵﾙﾀﾈｰﾀ 1 5001- (95A) (95A) 03 YQYA00020859 * STARTER * ｽﾀｰﾀ 1 5001- 04 YQYA00019107 * FILTER,OIL * ﾌｨﾙﾀ,ｵｲﾙ 1 5001- 05 YQYA00019017 * ADAPTER * ｱﾀﾞﾌﾟﾀ 1 5001- 06 YQYA00019068 * FILTER,FUEL * ﾌｨﾙﾀ,ﾌｭｴﾙ 1 5001- 06A YQYA00019086 ** SEAL ** ｼｰﾙ 1 5001- 07 YQYA00019089 * HEAD * ﾍｯﾄﾞ 1 5001- 08 YQYA00018806 * FILTER * ﾌｨﾙﾀ 1 5001- 09 YQYA00020139 * COVER * ｶﾊﾞｰ 1 5001- 10 YQYA00020140 * BOLT * ﾎﾞﾙﾄ 2 5001- 11 YQYA00020147 * GASKET * ｶﾞｽｹｯﾄ 1 5001- 12 YQYA00020148 * BOLT * ﾎﾞﾙﾄ 6 5001- 13 YQYA00020875 * SENSOR,PRESSURE * ｾﾝｻ,ﾌﾟﾚｯｼｬ 1 5001- (EXHAUST GAS.) (排気圧ｾﾝｻ) 13A YQYA00020925 ** O-RING ** O-ﾘﾝｸﾞ 1 5001- 14 YQYA00020886 * SENSOR,THERMO * ｾﾝｻ,ｻｰﾓ 1 5001- (COOLANT) (水温ｾﾝｻ) 14A YQYA00020925 ** O-RING ** O-ﾘﾝｸﾞ 1 5001- 15 YQYA00020917 * SENSOR,PRESSURE * ｾﾝｻ,ﾌﾟﾚｯｼｬ 1 5001- (OIL PRESSURE) (ｴﾝｼﾞﾝｵｲﾙ圧ｽｲｯﾁ) 15A +++++++ ** O-RING ** O-ﾘﾝｸﾞ 1 D 5001- 16 YQYA00020924 * SENSOR * ｾﾝｻ 2 5001- (CAM OR CRANK) (ｸﾗﾝｸ/ｶﾑ角度ｾﾝｻ) 16A YQYA00020156 ** O-RING ** O-ﾘﾝｸﾞ 1 5001- 17 YQYA00020157 * SCREW * ｽｸﾘｭ 2 5001- 18 YQYA00020926 * SENSOR,PRESSURE * ｾﾝｻ,ﾌﾟﾚｯｼｬ 1 5001- (CRANKCASE BREATHER) (ｸﾗﾝｸｹｰｽ圧ｾﾝｻ) 18A YQYA00020163 ** O-RING ** O-ﾘﾝｸﾞ 1 5001- 19 YQYA00020164 * SCREW * ｽｸﾘｭ 1 5001- 20 YQYA00020927 * SENSOR,THERMO * ｾﾝｻ,ｻｰﾓ 1 5001- (EXHAUST GAS TEMPERATURE) (EGRｶﾞｽ温度ｾﾝｻ) 21 YQYA00020928 * SENSOR,PRESSURE * ｾﾝｻ,ﾌﾟﾚｯｼｬ 1 5001- (EGR DP SENSOR ) (EGR差圧ｾﾝｻ) 21A YQYA00020208 ** O-RING ** O-ﾘﾝｸﾞ 2 5001- 22 YQYA00021580 * SCREW * ｽｸﾘｭ 2 5001- 23 YQYA00020929 * SENSOR,PRESSURE * ｾﾝｻ,ﾌﾟﾚｯｼｬ 1 5001- - 2 - エンジン ENGINE ITEM 符号 PART NO. 部品番号 PART NAME 部 品 名 Q'TY 数量 S.C ｻｰﾋﾞ ｽ ｺｰﾄﾞ SERIAL NO. 適用号機 ICA 互 換 性 REPLACEABLE PART 代 替 部 品 PART NO. 部品番号 Q'TY 数量
