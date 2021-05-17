Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
93309-00442 Jun-2015 PARTS CATALOG Wheel Loader 80Z7 Powered by CUMMINS QSB6.7Engine 80C6-5001- ～ EQUIPMENT COMPONENTS PAR...
・Before Use ・Chassis No. and Manufacturer's Serial No. ・CONTENTS II ・PARTS NAME INDEX ・80Z7 ・ 1 3 7 9 11 13 ・ 15 ・ 17 21 2...
61 63 65 67 69 71 73 75 ・ 77 79 83 87 ・ 89 91 93 95 97 99 101 105 109 113 117 121 125 127 129 131 133 135 137 139 141 TRAN...
143 145 147 149 151 153 155 157 159 161 163 167 171 173 175 179 (171) 183 185 ・ 187 189 191 193 195 ACCUMULATOR (FOR BRAKE...
Before Use
5001 80C6-5001 80C6-5001 Chassis No. and Manufacturer's Serial No. 1. The chassis No. and the manufacturer's serial No. ma...
Avant utilisation
Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機): - - 1 - ポンプ PUMP
Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機): - YQYB60000214 PUMP ﾎﾟﾝﾌﾟ 1 5001- 00 +++++++ * PUMP-U * PUMP-U 1 ...
Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機): - - 3 - ポンプ;ユニット PUMP;UNIT
Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機): - +++++++ PUMP-U PUMP-U 1 D 5001- 00 YQ1032522 * CASING,FRONT * ｹ...
Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機): - 44 YQ4613831 * SEAL,OIL * ｼｰﾙ,ｵｲﾙ 1 5001- 45 YQ991725 * RING,RE...
Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機): - - 7 - レギュレータ;ポンプ REGULATOR;PUMP
Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機): - 00-42 +++++++ REGULATOR,PUMP レｷﾞﾕﾚｰﾀ,ﾎﾟﾝﾌﾟ 1 D 5001- 00 +++++++...
Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機): - - 9 - ポンプ;ギヤ PUMP;GEAR
Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機): - YQYB60000257 PUMP,GEAR ﾎﾟﾝﾌﾟ,ｷﾞﾔ 1 5001- 02 YQ2050209 * FLANGE ...
Thank you very much for your reading. Please Click Here. Then Get COMPLETE MANUAL. NO WAITING NOTE: If there is no respons...
Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機): - - 11 - ポンプ (ファン) PUMP (FAN)
Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機): - YQYA00016879 PUMP,GEAR PUMP,GEAR 1 5001- 01 +++++++ * COVER,FRO...
Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機): - - 13 - ユニット;ポンプ UNIT;PUMP
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Art & Photos
4 views
May. 17, 2021

Kawasaki 80 z7 wheel loader equipment components parts catalogue manual (serial no. 80c6 5001 and up)

service repair manual

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Kawasaki 80 z7 wheel loader equipment components parts catalogue manual (serial no. 80c6 5001 and up)

  1. 1. 93309-00442 Jun-2015 PARTS CATALOG Wheel Loader 80Z7 Powered by CUMMINS QSB6.7Engine 80C6-5001- ～ EQUIPMENT COMPONENTS PARTS
  2. 2. ・Before Use ・Chassis No. and Manufacturer's Serial No. ・CONTENTS II ・PARTS NAME INDEX ・80Z7 ・ 1 3 7 9 11 13 ・ 15 ・ 17 21 25 29 33 37 41 45 47 49 51 55 57 59 VALVE;BRAKE ........................................................................................................................................................................... VALVE;PILOT (FOR MULTI FUNCTION LEVER) ........................................................................................................ VALVE;PILOT (FOR WORK LEVER) ................................................................................................................................. VALVE;PILOT (FOR AUX LEVER) ..................................................................................................................................... VALVE;PILOT (FOR AUX JOYSTICK LEVER) ............................................................................................................. VALVE;CONTROL (1/2) ........................................................................................................................................................ VALVE;CONTROL (2/2) ........................................................................................................................................................ VALVE;CONTROL (FAN) ....................................................................................................................................................... VALVE;SOLENOID ................................................................................................................................................................... VALVE;SOLENOID ................................................................................................................................................................... VALVE VALVE;CONTROL (1/2) ........................................................................................................................................................ VALVE;CONTROL (2/2) ........................................................................................................................................................ VALVE;CONTROL (1/2) ........................................................................................................................................................ VALVE;CONTROL (2/2) ........................................................................................................................................................ * PUMP;GEAR ............................................................................................................................................................................ PUMP (FAN) ................................................................................................................................................................................ UNIT;PUMP .................................................................................................................................................................................. MOTOR MOTOR;OIL ................................................................................................................................................................................. CONTENTS I PUMP PUMP ............................................................................................................................................................................................. * PUMP;UNIT .............................................................................................................................................................................. * REGULATOR;PUMP .............................................................................................................................................................
