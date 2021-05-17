Cummins qsl9 engine parts catalogue manual

Successfully reported this slideshow.
93313-00530 January 2015 PARTS CATALOG ENGINE CUMMINS QSL9 For 90Z7B Engine Serial No. 73638149 -
ENGINE SPECIFICATION LQC SYSTEM CODE SYSTEM NAME PAGE 101 AIR CLEANER 101-1 102 AGENCY APPROVAL 102-1 103 CYLINDER BLOCK C...
SYSTEM CODE SYSTEM NAME PAGE 125 FAN DRIVE 125-1 126 FUEL DRAIN PLUMBING 126-1 127 FUEL FILTER LOCATION 127-1 128 FUEL FIL...
SYSTEM CODE SYSTEM NAME PAGE 150 OIL FILL ARRANGEMENT 150-1 151 OIL PAN 151-1 152 ACCESSORY DRIVE PULLEY 152-1 153 ENGINE ...
SYSTEM CODE SYSTEM NAME PAGE 175 DRIVE,WATER PUMP 175-1 176 BELT TENSIONER 176-1 177 PUMP,WATER 177-1 178 ENGINE CNT WIRIN...
101-1 AC9268-01 Group - 1 0.04 AIR CLEANER
LQC-101 1 0 1 -2 SYM UNIT SERIAL REMARKS BOL PART NUMBER PART NAME Q , TY ( A ) - ( B ) N P D l lA! lB! lC! lD! REMARK ?IJ...
1 02-1 AGENCY APPROVAL AP90973 Group - 01 .06.1
LQC-102 1 02-2 SYM UNIT SERIAL REMARKS BDL PART NUMBER PART NAME Q , TV ( A ) - ( B ) N P D ( A ) ( B ) ( C ) ( 0 ) REMARK...
103-1 CYLINDER BLOCK COOLANT PLUMBING 88931 2 Group - 01.01 lbb919gyl
LQC-103 1 03-2 SYM UNIT SERIAL REMARKS BOL PART NUMBER PART NAME Q , TY ( A ) - ( B ) N p D ( A ) ( B ) ( C ) ( D ) REMARK...
1 04-1 889419 Group - 04.01 VALVE TAPPET 1bb9oogc 1
LQC-104 1 04-2 SYM UNIT SERIAL REMARKS BDL PART NUMBER PART NAME Q , TY ( A ) - ( B ) N p D I ( A ) ( B ) ( C ) ( D ) REMA...
1 05-1 88941 9-01 Group - 01.01 .1 CYLINDER LINER 100
LQC-105 1 05-2 SYM UNIT SERIAL REMARKS BOL PART NUMBER PART NAME Q , TY ( A ) - ( B) N p D I tAJ tBJ tCJ tDJ REMARK 5-f:t'...
106-1 PISTON COOLING NOZZLE 88941 9-01 Group - 0 1 .01.2 @69oe9e]
LQC-106 1 06-2 SVM UNIT SERIAL REMARKS BDL PART NUMBER PART NAME Q , TV ( A ) - (B) N p D I AJ BJ C) D) REMARK ;;n� 1 A VE...
1 07-1 120 88941 9-03 Group - 01 .01 BLOCK CYLINDER 14 -c/ . .•//�100 � 130---,- 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24
LQC-107 107-2 SYM UNIT SERIAL REMARKS BOL PART NUMBER PART NAME Q , TY ( A ) - ( B ) N P 0 I AI BJ C) D) REMARK :::J�:?.I'...
1 08-1 181 88941 9-03 Group - 01 .02 44 43 42 41 12o T 41 c 51 61 Bo T 42 L 52 62 62 63 64 CRANKSHAFT 54 53 52 51 14o T 43...
