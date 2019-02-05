Hyster E024 (S6.0FT Europe) Forklift Service Repair Manual

Successfully reported this slideshow.
S6.0FT, S7.0FT ( ) [024] PART NO. 1652525 8000 SRM 1320
8000 SRM 1320 Capacities Lift Truck Lifting Capacity Model Weight S6.0FT (S135FT) 6123 kg (13,500 lb) S7.0FT (S155FT) 7030...
Capacities 8000 SRM 1320 Table 1. S6.0FT, S7.0FT (S135FT, S155FT) (D024, E024) Lift Truck Models (Continued) Item Quantity...
8000 SRM 1320 Capacities Table 1. S6.0FT, S7.0FT (S135FT, S155FT) (D024, E024) Lift Truck Models (Continued) Item Quantity...
Capacities 8000 SRM 1320 Table 1. S6.0FT, S7.0FT (S135FT, S155FT) (D024, E024) Lift Truck Models (Continued) Item Quantity...
8000 SRM 1320 Capacities Table 2. H6.0FT, H7.0FT (H135FT, H155FT) (H006, J006) Lift Truck Models Item Quantity Specificati...
Capacities 8000 SRM 1320 Table 2. H6.0FT, H7.0FT (H135FT, H155FT) (H006, J006) Lift Truck Models (Continued) Item Quantity...
8000 SRM 1320 Electrical System Table 2. H6.0FT, H7.0FT (H135FT, H155FT) (H006, J006) Lift Truck Models (Continued) Item Q...
Electrical System 8000 SRM 1320 GM 4.3L Alternator Output (14 Volts) G and LPG GS and LPS Idle 50 amps @ 750 rpm 38 amps @...
8000 SRM 1320 Transmission Oil Pressures Transmission Oil Pressures 3-Speed Transmission All Pressures at 2000 rpm and Oil...
Hydraulic System Relief Pressures 8000 SRM 1320 2-Speed Transmission All Pressures at 2000 rpm and Oil at 50 to 65 C (120 ...
8000 SRM 1320 Stall Speeds (in RPM ±100 rpm) Steering System Table 5. S6.0FT, S7.0FT (S135FT, S155FT) (D024, E024) Lift Tr...
Stall Speeds (in RPM ±100 rpm) 8000 SRM 1320 GM 4.3L LPG S6.0FT, S7.0FT, (S135FT,S155FT) (D024, E024) Transmission New Eng...
8000 SRM 1320 Stall Speeds (in RPM ±100 rpm) CUMMINS QSB 3.3L DIESEL S6.0FT, S7.0FT, (S135FT,S155FT) (E024) Transmission N...
Mast Speeds 8000 SRM 1320 Mast Speeds NOTE: Lift speed is measured in meters/sec (inch/ sec) at governed engine RPM with f...
8000 SRM 1320 Mast Speeds Table 11. Lift Truck Models H6.0FT (H135FT) (H006, J006) Lowering M/Sec (Inch/Sec) Lifting M/Sec...
Front End Equipment - Mast Creep 8000 SRM 1320 Tilt Angles Lift truck should be on level ground and in unloaded condition....
8000 SRM 1320 Engine Specifications Table 18. H6.0FT, H7.0FT (H135FT, H155FT) (H006, J006) Lift Truck Models Maximum Tilt ...
Engine Specifications 8000 SRM 1320 Item GM 4.3L Thermostat Range STARTS TO OPEN 82 ±1.5 C (180 ±35 F) FULL OPEN 128 ±1.5 ...
8000 SRM 1320 Torque Specifications Item Cummins QSB 3.3L Diesel Horsepower/rpm (Duramatch transmission) 99 @ 2200 rpm Oil...
Torque Specifications 8000 SRM 1320 Spindle Bearing Cap Capscrew, Lift Truck Models H6.0FT, H7.0FT (H135FT, H155FT) (H006,...
8000 SRM 1320 Torque Specifications Rocker Arm Studs 47 N•m (35 lbf ft) Rocker Arm Bolts 30 N•m (22 lbf ft) Thermostat Hou...
100 SRM 1316 General General WARNING The lift truck must be put on blocks for some types of maintenance and repairs. The r...
Hood, Seat, Dash, and Side Covers Replacement 100 SRM 1316 Description The frame is one weldment and includes the hy- drau...
100 SRM 1316 Hood, Seat, Dash, and Side Covers Replacement 18. Remove the hinge screws, located in the rear of the hood. 1...
Hood, Seat, Dash, and Side Covers Replacement 100 SRM 1316 1. DEBRIS COVER 2. COUNTERWEIGHT COVER 3. RADIATOR COVER 4. LEF...
100 SRM 1316 Hood, Seat, Dash, and Side Covers Replacement NOTE: TOP VIEW OF DASH SHOWN. A. INDICATES TO PULL UP TO UNLATC...
Hood, Seat, Dash, and Side Covers Replacement 100 SRM 1316 1. CAPSCREWS 2. SEAL PLATE Figure 5. Remove Seal Plate From Das...
100 SRM 1316 Hood, Seat, Dash, and Side Covers Replacement NOTE: SEE TABLE 1 FOR HOLES TO USE TO ATTACH ROD END OF GAS SPR...
Hood, Seat, Dash, and Side Covers Replacement 100 SRM 1316 4. Install latch striker in highest slot position. Check that l...
100 SRM 1316 LPG Tank and Bracket Replacement LPG Tank and Bracket Replacement REMOVE LPG Tank WARNING LPG can cause an ex...
LPG Tank and Bracket Replacement 100 SRM 1316 A. SWING-OUT LPG BRACKET B. SWING-OUT AND DROP-DOWN LPG BRACKET (EZXCHANGE B...
100 SRM 1316 LPG Tank and Bracket Replacement LPG Bracket NOTE: The LPG tank must be removed from the lift truck before re...
LPG Tank and Bracket Replacement 100 SRM 1316 INSTALL LPG Bracket 1. Place the LPG bracket onto the counterweight. Be sure...
100 SRM 1316 Counterweight Replacement Counterweight Replacement REMOVE WARNING The lift truck must be put on blocks for s...
Counterweight Replacement 100 SRM 1316 1. FRAME HOOK 2. SEALS 3. CAPSCREW 4. COUNTERWEIGHT COVER 5. COUNTERWEIGHT 6. TOW P...
100 SRM 1316 Counterweight Replacement 1. CAPSCREW 2. COUNTERWEIGHT COVER 3. COUNTERWEIGHT 4. TOW PIN 5. ROLL PIN 6. WASHE...
Overhead Guard Replacement 100 SRM 1316 TOW PIN, REMOVE AND INSTALL 1. Remove the tow pin from the counterweight by drivin...
100 SRM 1316 Overhead Guard Replacement 1. CLAMP 2. AIR INTAKE HOSE 3. BOLTS 4. ELBOW 5. RETAINER 6. GROMMET Figure 14. Di...
Complete manual From aservicemanualpdf.com Thank you very much for your reading. Please Click Here Then Get More Informati...
Engine Replacement 100 SRM 1316 Engine Replacement REMOVE ENGINE ONLY WARNING The lift truck must be put on blocks for som...