  3. 3. 61 63 65 67 69 71 73 75 ・ 77 79 83 87 ・ 89 91 93 95 97 99 101 105 109 113 117 121 125 127 129 131 133 135 137 139 141 TRANSMISSION (17/30) ....................................................................................................................................................... TRANSMISSION (18/30) ....................................................................................................................................................... TRANSMISSION (19/30) ....................................................................................................................................................... TRANSMISSION (20/30) ....................................................................................................................................................... TRANSMISSION (21/30) ....................................................................................................................................................... TRANSMISSION (12/30) ....................................................................................................................................................... TRANSMISSION (13/30) ....................................................................................................................................................... TRANSMISSION (14/30) ....................................................................................................................................................... TRANSMISSION (15/30) ....................................................................................................................................................... TRANSMISSION (16/30) ....................................................................................................................................................... TRANSMISSION (7/30) .......................................................................................................................................................... TRANSMISSION (8/30) .......................................................................................................................................................... TRANSMISSION (9/30) .......................................................................................................................................................... TRANSMISSION (10/30) ....................................................................................................................................................... TRANSMISSION (11/30) ....................................................................................................................................................... TRANSMISSION (2/30) .......................................................................................................................................................... TRANSMISSION (3/30) .......................................................................................................................................................... TRANSMISSION (4/30) .......................................................................................................................................................... TRANSMISSION (5/30) .......................................................................................................................................................... TRANSMISSION (6/30) .......................................................................................................................................................... CYL.;LIFT (L) ............................................................................................................................................................................... CYL.;LIFT (R) .............................................................................................................................................................................. CYL.;BUCKET ............................................................................................................................................................................. POWER TRAIN TRANSMISSION (1/30) .......................................................................................................................................................... VALVE ........................................................................................................................................................................................... VALVE ........................................................................................................................................................................................... VALVE;CHECK ........................................................................................................................................................................... CYLINDER CYL;STEERING .......................................................................................................................................................................... VALVE;STEERING .................................................................................................................................................................... VALVE;STEERING (WITHOUT EMERGENCY STEERING) ....................................................................................... VALVE;STEERING (WITH EMERGENCY STEERING) ................................................................................................ VALVE;STOP .............................................................................................................................................................................. VALVE;FLOW-CONTROL .....................................................................................................................................................
  4. 4. 143 145 147 149 151 153 155 157 159 161 163 167 171 173 175 179 (171) 183 185 ・ 187 189 191 193 195 ACCUMULATOR (FOR BRAKE) ......................................................................................................................................... ACCUMULATOR (FOR STEERING) .................................................................................................................................. ACCUMULATOR (FOR RIDE CONTROL) ....................................................................................................................... ACCUMULATOR (FOR PILOT) ........................................................................................................................................... ACCUMULATOR (FOR PARKING BRAKE) .................................................................................................................... * AXLE;REAR PARTS (LSD)(2) .......................................................................................................................................... ** CARRIER;PLANET. ............................................................................................................................................................ PROPELLER SHAFT (FRONT) ............................................................................................................................................ PROPELLER SHAFT (REAR) ............................................................................................................................................... ETC. * AXLE;FRONT PARTS (1) ................................................................................................................................................... * AXLE;FRONT PARTS (LSD)(2) ....................................................................................................................................... ** CARRIER;PLANET. ............................................................................................................................................................ AXLE;REAR (LSD) .................................................................................................................................................................... * AXLE;REAR PARTS (1) ...................................................................................................................................................... TRANSMISSION (27/30) ....................................................................................................................................................... TRANSMISSION (28/30) ....................................................................................................................................................... TRANSMISSION (29/30) ....................................................................................................................................................... TRANSMISSION (30/30) ....................................................................................................................................................... AXLE;FRONT (LSD) ................................................................................................................................................................. TRANSMISSION (22/30) ....................................................................................................................................................... TRANSMISSION (23/30) ....................................................................................................................................................... TRANSMISSION (24/30) ....................................................................................................................................................... TRANSMISSION (25/30) ....................................................................................................................................................... TRANSMISSION (26/30) .......................................................................................................................................................
