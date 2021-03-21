2003 yamaha viking vk 540 series snowmobile service repair manual

Successfully reported this slideshow.
INDEX GENERAL INFORMATION PERIODIC INSPECTIONS AND ADJUSTMENTS ENGINE OVERHAUL CARBURETION POWER TRAIN CHASSIS ELECTRICAL ...
CHAPTER 1. GENERAL INFORMATION MACHINE IDENTifiCATION ..................................... 1-' FRAME SERIAL NUMBER .........
IM'j:~I~IMACHINE IDENTIFICATION 1-1 GENERAL INFORMATION MACHINE IDENTI FICATION FRAME SERIAL NUMBER The frame serial numbe...
STORAGE/PRE-SEASON PREPARATION I~l:~I­ STORAGE If a snowmobile will not be used for several months, it should be stored in...
'-3 IMPORTANT INFORMATION IMPORTANT INFORMATION PREPARATION FOR REMOVAL AND DIS- ASSEMBLY 1. Remove all dirt, mud, dust, a...
IMPORTANT INFORMATION I~1f=~1- ALL REPLACEMENT PARTS 300-000 300-002 300-003 1. We recommend to use Yamaha genuine parts f...
I~~~I.I si SPECIAL TOOLS 300-001 1-5 ClRCLIPS 1. All circlips should be inspected carefully be- fore reassembly. Always re...
SPECIAL TOOLS IMIf=~I- FOR ENGINE SERVICE 1. Universal Rotor Holder PIN YU-01235 This tool is used to hold starter pulley ...
SPECIAL TOOLS 1-7 3. Sheave Compressor PIN YS-28891 This tool is used for disassembling and assembl- ing sheave. 4. Clutch...
SPECIAL TOOLS 2. Electro Tester PIN Y U-33260 This instrument is invaluable for checking the electrical system. 1-8
SPECIAL TOOLS CROSS REFERENCE LIST SPECIAL TOOLS CROSS REFERENCE LIST SPECIAL TOOL NAME PART NUMBER PART NUMBER FOR TUNE U...
CHAPTER 2. PERIODIC INSPECTIONS AND ADJUSTMENTS INTRODUCTION. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . ...
CHASSIS..................................................... 2-39 SKI ADJUSTMENT ............................................
INTRODUCTION/PERIODIC MAINTENANCE TABLE PERIODIC INSPECTIONS AND ADJUSTMENTS INTRODUCTION This chapter includes all inform...
  3. 3. IM'j:~I~IMACHINE IDENTIFICATION 1-1 GENERAL INFORMATION MACHINE IDENTI FICATION FRAME SERIAL NUMBER The frame serial number ill is located on the right-hand side of the frame (just below the front of the seat). ENGINE SERIAL NUMBER The engine serial number ill, is located on thp right-hand side of the crankcase. NOTE: __________________________ The first three digits of these numbers are for model identifications; the remaining digits are the unit production number. Starting Serial Number: For (OK, N, NL, S, SF): 83R-000101 For (CON): 84R-000101 NOTE: _________________________ Designs and specifications are subject to change without notice.
