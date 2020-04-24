Resolucion de ecuaciones_de_primer_grado

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado Francisco Javier Ros Castell´on I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa 24 de abril de 2020 Francisco ...
Ecuaciones de primer grado 1 Reglas para resolver ecuaciones 2 Pasos para resolver ecuaciones 3 Ecuaciones sin par´entesis...
Reglas para resolver ecuaciones Reglas para resolver ecuaciones Trasposici´on de t´erminos: Para cambiar de miembro a cual...
Pasos para resolver ecuaciones Pasos para resolver ecuaciones 1 Quitar par´entesis (si los hubiera) 2 Quitar denominadores...
Ecuaciones sin par´entesis ni denominadores Ecuaciones de primer grado sin par´entesis ni denominadores Ejemplos Ejemplo 1...
Ecuaciones sin par´entesis ni denominadores Ejemplo 1 5x − 6 = −3x + 10 Trasponemos t´erminos 5x + 3x = 10 + 6 Agrupamos t...
Ecuaciones sin par´entesis ni denominadores Ejemplo 2 2x + 3 − x + 7 = 3x − 4 + 5x − 2 Reducimos t´erminos semejantes x + ...
Ecuaciones sin par´entesis ni denominadores Ejemplo 3 3x + 2 − 4x + 1 − 7x − 2 = 4x − 1 + 5x + 6 Reducimos t´erminos semej...
Ecuaciones de primer grado con par´entesis Ecuaciones de primer grado con par´entesis Ejemplos Ejemplo 1 5 ⋅ (x − 3) = 2x ...
Ecuaciones de primer grado con par´entesis Ejemplo 1 5 ⋅ (x − 3) = 2x + 3 Quitamos par´entesis 5x − 15 = 2x + 3 Trasponemo...
Ecuaciones de primer grado con par´entesis Ejemplo 2 2 ⋅ (x + 3) − 6 ⋅ (5 + x) = 3x + 4 Quitamos par´entesis 2x + 6 − 30 −...
Ecuaciones de primer grado con par´entesis Ejemplo 3 5(2x − 1) − 3(x − 2) = 10(x + 1) Quitamos par´entesis 10x − 5 − 3x + ...
Ecuaciones de primer grado con denominadores Ecuaciones de primer grado con denominadores Ejemplos Ejemplo 1 2x − 3 6 − x ...
Ecuaciones de primer grado con denominadores Ejemplo 1 2x − 3 6 − x − 1 8 = 3x − 7 12 Quitamos denominadores con el mcm(6,...
Ecuaciones de primer grado con denominadores Ejemplo 2 x + 1 3 − x − 2 5 = x + 1 1 Quitamos denominadores con el mcm(3,5) ...
Ecuaciones de primer grado con denominadores Ejemplo 3 3x + 9 4 + 5 1 = 5x + 7 2 − 2x + 4 3 Quitamos denominadores con el ...
Ecuaciones de primer grado con denominadores Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer ...
  1. 1. Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado Francisco Javier Ros Castell´on I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa 24 de abril de 2020 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 1 / 17
  2. 2. Ecuaciones de primer grado 1 Reglas para resolver ecuaciones 2 Pasos para resolver ecuaciones 3 Ecuaciones sin par´entesis ni denominadores 4 Ecuaciones de primer grado con par´entesis 5 Ecuaciones de primer grado con denominadores Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 2 / 17
  3. 3. Reglas para resolver ecuaciones Reglas para resolver ecuaciones Trasposici´on de t´erminos: Para cambiar de miembro a cualquier t´ermino, tan solo debemos cambiarle el signo. Lo que est´a multiplicando, pasa al otro miembro dividiendo y viceversa (lo que est´a dividiendo pasa multiplicando). Se hace siempre con el objetivo de despejar la inc´ognita Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 3 / 17
  4. 4. Reglas para resolver ecuaciones Reglas para resolver ecuaciones Trasposici´on de t´erminos: Para cambiar de miembro a cualquier t´ermino, tan solo debemos cambiarle el signo. Lo que est´a multiplicando, pasa al otro miembro dividiendo y viceversa (lo que est´a dividiendo pasa multiplicando). Se hace siempre con el objetivo de despejar la inc´ognita Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 3 / 17
  5. 5. Pasos para resolver ecuaciones Pasos para resolver ecuaciones 1 Quitar par´entesis (si los hubiera) 2 Quitar denominadores (si los hubiera) 3 Trasposici´on de t´erminos: colocar los t´erminos con inc´ognita en un miembro y los que no tienen inc´ognita en el otro miembro 4 Agrupar t´erminos: Sumamos en cada miembro los t´erminos semejantes (ver Suma de monomios) 5 Despejar la inc´ognita: para ello usamos la Regla del producto 6 Simpliﬁcar el resultado: en la mayor´ıa de ocasiones deberemos simpliﬁcar la fracci´on resultante Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 4 / 17
  6. 6. Pasos para resolver ecuaciones Pasos para resolver ecuaciones 1 Quitar par´entesis (si los hubiera) 2 Quitar denominadores (si los hubiera) 3 Trasposici´on de t´erminos: colocar los t´erminos con inc´ognita en un miembro y los que no tienen inc´ognita en el otro miembro 4 Agrupar t´erminos: Sumamos en cada miembro los t´erminos semejantes (ver Suma de monomios) 5 Despejar la inc´ognita: para ello usamos la Regla del producto 6 Simpliﬁcar el resultado: en la mayor´ıa de ocasiones deberemos simpliﬁcar la fracci´on resultante Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 4 / 17
  7. 7. Pasos para resolver ecuaciones Pasos para resolver ecuaciones 1 Quitar par´entesis (si los hubiera) 2 Quitar denominadores (si los hubiera) 3 Trasposici´on de t´erminos: colocar los t´erminos con inc´ognita en un miembro y los que no tienen inc´ognita en el otro miembro 4 Agrupar t´erminos: Sumamos en cada miembro los t´erminos semejantes (ver Suma de monomios) 5 Despejar la inc´ognita: para ello usamos la Regla del producto 6 Simpliﬁcar el resultado: en la mayor´ıa de ocasiones deberemos simpliﬁcar la fracci´on resultante Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 4 / 17
  8. 8. Pasos para resolver ecuaciones Pasos para resolver ecuaciones 1 Quitar par´entesis (si los hubiera) 2 Quitar denominadores (si los hubiera) 3 Trasposici´on de t´erminos: colocar los t´erminos con inc´ognita en un miembro y los que no tienen inc´ognita en el otro miembro 4 Agrupar t´erminos: Sumamos en cada miembro los t´erminos semejantes (ver Suma de monomios) 5 Despejar la inc´ognita: para ello usamos la Regla del producto 6 Simpliﬁcar el resultado: en la mayor´ıa de ocasiones deberemos simpliﬁcar la fracci´on resultante Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 4 / 17
  9. 9. Pasos para resolver ecuaciones Pasos para resolver ecuaciones 1 Quitar par´entesis (si los hubiera) 2 Quitar denominadores (si los hubiera) 3 Trasposici´on de t´erminos: colocar los t´erminos con inc´ognita en un miembro y los que no tienen inc´ognita en el otro miembro 4 Agrupar t´erminos: Sumamos en cada miembro los t´erminos semejantes (ver Suma de monomios) 5 Despejar la inc´ognita: para ello usamos la Regla del producto 6 Simpliﬁcar el resultado: en la mayor´ıa de ocasiones deberemos simpliﬁcar la fracci´on resultante Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 4 / 17