  5. 5. Before Use
  6. 6. 5001 80C6-5001 80C6-5001 Chassis No. and Manufacturer's Serial No. 1. The chassis No. and the manufacturer's serial No. marked on the machine are indicated in this parts catalog as follows: Serial No. shown in parts catalog Chassis No. Manufacturer's serial No.
  7. 7. Avant utilisation
  8. 8. Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機): - - 1 - ポンプ PUMP
  9. 9. Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機): - YQYB60000214 PUMP ﾎﾟﾝﾌﾟ 1 5001- 00 +++++++ * PUMP-U * PUMP-U 1 D 5001- 01 +++++++ * REGULATOR,PUMP * ﾚｷﾞﾕﾚｰﾀ,ﾎﾟﾝﾌﾟ 1 D 5001- 02 YQYB60000257 * PUMP,GEAR * ﾎﾟﾝﾌﾟ,ｷﾞﾔ 1 5001- 03 YQ4153543 * O-RING * O-ﾘﾝｸﾞ 1 5001- 04 YQM341030 * BOLT,SOCKET * ﾎﾞﾙﾄ,ｿｹｯﾄ 2 5001- 05 YQ984054 * WASHER,SPRING * ﾜｯｼｬ,ｽﾌﾟﾘﾝｸﾞ 2 5001- 06 YQ4114402 * WASHER * ﾜｯｼｬ 2 5001- 07 YQM492564 * SCREW,DRIVE * ｽｸﾘｭ,ﾄﾞﾗｲﾌﾞ 2 5001- 08 +++++++ * NAME-PLATE * ﾈｰﾑﾌﾟﾚｰﾄ 1 D 5001- 11 YQ3103190 * SPACER * ｽﾍﾟｰｻ 1 5001- 12 YQM341245 * BOLT,SOCKET * ﾎﾞﾙﾄ,ｿｹｯﾄ 4 5001- 13 YQ4153547 * O-RING * O-ﾘﾝｸﾞ 1 5001- - 2 - ポンプ PUMP ITEM 符号 PART NO. 部品番号 PART NAME 部 品 名 Q'TY 数量 S.C ｻｰﾋﾞ ｽ ｺｰﾄﾞ SERIAL NO. 適用号機 ICA 互 換 性 REPLACEABLE PART 代 替 部 品 PART NO. 部品番号 Q'TY 数量
  10. 10. Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機): - - 3 - ポンプ;ユニット PUMP;UNIT
  11. 11. Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機): - +++++++ PUMP-U PUMP-U 1 D 5001- 00 YQ1032522 * CASING,FRONT * ｹｰｼﾝｸﾞ,ﾌﾛﾝﾄ 1 5001- 01 YQ2051750 * SHAFT,DRIVE * ｼｬﾌﾄ,ﾄﾞﾗｲﾌﾞ 1 5001- 02 YQ4612644 * RACE,INNER * ﾚｰｽ,ｲﾝﾅ 1 5001- 03 YQ4612654 * RING,RETAINING * ﾘﾝｸﾞ,ﾘﾃｲﾆﾝｸﾞ 1 5001- 04 YQ4612629 * BRG.,ROL. * ﾍﾞｱﾘﾝｸﾞ,ﾛｰﾗ 1 5001- 05 YQ959499 * RING,RETAINING * ﾘﾝｸﾞ,ﾘﾃｲﾆﾝｸﾞ 2 5001- 06 YQ4483938 * PIN,KNOCK * ﾋﾟﾝ,ﾉｯｸ 1 5001- 07 YQ1032002 * PLATE,CRADLE * ﾌﾟﾚｰﾄ,ｸﾚｲﾄﾞﾙ 1 5001- 08 YQM340830 * BOLT,SOCKET * ﾎﾞﾙﾄ,ｿｹｯﾄ 