2001 polaris indy 800 xcr service repair manual

2001 HIGH PERFORMANCE SERVICE MANUAL Foreword This manual is designed primarily for use by Polaris snowmobile service tech...
CHAPTER INDEX CHAPTER 1 General Information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . CHAPTER 2 Engines . . . . . . . . . . . . . . ...
1 CHAPTER 1 GENERAL INFORMATION High Performance parts 1.1--1.2 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . ...
GENERAL INFORMATION 1.1 PART DESCRIPTION NUMBER Fox Shocks 2900153 REMOTE RESERVOIR REAR TRACK (RACE) 2900152 REMOTE RESER...
GENERAL INFORMATION 1.2 2900002 18 Tooth HYVO, Cut Metal Gear 2900003 19 Tooth HYVO, Cut Metal Gear 2900004 20 Tooth HYVO,...
GENERAL INFORMATION 1.3 Polaris’ new 440 Edge Pro X and XCF SP edge models have been designed and tested to endure the tou...
GENERAL INFORMATION 1.4 South Side Race Support: Contact: Bruce Gaspardi 546 Curran Hwy. North Adams, MA 01247 Phone: (413...
GENERAL INFORMATION 1.5 2001 Publication Numbers Model Model No. Owner’s Manual Supplement Parts Manual Parts Microfiche X...
GENERAL INFORMATION 1.6 Service Manuals 120 XC SP 2001 9916684 Trail Sport 340 DLX, Indy 500 EDGE, SuperSport EDGE 2001 99...
GENERAL INFORMATION 1.7 2001 Specifications 440 XCF SP 440 Edge Pro X 600 Edge Pro X 500 XC Edge 500 XC SP Edge 600 XC SP,...
GENERAL INFORMATION 1.8 MODEL: XCF SP . . . . . . . . . . MODEL NUMBER: S01NX4FS . ENGINE MODEL: EC45PM022 . . JETTING CHA...
GENERAL INFORMATION 1.9 MODEL: XCF SP . . . . . . . . . . MODEL NUMBER: S01NX4FS . ENGINE MODEL: EC45PM022 . . ELECTRICAL ...
GENERAL INFORMATION 1.10 MODEL: 440 Edge Pro X . . . . . . . . . . MODEL NUMBER: S01NX4CS . ENGINE MODEL: S44-44-PO 2093 ....
  1. 1. 2001 HIGH PERFORMANCE SERVICE MANUAL Foreword This manual is designed primarily for use by Polaris snowmobile service technicians in a properly equipped shop. Persons using this manual should have a sound knowledge of mechanical theory, tool use, and shop procedures in order to perform the work safely and correctly. The technician should read the text and be famil- iar with service procedures before starting the work. Certain procedures require the use of special tools. Use only the proper tools, as specified. Cleanliness of parts and tools as well as the work area is of primary impor- tance. All references to left and right side of the vehicle are from the operator’s perspective when seated in a normal riding position. This manual includes procedures for maintenance operations, component identification and unit repair, along with service specifications for the 2001 Polaris snowmobiles. A table of contents is placed at the beginning of each chapter, and an alphabetic index is provided at the end of the manual for location of specific page numbers and service information. Keep this manual available for reference in the shop area. At the time of publication all information contained in this manual was technically correct. However, all materials and specifications are subject to change without notice. Comments or suggestions about this manual may be directed to: Polaris Sales Inc., Service Publications Department, 2100 Hwy 55 Medina, Minnesota 55340. 2001 High Performance Snowmobile Service Manual (PN 9916690) Copyright 2000 Polaris Sales Inc. Printed in U.S.A.