  10. 10. Pasos para resolver ecuaciones Pasos para resolver ecuaciones 1 Quitar par´entesis (si los hubiera) 2 Quitar denominadores (si los hubiera) 3 Trasposici´on de t´erminos: colocar los t´erminos con inc´ognita en un miembro y los que no tienen inc´ognita en el otro miembro 4 Agrupar t´erminos: Sumamos en cada miembro los t´erminos semejantes (ver Suma de monomios) 5 Despejar la inc´ognita: para ello usamos la Regla del producto 6 Simpliﬁcar el resultado: en la mayor´ıa de ocasiones deberemos simpliﬁcar la fracci´on resultante Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 4 / 17
  11. 11. Ecuaciones sin par´entesis ni denominadores Ecuaciones de primer grado sin par´entesis ni denominadores Ejemplos Ejemplo 1 5x − 6 = −3x + 10 Ejemplo 2 2x + 3 − x + 7 = 3x − 4 + 5x − 2 Ejemplo 3 3x + 2 − 4x + 1 − 7x − 2 = 4x − 1 + 5x + 2 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 5 / 17
  12. 12. Ecuaciones sin par´entesis ni denominadores Ecuaciones de primer grado sin par´entesis ni denominadores Ejemplos Ejemplo 1 5x − 6 = −3x + 10 Ejemplo 2 2x + 3 − x + 7 = 3x − 4 + 5x − 2 Ejemplo 3 3x + 2 − 4x + 1 − 7x − 2 = 4x − 1 + 5x + 2 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 5 / 17
  13. 13. Ecuaciones sin par´entesis ni denominadores Ecuaciones de primer grado sin par´entesis ni denominadores Ejemplos Ejemplo 1 5x − 6 = −3x + 10 Ejemplo 2 2x + 3 − x + 7 = 3x − 4 + 5x − 2 Ejemplo 3 3x + 2 − 4x + 1 − 7x − 2 = 4x − 1 + 5x + 2 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 5 / 17
  14. 14. Ecuaciones sin par´entesis ni denominadores Ejemplo 1 5x − 6 = −3x + 10 Trasponemos t´erminos 5x + 3x = 10 + 6 Agrupamos t´erminos 8x = 16 Despejamos la inc´ognita x = 16 8 Simpliﬁcamos el resultado x = 2 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 6 / 17
  15. 15. Ecuaciones sin par´entesis ni denominadores Ejemplo 1 5x − 6 = −3x + 10 Trasponemos t´erminos 5x + 3x = 10 + 6 Agrupamos t´erminos 8x = 16 Despejamos la inc´ognita x = 16 8 Simpliﬁcamos el resultado x = 2 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 6 / 17
  16. 16. Ecuaciones sin par´entesis ni denominadores Ejemplo 1 5x − 6 = −3x + 10 Trasponemos t´erminos 5x + 3x = 10 + 6 Agrupamos t´erminos 8x = 16 Despejamos la inc´ognita x = 16 8 Simpliﬁcamos el resultado x = 2 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 6 / 17
  17. 17. Ecuaciones sin par´entesis ni denominadores Ejemplo 1 5x − 6 = −3x + 10 Trasponemos t´erminos 5x + 3x = 10 + 6 Agrupamos t´erminos 8x = 16 Despejamos la inc´ognita x = 16 8 Simpliﬁcamos el resultado x = 2 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 6 / 17
  18. 18. Ecuaciones sin par´entesis ni denominadores Ejemplo 1 5x − 6 = −3x + 10 Trasponemos t´erminos 5x + 3x = 10 + 6 Agrupamos t´erminos 8x = 16 Despejamos la inc´ognita x = 16 8 Simpliﬁcamos el resultado x = 2 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 6 / 17
  19. 19. Ecuaciones sin par´entesis ni denominadores Ejemplo 1 5x − 6 = −3x + 10 Trasponemos t´erminos 5x + 3x = 10 + 6 Agrupamos t´erminos 8x = 16 Despejamos la inc´ognita x = 16 8 Simpliﬁcamos el resultado x = 2 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 6 / 17
  20. 20. Ecuaciones sin par´entesis ni denominadores Ejemplo 1 5x − 6 = −3x + 10 Trasponemos t´erminos 5x + 3x = 10 + 6 Agrupamos t´erminos 8x = 16 Despejamos la inc´ognita x = 16 8 Simpliﬁcamos el resultado x = 2 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 6 / 17
  21. 21. Ecuaciones sin par´entesis ni denominadores Ejemplo 1 5x − 6 = −3x + 10 Trasponemos t´erminos 5x + 3x = 10 + 6 Agrupamos t´erminos 8x = 16 Despejamos la inc´ognita x = 16 8 Simpliﬁcamos el resultado x = 2 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 6 / 17
  22. 22. Ecuaciones sin par´entesis ni denominadores Ejemplo 1 5x − 6 = −3x + 10 Trasponemos t´erminos 5x + 3x = 10 + 6 Agrupamos t´erminos 8x = 16 Despejamos la inc´ognita x = 16 8 Simpliﬁcamos el resultado x = 2 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 6 / 17
  23. 23. Ecuaciones sin par´entesis ni denominadores Ejemplo 2 2x + 3 − x + 7 = 3x − 4 + 5x − 2 Reducimos t´erminos semejantes x + 10 = 8x − 6 Trasponemos t´erminos x − 8x = −6 − 10 Agrupamos t´erminos −7x = −16 Despejamos la inc´ognita x = −16 −7 Cambiamos signo x = 16 7 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 7 / 17
  24. 24. Ecuaciones sin par´entesis ni denominadores Ejemplo 2 2x + 3 − x + 7 = 3x − 4 + 5x − 2 Reducimos t´erminos semejantes x + 10 = 8x − 6 Trasponemos t´erminos x − 8x = −6 − 10 Agrupamos t´erminos −7x = −16 Despejamos la inc´ognita x = −16 −7 Cambiamos signo x = 16 7 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 7 / 17
  25. 25. Ecuaciones sin par´entesis ni denominadores Ejemplo 2 2x + 3 − x + 7 = 3x − 4 + 5x − 2 Reducimos t´erminos semejantes x + 10 = 8x − 6 Trasponemos t´erminos x − 8x = −6 − 10 Agrupamos t´erminos −7x = −16 Despejamos la inc´ognita x = −16 −7 Cambiamos signo x = 16 7 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 7 / 17
  26. 26. Ecuaciones sin par´entesis ni denominadores Ejemplo 2 2x + 3 − x + 7 = 3x − 4 + 5x − 2 Reducimos t´erminos semejantes x + 10 = 8x − 6 Trasponemos t´erminos x − 8x = −6 − 10 Agrupamos t´erminos −7x = −16 Despejamos la inc´ognita x = −16 −7 Cambiamos signo x = 16 7 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 7 / 17
  27. 27. Ecuaciones sin par´entesis ni denominadores Ejemplo 2 2x + 3 − x + 7 = 3x − 4 + 5x − 2 Reducimos t´erminos semejantes x + 10 = 8x − 6 Trasponemos t´erminos x − 8x = −6 − 10 Agrupamos t´erminos −7x = −16 Despejamos la inc´ognita x = −16 −7 Cambiamos signo x = 16 7 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 7 / 17
  28. 28. Ecuaciones sin par´entesis ni denominadores Ejemplo 2 2x + 3 − x + 7 = 3x − 4 + 5x − 2 Reducimos t´erminos semejantes x + 10 = 8x − 6 Trasponemos t´erminos x − 8x = −6 − 10 Agrupamos t´erminos −7x = −16 Despejamos la inc´ognita x = −16 −7 Cambiamos signo x = 16 7 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 7 / 17
  29. 29. Ecuaciones sin par´entesis ni denominadores Ejemplo 2 2x + 3 − x + 7 = 3x − 4 + 5x − 2 Reducimos t´erminos semejantes x + 10 = 8x − 6 Trasponemos t´erminos x − 8x = −6 − 10 Agrupamos t´erminos −7x = −16 Despejamos la inc´ognita x = −16 −7 Cambiamos signo x = 16 7 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 7 / 17
  30. 30. Ecuaciones sin par´entesis ni denominadores Ejemplo 2 2x + 3 − x + 7 = 3x − 4 + 5x − 2 Reducimos t´erminos semejantes x + 10 = 8x − 6 Trasponemos t´erminos x − 8x = −6 − 10 Agrupamos t´erminos −7x = −16 Despejamos la inc´ognita x = −16 −7 Cambiamos signo x = 16 7 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 7 / 17