May. 17, 2021

Cummins qsl9 engine parts catalogue manual

service repair manual

Cummins qsl9 engine parts catalogue manual

  1. 1. 93313-00530 January 2015 PARTS CATALOG ENGINE CUMMINS QSL9 For 90Z7B Engine Serial No. 73638149 -
  2. 2. ENGINE SPECIFICATION LQC SYSTEM CODE SYSTEM NAME PAGE 101 AIR CLEANER 101-1 102 AGENCY APPROVAL 102-1 103 CYLINDER BLOCK COOLANT PLUMBING 103-1 104 VALVE TAPPET 104-1 105 CYLINDER LINER 105-1 106 PISTON COOLING NOZZLE 106-1 107 BLOCK,CYLINDER 107-1 108 CRANKSHAFT 108-1 109 FRONT GEAR HOUSING 109-1 110 FRONT GEAR HOUSING 110-1 111 BREATHER,CRANKCASE 111-1 112 COOLANT HEATER STARTING AID 112-1 113 COOLANT HEATER STARTING AID PLUMBING 113-1 114 VIBRATION DAMPER 114-1 115 FRO GER TRA ACC MOUNTING 115-1 116 DRAIN LOCATION 116-1 117 THERMOSTAT 117-1 118 ALTERNATOR 118-1 119 ALTERNATOR MOUNTING 119-1 120 FRONT ENGINE SUPPORT 120-1 121 EXHAUST RECIRCULATION 121-1 122 EXH RCN WATER PLUMBING 122-1 123 EXH RCN AIR PLUMBING 123-1 124 FAN DRIVE MOUNTING 124-1
  3. 3. SYSTEM CODE SYSTEM NAME PAGE 125 FAN DRIVE 125-1 126 FUEL DRAIN PLUMBING 126-1 127 FUEL FILTER LOCATION 127-1 128 FUEL FILTER PLUMBING 128-1 129 FLYWHEEL HOUSING 129-1 130 FUEL INLET FITTING 130-1 131 FUEL PUMP MOUNTING 131-1 132 FUEL PUMP 132-1 133 FUEL TRANSFER PUMP 133-1 134 FLYWHEEL MOUNTING 134-1 135 FLYWHEEL 135-1 136 FRONT GEAR COVER 136-1 137 GEAR COVER MOUNTING 137-1 138 CABIN HEATER PLUMBING 138-1 139 AUX COOLING PLUMBING 139-1 140 AIR INTAKE CONNECTION 140-1 141 AIR INTAKE MANIFOLD 141-1 142 AIR TRANSFER CONNECTION 142-1 143 LIFTING BRACKET MOUNTING 143-1 144 ARRANGEMENT,LIFTING 144-1 145 COOLER, ENGINEOIL 145-1 146 LUBE OIL FILTER 146-1 147 OIL LEVEL GAUGE 147-1 148 LUBE OIL PUMP 148-1 149 CYLINDER BLOCK COVER 149-1
  4. 4. SYSTEM CODE SYSTEM NAME PAGE 150 OIL FILL ARRANGEMENT 150-1 151 OIL PAN 151-1 152 ACCESSORY DRIVE PULLEY 152-1 153 ENGINE CONTROL MODULE 153-1 154 ENG CNT MODULE PLUMBING 154-1 155 CAM SHAFT 155-1 156 INJECTOR 156-1 157 PARTS,PERFORMANCE 157-1 158 INJECTOR PLUMBING 158-1 159 TURBO CHARGER 159-1 160 TURBO CHARGER 160-1 161 CYLINDER HEAD PLUMBING 161-1 162 CYLINDER HEAD 162-1 163 LEVER,ROCKER 163-1 164 ENGINE COOLANT VENT 164-1 165 HEAT SHIELD 165-1 166 STARTING MOTOR MOUNTING 166-1 167 STARTING MOTOR 167-1 168 EXHAUST MANIFOLD 168-1 169 TORQUE CONVERTER OIL COOLER 169-1 170 PLUMBING,TURBOCHARGER 170-1 171 COVER,VALVE 171-1 172 CRN RESISTOR LOCATION 172-1 173 WATER INLET CONNECTION 173-1 174 WATER OUTLET CONNECTION 174-1