  2. 2. CHAPTER INDEX CHAPTER 1 General Information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . CHAPTER 2 Engines . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . CHAPTER 3 Fuel / Carburetion . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . CHAPTER 4 Drive / Driven Clutches . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . CHAPTER 5 Chassis, Brakes and . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Final Drive CHAPTER 6 Front Suspensions . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . CHAPTER 7 Rear Suspensions . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . CHAPTER 8 Electrical/Wiring . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Diagrams
  3. 3. 1 CHAPTER 1 GENERAL INFORMATION High Performance parts 1.1--1.2 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Initial Break--In 1.3 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Race Support 1.4 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Publication numbers 1.5--1.6 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Specifications, XCF SP 1.8--1.9 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Specifications, 440 EDGE Pro X 1.10--1.1 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Specifications, 600 EDGE Pro X 1.12--1.13 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Specifications, 500 XC EDGE 1.14--1.15 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Specifications, 500 XC SP 1.16-1.17 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Specifications, 600 XC SP, EDGE X 1.18--1.19 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Specifications, 700 XC SP 1.20--1.21 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Specifications, 800 XC SP 1.22--1.23 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Specifications, 800 XCR 1.24--1.25 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Specifications, 500 RMK 1.26--1.27 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Specifications, 600 RMK 1.28--1.29 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Specifications, 700 RMK 1.30--1.31 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Specifications, 800 RMK, S.C. SP 1.32--1.33 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Torque Specifications 1.34 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Decimal Equivalent Chart 1.35 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Conversion Table 1.36 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Tap Drill Charts 1.37 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Glossary of Terms 1.38--1.40 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . General Tips 1.41 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . General Set Up Tips 1.42--1.49 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