4 5001- 09 YQ1032004 * PLATE,SWASH * ﾌﾟﾚｰﾄ,ｽﾜﾂｼｭ 1 5001- 11 YQ4198956 * PIN * ﾋﾟﾝ 1 5001- 13 YQ4396747 * SPRING,COMPRES. * ｽﾌﾟﾘﾝｸﾞ,ｺﾝﾌﾟﾚｯｼ 7 5001- 14 YQ3101003 * BUSHING * ﾌﾞｯｼﾝｸﾞ 1 5001- 15 YQYB00000418 * RETAINER * リﾃｰﾅ 1 5001- 17 YQ4631792 * O-RING * O-ﾘﾝｸﾞ 1 5001- 18 +++++++ * CASING,PUMP * ｹｰｼﾝｸﾞ,ﾎﾟﾝﾌﾟ 1 D 5001- 19 YQ4633829 * BRG.,NEEDLE * ﾍﾞｱﾘﾝｸﾞ,ﾆｰﾄﾞﾙ 1 5001- 20 YQ4422627 * PIN,KNOCK * ﾋﾟﾝ,ﾉｯｸ 1 5001- 22 YQ4479708 * PISTON,SERVO * ﾋﾟｽﾄﾝ,ｻｰﾎﾞ 3 5001- 23 YQ4409640 * PIN,KNOCK * ﾋﾟﾝ,ﾉｯｸ 1 5001- 24 YQ4432356 * PIN * ﾋﾟﾝ 1 5001- 25 YQ4436322 * RING,BACK-UP * ﾘﾝｸﾞ,ﾊﾞｯｸｱｯﾌﾟ 2 5001- 26 YQ4180349 * O-RING * O-ﾘﾝｸﾞ 2 5001- 27 YQ4200227 * PIN * ﾋﾟﾝ 1 5001- 28 YQ3096057 * LINK * ﾘﾝｸ 1 5001- 29 YQ4479709 * PIN * ﾋﾟﾝ 1 5001- 30 YQ4404102 * PIN * ﾋﾟﾝ 1 5001- 31 YQ4144013 * PIN,SPRING * ﾋﾟﾝ,ｽﾌﾟﾘﾝｸﾞ 1 5001- 32 YQ4116299 * PIN,SPRING * ﾋﾟﾝ,ｽﾌﾟﾘﾝｸﾞ 1 5001- 33 YQM341460 * BOLT,SOCKET * ﾎﾞﾙﾄ,ｿｹｯﾄ 8 5001- 35 YQ9134109 * PLUG * ﾌﾟﾗｸﾞ 2 5001- 35A YQ4336165 ** PLUG ** ﾌﾟﾗｸﾞ 1 5001- 35B YQ4506408 ** O-RING ** O-ﾘﾝｸﾞ 1 5001- 36 YQ9134110 * PLUG * ﾌﾟﾗｸﾞ 1 5001- 36A YQ4336166 ** PLUG ** ﾌﾟﾗｸﾞ 1 5001- 36B YQ957366 ** O-RING ** O-ﾘﾝｸﾞ 1 5001- 37 YQ9134111 * PLUG * ﾌﾟﾗｸﾞ 1 5001- 37A YQ4336167 ** PLUG ** ﾌﾟﾗｸﾞ 1 5001- 37B YQ4509180 ** O-RING ** O-ﾘﾝｸﾞ 1 5001- 38 YQ4427347 * PLUG * ﾌﾟﾗｸﾞ 5 5001- 40 YQ4515041 * PIN,SPRING * ﾋﾟﾝ,ｽﾌﾟﾘﾝｸﾞ 2 5001- 41 YQ4348665 * O-RING * O-ﾘﾝｸﾞ 1 5001- 42 YQ4180349 * O-RING * O-ﾘﾝｸﾞ 5 5001- 43 YQ4343074 * O-RING * O-ﾘﾝｸﾞ 1 5001- - 4 - ポンプ;ユニット PUMP;UNIT ITEM 符号 PART NO. 部品番号 PART NAME 部 品 名 Q'TY 数量 S.C ｻｰﾋﾞ ｽ ｺｰﾄﾞ SERIAL NO. 適用号機 ICA 互 換 性 REPLACEABLE PART 代 替 部 品 PART NO. 部品番号 Q'TY 数量