  31. 31. Ecuaciones sin par´entesis ni denominadores Ejemplo 2 2x + 3 − x + 7 = 3x − 4 + 5x − 2 Reducimos t´erminos semejantes x + 10 = 8x − 6 Trasponemos t´erminos x − 8x = −6 − 10 Agrupamos t´erminos −7x = −16 Despejamos la inc´ognita x = −16 −7 Cambiamos signo x = 16 7 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 7 / 17
  32. 32. Ecuaciones sin par´entesis ni denominadores Ejemplo 2 2x + 3 − x + 7 = 3x − 4 + 5x − 2 Reducimos t´erminos semejantes x + 10 = 8x − 6 Trasponemos t´erminos x − 8x = −6 − 10 Agrupamos t´erminos −7x = −16 Despejamos la inc´ognita x = −16 −7 Cambiamos signo x = 16 7 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 7 / 17
  33. 33. Ecuaciones sin par´entesis ni denominadores Ejemplo 2 2x + 3 − x + 7 = 3x − 4 + 5x − 2 Reducimos t´erminos semejantes x + 10 = 8x − 6 Trasponemos t´erminos x − 8x = −6 − 10 Agrupamos t´erminos −7x = −16 Despejamos la inc´ognita x = −16 −7 Cambiamos signo x = 16 7 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 7 / 17
  34. 34. Ecuaciones sin par´entesis ni denominadores Ejemplo 3 3x + 2 − 4x + 1 − 7x − 2 = 4x − 1 + 5x + 6 Reducimos t´erminos semejantes −8x + 1 = 9x + 5 Trasponemos t´erminos −8x − 9x = 5 − 1 Agrupamos t´erminos −17x = 4 Despejamos la inc´ognita x = 4 −17 = −4 17 = − 4 17 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 8 / 17
  35. 35. Ecuaciones sin par´entesis ni denominadores Ejemplo 3 3x + 2 − 4x + 1 − 7x − 2 = 4x − 1 + 5x + 6 Reducimos t´erminos semejantes −8x + 1 = 9x + 5 Trasponemos t´erminos −8x − 9x = 5 − 1 Agrupamos t´erminos −17x = 4 Despejamos la inc´ognita x = 4 −17 = −4 17 = − 4 17 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 8 / 17
  36. 36. Ecuaciones sin par´entesis ni denominadores Ejemplo 3 3x + 2 − 4x + 1 − 7x − 2 = 4x − 1 + 5x + 6 Reducimos t´erminos semejantes −8x + 1 = 9x + 5 Trasponemos t´erminos −8x − 9x = 5 − 1 Agrupamos t´erminos −17x = 4 Despejamos la inc´ognita x = 4 −17 = −4 17 = − 4 17 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 8 / 17
  37. 37. Ecuaciones sin par´entesis ni denominadores Ejemplo 3 3x + 2 − 4x + 1 − 7x − 2 = 4x − 1 + 5x + 6 Reducimos t´erminos semejantes −8x + 1 = 9x + 5 Trasponemos t´erminos −8x − 9x = 5 − 1 Agrupamos t´erminos −17x = 4 Despejamos la inc´ognita x = 4 −17 = −4 17 = − 4 17 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 8 / 17
  38. 38. Ecuaciones sin par´entesis ni denominadores Ejemplo 3 3x + 2 − 4x + 1 − 7x − 2 = 4x − 1 + 5x + 6 Reducimos t´erminos semejantes −8x + 1 = 9x + 5 Trasponemos t´erminos −8x − 9x = 5 − 1 Agrupamos t´erminos −17x = 4 Despejamos la inc´ognita x = 4 −17 = −4 17 = − 4 17 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 8 / 17
  39. 39. Ecuaciones sin par´entesis ni denominadores Ejemplo 3 3x + 2 − 4x + 1 − 7x − 2 = 4x − 1 + 5x + 6 Reducimos t´erminos semejantes −8x + 1 = 9x + 5 Trasponemos t´erminos −8x − 9x = 5 − 1 Agrupamos t´erminos −17x = 4 Despejamos la inc´ognita x = 4 −17 = −4 17 = − 4 17 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 8 / 17
  40. 40. Ecuaciones sin par´entesis ni denominadores Ejemplo 3 3x + 2 − 4x + 1 − 7x − 2 = 4x − 1 + 5x + 6 Reducimos t´erminos semejantes −8x + 1 = 9x + 5 Trasponemos t´erminos −8x − 9x = 5 − 1 Agrupamos t´erminos −17x = 4 Despejamos la inc´ognita x = 4 −17 = −4 17 = − 4 17 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 8 / 17
  41. 41. Ecuaciones sin par´entesis ni denominadores Ejemplo 3 3x + 2 − 4x + 1 − 7x − 2 = 4x − 1 + 5x + 6 Reducimos t´erminos semejantes −8x + 1 = 9x + 5 Trasponemos t´erminos −8x − 9x = 5 − 1 Agrupamos t´erminos −17x = 4 Despejamos la inc´ognita x = 4 −17 = −4 17 = − 4 17 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 8 / 17
  42. 42. Ecuaciones sin par´entesis ni denominadores Ejemplo 3 3x + 2 − 4x + 1 − 7x − 2 = 4x − 1 + 5x + 6 Reducimos t´erminos semejantes −8x + 1 = 9x + 5 Trasponemos t´erminos −8x − 9x = 5 − 1 Agrupamos t´erminos −17x = 4 Despejamos la inc´ognita x = 4 −17 = −4 17 = − 4 17 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 8 / 17
  43. 43. Ecuaciones sin par´entesis ni denominadores Ejemplo 3 3x + 2 − 4x + 1 − 7x − 2 = 4x − 1 + 5x + 6 Reducimos t´erminos semejantes −8x + 1 = 9x + 5 Trasponemos t´erminos −8x − 9x = 5 − 1 Agrupamos t´erminos −17x = 4 Despejamos la inc´ognita x = 4 −17 = −4 17 = − 4 17 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 8 / 17
  44. 44. Ecuaciones sin par´entesis ni denominadores Ejemplo 3 3x + 2 − 4x + 1 − 7x − 2 = 4x − 1 + 5x + 6 Reducimos t´erminos semejantes −8x + 1 = 9x + 5 Trasponemos t´erminos −8x − 9x = 5 − 1 Agrupamos t´erminos −17x = 4 Despejamos la inc´ognita x = 4 −17 = −4 17 = − 4 17 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 8 / 17
  45. 45. Ecuaciones de primer grado con par´entesis Ecuaciones de primer grado con par´entesis Ejemplos Ejemplo 1 5 ⋅ (x − 3) = 2x + 4 Ejemplo 2 2 ⋅ (x + 3) − 6 ⋅ (5 + x) = 3x + 4 Ejemplo 3 5 ⋅ (2x − 1) − 3 ⋅ (x − 2) = 10 ⋅ (x + 1) Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 9 / 17
  46. 46. Ecuaciones de primer grado con par´entesis Ecuaciones de primer grado con par´entesis Ejemplos Ejemplo 1 5 ⋅ (x − 3) = 2x + 4 Ejemplo 2 2 ⋅ (x + 3) − 6 ⋅ (5 + x) = 3x + 4 Ejemplo 3 5 ⋅ (2x − 1) − 3 ⋅ (x − 2) = 10 ⋅ (x + 1) Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 9 / 17
  47. 47. Ecuaciones de primer grado con par´entesis Ecuaciones de primer grado con par´entesis Ejemplos Ejemplo 1 5 ⋅ (x − 3) = 2x + 4 Ejemplo 2 2 ⋅ (x + 3) − 6 ⋅ (5 + x) = 3x + 4 Ejemplo 3 5 ⋅ (2x − 1) − 3 ⋅ (x − 2) = 10 ⋅ (x + 1) Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 9 / 17
  48. 48. Ecuaciones de primer grado con par´entesis Ejemplo 1 5 ⋅ (x − 3) = 2x + 3 Quitamos par´entesis 5x − 15 = 2x + 3 Trasponemos t´erminos 5x − 2x = 3 + 15 Agrupamos t´erminos 3x = 18 Despejamos la inc´ognita x = 18 3 = 6 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 10 / 17
  49. 49. Ecuaciones de primer grado con par´entesis Ejemplo 1 5 ⋅ (x − 3) = 2x + 3 Quitamos par´entesis 5x − 15 = 2x + 3 Trasponemos t´erminos 5x − 2x = 3 + 15 Agrupamos t´erminos 3x = 18 Despejamos la inc´ognita x = 18 3 = 6 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 10 / 17
  50. 50. Ecuaciones de primer grado con par´entesis Ejemplo 1 5 ⋅ (x − 3) = 2x + 3 Quitamos par´entesis 5x − 15 = 2x + 3 Trasponemos t´erminos 5x − 2x = 3 + 15 Agrupamos t´erminos 3x = 18 Despejamos la inc´ognita x = 18 3 = 6 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 10 / 17
  51. 51. Ecuaciones de primer grado con par´entesis Ejemplo 1 5 ⋅ (x − 3) = 2x + 3 Quitamos par´entesis 5x − 15 = 2x + 3 Trasponemos t´erminos 5x − 2x = 3 + 15 Agrupamos t´erminos 3x = 18 Despejamos la inc´ognita x = 18 3 = 6 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 10 / 17