  14. 14. Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機): - (FUEL RAIL) (ｺﾓﾝﾚｰﾙ圧ｾﾝｻ) 24 YQYA00020934 * SENSOR * ｾﾝｻ 1 5001- (AMBIENT AIR) (吸気温度/圧力ｾﾝｻ) 24A +++++++ ** O-RING ** O-ﾘﾝｸﾞ 1 D 5001- 25 YQYA00020950 * SENSOR * ｾﾝｻ 1 5001- (INTAKE MANIFOLD) (ｲﾝﾃｰｸﾏﾆﾎｰﾙﾄﾞ温度圧力ｾﾝｻ) 25A YQYA00020207 ** O-RING ** O-ﾘﾝｸﾞ 1 5001- 26 YQYA00020196 * SCREW * ｽｸﾘｭ 1 5001- - 3 - ENGINE ITEM 符号 PART NO. 部品番号 PART NAME 部 品 名 Q'TY 数量 S.C ｻｰﾋﾞ ｽ ｺｰﾄﾞ SERIAL NO. 適用号機 ICA 互 換 性 REPLACEABLE PART 代 替 部 品 PART NO. 部品番号 Q'TY 数量 エンジン
  15. 15. Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機): - - 5 - エンジン取付部品 ENGINE PARTS
  16. 16. Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機): - 01 YQYA40010766 BRACKET ﾌﾞﾗｹｯﾄ 1 5001- 02 YQYA40010767 BRACKET ﾌﾞﾗｹｯﾄ 1 5001- 03 YQJ271240 BOLT,W/WASHER ﾎﾞﾙﾄ（ﾜｯｼｬ付） 6 D 5001- 04 YQ0111618125 BOLT ﾎﾞﾙﾄ 2 5001- 05 YQJ222018 WASHER ﾜｯｼｬ 4 5001- 06 YQ4643491 RUBBER ﾗﾊﾞｰ 4 5001- 07 YQ263G102161 PLATE ﾌﾟﾚｰﾄ 2 5001- 08 YQ0140150018 NUT ﾅｯﾄ 2 5001- 14 YQYA40010768 BRACKET ﾌﾞﾗｹｯﾄ 1 5001- 15 YQYA40010769 BRACKET ﾌﾞﾗｹｯﾄ 1 5001- 16 YQ0111620045 BOLT ﾎﾞﾙﾄ 6 5001- 17 YQJ257220 WASHER,SPRING ﾜｯｼｬ,ｽﾌﾟﾘﾝｸﾞ 6 5001- 18 YQJ222020 WASHER ﾜｯｼｬ 6 5001- 19 YQ0111618125 BOLT ﾎﾞﾙﾄ 2 5001- 20 YQJ222018 WASHER ﾜｯｼｬ 4 5001- 21 YQ4629781 RUBBER ﾗﾊﾞｰ 4 5001- 22 YQ263G102161 PLATE ﾌﾟﾚｰﾄ 2 5001- 23 YQ0140150018 NUT ﾅｯﾄ 2 5001- 30 YQYA00017840 HOSE,RUBBER ﾎｰｽ,ﾗﾊﾞｰ 1 5001- 31 YQ2406762281 CLIP ｸﾘｯﾌﾟ 2 5001- 32 YQYA40010770 CONNECTOR ｺﾈｸﾀ 1 5001- 33 YQYA00016600 PLUG ﾌﾟﾗｸﾞ 1 5001- 34 YQ263E102011 BOLT,EYE ﾎﾞﾙﾄ,ｱｲ 1 5001- 35 YQ263E102001 JOINT,EYE ｼﾞｮｲﾝﾄ,ｱｲ 1 5001- 36 YQ263F102071 PACKING ﾊﾟｯｷﾝ 2 Z 5001- 37 YQJ271020 BOLT,W/WASHER ﾎﾞﾙﾄ（ﾜｯｼｬ付） 2 D 5001- - 6 - S.C ｻｰﾋﾞ ｽ ｺｰﾄﾞ SERIAL NO. 適用号機 ICA 互 換 性 REPLACEABLE PART 代 替 部 品 PART NO. 部品番号 Q'TY 数量 ITEM 符号 PART NO. 部品番号 PART NAME 部 品 名 Q'TY 数量 エンジン取付部品 ENGINE PARTS
