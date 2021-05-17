Successfully reported this slideshow.
- 2 - F O R E W O R D ◎ According to KCM’s continuous effort to improve the product quality, descriptions in the Parts Cat...
PART No 部品番号 CODE コード GROUP NAME Serial No 適用号機 Page 頁 PUMP ポンプ YA00023952 DCEYA00023952 PUMP (HST) ポンプ (HST) 000101- 001 ...
PART No 部品番号 CODE コード GROUP NAME Serial No 適用号機 Page 頁 CONTENTS 目　次 装置名称 5638302041 DCE5638302041 ANGLING CYLINDER (ANP,SA...
PUMP (HST) ポンプ (HST) Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機):0101- CODE:DCEYA00023952-2 PNDDA0-E1-2 001
PUMP (HST) ポンプ (HST) Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機):0101- YQYA00023952 PUMP,PISTON DCEYA00023952 ...
ROTOR ロータ,グループ Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機):0101- CODE:DCEXA00000183-1 PNDDA0-E1-2 003
ROTOR ロータ,グループ Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機):0101- YQXA00000183 ROTOR DCEXA00000183 1 01 YQXB000...
UNIT,CONTROL ユニット,コントロール Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機):0101- CODE:DCEXA00000184-1 PNDDA0-E1-2 005
UNIT,CONTROL ユニット,コントロール Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機):0101- YQXA00000184 ROTOR DCEXA00000184 1 ...
HOUSING ハウジング Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機):0101- CODE:DCEXA00000185-2 PNDDA0-E1-2 007A
HOUSING ハウジング Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機):0101- YQXA00000185 HOUSING DCEXA00000185A 1 D 01 YQX...
HOUSING ハウジング Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機):0101- CODE:DCEXA00000185-2 PNDDA0-E1-2 007B
HOUSING ハウジング Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機):0101- 06A5 YQXB00009068 *** RING,O 1 06B YQXB0000906...
HOUSING ハウジング Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機):0101- CODE:DCEXA00000192-2 PNDDA0-E1-2 009
HOUSING ハウジング Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機):0101- YQXA00000192 HOUSING DCEXA00000192A 1 01 +++++...
GEAR,INTERNAL ギヤ,インターナル Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機):0101- CODE:DCEXA00000186-2 PNDDA0-E1-2 011
GEAR,INTERNAL ギヤ,インターナル Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機):0101- YQXA00000186 GEAR,INTERNAL DCEXA0000...
VALVE,SOLENOID バルブ,ソレノイド Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機):0101- CODE:DCEXA00000187-1 PNDDA0-E1-2 013
VALVE,SOLENOID バルブ,ソレノイド Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機):0101- YQXA00000187 VALVE,SOLENOID DCEXA00...
FLANGE フランジ Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機):0101- CODE:DCEXA00000188-2 PNDDA0-E1-2 015
  1. 1. - 2 - F O R E W O R D ◎ According to KCM’s continuous effort to improve the product quality, descriptions in the Parts Catalog may be slightly different from your machine. If any questionable points are found, feel free to contact your nearest KCM dealer. ◎ For the engine parts, please refer to the parts catalog of diesel engine issued separately. 1. HOW TO ORDER PARTS When ordering parts, please specify the following items. (1) Model/type (2) Product Identification Number (3) Part No. (4) Part Name (5) Q'ty (6) Purchaser's Name and Address 2. HOW TO USE THIS PARTS CATALOG PART NAME: When the part is used as an inner part of an assembly part, the mark ”” is shown in front of the part name. Q'TY: Indicates the number of the part used per machine. The quantity of an inner part is the number of the inner part necessary to organize one assembly part. SYMBOLS USED IN THIS BOOK: The symbols shown in the service code and interchangeability columns are used to indicate the following information. W: Requires additional processing at the job site. Ask your nearest KCM dealer. H: Indicate a precise part. Ask your nearest KCM dealer for its repair. D: Impossible to replace as a single part. Replace the part in an assembly unit. K: Contained in the service part kit. R: Indicate that the quantity of the part like shims differs depending on the machine serial No. S: To be supplied as repair or service parts. Z: Engine related parts. OS: Over-sized parts US: Undersized parts (Part with mark “OS, or US” is described in the next column under the standard size part column.) #: Indicates newly added parts to the equipment or component. Y: Interchangeable part without any constraint. I: Used to indicate the part No. and quantity of the part to be used for the part concerned in the replacement part column. However, the part concerned is not used for the part shown with mark I. T: Becomes interchangeable when combined. P: Indicate the part prohibited to use. Use the part shown in the replacement part column. SERIAL No.: The serial number corresponds to the last six-digit figure of the PIN (Product Identification Number) on the name-plate. D: Represents the date of modification. (Example: D03/09: New modification part has been applied to the products manufactured in and after Sept 2003.) H: Indicates the component manufacturing No. F: Indicates the front attachment manufacturing No REPLACEABLE PART: Indicates the part No. and quantity per machine of the replacement part. NOTE: When the part with mark Y, I, or P shown in the interchangeability column is ordered, the part shown in the replacement part column may be automatically supplied instead of the ordered part.