  52. 52. Ecuaciones de primer grado con par´entesis Ejemplo 1 5 ⋅ (x − 3) = 2x + 3 Quitamos par´entesis 5x − 15 = 2x + 3 Trasponemos t´erminos 5x − 2x = 3 + 15 Agrupamos t´erminos 3x = 18 Despejamos la inc´ognita x = 18 3 = 6 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 10 / 17
  53. 53. Ecuaciones de primer grado con par´entesis Ejemplo 1 5 ⋅ (x − 3) = 2x + 3 Quitamos par´entesis 5x − 15 = 2x + 3 Trasponemos t´erminos 5x − 2x = 3 + 15 Agrupamos t´erminos 3x = 18 Despejamos la inc´ognita x = 18 3 = 6 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 10 / 17
  54. 54. Ecuaciones de primer grado con par´entesis Ejemplo 1 5 ⋅ (x − 3) = 2x + 3 Quitamos par´entesis 5x − 15 = 2x + 3 Trasponemos t´erminos 5x − 2x = 3 + 15 Agrupamos t´erminos 3x = 18 Despejamos la inc´ognita x = 18 3 = 6 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 10 / 17
  55. 55. Ecuaciones de primer grado con par´entesis Ejemplo 1 5 ⋅ (x − 3) = 2x + 3 Quitamos par´entesis 5x − 15 = 2x + 3 Trasponemos t´erminos 5x − 2x = 3 + 15 Agrupamos t´erminos 3x = 18 Despejamos la inc´ognita x = 18 3 = 6 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 10 / 17
  56. 56. Ecuaciones de primer grado con par´entesis Ejemplo 1 5 ⋅ (x − 3) = 2x + 3 Quitamos par´entesis 5x − 15 = 2x + 3 Trasponemos t´erminos 5x − 2x = 3 + 15 Agrupamos t´erminos 3x = 18 Despejamos la inc´ognita x = 18 3 = 6 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 10 / 17
  57. 57. Ecuaciones de primer grado con par´entesis Ejemplo 1 5 ⋅ (x − 3) = 2x + 3 Quitamos par´entesis 5x − 15 = 2x + 3 Trasponemos t´erminos 5x − 2x = 3 + 15 Agrupamos t´erminos 3x = 18 Despejamos la inc´ognita x = 18 3 = 6 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 10 / 17
  58. 58. Ecuaciones de primer grado con par´entesis Ejemplo 2 2 ⋅ (x + 3) − 6 ⋅ (5 + x) = 3x + 4 Quitamos par´entesis 2x + 6 − 30 − 6x = 3x + 4 Reducimos t´erminos semejantes −4x − 24 = 3x + 4 Trasponemos t´erminos −4x − 3x = 4 + 24 Agrupamos t´erminos −7x = 28 Despejamos la inc´ognita x = 28 −7 Simpliﬁcamos el resultado x = −4 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 11 / 17
  59. 59. Ecuaciones de primer grado con par´entesis Ejemplo 2 2 ⋅ (x + 3) − 6 ⋅ (5 + x) = 3x + 4 Quitamos par´entesis 2x + 6 − 30 − 6x = 3x + 4 Reducimos t´erminos semejantes −4x − 24 = 3x + 4 Trasponemos t´erminos −4x − 3x = 4 + 24 Agrupamos t´erminos −7x = 28 Despejamos la inc´ognita x = 28 −7 Simpliﬁcamos el resultado x = −4 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 11 / 17
  60. 60. Ecuaciones de primer grado con par´entesis Ejemplo 2 2 ⋅ (x + 3) − 6 ⋅ (5 + x) = 3x + 4 Quitamos par´entesis 2x + 6 − 30 − 6x = 3x + 4 Reducimos t´erminos semejantes −4x − 24 = 3x + 4 Trasponemos t´erminos −4x − 3x = 4 + 24 Agrupamos t´erminos −7x = 28 Despejamos la inc´ognita x = 28 −7 Simpliﬁcamos el resultado x = −4 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 11 / 17
  61. 61. Ecuaciones de primer grado con par´entesis Ejemplo 2 2 ⋅ (x + 3) − 6 ⋅ (5 + x) = 3x + 4 Quitamos par´entesis 2x + 6 − 30 − 6x = 3x + 4 Reducimos t´erminos semejantes −4x − 24 = 3x + 4 Trasponemos t´erminos −4x − 3x = 4 + 24 Agrupamos t´erminos −7x = 28 Despejamos la inc´ognita x = 28 −7 Simpliﬁcamos el resultado x = −4 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 11 / 17
  62. 62. Ecuaciones de primer grado con par´entesis Ejemplo 2 2 ⋅ (x + 3) − 6 ⋅ (5 + x) = 3x + 4 Quitamos par´entesis 2x + 6 − 30 − 6x = 3x + 4 Reducimos t´erminos semejantes −4x − 24 = 3x + 4 Trasponemos t´erminos −4x − 3x = 4 + 24 Agrupamos t´erminos −7x = 28 Despejamos la inc´ognita x = 28 −7 Simpliﬁcamos el resultado x = −4 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 11 / 17
  63. 63. Ecuaciones de primer grado con par´entesis Ejemplo 2 2 ⋅ (x + 3) − 6 ⋅ (5 + x) = 3x + 4 Quitamos par´entesis 2x + 6 − 30 − 6x = 3x + 4 Reducimos t´erminos semejantes −4x − 24 = 3x + 4 Trasponemos t´erminos −4x − 3x = 4 + 24 Agrupamos t´erminos −7x = 28 Despejamos la inc´ognita x = 28 −7 Simpliﬁcamos el resultado x = −4 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 11 / 17
  64. 64. Ecuaciones de primer grado con par´entesis Ejemplo 2 2 ⋅ (x + 3) − 6 ⋅ (5 + x) = 3x + 4 Quitamos par´entesis 2x + 6 − 30 − 6x = 3x + 4 Reducimos t´erminos semejantes −4x − 24 = 3x + 4 Trasponemos t´erminos −4x − 3x = 4 + 24 Agrupamos t´erminos −7x = 28 Despejamos la inc´ognita x = 28 −7 Simpliﬁcamos el resultado x = −4 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 11 / 17
  65. 65. Ecuaciones de primer grado con par´entesis Ejemplo 2 2 ⋅ (x + 3) − 6 ⋅ (5 + x) = 3x + 4 Quitamos par´entesis 2x + 6 − 30 − 6x = 3x + 4 Reducimos t´erminos semejantes −4x − 24 = 3x + 4 Trasponemos t´erminos −4x − 3x = 4 + 24 Agrupamos t´erminos −7x = 28 Despejamos la inc´ognita x = 28 −7 Simpliﬁcamos el resultado x = −4 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 11 / 17
  66. 66. Ecuaciones de primer grado con par´entesis Ejemplo 2 2 ⋅ (x + 3) − 6 ⋅ (5 + x) = 3x + 4 Quitamos par´entesis 2x + 6 − 30 − 6x = 3x + 4 Reducimos t´erminos semejantes −4x − 24 = 3x + 4 Trasponemos t´erminos −4x − 3x = 4 + 24 Agrupamos t´erminos −7x = 28 Despejamos la inc´ognita x = 28 −7 Simpliﬁcamos el resultado x = −4 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 11 / 17
  67. 67. Ecuaciones de primer grado con par´entesis Ejemplo 2 2 ⋅ (x + 3) − 6 ⋅ (5 + x) = 3x + 4 Quitamos par´entesis 2x + 6 − 30 − 6x = 3x + 4 Reducimos t´erminos semejantes −4x − 24 = 3x + 4 Trasponemos t´erminos −4x − 3x = 4 + 24 Agrupamos t´erminos −7x = 28 Despejamos la inc´ognita x = 28 −7 Simpliﬁcamos el resultado x = −4 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 11 / 17
  68. 68. Ecuaciones de primer grado con par´entesis Ejemplo 2 2 ⋅ (x + 3) − 6 ⋅ (5 + x) = 3x + 4 Quitamos par´entesis 2x + 6 − 30 − 6x = 3x + 4 Reducimos t´erminos semejantes −4x − 24 = 3x + 4 Trasponemos t´erminos −4x − 3x = 4 + 24 Agrupamos t´erminos −7x = 28 Despejamos la inc´ognita x = 28 −7 Simpliﬁcamos el resultado x = −4 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 11 / 17
  69. 69. Ecuaciones de primer grado con par´entesis Ejemplo 2 2 ⋅ (x + 3) − 6 ⋅ (5 + x) = 3x + 4 Quitamos par´entesis 2x + 6 − 30 − 6x = 3x + 4 Reducimos t´erminos semejantes −4x − 24 = 3x + 4 Trasponemos t´erminos −4x − 3x = 4 + 24 Agrupamos t´erminos −7x = 28 Despejamos la inc´ognita x = 28 −7 Simpliﬁcamos el resultado x = −4 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 11 / 17
  70. 70. Ecuaciones de primer grado con par´entesis Ejemplo 2 2 ⋅ (x + 3) − 6 ⋅ (5 + x) = 3x + 4 Quitamos par´entesis 2x + 6 − 30 − 6x = 3x + 4 Reducimos t´erminos semejantes −4x − 24 = 3x + 4 Trasponemos t´erminos −4x − 3x = 4 + 24 Agrupamos t´erminos −7x = 28 Despejamos la inc´ognita x = 28 −7 Simpliﬁcamos el resultado x = −4 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 11 / 17