  17. 17. Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機): - - 7 - 冷却装置 (１) COOLING DEVICE (1)
  18. 18. Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機): - 01 YQYA40010553 FRAME ﾌﾚｰﾑ 1 5001-5077 02 YQJ901640 BOLT ﾎﾞﾙﾄ 6 5001-5077 03 YQJ222016 WASHER ﾜｯｼｬ 6 5001-5077 08 YQYA00015441 SEAL,RUBBER ｼｰﾙ,ﾗﾊﾞｰ 2 5001-5077 09 YQYA00020942 SEAL,RUBBER ｼｰﾙ,ﾗﾊﾞｰ 1 5001-5077 (LH) (LH) 10 YQYA00020943 SEAL,RUBBER ｼｰﾙ,ﾗﾊﾞｰ 1 5001-5077 (RH) (RH) 16 YQYA00019531 SEAL,RUBBER ｼｰﾙ,ﾗﾊﾞｰ 2 5001-5077 17 YQYA00019528 SEAL,RUBBER ｼｰﾙ,ﾗﾊﾞｰ 1 5001-5077 18 YQYA00019527 COVER ｶﾊﾞｰ 1 5001-5077 19 YQJ271020 BOLT,W/WASHER ﾎﾞﾙﾄ（ﾜｯｼｬ付） 3 D 5001-5077 - 8 - 冷却装置 (１) COOLING DEVICE (1) ITEM 符号 PART NO. 部品番号 PART NAME 部 品 名 Q'TY 数量 S.C ｻｰﾋﾞ ｽ ｺｰﾄﾞ SERIAL NO. 適用号機 ICA 互 換 性 REPLACEABLE PART 代 替 部 品 PART NO. 部品番号 Q'TY 数量
  19. 19. Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機): - - 9 - 冷却装置 （１） COOLING DEVICE (1)
  20. 20. Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機): - 01 YQYA40010553 FRAME ﾌﾚｰﾑ 1 5078- 02 YQJ901640 BOLT ﾎﾞﾙﾄ 6 5078- 03 YQJ222016 WASHER ﾜｯｼｬ 6 5078- 08 YQYA00015441 SEAL,RUBBER ｼｰﾙ,ﾗﾊﾞｰ 2 5078- 09 YQYA00025012 SEAL,RUBBER ｼｰﾙ,ﾗﾊﾞｰ 1 5078- (LH) (LH) 10 YQYA00016707 SEAL,RUBBER ｼｰﾙ,ﾗﾊﾞｰ 1 5078- (RH) (RH) 11 YQYA00025013 SEAL,RUBBER ｼｰﾙ,ﾗﾊﾞｰ 4 5078- 16 YQYA00019531 SEAL,RUBBER ｼｰﾙ,ﾗﾊﾞｰ 2 5078- 17 YQYA00029709 SEAL,RUBBER ｼｰﾙ,ﾗﾊﾞｰ 1 5078- 18 YQYA00029708 COVER ｶﾊﾞｰ 1 5078- 19 YQJ271020 BOLT,W/WASHER ﾎﾞﾙﾄ（ﾜｯｼｬ付） 3 D 5078- - 10 - 冷却装置 （１） COOLING DEVICE (1) ITEM 符号 PART NO. 部品番号 PART NAME 部 品 名 Q'TY 数量 S.C ｻｰﾋﾞ ｽ ｺｰﾄﾞ SERIAL NO. 適用号機 ICA 互 換 性 REPLACEABLE PART 代 替 部 品 PART NO. 部品番号 Q'TY 数量