  4. 4. STORAGE/PRE-SEASON PREPARATION I~l:~I­ STORAGE If a snowmobile will not be used for several months, it should be stored in a proper place so that both the engine and the track are not damaged. • Completely drain the fuel tank, and disconnect the fuel line from the carburetor. • With the engine running at idle, squirt oil into the carburetor until the engine dies. This will distribute oil evenly throughout the engine, and protect it against rust. • Disassemble the suspension, clean and grease all parts, and reassemble the suspension. • Lightly coat all shafts and axles with grease. • Oil all fittings and cable controls with a lightly oiled cloth. • Loosen the track. • Block the chassis so that the track is off the floor. • Protect the snowmobile with a covering. PRE-SEASON PREPARATION Perform the predelivery service as described in the predelivery check list before operating any snowmobile that has been stored for several months. (Refer to CHAPTER 2. "PERIODIC MAINTENANCE TABLE", page 2-1.) 1-2
  5. 5. '-3 IMPORTANT INFORMATION IMPORTANT INFORMATION PREPARATION FOR REMOVAL AND DIS- ASSEMBLY 1. Remove all dirt, mud, dust, and foreign material before removal and disassembly. While cleaning, take care to protect the electrical parts, such as relays, switches, motor, resistors, controllers, etc., from high pressure water splashes. 2. Use proper tools and cleaning equipment. Refer to "SPECIAL TOOLS". 3. When disassembling the machine, keep mated parts together. This includes gears, cylinders, pistons, and other mated parts that have been "mated" through normal wear. Mated parts must be reused as an assembly or replaced. 4. During the machines disassembly, clean all parts and place them in trays in the order of disassembly. This will speed up assembly time and help assure that all parts are correctly reinstalled. 5. Keep away from fire. 6. Be sure to keep to tightening torque specifi- cations. When tightening bolts, nuts, and screws, start with a larger-diameter one and from an inner-positioned one to an outer- positioned one in a criss-cross pattern.
  6. 6. IMPORTANT INFORMATION I~1f=~1- ALL REPLACEMENT PARTS 300-000 300-002 300-003 1. We recommend to use Yamaha genuine parts for all replacements. Use oil and/or grease recommended by Yamaha for assembly and adjustment. GASKETS, OIL SEALS, AND O-RINGS 1. All gaskets, seals, and O-rings should be re- placed when an engine is overhauled. All gasket surfaces, oil seal lips, and O-rings must be cleaned. 2. Properly oil all mating parts and bearings during reassembly. Apply grease to the oil seal lips. LOCK WASHERS/PLATES AND COTTER PINS 1. All lock washers/plates CD and cotter pins must be replaced when they are removed. Lock tab(s) should be bent along the bolt or nut flat(s) after the bolt or nut has been pro- perly tightened. BEARINGS AND OIL SEALS 1. Install the bearing(s) CD and oil seal(s) CV with their manufacturer's marks or numbers facing outward. (In other words, the stamped letters must be on the side exposed to view.) When installing oil seal(s), apply a light coating of light-weight lithium base grease to the seallip(s). Oil the bearings libe- rally when installing. Do not use compressed air to spin the bearings dry. This causes damage to the bearing surfaces. 1-"
  7. 7. I~~~I.I si SPECIAL TOOLS 300-001 1-5 ClRCLIPS 1. All circlips should be inspected carefully be- fore reassembly. Always replace piston pin clips after one -use. R.eplace distorted cir- clips. When installing a circlip <D , make sure that the sharp edged corner <ID is positioned opposite to the thrust @ it receives. See the sectional view. @Shaft SPECIAL TOOLS The proper special tools are necessary for com- plete and accurate tune-up and assembly. Using the correct special tool will help prevent damage caused by the use of improper tools or impro- vised techniques. FOR TUNE UP 1. Sheave Gauge PIN YS-91047 This gauge is used for sheave distance and offset adjustment. 2. Dial Gauge PIN YU-03097 This gauge is used for ignition timing adjust- ment. 3. Dial Gauge Stand Set PIN YU-01256 These tools are uSed for ignition timing adjust- ment.
  8. 8. SPECIAL TOOLS IMIf=~I- FOR ENGINE SERVICE 1. Universal Rotor Holder PIN YU-01235 This tool is used to hold starter pulley and COl magneto. 2. Piston Pin Puller PIN YU-01304 This tool is used to remove piston pin. 3. Rotor Puller PIN YU-33270 This tool is used to remove COl magneto. FOR POWER TRAIN SERVICE 1. Primary Sheave Holder PIN YS-01880 This tool is used to hold primary sheave. 2. Primary Sheave Puller PIN YS-01882-A This tool is used for removing primary sheave. 1-6
  9. 9. SPECIAL TOOLS 1-7 3. Sheave Compressor PIN YS-28891 This tool is used for disassembling and assembl- ing sheave. 4. Clutch Spider Separator PIN YS-28890-A These tools are used for disassembling and assembling primary sheave. 5. Clutch Separator Adapter PIN Y5-34480 This tool is used for disassembling and assembl- ing primary sheave. 6. Track Clip Installer PIN Y5-91045 This tool is used for installing the track clip. FOR ELECTRICAL SERVICE 1. Pocket Tester PIN Y U-03112 This instrument is necessary for checking the electrical components.