  71. 71. Ecuaciones de primer grado con par´entesis Ejemplo 3 5(2x − 1) − 3(x − 2) = 10(x + 1) Quitamos par´entesis 10x − 5 − 3x + 6 = 10x + 10 Reducimos t´erminos semejantes 7x + 1 = 10x + 10 Trasponemos t´erminos 7x − 10x = 10 − 1 Agrupamos t´erminos −3x = 9 Despejamos la inc´ognita x = 9 −3 Simpliﬁcamos el resultado x = −3 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 12 / 17
  72. 72. Ecuaciones de primer grado con par´entesis Ejemplo 3 5(2x − 1) − 3(x − 2) = 10(x + 1) Quitamos par´entesis 10x − 5 − 3x + 6 = 10x + 10 Reducimos t´erminos semejantes 7x + 1 = 10x + 10 Trasponemos t´erminos 7x − 10x = 10 − 1 Agrupamos t´erminos −3x = 9 Despejamos la inc´ognita x = 9 −3 Simpliﬁcamos el resultado x = −3 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 12 / 17
  73. 73. Ecuaciones de primer grado con par´entesis Ejemplo 3 5(2x − 1) − 3(x − 2) = 10(x + 1) Quitamos par´entesis 10x − 5 − 3x + 6 = 10x + 10 Reducimos t´erminos semejantes 7x + 1 = 10x + 10 Trasponemos t´erminos 7x − 10x = 10 − 1 Agrupamos t´erminos −3x = 9 Despejamos la inc´ognita x = 9 −3 Simpliﬁcamos el resultado x = −3 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 12 / 17
  74. 74. Ecuaciones de primer grado con par´entesis Ejemplo 3 5(2x − 1) − 3(x − 2) = 10(x + 1) Quitamos par´entesis 10x − 5 − 3x + 6 = 10x + 10 Reducimos t´erminos semejantes 7x + 1 = 10x + 10 Trasponemos t´erminos 7x − 10x = 10 − 1 Agrupamos t´erminos −3x = 9 Despejamos la inc´ognita x = 9 −3 Simpliﬁcamos el resultado x = −3 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 12 / 17
  75. 75. Ecuaciones de primer grado con par´entesis Ejemplo 3 5(2x − 1) − 3(x − 2) = 10(x + 1) Quitamos par´entesis 10x − 5 − 3x + 6 = 10x + 10 Reducimos t´erminos semejantes 7x + 1 = 10x + 10 Trasponemos t´erminos 7x − 10x = 10 − 1 Agrupamos t´erminos −3x = 9 Despejamos la inc´ognita x = 9 −3 Simpliﬁcamos el resultado x = −3 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 12 / 17
  76. 76. Ecuaciones de primer grado con par´entesis Ejemplo 3 5(2x − 1) − 3(x − 2) = 10(x + 1) Quitamos par´entesis 10x − 5 − 3x + 6 = 10x + 10 Reducimos t´erminos semejantes 7x + 1 = 10x + 10 Trasponemos t´erminos 7x − 10x = 10 − 1 Agrupamos t´erminos −3x = 9 Despejamos la inc´ognita x = 9 −3 Simpliﬁcamos el resultado x = −3 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 12 / 17
  77. 77. Ecuaciones de primer grado con par´entesis Ejemplo 3 5(2x − 1) − 3(x − 2) = 10(x + 1) Quitamos par´entesis 10x − 5 − 3x + 6 = 10x + 10 Reducimos t´erminos semejantes 7x + 1 = 10x + 10 Trasponemos t´erminos 7x − 10x = 10 − 1 Agrupamos t´erminos −3x = 9 Despejamos la inc´ognita x = 9 −3 Simpliﬁcamos el resultado x = −3 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 12 / 17
  78. 78. Ecuaciones de primer grado con par´entesis Ejemplo 3 5(2x − 1) − 3(x − 2) = 10(x + 1) Quitamos par´entesis 10x − 5 − 3x + 6 = 10x + 10 Reducimos t´erminos semejantes 7x + 1 = 10x + 10 Trasponemos t´erminos 7x − 10x = 10 − 1 Agrupamos t´erminos −3x = 9 Despejamos la inc´ognita x = 9 −3 Simpliﬁcamos el resultado x = −3 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 12 / 17
  79. 79. Ecuaciones de primer grado con par´entesis Ejemplo 3 5(2x − 1) − 3(x − 2) = 10(x + 1) Quitamos par´entesis 10x − 5 − 3x + 6 = 10x + 10 Reducimos t´erminos semejantes 7x + 1 = 10x + 10 Trasponemos t´erminos 7x − 10x = 10 − 1 Agrupamos t´erminos −3x = 9 Despejamos la inc´ognita x = 9 −3 Simpliﬁcamos el resultado x = −3 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 12 / 17
  80. 80. Ecuaciones de primer grado con par´entesis Ejemplo 3 5(2x − 1) − 3(x − 2) = 10(x + 1) Quitamos par´entesis 10x − 5 − 3x + 6 = 10x + 10 Reducimos t´erminos semejantes 7x + 1 = 10x + 10 Trasponemos t´erminos 7x − 10x = 10 − 1 Agrupamos t´erminos −3x = 9 Despejamos la inc´ognita x = 9 −3 Simpliﬁcamos el resultado x = −3 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 12 / 17
  81. 81. Ecuaciones de primer grado con par´entesis Ejemplo 3 5(2x − 1) − 3(x − 2) = 10(x + 1) Quitamos par´entesis 10x − 5 − 3x + 6 = 10x + 10 Reducimos t´erminos semejantes 7x + 1 = 10x + 10 Trasponemos t´erminos 7x − 10x = 10 − 1 Agrupamos t´erminos −3x = 9 Despejamos la inc´ognita x = 9 −3 Simpliﬁcamos el resultado x = −3 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 12 / 17
  82. 82. Ecuaciones de primer grado con par´entesis Ejemplo 3 5(2x − 1) − 3(x − 2) = 10(x + 1) Quitamos par´entesis 10x − 5 − 3x + 6 = 10x + 10 Reducimos t´erminos semejantes 7x + 1 = 10x + 10 Trasponemos t´erminos 7x − 10x = 10 − 1 Agrupamos t´erminos −3x = 9 Despejamos la inc´ognita x = 9 −3 Simpliﬁcamos el resultado x = −3 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 12 / 17
  83. 83. Ecuaciones de primer grado con par´entesis Ejemplo 3 5(2x − 1) − 3(x − 2) = 10(x + 1) Quitamos par´entesis 10x − 5 − 3x + 6 = 10x + 10 Reducimos t´erminos semejantes 7x + 1 = 10x + 10 Trasponemos t´erminos 7x − 10x = 10 − 1 Agrupamos t´erminos −3x = 9 Despejamos la inc´ognita x = 9 −3 Simpliﬁcamos el resultado x = −3 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 12 / 17
  84. 84. Ecuaciones de primer grado con denominadores Ecuaciones de primer grado con denominadores Ejemplos Ejemplo 1 2x − 3 6 − x − 1 8 = 3x − 7 12 Ejemplo 2 x + 1 3 − x − 2 5 = x + 1 Ejemplo 3 3x + 9 4 + 5 = 5x + 7 2 − 2x + 4 3 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 13 / 17
  85. 85. Ecuaciones de primer grado con denominadores Ecuaciones de primer grado con denominadores Ejemplos Ejemplo 1 2x − 3 6 − x − 1 8 = 3x − 7 12 Ejemplo 2 x + 1 3 − x − 2 5 = x + 1 Ejemplo 3 3x + 9 4 + 5 = 5x + 7 2 − 2x + 4 3 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 13 / 17
  86. 86. Ecuaciones de primer grado con denominadores Ecuaciones de primer grado con denominadores Ejemplos Ejemplo 1 2x − 3 6 − x − 1 8 = 3x − 7 12 Ejemplo 2 x + 1 3 − x − 2 5 = x + 1 Ejemplo 3 3x + 9 4 + 5 = 5x + 7 2 − 2x + 4 3 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 13 / 17
  87. 87. Ecuaciones de primer grado con denominadores Ejemplo 1 2x − 3 6 − x − 1 8 = 3x − 7 12 Quitamos denominadores con el mcm(6,8,12) = 24 4(2x − 3) − 3(x − 1) = 2(3x − 7) Quitamos par´entesis 8x − 12 − 3x + 3 = 6x − 14 Agrupamos t´erminos semejantes 5x − 9 = 6x − 14 Trasponemos t´erminos 5x − 6x = −14 + 9 Agrupamos t´erminos −x = −5 ⇒ x = 5 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 14 / 17
  88. 88. Ecuaciones de primer grado con denominadores Ejemplo 1 2x − 3 6 − x − 1 8 = 3x − 7 12 Quitamos denominadores con el mcm(6,8,12) = 24 4(2x − 3) − 3(x − 1) = 2(3x − 7) Quitamos par´entesis 8x − 12 − 3x + 3 = 6x − 14 Agrupamos t´erminos semejantes 5x − 9 = 6x − 14 Trasponemos t´erminos 5x − 6x = −14 + 9 Agrupamos t´erminos −x = −5 ⇒ x = 5 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 14 / 17