  4. 4. GENERAL INFORMATION 1.1 PART DESCRIPTION NUMBER Fox Shocks 2900153 REMOTE RESERVOIR REAR TRACK (RACE) 2900152 REMOTE RESERVOIR REAR TRACK (TRAIL) Clutch Components 2900178 ROLLER DRIVEN CLUTCH Roller Clutch Components 2900169 HELIX,DRIVEN, 34- -DEG,ROLLER 2900177 HELIX,DRIVEN, R3,ROLLER 2900172 HELIX,DRIVEN, R12, ROLLER 2900173 HELIX,DRIVEN, R11, ROLLER 2900176 HELIX,DRIVEN, R4, ROLLER 2900170 HELIX,DRIVEN, 36- -DEG, ROLLER 2900174 HELIX,DRIVEN, R8, ROLLER 2900171 HELIX,DRIVEN, R32, ROLLER 2900175 HELIX,DRIVEN, R5, ROLLER Button Clutch Components 2900034 Ramp, driven, 40- -36 Combo 2900035 Ramp, driven, R1, 40- -32 2900036 Ramp, driven, 42- -32 2900037 Ramp, driven, R3, 45- -32 2900038 Ramp, driven, R4, 50- -32 2900039 Ramp, driven, R5, 40- -34 2900040 Ramp, driven, R6, 42- -34 2900041 Ramp, driven, R7, 45- -34 2900042 Ramp, driven, R8, 50- -34 2900043 Ramp, driven, R9, 40- -36 2900044 Ramp, driven, R10, 42- -36 2900045 Ramp, driven, R11, 45- -36 2900046 Ramp, driven, R32, 50- -34 2900047 Ramp, driven, R12, 50- -36 2900048 Ramp, driven, 42 / 36 / 34 Weights 2900026 WEIGHT,SHIFT,MATCHED,10- -60 2900027 WEIGHT,SHIFT,MATCHED,10- -56 2900028 WEIGHT,SHIFT,MATCHED,10- -54 2900029 WEIGHT,SHIFT,MATCHED,10- -58 Belts 3211086 Belt, CloseTolerance Standard Compound, EDGE 3211087 Belt, Close Tolerance CVT Compound, EDGE Engine Kits 2900151 HIGH ALTITUDE HEAD (2000 800 RMK) 2900127 Electric E.V. Kit (500 E.V. Engines) 2900126 Electric E.V. Kit (600 E.V. Engines) PART DESCRIPTION NUMBER 2900049 XTRA LITE COMPETITION PACKAGE 2900068 TORSION BAR,9/16”, 2000- -01 EDGE 2900069 TORSION BAR,5/8”, 2000- -01 EDGE 2900071 Lightweight Sway Bar Kit Tubular (5/8 EDGE 00- -01) 2900070 Lightweight Sway Bar Kit Tubular (5/8 RMK 00- -01) 2900183 Lighweight Sway Bar Kit,5/8” Tubular, 01 EDGE Racer 2900184 Lightweight Sway Bar Kit Tubular, 9/16”, (01 EDGE Racer) 2900156 KIT- -IDLER WHEEL,4TH 5521587- -309 EDGE EXTRA WIDE RAIL SLIDERS (01 EDGE Racer) 5521556- -309 EDGE EXTRA WIDE RAIL SLIDERS (00- -01 EDGE) 2900067 TIE DOWN KIT,HOOD Hood/Seat 2900129- -293 Lightweight Composite Hood EDGE Racing (Red) 2900128- -070 Lightweight Composite Hood RMK (Black) 2900128- -293 Lightweight Composite Hood RMK (Red) 2900128- -246 Lightweight Composite Hood RMK (Rigel Blue) 2900124 Lightweight Seat RMK 2900181 Lightweight Seat EDGE Torsion Spring Kits (90 2900063 TORSION SPRING KIT .347, 90 Deg. Square 2900064 TORSION SPRING KIT .359, 90 Deg. Square 2900065 TORSION SPRING KIT .375, 90 Deg. Square 2900066 TORSION SPRING KIT .405, 90 Deg. Square 2900095 TORSION SPRING KIT .347, 77 Deg. Square 2900096 TORSION SPRING KIT .359, 77 Deg. Square 2900097 TORSION SPRING KIT .375, 77 Deg. Square 2900098 TORSION SPRING KIT .405, 77 Deg. Square
  5. 5. GENERAL INFORMATION 1.2 2900002 18 Tooth HYVO, Cut Metal Gear 2900003 19 Tooth HYVO, Cut Metal Gear 2900004 20 Tooth HYVO, Cut Metal Gear 2900005 21 Tooth HYVO, Cut Metal Gear 2900006 22 Tooth HYVO, Cut Metal Gear 2900007 23 Tooth HYVO, Cut Metal Gear 2900008 24 Tooth HYVO, Cut Metal Gear 2900009 25 Tooth HYVO, Cut Metal Gear 2900010 37 Tooth HYVO, Cut Metal Gear 2900011 38 Tooth HYVO, Cut Metal Gear 2900012 39 Tooth HYVO, Cut Metal Gear 2900013 40 Tooth HYVO, Cut Metal Gear 2900014 41 Tooth HYVO, Cut Metal Gear 2900015 42 Tooth HYVO, Cut Metal Gear 2900016 43 Tooth HYVO, Cut Metal Gear 2900138 43 Tooth, Lightweight Cut Metal Gear, HYVO 2900139 42 Tooth, Lightweight Cut Metal Gear, HYVO 2900140 41 Tooth, Lightweight