  12. 12. Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機): - 44 YQ4613831 * SEAL,OIL * ｼｰﾙ,ｵｲﾙ 1 5001- 45 YQ991725 * RING,RETAINING * ﾘﾝｸﾞ,ﾘﾃｲﾆﾝｸﾞ 1 5001- 46 YQYB40000009 * PISTON * ﾋﾟｽﾄﾝ 7 5001- 48 YQ4703324 * SENSOR,PRES. * ｾﾝｻ,ﾌﾟﾚｯｼｬ 1 5001- 48A YQ4365826 ** O-RING ** O-ﾘﾝｸﾞ 1 5001- 49 YQ3109401 * PLATE * ﾌﾟﾚｰﾄ 1 5001- 50 YQ8110561 * ROTOR * ﾛ-ﾀ,ｱﾂｾﾝ 1 5001- 50A YQ2054865 ** PLATE,VALVE ** ﾌﾟﾚｰﾄ,ﾊﾞﾙﾌﾞ 1 5001- 61 YQ3098617 * ORIFICE * ｵﾘﾌｲｽ 1 5001- 62 YQ3098623 * ORIFICE * ｵﾘﾌｲｽ 2 5001- 63 YQA885008 * PLUG * ﾌﾟﾗｸﾞ 2 5001- 63A YQ4506429 ** O-RING ** O-ﾘﾝｸﾞ 1 5001- 64 YQ3099631 * PLUG * ﾌﾟﾗｸﾞ 1 5001- 65 YQ970860 * O-RING * O-ﾘﾝｸﾞ 1 5001- 67 YQ9763478 * PLUG * ﾌﾟﾗｸﾞ 1 5001- 68 YQ4609199 * SEAT * ｼｰﾄ 1 5001- 69 +++++++ * VALVE * ﾊﾞﾙﾌﾞ 1 D 5001- 70 +++++++ * SPRING * ｽﾌﾟﾘﾝｸﾞ 1 D 5001- 71 YQ4609200 * SCREW * ｽｸﾘｭ 1 5001- 72 YQ4608850 * GASKET * ｶﾞｽｹｯﾄ 2 5001- 73 YQ4609201 * NUT * ﾅｯﾄ 1 5001- 74 YQ4609202 * NUT,CAP * ﾅｯﾄ,ｷｬｯﾌﾟ 1 5001- 75 YQ4646285 * SPRING,COMPRES. * ｽﾌﾟﾘﾝｸﾞ,ｺﾝﾌﾟﾚｯｼ 1 5001- 76 +++++++ * SPOOL * ｽﾌﾟｰﾙ 1 D 5001- - 5 - ポンプ;ユニット PUMP;UNIT ITEM 符号 PART NO. 部品番号 PART NAME 部 品 名 Q'TY 数量 S.C ｻｰﾋﾞ ｽ ｺｰﾄﾞ SERIAL NO. 適用号機 ICA 互 換 性 REPLACEABLE PART 代 替 部 品 PART NO. 部品番号 Q'TY 数量
  13. 13. Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機): - - 7 - レギュレータ;ポンプ REGULATOR;PUMP
  14. 14. Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機): - 00-42 +++++++ REGULATOR,PUMP レｷﾞﾕﾚｰﾀ,ﾎﾟﾝﾌﾟ 1 D 5001- 00 +++++++ * CASING,REG. * ｹｰｼﾝｸﾞ,ﾚｷﾞｭﾚｰﾀ 1 D 5001- 02 YQ4179155 * SLEEVE * ｽﾘｰﾌﾞ 1 5001- 03 YQ4179156 * SPOOL * ｽﾌﾟｰﾙ 1 5001- 05 YQ4633194 * CYL.,LOAD * ｼﾘﾝﾀﾞ,ﾛｰﾄﾞ 1 5001- 06 YQ4633176 * PISTON * ﾋﾟｽﾄﾝ 1 5001- 07 YQ4150302 * O-RING * O-ﾘﾝｸﾞ 1 5001- 08 YQ4678298 * RING,BACK-UP * ﾘﾝｸﾞ,ﾊﾞｯｸｱｯﾌﾟ 1 5001- 09 YQ4180349 * O-RING * O-ﾘﾝｸﾞ 1 5001- 11 YQ4179162 * STOPPER * ｽﾄｯﾊﾟ 1 5001- 12 YQ4179161 * STOPPER * ｽﾄｯﾊﾟ 1 5001- 13 YQ4342843 * O-RING * O-ﾘﾝｸﾞ 3 5001- 14 YQ4342841 * O-RING * O-ﾘﾝｸﾞ 1 5001- 15 YQ4068898 * NUT * ﾅｯﾄ 1 5001- 16 