  2. 2. PART No 部品番号 CODE コード GROUP NAME Serial No 適用号機 Page 頁 PUMP ポンプ YA00023952 DCEYA00023952 PUMP (HST) ポンプ (HST) 000101- 001 XA00000183 DCEXA00000183 * ROTOR;GROUP * ロータ;グループ 000101- 003 XA00000184 DCEXA00000184 * UNIT;CONTROL * ユニット;コントロール 000101- 005 XA00000185 DCEXA00000185A * HOUSING * ハウジング 000101- 007 XA00000192 DCEXA00000192A ** HOUSING ** ハウジング 000101- 009 XA00000186 DCEXA00000186A * GEAR;INTERNAL * ギヤ;インターナル 000101- 011 XA00000187 DCEXA00000187 * VALVE;SOLENOID * バルブ;ソレノイド 000101- 013 XA00000188 DCEXA00000188 * FLANGE * フランジ 000101- 015 XA00000189 DCEXA00000189 * VALVE;REDUCING * バルブ;レデューシング 000101- 017 YA00003910 DCEYA00003910A UNIT;PUMP (EMERGENCY) ユニット;ポンプ (エマージェンシ) 000101- 019 YA00013283 DCEYA00013283 PUMP;GEAR (MAIN) ポンプ;ギヤ (メイン) 000101- 021 MOTOR モータ YA00013274 DCEYA00013274 MOTOR;OIL (FAN) モータ;オイル (ファン) 000101- 023 YA00023953 DCEYA00023953 MOTOR (HST) (HIGH-SPEED SIDE) モータ (HST)(高速側) 000101- 025 XA00000175 DCEXA00000175 * HOUSING * ハウジング 000101- 027 XA00000176 DCEXA00000176 * ROTOR;GROUP * ロータ;グループ 000101- 029 XA00000177 DCEXA00000177 * COVER * カバー 000101- 031 XA00000178 DCEXA00000178 * VALVE;SOLENOID * バルブ;ソレノイド 000101- 033 XA00000179 DCEXA00000179 * VALVE * バルブ 000101- 035 YA00023954 DCEYA00023954 MOTOR (HST) (LOW-SPEED SIDE) モータ (HST)(低速側) 000101- 037 XA00000180 DCEXA00000180 * HOUSING * ハウジング 000101- 039 XA00000176 DCEXA00000176 * ROTOR;GROUP * ロータ;グループ 000101- (029) XA00000181 DCEXA00000181 * COVER * カバー 000101- 041 XA00000178 DCEXA00000178 * VALVE;SOLENOID * バルブ;ソレノイド 000101- (033) XA00000182 DCEXA00000182 * COVER * カバー 000101- 043 VALVE バルブ YB60000722 DCEYB60000722 VALVE;CONTROL (MAIN)(2SP) バルブ;コントロール (メイン)(2SP) 000101- 045 YB60000723 DCEYB60000723 VALVE;CONTROL (MAIN)(3SP) バルブ;コントロール (メイン)(3SP) 000101- 047 YB60000724 DCEYB60000724 VALVE;CONTROL (MAIN)(4SP) バルブ;コントロール (メイン)(4SP) 000101- 049 YB60000820 DCEYB60000820 VALVE;CONTROL (RIDE CONTROL) バルブ;コントロール (ライドコントロール) 000101- 051 YA00013393 DCEYA00013393 VALVE;STEERING バルブ;ステアリング 000101- 053 YB60000584 DCEYB60000584 VALVE;SOLENOID バルブ;ソレノイド 000101- 055 YA00013273 DCEYA00013273 VALVE;BRAKE バルブ;ブレーキ 000101- 057 YA00003912 DCEYA00003912 VALVE (BRAKE CHARGE) バルブ (ブレーキチャージ) 000101- 059 YA00020628 DCEYA00020628 VALVE (MANIFOLD) バルブ (マニホールド) 000101- 061 YA00020720 DCEYA00020720 VALVE;PILOT （MONO-LEVER） バルブ;パイロット （モノレバー） 000101- 063 YA00008886 DCEYA00008886 VALVE;PILOT (AUXILIARY LEVER) バルブ;パイロット (AUX. レバー) 000101- 065 9247135 9247135A VALVE;PILOT (AUXILIARY JOYSTICK LEVER) バルブ;パイロット (AUX. ジョイスティックレバー) 000101- 067 YB60000857 DCEYB60000857 VALVE;CONTROL (FOR FAN MOTOR) バルブ；コントロール (ファンモータ用) 000101- 069 YB60000896 DCEYB60000896 VALVE;CONTROL (FOR FAN MOTOR ROTATION SWITCHING) バルブ; コントロール (ファンモータ回転切替用) 000101- 071 YA00005448 DCEYA00005448 VALVE;CHECK (STEERING) バルブ;チェック (ステアリング) 000101- 073 YA00013290 DCEYA00013290 VALVE;PRIORITY バルブ;プライオリティ 000101- 075 YA00006314 DCEYA00006314 VALVE;SOLENOID (QUICK COUPLER) バルブ;ソレノイド (クイックカプラ) 000101- 077 CYLINDER シリンダ YA00013289 DCEYA00013289 CYL.;STEERING シリンダ;ステアリング 000101- 079 YA00013287 DCEYA00013287 CYL.;LIFT シリンダ;リフト 000101- 081 YA00013285 DCEYA00013285 CYL.;BUCKET シリンダ;バケット 000101- 083 563F052261 DCE563F052261 CYL. (QUICK COUPLER) シリンダ (クイックカプラ) 000101- 085 CONTENTS 目　次 装置名称
  3. 3. PART No 部品番号 CODE コード GROUP NAME Serial No 適用号機 Page 頁 CONTENTS 目　次 装置名称 5638302041 DCE5638302041 ANGLING CYLINDER (ANP,SAP)(L) アングリングシリンダ (ANP,SAP)(左) 000101- 087 5638302051 DCE5638302051 ANGLING CYLINDER (ANP,SAP)(R) アングリングシリンダ (ANP,SAP)(右) 000101- 089 5643322001 DCE5643322001 SLIDE CYLINDER (SAP) スライドシリンダ (SAP) 000101- 091 POWER TRAIN パワートレイン YB60000895 DCEYB60000895 TRANSMISSION トランスミッション 000101- 093 +++++++ DCEYB60000888_1 * TRANSMISSION (1/6) * トランスミッション (1/6) 000101- 095 YB60000016 DCEYB60000016 ** VALVE ** バルブ 000101- 097 9248084 DCE9248084 *** VALVE;SOLENOID *** バルブ;ソレノイド 000101- 099 +++++++ DCEYB60000888_2 * TRANSMISSION (2/6) * トランスミッション (2/6) 000101- 101 +++++++ DCEYB60000888_3 * TRANSMISSION (3/6) * トランスミッション (3/6) 000101- 103 +++++++ DCEYB60000888_4 * TRANSMISSION (4/6) * トランスミッション (4/6) 000101- 105 +++++++ DCEYB60000888_5 * TRANSMISSION (5/6) * トランスミッション (5/6) 000101- 107 +++++++ DCEYB60000888_6 * TRANSMISSION (6/6) * トランスミッション (6/6) 000101- 109 YA00013228 DCEYA00013228 AXLE;FRONT (TPD) アクスル;フロント (TPD) 000101- 111 3730122990 DCE3730122990 * FRONT DIFFERENTIAL (TPD) * フロント ディファレンシャル 000101- 113 YA00013229 DCEYA00013229 AXLE;REAR (TPD) アクスル;リア (TPD) 000101- 115 3730123380 