Cut Metal Gear, HYVO 2900141 40 Tooth, Lightweight Cut Metal Gear, HYVO 2900142 39 Tooth, Lightweight Cut Metal Gear, HYVO 2900143 38 Tooth, Lightweight Cut Metal Gear, HYVO 2900144 37 Tooth, Lightweight Cut Metal Gear, HYVO 2900025 Lightweight Jackshaft Kit HYVO Chain 3221108 Chain HYVO, 76 PITCH 3221109 Chain HYVO, 74 PITCH 3221110 Chain HYVO, 72 PITCH 3221112 Chain HYVO, 68 PITCH 3221113 Chain HYVO, 66 PITCH 3221114 Chain HYVO, 64 PITCH 3221115 Chain HYVO, 70 PITCH Motor Mounts 2900180 MOTOR- -MOUNT,KIT,AGGR,TRAIL,65 EDGE 2900179 MOTOR- -MOUNT,KIT, DRAG,65 EDGE 2900020 MOTOR- -MOUNT,KIT,AGGR,TRAIL,70D 2900021 MOTOR- -MOUNT,KIT,DRAG,90D 2900022 MOTOR- -MOUNT,KIT,DRAG,90D 2900023 MOTOR- -MOUNT,KIT,AGGR,TRAIL,70D 2900024 MOTOR- -MOUNT,KIT,DRAG,90D Tracks 2900019 TRACK,121”X1.5 - -NOTCHED 2900018 TRACK,121”X- -1.75 - -NOTCHED 2900017 TRACK,121X2” NOTCHED 5411825 TRACK- -121”X15”X1”MOD LIGHTNING 5411963 TRACK- -121X1.25 SHOCKWAVE 5411994 TRACK- -121X15X1,SHOCKWAVE 5411995 TRACK- -144”X2” Series 3 (Hard Lug)
  6. 6. GENERAL INFORMATION 1.3 Polaris’ new 440 Edge Pro X and XCF SP edge models have been designed and tested to endure the toughest of all races. Many hours of testing have gone into development, and engineering has decided to use a predeter- mined weight rider and snow cross racing for stock setup. After uncrating your machine, be sure to test ride so setup can be determined for your riding style and characteristics. The following are setup tips for your brand new 440 Edge Pro X or XCF SP. 1. Stock suspension setup for the 2001 440/600 Pro X and XCF SP is geared to a 170 lb (77.18 kg) pro rider. 2. Stock carburetion, clutching and gearing is for 0-3000 ft. (0-900 m). 3. In this manual, there are numerous optional springs, optional carburetor jets, optional clutch weights, and optional gears to suit your riding preference and location. When changing to optional parts, always test what you have done. Do not be afraid to experiment. 4. Be sure to use good quality studs and a pattern to maximize your traction and safety. Break-in The new 440/600 Edge Pro X and XCF SP are high performance snowmobiles, and break-in is a vital step to ensure the performance of your machine will be at its peak. 1. Always break-in any new part for 50-75 miles before using it for racing. 2. Clutch springs and belts need to be broken in to reach their peak in performance. 3. On the 440 Edge Pro X, always use the correct type of fuel for the timing system you are using. 4. Always use the recommended Polaris oil for your snowmobile. 5. Always break-in a new or rebuilt engine to ensure durability. 6. Maintain your exhaust valves frequently to ensure they are operating to their fullest capability. 440 Jetting for Temperature and Altitude