  21. 21. Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機): - - 11 - 冷却装置 (２) COOLING DEVICE (2)
  22. 22. Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機): - 01 YQYA00017801 RADIATOR ﾗｼﾞｴｰﾀ 1 5001- 01A YQXB00001930 * PLUG * ﾌﾟﾗｸﾞ 1 5001- 02 YQ0110608040 BOLT ﾎﾞﾙﾄ 2 5001- 03 YQ2638613281 WASHER ﾜｯｼｬ 2 5001- 04 YQ263G212272 TUBE ﾁｭｰﾌﾞ 2 5001- 05 YQ263G212251 PLATE,RUBBER ﾌﾟﾚｰﾄ,ﾗﾊﾞｰ 2 5001- 06 YQYA00020480 COLLAR ｶﾗｰ 2 5001- 07 YQ263G212241 PLATE,RUBBER ﾌﾟﾚｰﾄ,ﾗﾊﾞｰ 2 5001- 10 YQYA00017799 COOLER,OIL ｸｰﾗ,ｵｲﾙ 1 5001- 11 YQJ271025 BOLT,W/WASHER ﾎﾞﾙﾄ（ﾜｯｼｬ付） 2 D 5001- 12 YQYA00025014 SEAL,RUBBER ｼｰﾙ,ﾗﾊﾞｰ 2 5001- 13 YQYA00025015 SEAL,RUBBER ｼｰﾙ,ﾗﾊﾞｰ 4 5001- 15 YQYA00017802 INTERCOOLER ｲﾝﾀｰｸｰﾗ 1 5001- 16 YQ0110608040 BOLT ﾎﾞﾙﾄ 1 5001- 17 YQ2638613281 WASHER ﾜｯｼｬ 1 5001- 18 YQ263G212272 TUBE ﾁｭｰﾌﾞ 1 5001- 19 YQ263G212251 PLATE,RUBBER ﾌﾟﾚｰﾄ,ﾗﾊﾞｰ 1 5001- 20 YQ263G212241 PLATE,RUBBER ﾌﾟﾚｰﾄ,ﾗﾊﾞｰ 1 5001- 25 YQYA00017800 COOLER,OIL ｸｰﾗ,ｵｲﾙ 1 5001- 26 YQJ271025 BOLT,W/WASHER ﾎﾞﾙﾄ（ﾜｯｼｬ付） 4 D 5001- 27 YQYA40015466 BRACKET ﾌﾞﾗｹｯﾄ 1 5001- 28 YQJ281025 BOLT,W/WASHER ﾎﾞﾙﾄ（ﾜｯｼｬ付） 4 D 5001- 29 YQYA40015465 BRACKET ﾌﾞﾗｹｯﾄ 1 5001- 30 YQYA00012215 PLATE ﾌﾟﾚｰﾄ 1 5001- 31 YQYA00027182 TRIM,SEAL ﾄﾘﾑ,ｼｰﾙ 2 5001- 32 YQYA00024467 SEAL,RUBBER ｼｰﾙ,ﾗﾊﾞｰ 1 5001- 33 YQJ271020 BOLT,W/WASHER ﾎﾞﾙﾄ（ﾜｯｼｬ付） 2 5001- - 12 - 冷却装置 (２) COOLING DEVICE (2) ITEM 符号 PART NO. 部品番号 PART NAME 部 品 名 Q'TY 数量 S.C ｻｰﾋﾞ ｽ ｺｰﾄﾞ SERIAL NO. 適用号機 ICA 互 換 性 REPLACEABLE PART 代 替 部 品 PART NO. 部品番号 Q'TY 数量