  89. 89. Ecuaciones de primer grado con denominadores Ejemplo 1 2x − 3 6 − x − 1 8 = 3x − 7 12 Quitamos denominadores con el mcm(6,8,12) = 24 4(2x − 3) − 3(x − 1) = 2(3x − 7) Quitamos par´entesis 8x − 12 − 3x + 3 = 6x − 14 Agrupamos t´erminos semejantes 5x − 9 = 6x − 14 Trasponemos t´erminos 5x − 6x = −14 + 9 Agrupamos t´erminos −x = −5 ⇒ x = 5 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 14 / 17
  90. 90. Ecuaciones de primer grado con denominadores Ejemplo 1 2x − 3 6 − x − 1 8 = 3x − 7 12 Quitamos denominadores con el mcm(6,8,12) = 24 4(2x − 3) − 3(x − 1) = 2(3x − 7) Quitamos par´entesis 8x − 12 − 3x + 3 = 6x − 14 Agrupamos t´erminos semejantes 5x − 9 = 6x − 14 Trasponemos t´erminos 5x − 6x = −14 + 9 Agrupamos t´erminos −x = −5 ⇒ x = 5 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 14 / 17
  91. 91. Ecuaciones de primer grado con denominadores Ejemplo 1 2x − 3 6 − x − 1 8 = 3x − 7 12 Quitamos denominadores con el mcm(6,8,12) = 24 4(2x − 3) − 3(x − 1) = 2(3x − 7) Quitamos par´entesis 8x − 12 − 3x + 3 = 6x − 14 Agrupamos t´erminos semejantes 5x − 9 = 6x − 14 Trasponemos t´erminos 5x − 6x = −14 + 9 Agrupamos t´erminos −x = −5 ⇒ x = 5 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 14 / 17
  92. 92. Ecuaciones de primer grado con denominadores Ejemplo 1 2x − 3 6 − x − 1 8 = 3x − 7 12 Quitamos denominadores con el mcm(6,8,12) = 24 4(2x − 3) − 3(x − 1) = 2(3x − 7) Quitamos par´entesis 8x − 12 − 3x + 3 = 6x − 14 Agrupamos t´erminos semejantes 5x − 9 = 6x − 14 Trasponemos t´erminos 5x − 6x = −14 + 9 Agrupamos t´erminos −x = −5 ⇒ x = 5 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 14 / 17
  93. 93. Ecuaciones de primer grado con denominadores Ejemplo 1 2x − 3 6 − x − 1 8 = 3x − 7 12 Quitamos denominadores con el mcm(6,8,12) = 24 4(2x − 3) − 3(x − 1) = 2(3x − 7) Quitamos par´entesis 8x − 12 − 3x + 3 = 6x − 14 Agrupamos t´erminos semejantes 5x − 9 = 6x − 14 Trasponemos t´erminos 5x − 6x = −14 + 9 Agrupamos t´erminos −x = −5 ⇒ x = 5 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 14 / 17
  94. 94. Ecuaciones de primer grado con denominadores Ejemplo 1 2x − 3 6 − x − 1 8 = 3x − 7 12 Quitamos denominadores con el mcm(6,8,12) = 24 4(2x − 3) − 3(x − 1) = 2(3x − 7) Quitamos par´entesis 8x − 12 − 3x + 3 = 6x − 14 Agrupamos t´erminos semejantes 5x − 9 = 6x − 14 Trasponemos t´erminos 5x − 6x = −14 + 9 Agrupamos t´erminos −x = −5 ⇒ x = 5 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 14 / 17
  95. 95. Ecuaciones de primer grado con denominadores Ejemplo 1 2x − 3 6 − x − 1 8 = 3x − 7 12 Quitamos denominadores con el mcm(6,8,12) = 24 4(2x − 3) − 3(x − 1) = 2(3x − 7) Quitamos par´entesis 8x − 12 − 3x + 3 = 6x − 14 Agrupamos t´erminos semejantes 5x − 9 = 6x − 14 Trasponemos t´erminos 5x − 6x = −14 + 9 Agrupamos t´erminos −x = −5 ⇒ x = 5 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 14 / 17
  96. 96. Ecuaciones de primer grado con denominadores Ejemplo 1 2x − 3 6 − x − 1 8 = 3x − 7 12 Quitamos denominadores con el mcm(6,8,12) = 24 4(2x − 3) − 3(x − 1) = 2(3x − 7) Quitamos par´entesis 8x − 12 − 3x + 3 = 6x − 14 Agrupamos t´erminos semejantes 5x − 9 = 6x − 14 Trasponemos t´erminos 5x − 6x = −14 + 9 Agrupamos t´erminos −x = −5 ⇒ x = 5 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 14 / 17
  97. 97. Ecuaciones de primer grado con denominadores Ejemplo 1 2x − 3 6 − x − 1 8 = 3x − 7 12 Quitamos denominadores con el mcm(6,8,12) = 24 4(2x − 3) − 3(x − 1) = 2(3x − 7) Quitamos par´entesis 8x − 12 − 3x + 3 = 6x − 14 Agrupamos t´erminos semejantes 5x − 9 = 6x − 14 Trasponemos t´erminos 5x − 6x = −14 + 9 Agrupamos t´erminos −x = −5 ⇒ x = 5 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 14 / 17
  98. 98. Ecuaciones de primer grado con denominadores Ejemplo 1 2x − 3 6 − x − 1 8 = 3x − 7 12 Quitamos denominadores con el mcm(6,8,12) = 24 4(2x − 3) − 3(x − 1) = 2(3x − 7) Quitamos par´entesis 8x − 12 − 3x + 3 = 6x − 14 Agrupamos t´erminos semejantes 5x − 9 = 6x − 14 Trasponemos t´erminos 5x − 6x = −14 + 9 Agrupamos t´erminos −x = −5 ⇒ x = 5 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 14 / 17
  99. 99. Ecuaciones de primer grado con denominadores Ejemplo 1 2x − 3 6 − x − 1 8 = 3x − 7 12 Quitamos denominadores con el mcm(6,8,12) = 24 4(2x − 3) − 3(x − 1) = 2(3x − 7) Quitamos par´entesis 8x − 12 − 3x + 3 = 6x − 14 Agrupamos t´erminos semejantes 5x − 9 = 6x − 14 Trasponemos t´erminos 5x − 6x = −14 + 9 Agrupamos t´erminos −x = −5 ⇒ x = 5 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 14 / 17
  100. 100. Ecuaciones de primer grado con denominadores Ejemplo 1 2x − 3 6 − x − 1 8 = 3x − 7 12 Quitamos denominadores con el mcm(6,8,12) = 24 4(2x − 3) − 3(x − 1) = 2(3x − 7) Quitamos par´entesis 8x − 12 − 3x + 3 = 6x − 14 Agrupamos t´erminos semejantes 5x − 9 = 6x − 14 Trasponemos t´erminos 5x − 6x = −14 + 9 Agrupamos t´erminos −x = −5 ⇒ x = 5 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 14 / 17
  101. 101. Ecuaciones de primer grado con denominadores Ejemplo 1 2x − 3 6 − x − 1 8 = 3x − 7 12 Quitamos denominadores con el mcm(6,8,12) = 24 4(2x − 3) − 3(x − 1) = 2(3x − 7) Quitamos par´entesis 8x − 12 − 3x + 3 = 6x − 14 Agrupamos t´erminos semejantes 5x − 9 = 6x − 14 Trasponemos t´erminos 5x − 6x = −14 + 9 Agrupamos t´erminos −x = −5 ⇒ x = 5 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 14 / 17
  102. 102. Ecuaciones de primer grado con denominadores Ejemplo 1 2x − 3 6 − x − 1 8 = 3x − 7 12 Quitamos denominadores con el mcm(6,8,12) = 24 4(2x − 3) − 3(x − 1) = 2(3x − 7) Quitamos par´entesis 8x − 12 − 3x + 3 = 6x − 14 Agrupamos t´erminos semejantes 5x − 9 = 6x − 14 Trasponemos t´erminos 5x − 6x = −14 + 9 Agrupamos t´erminos −x = −5 ⇒ x = 5 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 14 / 17
  103. 103. Ecuaciones de primer grado con denominadores Ejemplo 2 x + 1 3 − x − 2 5 = x + 1 1 Quitamos denominadores con el mcm(3,5) = 15 5(x + 1) − 3(x − 2) = 15(x + 1) Quitamos par´entesis 5x + 5 − 3x + 6 = 15x + 15 Agrupamos t´erminos semejantes 2x + 11 = 15x + 15 Trasponemos t´erminos 2x − 15x = 15 − 11 Agrupamos t´erminos y despejamos la inc´ognita −13x = 4 ⇒ x = 4 −13 = −4 13 = − 4 13 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 15 / 17
  104. 104. Ecuaciones de primer grado con denominadores Ejemplo 2 x + 1 3 − x − 2 5 = x + 1 1 Quitamos denominadores con el mcm(3,5) = 15 5(x + 1) − 3(x − 2) = 15(x + 1) Quitamos par´entesis 5x + 5 − 3x + 6 = 15x + 15 Agrupamos t´erminos semejantes 2x + 11 = 15x + 15 Trasponemos t´erminos 2x − 15x = 15 − 11 Agrupamos t´erminos y despejamos la inc´ognita −13x = 4 ⇒ x = 4 −13 = −4 13 = − 4 13 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 15 / 17