  7. 7. GENERAL INFORMATION 1.4 South Side Race Support: Contact: Bruce Gaspardi 546 Curran Hwy. North Adams, MA 01247 Phone: (413) 664-7111 Racing: Cross country, Snowcross Service Capabilities: OEM parts, Foxt shock rebuilding and valving, lubricants, Woody’s traction products, clutch disassembly tools mounted in trailer, Hot Seat clutch parts, OEM clutch parts, NGK spark plugs, miscella- neous hardware. Wahl Brothers Racing: Contact: Dave Hwy 11 West Greenbush, MN 56726 Phone: (218) 782-2295 Racing: All Service Capabilities: OEM parts, Foxt shock rebuilding and valving, lubricants, traction products, clutch disas- sembly, miscellaneous hardware. Karkoulas Racing: Contact: Troy Karkoulas S2225 Scugog Brock Town Line Sunderland ON Canada L0C 1H0 Phone: (705) 357--1226 Racing: All Polaris Racing 10303 Calumet Ave. Suite # 3 Mosinee, WI 54455 Phone: (715) 355--5157 Fax: (715) 355--8797 GENERAL INFORMATION
  9. 9. GENERAL INFORMATION 1.5 2001 Publication Numbers Model Model No. Owner’s Manual Supplement Parts Manual Parts Microfiche XCF S01NX4FS 9916161 9916162 9916163 440 Edge Pro X S01NX4CS 9916166 9916167 9916168 600 Edge Pro X S01NX6ES 9916884 9916885 9916886 500 XC SP S01NP5CS 9915889 9916040 9916041 600 XC SP / X S01NP6ES 9915623 9916153 9916154 700 XC SP S01NP7AS 9915929 9916090 9916091 800 XC SP S01NP8BS 9915925 9916110 9916111 600 RMK 136 S01SR6DS 9916022 9916023 9916024 700 RMK 136 S01SR7AS 9916027 9916028 9916029 800 RMK 144, 151 S01SM8BS 9916143, 9916148 9916144 9916145 800 XCR S01SB8AS 9916067 9916068 9916069 2000 Publication Numbers Model Model No. Owner’s Manual Supplement Parts Manual Parts Microfiche XCF XC SP S00NX4FS 9915615 9915616 9915617 440 XC SP S00NX4CS 9915372 9915402 9915430 500 XC SP 45th Anniversary S00SP5CS 9915373 9915403 9915431 600 XC SP S00SP6ES 9915374 9915404 9915432 700 XC SP S00SP7AS 9915377 9915407 9915435 600 RMK S00SR6DS 9915382 9915412 9915440 700 RMK S00SR7AS(A) 9915380 9915410 9915438 800 RMK S00SR8BS 9915381 9915411 9915439 800 XCR S00SB8AS 9915371 9915401 9915429 2001 Snowmobile Owner’s Manual (All) - 9915622 2000 Snowmobile Owner’s Manual (All) - 9915247 2000 High Performance Manual - 9915985
  10. 10. GENERAL INFORMATION 1.6 Service Manuals 120 XC SP 2001 9916684 Trail Sport 340 DLX, Indy 500 EDGE, SuperSport EDGE 2001 9916685 Two-Up / Touring Wide Trak LX, 340 Touring, Sport Touring, Sport Touring ES, 500 Classic Touring, 600 Classic Touring 2001 9916686 Trail Luxury 500 Classic, 600 Classic, 700 Classic, 800 LE 2001 9916687 Deep Snow 700 SKS, Trail RMK, 500/600/700/800 RMK, 800 RMK Snow- check Special 2001 9916688 Performance 500 XC, 500/600/700/800 XC SP, 600 EDGE X, 800 XCR 2001 9916689 High Performance (Race) 440 XCF SP, 440/600 Edge Pro X, 500/600/700/800 XC SP, 600/700/800 RMK, 800 XCR 2001 9916690 Wallcharts 2001 9916692 2000 Snow Complete Set w/wallcharts (all models except race) 2000 9915986 Fan Cooled Models 2000 9915980 Mid Range Liquid Cooled (500s, 600 triple) 2000 9915981 Performance Liquids (600 twins,700s, 800s) 2000 9915982 120 XCR 2000 9915983 High Performance (Race) 2000 9915985 Wall Chart Packet only 2000 9915984 GENERAL INFORMATION
  11. 11. GENERAL INFORMATION 1.7 2001 Specifications 440 XCF SP 440 Edge Pro X 600 Edge Pro X 500 XC Edge 500 XC SP Edge 600 XC SP, X Edge 700 XC SP Edge 800 XC SP Edge 500 RMK 600 RMK 700 RMK 800 RMK, S.C. Special