  5. 5. SYSTEM CODE SYSTEM NAME PAGE 175 DRIVE,WATER PUMP 175-1 176 BELT TENSIONER 176-1 177 PUMP,WATER 177-1 178 ENGINE CNT WIRING HARNESS 178-1 179 ETR CNT MDL WRG HARNESS 179-1 180 EXHAUST OUTLET CONNECTION 180-1
  6. 6. 101-1 AC9268-01 Group - 1 0.04 AIR CLEANER
  7. 7. LQC-101 1 0 1 -2 SYM UNIT SERIAL REMARKS BOL PART NUMBER PART NAME Q , TY ( A ) - ( B ) N P D l lA! lB! lC! lD! REMARK ?IJ-7,IP 1 A YE527 1 852 CLEANER , A I R 1 6381 49- tJ)?- , 0 2A YE4076420 RING , O 1 6381 49- N 01 10'1 3A YE4928395 SENSOR 1 638 1 49- 01 tOtt 1 00A YE4921850 SENSOR 1 638 1 49- Y01
  8. 8. 1 02-1 AGENCY APPROVAL AP90973 Group - 01 .06.1
  9. 9. LQC-102 1 02-2 SYM UNIT SERIAL REMARKS BDL PART NUMBER PART NAME Q , TV ( A ) - ( B ) N P D ( A ) ( B ) ( C ) ( 0 ) REMARK ?0�-�.A�0�J1�-�3� 1A VE5303886 PLAT E , SPECIF ICATIDN 1 638149-
  10. 10. 103-1 CYLINDER BLOCK COOLANT PLUMBING 88931 2 Group - 01.01 lbb919gyl
  11. 11. LQC-103 1 03-2 SYM UNIT SERIAL REMARKS BOL PART NUMBER PART NAME Q , TY ( A ) - ( B ) N p D ( A ) ( B ) ( C ) ( D ) REMARK "Jo 5?" 1 A YE4933532 PLUG 2 6381 49- 3/4 NPT
  12. 12. 1 04-1 889419 Group - 04.01 VALVE TAPPET 1bb9oogc 1
  13. 13. LQC-104 1 04-2 SYM UNIT SERIAL REMARKS BDL PART NUMBER PART NAME Q , TY ( A ) - ( B ) N p D I ( A ) ( B ) ( C ) ( D ) REMARK �'o'.!lt- 1 A YE3965966 TAPPET 1 2 6381 49-
  14. 14. 1 05-1 88941 9-01 Group - 01.01 .1 CYLINDER LINER 100
  15. 15. LQC-105 1 05-2 SYM UNIT SERIAL REMARKS BOL PART NUMBER PART NAME Q , TY ( A ) - ( B) N p D I tAJ tBJ tCJ tDJ REMARK 5-f:t' :JIJ:J$'" 1 A YE3948095 LINER , CYLINDER 1 638 1 49- 01 !JJ?", :1-111 2A YE3907 1 77 RING, SEAL 1 638 149- 01 51':t *'.:11-- 1 00A YE4980052 L INER KIT 6 638 1 49- N Y01
  16. 16. 106-1 PISTON COOLING NOZZLE 88941 9-01 Group - 0 1 .01.2 @69oe9e]
  17. 17. LQC-106 1 06-2 SVM UNIT SERIAL REMARKS BDL PART NUMBER PART NAME Q , TV ( A ) - (B) N p D I AJ BJ C) D) REMARK ;;n� 1 A VE4944337 NOZZLE 6 6381 49-
  18. 18. 1 07-1 120 88941 9-03 Group - 01 .01 BLOCK CYLINDER 14 -c/ . .•//�100 � 130---,- 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24
  19. 19. Thank you very much for your reading. Please Click Here. Then Get COMPLETE MANUAL. NO WAITING NOTE: If there is no response to click on the link above, please download the PDF document first and then click on it.