  105. 105. Ecuaciones de primer grado con denominadores Ejemplo 2 x + 1 3 − x − 2 5 = x + 1 1 Quitamos denominadores con el mcm(3,5) = 15 5(x + 1) − 3(x − 2) = 15(x + 1) Quitamos par´entesis 5x + 5 − 3x + 6 = 15x + 15 Agrupamos t´erminos semejantes 2x + 11 = 15x + 15 Trasponemos t´erminos 2x − 15x = 15 − 11 Agrupamos t´erminos y despejamos la inc´ognita −13x = 4 ⇒ x = 4 −13 = −4 13 = − 4 13 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 15 / 17
  106. 106. Ecuaciones de primer grado con denominadores Ejemplo 2 x + 1 3 − x − 2 5 = x + 1 1 Quitamos denominadores con el mcm(3,5) = 15 5(x + 1) − 3(x − 2) = 15(x + 1) Quitamos par´entesis 5x + 5 − 3x + 6 = 15x + 15 Agrupamos t´erminos semejantes 2x + 11 = 15x + 15 Trasponemos t´erminos 2x − 15x = 15 − 11 Agrupamos t´erminos y despejamos la inc´ognita −13x = 4 ⇒ x = 4 −13 = −4 13 = − 4 13 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 15 / 17
  107. 107. Ecuaciones de primer grado con denominadores Ejemplo 2 x + 1 3 − x − 2 5 = x + 1 1 Quitamos denominadores con el mcm(3,5) = 15 5(x + 1) − 3(x − 2) = 15(x + 1) Quitamos par´entesis 5x + 5 − 3x + 6 = 15x + 15 Agrupamos t´erminos semejantes 2x + 11 = 15x + 15 Trasponemos t´erminos 2x − 15x = 15 − 11 Agrupamos t´erminos y despejamos la inc´ognita −13x = 4 ⇒ x = 4 −13 = −4 13 = − 4 13 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 15 / 17
  108. 108. Ecuaciones de primer grado con denominadores Ejemplo 2 x + 1 3 − x − 2 5 = x + 1 1 Quitamos denominadores con el mcm(3,5) = 15 5(x + 1) − 3(x − 2) = 15(x + 1) Quitamos par´entesis 5x + 5 − 3x + 6 = 15x + 15 Agrupamos t´erminos semejantes 2x + 11 = 15x + 15 Trasponemos t´erminos 2x − 15x = 15 − 11 Agrupamos t´erminos y despejamos la inc´ognita −13x = 4 ⇒ x = 4 −13 = −4 13 = − 4 13 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 15 / 17
  109. 109. Ecuaciones de primer grado con denominadores Ejemplo 2 x + 1 3 − x − 2 5 = x + 1 1 Quitamos denominadores con el mcm(3,5) = 15 5(x + 1) − 3(x − 2) = 15(x + 1) Quitamos par´entesis 5x + 5 − 3x + 6 = 15x + 15 Agrupamos t´erminos semejantes 2x + 11 = 15x + 15 Trasponemos t´erminos 2x − 15x = 15 − 11 Agrupamos t´erminos y despejamos la inc´ognita −13x = 4 ⇒ x = 4 −13 = −4 13 = − 4 13 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 15 / 17
  110. 110. Ecuaciones de primer grado con denominadores Ejemplo 2 x + 1 3 − x − 2 5 = x + 1 1 Quitamos denominadores con el mcm(3,5) = 15 5(x + 1) − 3(x − 2) = 15(x + 1) Quitamos par´entesis 5x + 5 − 3x + 6 = 15x + 15 Agrupamos t´erminos semejantes 2x + 11 = 15x + 15 Trasponemos t´erminos 2x − 15x = 15 − 11 Agrupamos t´erminos y despejamos la inc´ognita −13x = 4 ⇒ x = 4 −13 = −4 13 = − 4 13 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 15 / 17
  111. 111. Ecuaciones de primer grado con denominadores Ejemplo 2 x + 1 3 − x − 2 5 = x + 1 1 Quitamos denominadores con el mcm(3,5) = 15 5(x + 1) − 3(x − 2) = 15(x + 1) Quitamos par´entesis 5x + 5 − 3x + 6 = 15x + 15 Agrupamos t´erminos semejantes 2x + 11 = 15x + 15 Trasponemos t´erminos 2x − 15x = 15 − 11 Agrupamos t´erminos y despejamos la inc´ognita −13x = 4 ⇒ x = 4 −13 = −4 13 = − 4 13 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 15 / 17
  112. 112. Ecuaciones de primer grado con denominadores Ejemplo 2 x + 1 3 − x − 2 5 = x + 1 1 Quitamos denominadores con el mcm(3,5) = 15 5(x + 1) − 3(x − 2) = 15(x + 1) Quitamos par´entesis 5x + 5 − 3x + 6 = 15x + 15 Agrupamos t´erminos semejantes 2x + 11 = 15x + 15 Trasponemos t´erminos 2x − 15x = 15 − 11 Agrupamos t´erminos y despejamos la inc´ognita −13x = 4 ⇒ x = 4 −13 = −4 13 = − 4 13 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 15 / 17
  113. 113. Ecuaciones de primer grado con denominadores Ejemplo 2 x + 1 3 − x − 2 5 = x + 1 1 Quitamos denominadores con el mcm(3,5) = 15 5(x + 1) − 3(x − 2) = 15(x + 1) Quitamos par´entesis 5x + 5 − 3x + 6 = 15x + 15 Agrupamos t´erminos semejantes 2x + 11 = 15x + 15 Trasponemos t´erminos 2x − 15x = 15 − 11 Agrupamos t´erminos y despejamos la inc´ognita −13x = 4 ⇒ x = 4 −13 = −4 13 = − 4 13 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 15 / 17
  114. 114. Ecuaciones de primer grado con denominadores Ejemplo 2 x + 1 3 − x − 2 5 = x + 1 1 Quitamos denominadores con el mcm(3,5) = 15 5(x + 1) − 3(x − 2) = 15(x + 1) Quitamos par´entesis 5x + 5 − 3x + 6 = 15x + 15 Agrupamos t´erminos semejantes 2x + 11 = 15x + 15 Trasponemos t´erminos 2x − 15x = 15 − 11 Agrupamos t´erminos y despejamos la inc´ognita −13x = 4 ⇒ x = 4 −13 = −4 13 = − 4 13 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 15 / 17
  115. 115. Ecuaciones de primer grado con denominadores Ejemplo 2 x + 1 3 − x − 2 5 = x + 1 1 Quitamos denominadores con el mcm(3,5) = 15 5(x + 1) − 3(x − 2) = 15(x + 1) Quitamos par´entesis 5x + 5 − 3x + 6 = 15x + 15 Agrupamos t´erminos semejantes 2x + 11 = 15x + 15 Trasponemos t´erminos 2x − 15x = 15 − 11 Agrupamos t´erminos y despejamos la inc´ognita −13x = 4 ⇒ x = 4 −13 = −4 13 = − 4 13 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 15 / 17
  116. 116. Ecuaciones de primer grado con denominadores Ejemplo 2 x + 1 3 − x − 2 5 = x + 1 1 Quitamos denominadores con el mcm(3,5) = 15 5(x + 1) − 3(x − 2) = 15(x + 1) Quitamos par´entesis 5x + 5 − 3x + 6 = 15x + 15 Agrupamos t´erminos semejantes 2x + 11 = 15x + 15 Trasponemos t´erminos 2x − 15x = 15 − 11 Agrupamos t´erminos y despejamos la inc´ognita −13x = 4 ⇒ x = 4 −13 = −4 13 = − 4 13 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 15 / 17
  117. 117. Ecuaciones de primer grado con denominadores Ejemplo 2 x + 1 3 − x − 2 5 = x + 1 1 Quitamos denominadores con el mcm(3,5) = 15 5(x + 1) − 3(x − 2) = 15(x + 1) Quitamos par´entesis 5x + 5 − 3x + 6 = 15x + 15 Agrupamos t´erminos semejantes 2x + 11 = 15x + 15 Trasponemos t´erminos 2x − 15x = 15 − 11 Agrupamos t´erminos y despejamos la inc´ognita −13x = 4 ⇒ x = 4 −13 = −4 13 = − 4 13 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 15 / 17
  118. 118. Ecuaciones de primer grado con denominadores Ejemplo 2 x + 1 3 − x − 2 5 = x + 1 1 Quitamos denominadores con el mcm(3,5) = 15 5(x + 1) − 3(x − 2) = 15(x + 1) Quitamos par´entesis 5x + 5 − 3x + 6 = 15x + 15 Agrupamos t´erminos semejantes 2x + 11 = 15x + 15 Trasponemos t´erminos 2x − 15x = 15 − 11 Agrupamos t´erminos y despejamos la inc´ognita −13x = 4 ⇒ x = 4 −13 = −4 13 = − 4 13 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 15 / 17