  12. 12. GENERAL INFORMATION 1.8 MODEL: XCF SP . . . . . . . . . . MODEL NUMBER: S01NX4FS . ENGINE MODEL: EC45PM022 . . JETTING CHART AMBIENT TEMPERATURE Altitude Below -20F -20_ to +10_F +10_to +40_F Above +40_F Altitude Below -20 F Below -29C -20 to +10 F -29_to -12_C +10 to +40 F -12_ to +5_C Above +40 F Above 5_C Meters (Feet) 0-900 (0-3000) PTO 360 MAG 350 PTO 340 MAG 330 PTO 320 MAG 310 PTO 300 MAG 290 (Feet) (0-3000) MAG 350 #3 MAG 330 #3 MAG 310 #3 MAG 290 #3 900-1800 (3000-6000) PTO 320 MAG 310 PTO 310 MAG 300 PTO 290 MAG 280 PTO 270 MAG 260 (3000-6000) MAG 310 #3 MAG 300 #3 MAG 280 #3 MAG 260 #2 1800-2700 (6000-9000) PTO 290 MAG 280 PTO 270 MAG 260 PTO 260 MAG 250 PTO 240 MAG 230 (6000-9000) MAG 280 #3 MAG 260 #3 MAG 250 #2 MAG 230 #2 2700-3700 (9000-12000) PTO 260 MAG 250 PTO 250 MAG 240 PTO 230 MAG 220 PTO 220 MAG 210 (9000-12000) MAG 250 #3 MAG 240 #2 MAG 220 #2 MAG 210 #2 XXX #X - # refers to the clip position from top of jet needle. - Production Setting CLUTCH CHART DRIVE DRIVEN Altitude Shift Clutch Clutch Driven Chaincase Altitude Shift Weight Clutch Spring Clutch Spring Driven Helix Chaincase Gearing Meters 0-900 10-54 Almond/ Silver R5 22- -43 P Meters (Feet) 0-900 (0-3000) 10-54 Bushed Almond/ Red Silver Blue R5 #-2 22- -43 P HYVO 900-1800 10-54 Almond/ Silver R5 22- -43 74 P 900-1800 (3000-6000) 10-54 Bushed Almond/ Red Silver Blue R5 #-2 22- -43 74 P HYVO 1800-2700 10 Almond/ Silver R5 22- -43 74 P 1800-2700 (6000-9000) 10 Almond/ Red Silver Blue R5 #-2 22- -43 74 P HYVO 2700-3700 10 Almond/ Silver R5 22- -43 74 P 2700-3700 (9000-12000) 10 Almond/ Red Silver Blue R5 #-2 22- -43 74 P HYVO ENGINE Type Fan Cooled Cylinder Reed . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Displacement 438 cc . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Bore 2.579〉 (65.5mm) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Stroke 2.559〉 (65mm) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Piston / Cylinder Clearance 0.0028〉 - 0.0041〉 (0.070 - 0.105 mm) . . . Piston Marking 4RA . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Piston Ring Marking 4N . . . . . . . . . Piston Ring End Gap 0.012 - 0.018 (.3 - .45 mm) . . . . . . . . Head cc’s .4cc (Uninstalled) 24.2 cc . . . . . . . . Head cc’s.4cc (Installed) 21.2 cc . . . . . . . . . . . Operating RPM200 7750 RPM . . . . . . . . . Idle RPM200 1600 RPM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Engagement RPM300 4600 RPM . . . . . . Cylinder Head Torque 18-19 ft.lbs (2.5-2.8 kg-m) . . . . . . . . Cylinder Base Nut Torque 24-28 ft.lbs (3.3-3.9 kg-m) . . . . Crankcase Torque (8mm) 17-18 ft.lbs (2.2-2.3 kg-m) . . . . . Crankcase Torque (10mm) 23-25 ft.lbs (3.2-3.5 kg-m) . . . Flywheel Torque 60-65 ft.lbs (8.3-9 kg-m) . . . . . . . . . . . . . CARBURETION Type VM34AL Mikuni . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Main Jet 340 PTO/330 MAG . . . . . . . . . . . . Pilot Jet 45 . . . . . . . . . . . . . Jet Needle 6DHK06--03 . . . . . . . . . . . Needle Jet Q-2(286) . . . . . . . . . . . Cutaway 3.0 . . . . . . . . . . . . Air Screw 1.0 Turns . . . . . . . . . . . Valve Seat 1.5 Viton . . . . . . . . . . . Fuel Octane (R+M/2) 87 Non-Oxygenated or . 