  23. 23. Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機): - - 13 - 冷却装置 (２)(ワイド) COOLING DEVICE (2)(WIDE)
  24. 24. Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機): - 01 YQYA00019724 RADIATOR ﾗｼﾞｴｰﾀ 1 5001- 01A YQXB00001930 * PLUG * ﾌﾟﾗｸﾞ 1 5001- 02 YQ0110608040 BOLT ﾎﾞﾙﾄ 2 5001- 03 YQ2638613281 WASHER ﾜｯｼｬ 2 5001- 04 YQ263G212272 TUBE ﾁｭｰﾌﾞ 2 5001- 05 YQ263G212251 PLATE,RUBBER ﾌﾟﾚｰﾄ,ﾗﾊﾞｰ 2 5001- 06 YQYA00020480 COLLAR ｶﾗｰ 2 5001- 07 YQ263G212241 PLATE,RUBBER ﾌﾟﾚｰﾄ,ﾗﾊﾞｰ 2 5001- 10 YQYA00019725 COOLER,OIL ｸｰﾗ,ｵｲﾙ 1 5001- 11 YQJ271025 BOLT,W/WASHER ﾎﾞﾙﾄ（ﾜｯｼｬ付） 2 D 5001- 12 YQYA00025014 SEAL,RUBBER ｼｰﾙ,ﾗﾊﾞｰ 2 5001- 13 YQYA00025015 SEAL,RUBBER ｼｰﾙ,ﾗﾊﾞｰ 4 5001- 15 YQYA00019726 INTERCOOLER ｲﾝﾀｰｸｰﾗ 1 5001- 16 YQ0110608040 BOLT ﾎﾞﾙﾄ 1 5001- 17 YQ2638613281 WASHER ﾜｯｼｬ 1 5001- 18 YQ263G212272 TUBE ﾁｭｰﾌﾞ 1 5001- 19 YQ263G212251 PLATE,RUBBER ﾌﾟﾚｰﾄ,ﾗﾊﾞｰ 1 5001- 20 YQ263G212241 PLATE,RUBBER ﾌﾟﾚｰﾄ,ﾗﾊﾞｰ 1 5001- 25 YQYA00019727 COOLER,OIL ｸｰﾗ,ｵｲﾙ 1 5001- 26 YQJ271025 BOLT,W/WASHER ﾎﾞﾙﾄ（ﾜｯｼｬ付） 4 D 5001- 27 YQYA40015466 BRACKET ﾌﾞﾗｹｯﾄ 1 5001- 28 YQJ281025 BOLT,W/WASHER ﾎﾞﾙﾄ（ﾜｯｼｬ付） 4 D 5001- 29 YQYA40015465 BRACKET ﾌﾞﾗｹｯﾄ 1 5001- 30 YQYA00012215 PLATE ﾌﾟﾚｰﾄ 1 5001- 31 YQ4669339 TRIM ﾄﾘﾑ 2 5001- 32 YQYA00024467 SEAL,RUBBER ｼｰﾙ,ﾗﾊﾞｰ 1 5001- 33 YQJ271020 BOLT,W/WASHER ﾎﾞﾙﾄ（ﾜｯｼｬ付） 2 5001- - 14 - 冷却装置 (２)(ワイド) COOLING DEVICE (2)(WIDE) ITEM 符号 PART NO. 部品番号 PART NAME 部 品 名 Q'TY 数量 S.C ｻｰﾋﾞ ｽ ｺｰﾄﾞ SERIAL NO. 適用号機 ICA 互 換 性 REPLACEABLE PART 代 替 部 品 PART NO. 部品番号 Q'TY 数量
  25. 25. Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機): - - 15 - 冷却装置部品 COOLING DEVICE PARTS