  119. 119. Ecuaciones de primer grado con denominadores Ejemplo 2 x + 1 3 − x − 2 5 = x + 1 1 Quitamos denominadores con el mcm(3,5) = 15 5(x + 1) − 3(x − 2) = 15(x + 1) Quitamos par´entesis 5x + 5 − 3x + 6 = 15x + 15 Agrupamos t´erminos semejantes 2x + 11 = 15x + 15 Trasponemos t´erminos 2x − 15x = 15 − 11 Agrupamos t´erminos y despejamos la inc´ognita −13x = 4 ⇒ x = 4 −13 = −4 13 = − 4 13 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 15 / 17
  120. 120. Ecuaciones de primer grado con denominadores Ejemplo 3 3x + 9 4 + 5 1 = 5x + 7 2 − 2x + 4 3 Quitamos denominadores con el mcm(4,2,3) = 12 3(3x + 9) + 12 ⋅ 5 = 6(5x + 7) − 4(2x + 4) Quitamos par´entesis 9x + 27 + 60 = 30x + 42 − 8x − 16 Agrupamos t´erminos semejantes 9x + 87 = 22x + 26 Trasponemos t´erminos 9x − 22x = 26 − 87 Agrupamos t´erminos y despejamos la inc´ognita −13x = −61 ⇒ x = −61 −13 = 61 13 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 16 / 17
  121. 121. Ecuaciones de primer grado con denominadores Ejemplo 3 3x + 9 4 + 5 1 = 5x + 7 2 − 2x + 4 3 Quitamos denominadores con el mcm(4,2,3) = 12 3(3x + 9) + 12 ⋅ 5 = 6(5x + 7) − 4(2x + 4) Quitamos par´entesis 9x + 27 + 60 = 30x + 42 − 8x − 16 Agrupamos t´erminos semejantes 9x + 87 = 22x + 26 Trasponemos t´erminos 9x − 22x = 26 − 87 Agrupamos t´erminos y despejamos la inc´ognita −13x = −61 ⇒ x = −61 −13 = 61 13 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 16 / 17
  122. 122. Ecuaciones de primer grado con denominadores Ejemplo 3 3x + 9 4 + 5 1 = 5x + 7 2 − 2x + 4 3 Quitamos denominadores con el mcm(4,2,3) = 12 3(3x + 9) + 12 ⋅ 5 = 6(5x + 7) − 4(2x + 4) Quitamos par´entesis 9x + 27 + 60 = 30x + 42 − 8x − 16 Agrupamos t´erminos semejantes 9x + 87 = 22x + 26 Trasponemos t´erminos 9x − 22x = 26 − 87 Agrupamos t´erminos y despejamos la inc´ognita −13x = −61 ⇒ x = −61 −13 = 61 13 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 16 / 17
  123. 123. Ecuaciones de primer grado con denominadores Ejemplo 3 3x + 9 4 + 5 1 = 5x + 7 2 − 2x + 4 3 Quitamos denominadores con el mcm(4,2,3) = 12 3(3x + 9) + 12 ⋅ 5 = 6(5x + 7) − 4(2x + 4) Quitamos par´entesis 9x + 27 + 60 = 30x + 42 − 8x − 16 Agrupamos t´erminos semejantes 9x + 87 = 22x + 26 Trasponemos t´erminos 9x − 22x = 26 − 87 Agrupamos t´erminos y despejamos la inc´ognita −13x = −61 ⇒ x = −61 −13 = 61 13 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 16 / 17
  124. 124. Ecuaciones de primer grado con denominadores Ejemplo 3 3x + 9 4 + 5 1 = 5x + 7 2 − 2x + 4 3 Quitamos denominadores con el mcm(4,2,3) = 12 3(3x + 9) + 12 ⋅ 5 = 6(5x + 7) − 4(2x + 4) Quitamos par´entesis 9x + 27 + 60 = 30x + 42 − 8x − 16 Agrupamos t´erminos semejantes 9x + 87 = 22x + 26 Trasponemos t´erminos 9x − 22x = 26 − 87 Agrupamos t´erminos y despejamos la inc´ognita −13x = −61 ⇒ x = −61 −13 = 61 13 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 16 / 17
  125. 125. Ecuaciones de primer grado con denominadores Ejemplo 3 3x + 9 4 + 5 1 = 5x + 7 2 − 2x + 4 3 Quitamos denominadores con el mcm(4,2,3) = 12 3(3x + 9) + 12 ⋅ 5 = 6(5x + 7) − 4(2x + 4) Quitamos par´entesis 9x + 27 + 60 = 30x + 42 − 8x − 16 Agrupamos t´erminos semejantes 9x + 87 = 22x + 26 Trasponemos t´erminos 9x − 22x = 26 − 87 Agrupamos t´erminos y despejamos la inc´ognita −13x = −61 ⇒ x = −61 −13 = 61 13 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 16 / 17
  126. 126. Ecuaciones de primer grado con denominadores Ejemplo 3 3x + 9 4 + 5 1 = 5x + 7 2 − 2x + 4 3 Quitamos denominadores con el mcm(4,2,3) = 12 3(3x + 9) + 12 ⋅ 5 = 6(5x + 7) − 4(2x + 4) Quitamos par´entesis 9x + 27 + 60 = 30x + 42 − 8x − 16 Agrupamos t´erminos semejantes 9x + 87 = 22x + 26 Trasponemos t´erminos 9x − 22x = 26 − 87 Agrupamos t´erminos y despejamos la inc´ognita −13x = −61 ⇒ x = −61 −13 = 61 13 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 16 / 17
  127. 127. Ecuaciones de primer grado con denominadores Ejemplo 3 3x + 9 4 + 5 1 = 5x + 7 2 − 2x + 4 3 Quitamos denominadores con el mcm(4,2,3) = 12 3(3x + 9) + 12 ⋅ 5 = 6(5x + 7) − 4(2x + 4) Quitamos par´entesis 9x + 27 + 60 = 30x + 42 − 8x − 16 Agrupamos t´erminos semejantes 9x + 87 = 22x + 26 Trasponemos t´erminos 9x − 22x = 26 − 87 Agrupamos t´erminos y despejamos la inc´ognita −13x = −61 ⇒ x = −61 −13 = 61 13 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 16 / 17
  128. 128. Ecuaciones de primer grado con denominadores Ejemplo 3 3x + 9 4 + 5 1 = 5x + 7 2 − 2x + 4 3 Quitamos denominadores con el mcm(4,2,3) = 12 3(3x + 9) + 12 ⋅ 5 = 6(5x + 7) − 4(2x + 4) Quitamos par´entesis 9x + 27 + 60 = 30x + 42 − 8x − 16 Agrupamos t´erminos semejantes 9x + 87 = 22x + 26 Trasponemos t´erminos 9x − 22x = 26 − 87 Agrupamos t´erminos y despejamos la inc´ognita −13x = −61 ⇒ x = −61 −13 = 61 13 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 16 / 17
  129. 129. Ecuaciones de primer grado con denominadores Ejemplo 3 3x + 9 4 + 5 1 = 5x + 7 2 − 2x + 4 3 Quitamos denominadores con el mcm(4,2,3) = 12 3(3x + 9) + 12 ⋅ 5 = 6(5x + 7) − 4(2x + 4) Quitamos par´entesis 9x + 27 + 60 = 30x + 42 − 8x − 16 Agrupamos t´erminos semejantes 9x + 87 = 22x + 26 Trasponemos t´erminos 9x − 22x = 26 − 87 Agrupamos t´erminos y despejamos la inc´ognita −13x = −61 ⇒ x = −61 −13 = 61 13 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 16 / 17
  130. 130. Ecuaciones de primer grado con denominadores Ejemplo 3 3x + 9 4 + 5 1 = 5x + 7 2 − 2x + 4 3 Quitamos denominadores con el mcm(4,2,3) = 12 3(3x + 9) + 12 ⋅ 5 = 6(5x + 7) − 4(2x + 4) Quitamos par´entesis 9x + 27 + 60 = 30x + 42 − 8x − 16 Agrupamos t´erminos semejantes 9x + 87 = 22x + 26 Trasponemos t´erminos 9x − 22x = 26 − 87 Agrupamos t´erminos y despejamos la inc´ognita −13x = −61 ⇒ x = −61 −13 = 61 13 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 16 / 17
  131. 131. Ecuaciones de primer grado con denominadores Ejemplo 3 3x + 9 4 + 5 1 = 5x + 7 2 − 2x + 4 3 Quitamos denominadores con el mcm(4,2,3) = 12 3(3x + 9) + 12 ⋅ 5 = 6(5x + 7) − 4(2x + 4) Quitamos par´entesis 9x + 27 + 60 = 30x + 42 − 8x − 16 Agrupamos t´erminos semejantes 9x + 87 = 22x + 26 Trasponemos t´erminos 9x − 22x = 26 − 87 Agrupamos t´erminos y despejamos la inc´ognita −13x = −61 ⇒ x = −61 −13 = 61 13 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 16 / 17
  132. 132. Ecuaciones de primer grado con denominadores Ejemplo 3 3x + 9 4 + 5 1 = 5x + 7 2 − 2x + 4 3 Quitamos denominadores con el mcm(4,2,3) = 12 3(3x + 9) + 12 ⋅ 5 = 6(5x + 7) − 4(2x + 4) Quitamos par´entesis 9x + 27 + 60 = 30x + 42 − 8x − 16 Agrupamos t´erminos semejantes 9x + 87 = 22x + 26 Trasponemos t´erminos 9x − 22x = 26 − 87 Agrupamos t´erminos y despejamos la inc´ognita −13x = −61 ⇒ x = −61 −13 = 61 13 Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 16 / 17
  133. 133. Ecuaciones de primer grado con denominadores Francisco Javier Ros (I.P.E.P. Almer´ıa) Resoluci´on de ecuaciones de primer grado 24 de abril de 2020 17 / 17