DCE3730123380 * REAER DIFFERENTIAL (TPD) * リア ディファレンシャル (TPD) 000101- 117 YA00013230 DCEYA00013230 DIFFERENTIAL (LSD)(OPTION) ディファレンシャル (LSD)(オプション) 000101- 119 YA00024438 DCEYA00024438 PROPELLER SHAFT (FRONT) プロペラシャフト (フロント) 000101- 121 YA00024439 DCEYA00024439 PROPELLER SHAFT (REART) プロペラシャフト (リア) 000101- 123 ETC. その他 YA00003913 DCEYA00003913 ACCUMULATOR (BRAKE) アキュムレータ (ブレーキ) 000101- 125 YA00024146 DCEYA00024146 ACCUMULATOR (STEERING) アキュムレータ (ステアリング) 000101- 127 YA00030103 DCEYA00030103 ACCUMULATOR (RIDE CONTROL) アキュムレータ (ライドコントロール) 000101- 129 YA00003916 DCEYA00003916 ACCUMULATOR (PARKING BRAKE) アキュムレータ (駐車ブレーキ) 000101- 131 YA00003914 DCEYA00003914 ACCUMULATOR (PILOT) アキュムレータ (パイロット) 000101- 133 ＰＡＲＴＳ ＩＮＤＥＸ 索引 135
  4. 4. PUMP (HST) ポンプ (HST) Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機):0101- CODE:DCEYA00023952-2 PNDDA0-E1-2 001
  5. 5. PUMP (HST) ポンプ (HST) Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機):0101- YQYA00023952 PUMP,PISTON DCEYA00023952 1 01 YQXA00000183 * ROTOR DCEXA00000183 1 02 YQXA00000184 * UNIT,CONTROL DCEXA00000184 1 D 03 YQXA00000185 * HOUSING DCEXA00000185 1 D 03A YQXA00000192 ** HOUSING DCEXA00000192 1 04 YQXA00000186 * GEAR,INTERNAL DCEXA00000186 1 05 YQXA00000187 * VALVE,SOLENOID DCEXA00000187 1 06 YQXA00000188 * FLANGE DCEXA00000188 1 09 YQXA00000189 * VALVE,REDUCING DCEXA00000189 1 CODE:DCEYA00023952-2 PNDDA0-E1-2 002 S.C ｻｰﾋﾞｽ ｺｰﾄﾞ SERIAL NO. 適用号機 ICA 互 換 性 REPLACEABLE PART 代 替 部 品 PART NO. 部品番号 Q'TY 数量 ITEM 符号 PART NO. 部品番号 PART NAME CODE コード Q'TY 数量
  6. 6. ROTOR ロータ,グループ Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機):0101- CODE:DCEXA00000183-1 PNDDA0-E1-2 003
  7. 7. ROTOR ロータ,グループ Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機):0101- YQXA00000183 ROTOR DCEXA00000183 1 01 YQXB00008972 * SHAFT,DRIVE 1 01A YQXB00008973 ** SHAFT,DRIVE 1 01B YQXB00008974 ** BEARING 1 01C YQXB00008975 ** RING,RETAINER 1 02 YQXB00008976 * PLATE 1 02A YQXB00008977 ** PLATE 1 02A1 +++++++ ** PLATE 1 D 02A2 +++++++ ** BUSHING 4 D 02B YQXB00008980 ** PLATE 1 02C YQXB00008981 ** BEARING 1 02D YQXB00008982 ** BEARING 1 03 YQXB00008983 * ROTOR 1 T YQXB00008983 1 YQXB00008997 1 03A +++++++ ** CYLINDER 1 D 03B YQXB00008985 ** PISTON 9 03C YQXB00008986 ** SPRING 1 03D +++++++ ** SPACER 1 D 03E +++++++ ** PLATE 1 D 03F +++++++ ** GUIDE 1 D 03G YQXB00008993 ** SPACER 2 03H YQXB00008994 ** SPRING 1 03I YQXB00008995 ** RING 1 04 YQXB00008996 * SEAL 1 05 YQXB00008997 * PLATE 1 T YQXB00008983 1 YQXB00008997 1 CODE:DCEXA00000183-1 PNDDA0-E1-2 004 S.C ｻｰﾋﾞｽ ｺｰﾄﾞ SERIAL NO. 