89 Oxygenated Throttle Gap Under Cutaway .244〉 -(6.2mm) . . . . . . Idle Sync Gap Under Cutaway .218〉 - (5.54mm) . . . . . . CLUTCH Type P-85 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Belt 3211078 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Belt Width (Projected) 1 7/16〉 . Side Angle (Overall) 28 . . Outside Circumference 56 5/8〉 Center Distance 11.50〉 . . . . . . Shift Weights 10-54 . . . . . . . . Primary Spring Almond Red . . . . . . . Secondary Spring Silver/Blue . . . . Driven Helix R5 #2 . . . . . . . . . GENERAL INFORMATION
  13. 13. GENERAL INFORMATION 1.9 MODEL: XCF SP . . . . . . . . . . MODEL NUMBER: S01NX4FS . ENGINE MODEL: EC45PM022 . . ELECTRICAL CAPACITIES Flywheel I.D. F004T32971 Fuel Tank 11.8 Gal. (45.4 L) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . CDI Marking 17620201 Oil Tank 3.5 Quarts (3.3 L) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Alternator Output 240 Watts @ 4000 RPM Coolant N / A . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Ignition Timing 27 BTDC@3000RPM1.5 Chaincase Oil 8 oz. . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.175〉 BTDC (0.157〉-0.195〉) 4.45mm BTDC (3.97-4.93mm) Spark Plug / Gap NGK BR9ES / 0.028” (0.7mm) . . . Lights: Head 2 60 High/50 Low . . . . . . Tail 2@3 watts . . . . . . . . Brake 18 watts . . . . . . Voltage Regulator LR7 . . Electric Start Option . . . . . . . *LR9= Half wave voltage regulator SUSPENSION / CHASSIS CHAINCASE Body Style EDGE Pro X Sprockets / Chain 22-43, 74 P 3/4HYVO . . . . . . . . . . . Front Suspension EDGE Pro X Reverse Option . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Front Shocks Arvin Ryde FXt Brake Pads Type 81 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . IFS Spring Rate 130#/in. Chaincase Center Dist.7.658 (19.45cm) . . . . Front Spring Preload 1.88〉 Thread Adjust Driveshaft Sprockets 2 Drivers . Front Vertical Travel 9.36〉 (23.77 cm.) Brake Type Polaris HPB . . . . . . . . . Rear Suspension EDGE Pro X . . . Rear Travel 13.86〉 (35.20 cm.) . . . . . . . . Front Track Shock Arvin Emulsiont . . Spring Rate 170#/in. . . . . . . . . Rear Track Shock Arvin Ryde FXt Clicker . . Rear Springs .359〉 / 77 . . . . . . Track Type 15〉x121〉x.82〉 (38.1x307.34x2.08cm.) . . . . . . . . Track Tension 1 1/2” (38mm) slack with 10# (4.54kg) weight 16” (40.64cm.) ahead of rear idler shaft . . . . . . OPTIONAL REAR TORSION SPRINGS 2001 XCF SP/440 Edge Pro X Rear Torsion Springs SOFT MEDIUM(STD) FIRM .347〉(sq.) diameter/77 .359〉(sq.) diameter/77 .375〉(sq.) diameter/77 L.H 7041627-067 L.H. 7041629-067 L.H. 7041631-067 R.H. 7041628-067 R.H 7041630-067 R.H. 7041632-067
  14. 14. GENERAL INFORMATION 1.10 MODEL: 440 Edge Pro X . . . . . . . . . . MODEL NUMBER: S01NX4CS . ENGINE MODEL: S44-44-PO 2093 . . JETTING CHART AMBIENT TEMPERATURE Altitude Below -20F -20_ to +10_F +10_to +40_F Above +40_F Altitude Below -20 F Below -29C -20 to +10 F -29_to -12_C +10 to +40 F -12_ to +5_C Above +40 F Above 5_C Meters 0-900 (0 3000) 390 370 340 320 Meters (Feet) 0 900 (0-3000) 390 #3 370 #3 340 #3 320 #3 900-1800 (3000 6000) 350 330 310 290 900 1800 (3000-6000) 350 #3 330 #3 310 #3 290 #3 1800-2700 (6000 9000) 320 300 280 260 1800 2700 (6000-9000) 320 #3 300 #3 280 #3 260 #3 2700-3700 (9000 12000) 280 270 250 230 2700 3700 (9000-12000) 280 #3 270 #3 250 #3 230 #3 XXX #X - # refers to the clip position from top of jet needle. CLUTCH CHART DRIVE DRIVEN Altitude Shift Clutch Clutch Driven Chaincase Altitude Shift Weight Clutch Spring Clutch Spring Driven Helix Chaincase Gearing Meters 0-900 S53H Almond Blue/ R49 22:43 Meters (Feet) 0-900 (0-3000) S53H Almond Red Blue/ Orange R49 #2 22:43 74P 900-1800 S51H Almond Blue/ R49 22:43 900-1800 (3000-6000) S51H Almond Red Blue/ Orange R49 #3 22:43 74P 1800-2700 S49H Almond Blue/ R49 22:43 1800-2700 (6000-9000) S49H Almond Red Blue/ Orange R49 #3 22:43 74P 2700-3700 S49H Almond Blue/ R49 22:43 2700-3700 (9000-12000) S49H Almond Red Blue/ Orange R49 #3 22:43 74P ENGINE Type Liquid Cooled Case Reed w/V.E.S. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Displacement 438 cc . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Bore 2.598〉 (66mm) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Stroke 2.520〉 (64mm) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Piston / Cylinder Clearance 0.0023〉 - 0.0037〉(0.06 - 0.095mm) . . . Service Limit 0.0059〉 (0.15mm) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Piston Marking EK2185/28 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Piston Ring Marking “o” faces upward . . . . . . . . . Piston Ring End Gap .008〉-.020〉(.20-.51mm) . . . . . . . . Head cc’s (Uninstalled) TBA . . . . . . . Head cc’s (Installed) TBA . . . . . . . . . Operating RPM200 8750 RPM . . . . . . . . . Idle RPM200 1600 RPM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Engagement RPM300 5000 RPM . . . . . . Cylinder Head Torque 20-24 ft.lbs(2.8-3.3 kgm) . . . . . . . . Cylinder Base Nut Torque 30-34 ft.lbs(4.15-4.7 kgm) . . . . Crankcase Torque (8mm) 20-24 ft.lbs(2.8-3.3 kgm) . . . . . Crankcase Torque (10mm) N/A . . . Flywheel Torque 90 ft.lbs(12.4 kgm) . . . . . . . . . . . . . CARBURETION Type TMX-34 Mikuni . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Main Jet 350 . . . . . . . . . . . . Pilot Jet 22.5 . . . . . . . . . . . . . Jet Needle 6GL64--61--3 . . . . . . . . . . . Needle Jet Q-8 (Fixed) . . . . . . . . . . . Cutaway 2.5 . . . . . . . . . . . . Air Screw 1.0 Turns . . . . . . . . . . . Valve Seat 1.5 Viton . . . . . . . . . . . Fuel Octane w/o Ethanol (R+M/2) 92 Octane Prem. Unlead. Throttle Gap Under Cutaway .098〉(2.5 mm) . . . . . . (Engine side) Exhaust Valve Spring Red/White CLUTCH Type P-85 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Belt 3211080 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Belt Width (Projected) 1.438〉 (34.93mm) . Side Angle (Overall) 28 . . Outside Circumference 46.625” (118.43cm.) Center Distance 11.5〉 (305mm) . . . . . . Shift Weights S53H . . . . . . . . Primary Spring Almond/Red . . . . . . . Secondary Spring Blue/Orange . . . . Driven Helix R-49 #2 . . . . . . . . . Note: Production main jet is a 350 for 92 octane fuel. Do not run below 0_F at 0--1000 feet. Standard tim- ing curve position = “D”. Timing positions pg 2.12 Fine Tuning jetting chart p1.3 GENERAL INFORMATION

×