  20. 20. LQC-107 107-2 SYM UNIT SERIAL REMARKS BOL PART NUMBER PART NAME Q , TY ( A ) - ( B ) N P 0 I AI BJ C) D) REMARK :::J�:?.I'-"IJ:J 1 A YES923E COCK , DRAIN 1 638 1 49- UJ:?" , O 2A YE367891 2 RING , O 1 638 1 49- 01 M14 'JO 5:?" 3A YE3678922 PLUG 1 6381 49- N 01 M14 ")" 5!7" 4A YE3678924 PLUG 1 6381 49- N 02 M10 I.FJ'J" ,0 5A YE3678925 RING , O 1 6381 49- 02 M10 IJJ?" ':J-J� 6A YE3907 1 77 RING , SEAL 6 638 1 49- 03 51'7. :JI):J9" 7A YE3948095 LINER , CYLINDER 6 638 1 49- 03 A?t.I:Z.? 8A YE3900257 SCREW 2 638 1 49- 9'' ?I:ill 9A YE3901 846 DOWEL 2 638 1 49- 'J" J'J" 10A YE3901969 PLUG 1 638 1 49- A?lJ:Z.? 1 1 A YE3909025 SCREW 6 6381 49- M8 !JJ?" , O 1 2A YE3926048 RING , O 1 6381 49- A?IJ:Z.? 1 3A YE3936352 SCREW 1 6381 49- ?" 5?" 1 4A YE4931643 PLUG 1 6381 49- 1 /2 NPT )A"J� 1 5A YE4944337 NOZZLE 6 6381 49- :J" 5?" 1 6A YE1 43066 PLUG 3 638 1 49- 04 "]" 5!7" 1 7A YE3004258 PLUG 4 638 1 49- 04 ']05?" 18A YE3900956 PLUG 3 638 1 49- 04 "]" 5?" 1 9A YE3905401 PLUG 3 638 1 49- 04 A:?IJ:::J.'j 20A YE39708 1 0 SCREW 1 4 638 1 49- 04 M14 *-1>�?" ,'"j?!))'J" 21A YE3970955 CAP , BEARING 7 6381 49- 04 ?" 5?" 22A YE4944725 PLUG 1 2 6381 49- 04 "]"0'.:1? i''.:Jt?J . :J!.J::J$1" 23A YE5271 267 BLOCK ASSY , CYLINDER 1 6381 49- N 04 ?"5:J 24A YE5283368 BRUSH 7 6381 49- 04 A?!J:Z.? 25A YE5273887 SCREW 1 6381 49- 'J" 5?" 1 00A YE3678921 PLUG 1 638 1 49- Y01 M14 "J" 5!7" 1 1 0A YE3678923 PLUG 6 638 1 49- Y02 M10 51'7 *'.:It- 1 20A YE4980052 LINER KIT 6 638 1 49- N Y03 'J"Cl'.:J? 1''.:/t?J . :JIJJ:S''' 1 30A YE5271 268 BLOCK ASSY , CYLINDER 1 638 1 49- N Y04 �b. 1 40A YE3924445 SHIM 1 638 1 49- 0.25MM OVERSIZE :Jb. 1 4 1 A YE3924446 SHIM 1 638 1 49- 0. 38MM OVERSIZE �b. 1 42A YE3924447 SHIM 1 638 1 49- 0. 5 1 MM OVERSIZE �b. 1 43A YE3924448 SHIM 1 6381 49- 0.75MM OVERSIZE :Jb. 1 44A YE3924449 SHIM 1 6381 49- 1 .OOMM OVERSIZE
  21. 21. 1 08-1 181 88941 9-03 Group - 01 .02 44 43 42 41 12o T 41 c 51 61 Bo T 42 L 52 62 62 63 64 CRANKSHAFT 54 53 52 51 14o T 43 c 53 63 15o T 44 c 54 64 170 ---c 71 8