適用号機 ICA 互 換 性 REPLACEABLE PART 代 替 部 品 PART NO. 部品番号 Q'TY 数量 ITEM 符号 PART NO. 部品番号 PART NAME CODE コード Q'TY 数量
  8. 8. UNIT,CONTROL ユニット,コントロール Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機):0101- CODE:DCEXA00000184-1 PNDDA0-E1-2 005
  9. 9. UNIT,CONTROL ユニット,コントロール Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機):0101- YQXA00000184 ROTOR DCEXA00000184 1 D 01 +++++++ * PISTON 1 D 01A +++++++ ** PISTON 1 D 01B +++++++ ** ROD 1 D 01C +++++++ ** RING 2 D 01D YQXB00009011 ** RING 2 01E +++++++ ** COLLAR 4 D 01F +++++++ ** SPACER 2 D 01G YQXB00009021 ** SPRING 2 01H YQXB00009022 ** SPRING 2 01I YQXB00009023 ** SPRING 2 01J +++++++ ** RING,RETAINER 2 D 01K YQXB00009025 ** RING,O 1 02 YQXB00009026 * COVER 1 02A YQXB00009027 ** COVER 1 02B YQXB00009028 ** SCREW 3 02C YQXB00009029 ** RING,O 1 03 +++++++ * COVER 1 D 03A YQXB00009031 ** COVER 1 03B YQXB00009028 ** SCREW 3 03C YQXB00009029 ** RING,O 1 06 +++++++ * NUT 1 D CODE:DCEXA00000184-1 PNDDA0-E1-2 006 S.C ｻｰﾋﾞｽ ｺｰﾄﾞ SERIAL NO. 適用号機 ICA 互 換 性 REPLACEABLE PART 代 替 部 品 PART NO. 部品番号 Q'TY 数量 ITEM 符号 PART NO. 部品番号 PART NAME CODE コード Q'TY 数量
  10. 10. HOUSING ハウジング Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機):0101- CODE:DCEXA00000185-2 PNDDA0-E1-2 007A
  11. 11. HOUSING ハウジング Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機):0101- YQXA00000185 HOUSING DCEXA00000185A 1 D 01 YQXA00000192 * HOUSING DCEXA00000192A 1 02 +++++++ * VALVE,RELIEF 1 D 02A YQXB00009035 ** SCREW 1 02B +++++++ ** COLLAR 1 D 02C +++++++ ** PIN 1 D 02D +++++++ ** NUT 1 D 02E +++++++ ** SPRING 1 D 02F YQXB00009040 ** SPRING 1 02G YQXB00009041 ** PIN 1 02H YQXB00009042 ** RING,O 1 02I YQXB00009043 ** RING,O 1 03 +++++++ * VALVE,RELIEF 1 D 03A YQXB00009035 ** SCREW 1 03B +++++++ ** COLLAR 1 D 03C +++++++ ** PIN 1 D 03D +++++++ ** NUT 1 D 03E +++++++ ** SPRING 1 D 03F YQXB00009040 ** SPRING 1 03G YQXB00009041 ** PIN 1 03H YQXB00009042 ** RING,O 1 03I YQXB00009043 ** RING,O 1 04 +++++++ * VALVE,RELIEF 1 D 04A +++++++ ** SCREW 1 D 04B +++++++ ** PISTON 1 D 04C +++++++ ** COLLAR 1 D 04D +++++++ ** SPRING 1 D 04E YQXB00009042 ** RING,O 1 04F +++++++ ** SPACER 1 D 04G YQXB00009052 ** RING 1 05 YQXB00009053 * VALVE 1 05A +++++++ ** SCREW 1 D 05B +++++++ ** SLEEVE 1 D 05C +++++++ ** PISTON 1 D 05D +++++++ ** COLLAR 2 D 05E +++++++ ** SPRING 1 D 05F +++++++ ** SCREW 1 D 05G +++++++ ** RING,O 1 D 05H +++++++ ** NUT 1 D 06 YQXB00009062 * VALVE 1 06A YQXB00009063 ** VALVE 1 06A1 YQXB00009064 *** SCREW 1 06A2 YQXB00009065 *** PISTON 1 06A3 YQXB00009066 *** SLEEVE 1 06A4 YQXB00009067 *** RING,O 1 CODE:DCEXA00000185-2 PNDDA0-E1-2 008A S.C ｻｰﾋﾞｽ ｺｰﾄﾞ SERIAL NO. 適用号機 ICA 互 換 性 REPLACEABLE PART 代 替 部 品 PART NO. 部品番号 Q'TY 数量 ITEM 符号 PART NO. 部品番号 PART NAME CODE コード Q'TY 数量
  12. 12. HOUSING ハウジング Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機):0101- CODE:DCEXA00000185-2 PNDDA0-E1-2 007B
  13. 13. HOUSING ハウジング Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機):0101- 06A5 YQXB00009068 *** RING,O 1 06B YQXB00009069 ** SCREW 1 CODE:DCEXA00000185-2 PNDDA0-E1-2 008B S.C ｻｰﾋﾞｽ ｺｰﾄﾞ SERIAL NO. 適用号機 ICA 互 換 性 REPLACEABLE PART 代 替 部 品 PART NO. 部品番号 Q'TY 数量 ITEM 符号 PART NO. 部品番号 PART NAME CODE コード Q'TY 数量
  14. 14. HOUSING ハウジング Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機):0101- CODE:DCEXA00000192-2 PNDDA0-E1-2 009
  15. 15. HOUSING ハウジング Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機):0101- YQXA00000192 HOUSING DCEXA00000192A 1 01 +++++++ * HOUSING 1 D 10 YQXB00009071 * SEAL 2 11 YQXB00009072 * RING 2 12 YQXB00009073 * SCREW 1 17 YQXB00009073 * SCREW 1 18 YQXB00009073 * SCREW 1 20 YQXB00009074 * SCREW 1 21 YQXB00009075 * SCREW 1 22 YQXB00009076 * SCREW 1 23 YQXB00009075 * SCREW 1 24 YQXB00009077 * SCREW 1 26 YQXB00009077 * SCREW 1 28 YQXB00009078 * SCREW 1 29 +++++++ * PLUG 6 D 30 +++++++ * PLUG 2 D 34 YQXB00009081 * BUSHING 1 T YQXB00009081 1 YQXB00009082 1 35 YQXB00009082 * BUSHING 1 T YQXB00009081 1 YQXB00009082 1 37 +++++++ * BUSHING 1 D 39 +++++++ * FILTER 1 D 40 +++++++ * FILTER 1 D 46 +++++++ * SCREW 1 D 47 +++++++ * NUT 1 D CODE:DCEXA00000192-2 PNDDA0-E1-2 010 S.C ｻｰﾋﾞｽ ｺｰﾄﾞ SERIAL NO. 適用号機 ICA 互 換 性 REPLACEABLE PART 代 替 部 品 PART NO. 部品番号 Q'TY 数量 ITEM 符号 PART NO. 部品番号 PART NAME CODE コード Q'TY 数量