  10. 10. SPECIAL TOOLS 2. Electro Tester PIN Y U-33260 This instrument is invaluable for checking the electrical system. 1-8
  11. 11. SPECIAL TOOLS CROSS REFERENCE LIST SPECIAL TOOLS CROSS REFERENCE LIST SPECIAL TOOL NAME PART NUMBER PART NUMBER FOR TUNE UP 1. Sheave Gauge YS-91 047 - 2. Dial Gauge YU-03097 90890-03097 3. Dial Gauge Stand Set YU-01256 90890-01256 FOR ENGINE SERVICE 1. Universal Rotor Holder YU-01235 90890-01235 2. Piston Pin Puller YU-01304 90890-01304 3. Rotor Puller YU-33270 - FOR POWER TRAIN SERVICE 1. Primary Sheave Holder YS-01880 90890-01701 2. Primary Sheave Puller YS-01882-A 90890-01898 3. Sheave Compressor YS-28891 90890-01712 4. Clutch Spider Separator YS-28890-A 90890-01711 5. Clutch Separator Adapter YS-34480 - 6. Track Clip Installer YS-91 045 TLS90-91 045 FOR ELECTRICAL SERVICE 1. Pocket Tester YU-03112 90890-03112 2. Electra Tester YU-33260 90890-03021 1-9
  12. 12. Thank you very much for your reading. Please Click Here. Then Get COMPLETE MANUAL. NO WAITING NOTE: If there is no response to click on the link above, please download the PDF document first and then click on it.
  15. 15. INTRODUCTION/PERIODIC MAINTENANCE TABLE PERIODIC INSPECTIONS AND ADJUSTMENTS INTRODUCTION This chapter includes all information necessary to perform recommended inspections and adjustments. These preventive maintenance procedures, if followed, will ensure more reliable vehicle operation and a longer service life. The need for costly overhaul work will be greatly reduced. This information applies to vehicles already in service as well as new vehicles that are being prepared for sale. All service technicians should be familiar with this entire chapter. PERIODIC MAINTENANCE TABLE Every Check point 20 hrs. or 40 hrs. or 80 hrs. or When Seasonally 400 km 800 km 1,600 km necessary (250 mi) (500 mi) (1,000 mU ENGINE: Tightness of bolts and nuts 0 0 Bends, cracks and wear 0 0 Abnormal noise 0 0 Loose connection and breaks of fuel and pulse pipes 0 0 Loose connection and breaks of oil pipes 0 0 Loose connection and breaks of oil delivery pipe 0 0 Manual rope starter system 0 0 CARBURETOR: • Operation of starter jet 0 0 • Mixing adjuster (pilot screw) 0 0 • Idling speed adjustment 0 0 Operation and adjustment of oil pump 0 0 Ignition timing 0 Engine compression 0 0 Cylinder head/exhaust pipe decarbonization 0 Fan belt tension, damage 0 0 Spark plug condition, gap and cleaning 0 0 Tightening of the cylinder head** 0 DRIVE: Tightness of bolts and nuts 0 0 Wear on slide runners 0 0 Primary drive system 0 0 V-belt 0 0 Secondary drive system 0 0 Sheave distance 0 0 Sheave offset 0 0 Brake pad wear 0 0 Brake operation and adjustment 0 0 Guide wheel rubber 0 0 Wear of drive track wheel sprocket 0 0 Drive track adjustment 0 0 Breaks in drive track 0 0 Bends in front and rear axles 0 0 Checking of lock washers 0 0 Drive chain adjustment 0 0 Drive chain oil level 0 0 2-1