YQM500807 * NUT * ﾅｯﾄ 1 5001- 18 YQ9766680 * SLEEVE-ASS'Y * ｽﾘｰﾌﾞｱｯｼ 1 5001- 18A YQ4358929 ** SLEEVE ** ｽﾘｰﾌﾞ 1 5001- 18B YQ4185666 ** SPOOL ** ｽﾌﾟｰﾙ 1 5001- 20 YQ4179170 * CYL. * ｼﾘﾝﾀﾞ 1 5001- 21 YQ4179171 * PISTON * ﾋﾟｽﾄﾝ 1 5001- 23 YQ4185668 * CYL. * ｼﾘﾝﾀﾞ 1 5001- 24 YQ4179166 * STOPPER * ｽﾄｯﾊﾟ 1 5001- 25 YQ4506408 * O-RING * O-ﾘﾝｸﾞ 1 5001- 26 YQ4179167 * NUT * ﾅｯﾄ 1 5001- 27 YQ4179168 * NUT * ﾅｯﾄ 1 5001- 29 YQ4194176 * SPRING,COMPRES. * ｽﾌﾟﾘﾝｸﾞ,ｺﾝﾌﾟﾚｯｼ 1 5001- 30 YQ4423345 * SPRING,COMPRES. * ｽﾌﾟﾘﾝｸﾞ,ｺﾝﾌﾟﾚｯｼ 1 5001- 31 YQYB00000425 * SPRING,COMPRES. * ｽﾌﾟﾘﾝｸﾞ,ｺﾝﾌﾟﾚｯｼ 1 5001- 33 YQ4265964 * SCREW,SET * ｽｸﾘｭ,ｾｯﾄ 1 5001- 34 YQJ950010 * NUT * ﾅｯﾄ 1 5001- 35 YQ4433327 * COVER * ｶﾊﾞｰ 1 5001- 37 YQ4194175 * COVER * ｶﾊﾞｰ 1 5001- 39 YQM340820 * BOLT,SOCKET * ﾎﾞﾙﾄ,ｿｹｯﾄ 8 5001- 41 YQ4179165 * PISTON * ﾋﾟｽﾄﾝ 1 5001- 42 YQ4185669 * PISTON * ﾋﾟｽﾄﾝ 1 5001- 131 YQ4179174 PLUG ﾌﾟﾗｸﾞ 1 5001- 133 YQM341056 BOLT,SOCKET ﾎﾞﾙﾄ,ｿｹｯﾄ 4 5001- 137 YQ4342846 O-RING O-ﾘﾝｸﾞ 1 5001- - 8 - S.C ｻｰﾋﾞ ｽ ｺｰﾄﾞ SERIAL NO. 適用号機 ICA 互 換 性 REPLACEABLE PART 代 替 部 品 PART NO. 部品番号 Q'TY 数量 ITEM 符号 PART NO. 部品番号 PART NAME 部 品 名 Q'TY 数量 レギュレータ;ポンプ REGULATOR;PUMP
  15. 15. Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機): - - 9 - ポンプ;ギヤ PUMP;GEAR
  16. 16. Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機): - YQYB60000257 PUMP,GEAR ﾎﾟﾝﾌﾟ,ｷﾞﾔ 1 5001- 02 YQ2050209 * FLANGE * ﾌﾗﾝｼﾞ 1 5001- 03 YQ3097272 * SEAL,OIL * ｼｰﾙ,ｵｲﾙ 1 K 5001- 05 YQ447068 * RING,RETAINING * ﾘﾝｸﾞ,ﾘﾃｲﾆﾝｸﾞ 1 K 5001- 06 YQ1031045 * SEAL * ｼｰﾙ 2 K 5001- 07 YQ4605732 * COVER * ｶﾊﾞｰ 1 5001- 09 YQ4487250 * ELEMENT,BACKUP * ELEMENT,BACKUP 2 K 5001- 10 YQ4484119 * KEY * ｷｰ 2 5001- 12 YQ4723508 * O-RING * O-ﾘﾝｸﾞ 2 K 5001- 13 +++++++ * GEAR * ｷﾞﾔ 1 D 5001- 14 +++++++ * GEAR * ｷﾞﾔ 1 D 5001- 15 YQ4605742 * WASHER * ﾜｯｼｬ 4 5001- 22 +++++++ * NAME-PLATE * ﾈｰﾑﾌﾟﾚｰﾄ 1 D 5001- 23 YQM491832 * SCREW,DRIVE * ｽｸﾘｭ,ﾄﾞﾗｲﾌﾞ 2 5001- 26 +++++++ * BUSHING * ﾌﾞｯｼﾝｸﾞ 2 D 5001- 27 +++++++ * BUSHING * ﾌﾞｯｼﾝｸﾞ 2 D 5001- 28 YQJ400613 * PIN,KNOCK * ﾋﾟﾝ,ﾉｯｸ 2 5001- 29 YQ4710315 * BOLT * ﾎﾞﾙﾄ 4 5001- 31 YQ3099160 * PLUG * ﾌﾟﾗｸﾞ 1 5001- 41 +++++++ * HOUSING * ﾊｳｼﾞﾝｸﾞ 1 D 5001- 100 YQYB00001593 KIT,SEAL ｷｯﾄ,ｼｰﾙ 1 5001- - 10 - ポンプ;ギヤ PUMP;GEAR ITEM 符号 PART NO. 部品番号 PART NAME 部 品 名 Q'TY 数量 S.C ｻｰﾋﾞ ｽ ｺｰﾄﾞ SERIAL NO. 適用号機 ICA 互 換 性 REPLACEABLE PART 代 替 部 品 PART NO. 部品番号 Q'TY 数量
  17. 17. Thank you very much for your reading. Please Click Here. Then Get COMPLETE MANUAL. NO WAITING NOTE: If there is no response to click on the link above, please download the PDF document first and then click on it.
  18. 18. Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機): - - 11 - ポンプ (ファン) PUMP (FAN)
  19. 19. Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機): - YQYA00016879 PUMP,GEAR PUMP,GEAR 1 5001- 01 +++++++ * COVER,FRONT * COVER,FRONT 1 D 5001- 02 +++++++ * COVER,REAR * COVER,REAR 1 D 5001- 03 +++++++ * BODY * BODY 1 D 5001- 04 +++++++ * GEAR * GEAR 1 D 5001- 05 +++++++ * GEAR * GEAR 1 D 5001- 06 +++++++ * PLATE * PLATE 2 D 5001- 07 +++++++ * BUSHING * BUSHING 4 D 5001- 50 +++++++ * GASKET * GASKET 2 DK 5001- 51 +++++++ * GASKET * GASKET 2 DK 5001- 52 +++++++ * BOLT,SOCKET * BOLT,SOCKET 4 D 5001- 53 +++++++ * WASHER * WASHER 4 D 5001- 54 +++++++ * SEAL,OIL * SEAL,OIL 1 DK 5001- 55 +++++++ * RING,RETAINING * RING,RETAINING 1 DK 5001- 100 YQ263G717901 KIT,SEAL KIT,SEAL 1 5001- - 12 - ポンプ (ファン) PUMP (FAN) ITEM 符号 PART NO. 部品番号 PART NAME 部 品 名 Q'TY 数量 S.C ｻｰﾋﾞ ｽ ｺｰﾄﾞ SERIAL NO. 適用号機 ICA 互 換 性 REPLACEABLE PART 代 替 部 品 PART NO. 部品番号 Q'TY 数量
  20. 20. Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機): - - 13 - ユニット;ポンプ UNIT;PUMP

×