  16. 16. GEAR,INTERNAL ギヤ,インターナル Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機):0101- CODE:DCEXA00000186-2 PNDDA0-E1-2 011
  17. 17. GEAR,INTERNAL ギヤ,インターナル Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機):0101- YQXA00000186 GEAR,INTERNAL DCEXA00000186A 1 01 YQXB00009087 * HOUSING 1 01A YQXB00009088 ** WHEEL 1 T YQXB00009088 1 YQXB00009089 1 YQXB00009083 1 01B YQXB00009089 ** GEAR,INTERNAL 1 T YQXB00009088 1 YQXB00009089 1 YQXB00009083 1 01C YQXB00009083 * BUSHING 1 T YQXB00009088 1 YQXB00009089 1 YQXB00009083 1 01D YQXB00009090 ** PLATE 1 01E YQXB00009091 ** PLUG 2 02 YQXB00009092 * SHAFT,DRIVE 1 03 YQXB00009093 * FLANGE 1 04 YQXB00009094 * SCREW 1 05 YQXB00009095 * CLIP 8 06 YQXB00009096 * PIN 1 07 YQXB00009097 * PIN 2 08 YQXB00009098 * RING,O 1 09 YQXB00009099 * RING 1 10 YQXB00009100 * RING 1 11 YQXB00009101 * PLATE 1 12 YQXB00009098 * RING,O 1 13 YQXB00009102 * RING,O 1 CODE:DCEXA00000186-2 PNDDA0-E1-2 012 S.C ｻｰﾋﾞｽ ｺｰﾄﾞ SERIAL NO. 適用号機 ICA 互 換 性 REPLACEABLE PART 代 替 部 品 PART NO. 部品番号 Q'TY 数量 ITEM 符号 PART NO. 部品番号 PART NAME CODE コード Q'TY 数量
  19. 19. VALVE,SOLENOID バルブ,ソレノイド Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機):0101- CODE:DCEXA00000187-1 PNDDA0-E1-2 013
  20. 20. VALVE,SOLENOID バルブ,ソレノイド Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機):0101- YQXA00000187 VALVE,SOLENOID DCEXA00000187 1 01 YQXB00009103 * VALVE,CONTROL 1 01A YQXB00009104 ** HOUSING 1 01B YQXB00009105 ** PISTON 1 01C YQXB00009106 ** COLLAR 2 01D YQXB00009107 ** SPRING 2 01E YQXB00009108 ** PLUG 3 T YQXB00009108 3 YQXB00009109 2 YQXB00009110 3 01F YQXB00009109 ** PLUG 2 T YQXB00009108 3 YQXB00009109 2 YQXB00009110 3 01G YQXB00009110 ** PLUG 3 T YQXB00009108 3 YQXB00009109 2 YQXB00009110 3 01H YQXB00009111 ** GASKET 1 01I YQXB00009112 ** SCREW 4 02 YQXB00009113 * VALVE,SOLENOID 2 03 YQXB00009114 * ORIFICE 1 CODE:DCEXA00000187-1 PNDDA0-E1-2 014 S.C ｻｰﾋﾞｽ ｺｰﾄﾞ SERIAL NO. 適用号機 ICA 互 換 性 REPLACEABLE PART 代 替 部 品 PART NO. 部品番号 Q'TY 数量 ITEM 符号 PART NO. 部品番号 PART NAME CODE コード Q'TY 数量
  21. 21. FLANGE フランジ Applicable Model (適用機種): - Mark(記号): - Serial No.(適用号機):0101- CODE:DCEXA00000188-2 PNDDA0-E1-2 015