  27. 27. Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機): - 01 YQ263J210601 FAN ﾌｧﾝ 1 5001- 02 YQ4713808 COUPLING ｶｯﾌﾟﾘﾝｸﾞ 1 5001- 03 YQYA00011206 STOPPER ｽﾄｯﾊﾟ 1 5001- 04 YQJ271040 BOLT,W/WASHER ﾎﾞﾙﾄ（ﾜｯｼｬ付） 4 D 5001- 05 YQJ901030 BOLT ﾎﾞﾙﾄ 1 5001- 06 YQA590910 WASHER,SPRING ﾜｯｼｬ,ｽﾌﾟﾘﾝｸﾞ 1 5001- 07 YQJ222010 WASHER ﾜｯｼｬ 1 5001- 13 YQYA00011207 MOTOR,OIL ﾓｰﾀ,ｵｲﾙ 1 H 5001- 14 YQJ271235 BOLT,W/WASHER ﾎﾞﾙﾄ（ﾜｯｼｬ付） 2 D 5001- 15 YQYA40010828 BRACKET ﾌﾞﾗｹｯﾄ 1 5001- 16 YQJ271225 BOLT,W/WASHER ﾎﾞﾙﾄ（ﾜｯｼｬ付） 6 D 5001- 19 YQYA40010827 SHROUD ｼｭﾗｳﾄﾞ 1 5001- 20 YQJ271025 BOLT,W/WASHER ﾎﾞﾙﾄ（ﾜｯｼｬ付） 4 D 5001- 24 YQYA00016758 COVER ｶﾊﾞｰ 1 5001- 25 YQJ260816 BOLT,W/WASHER ﾎﾞﾙﾄ（ﾜｯｼｬ付） 5 D 5001- 26 YQYA00016759 COVER ｶﾊﾞｰ 1 5001- 27 YQJ260820 BOLT,W/WASHER ﾎﾞﾙﾄ（ﾜｯｼｬ付） 4 D 5001- 28 YQ2147122311 WASHER ﾜｯｼｬ 4 5001- 29 YQYA00016760 COVER ｶﾊﾞｰ 2 5001-005126 T YQYA00016676 2 YQJ260820 4 YQXV00001601 4 29 YQYA00016676 COVER ｶﾊﾞｰ 2 005127- 30 YQJ260816 BOLT,W/WASHER ﾎﾞﾙﾄ（ﾜｯｼｬ付） 4 D 5001-005126 30 YQJ260820 BOLT,W/WASHER ﾎﾞﾙﾄ（ﾜｯｼｬ付） 4 D 005127- 31 YQXV00001601 TRIM ﾄﾘﾑ 4 005127- 36 YQYA40002210 GUARD,FAN ｶﾞｰﾄﾞ,ﾌｧﾝ 1 5001- 37 YQJ271040 BOLT,W/WASHER ﾎﾞﾙﾄ（ﾜｯｼｬ付） 2 D 5001- 38 YQYA40001926 BRACKET ﾌﾞﾗｹｯﾄ 4 5001- 39 YQJ222008 WASHER ﾜｯｼｬ 8 5001- 40 YQM500807 NUT ﾅｯﾄ 8 5001- 43 YQ263G214231 INSULATOR ｲﾝｼｭﾚｰﾀ 2 5001- 44 YQYA00022550 SEAL,RUBBER ｼｰﾙ,ﾗﾊﾞｰ 2 5001- 45 YQYA00022549 SEAL,RUBBER ｼｰﾙ,ﾗﾊﾞｰ 2 5001- 46 YQYA00022548 SEAL,RUBBER ｼｰﾙ,ﾗﾊﾞｰ 2 5001- - 16 - 冷却装置部品 COOLING DEVICE PARTS ITEM 符号 PART NO. 部品番号 PART NAME 部 品 名 Q'TY 数量 S.C ｻｰﾋﾞ ｽ ｺｰﾄﾞ SERIAL NO. 適用号機 ICA 互 換 性 REPLACEABLE PART 代 替 部 品 PART NO. 部品番号 Q'TY 数量
  28. 28. Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機): - - 17 - ラジエータ配管 RADIATOR PIPING

