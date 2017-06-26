Monte Carlo Methods 2017 July Talk in Montreal

Deterministic, Randomized, and Bayesian Ways to Stop a Simulation Fred J. Hickernell Department of Applied Mathematics, Il...
Introduction General Error Tolerances Bayesian Cubature Summary References Some Stopping Criteria (that I do not favor) |µ...
Introduction General Error Tolerances Bayesian Cubature Summary References Recent Stopping Criteria |µ ´ ^µn| ď εa, for n ...
Introduction General Error Tolerances Bayesian Cubature Summary References Option Pricing fair price = ż Rd e´rT max  1 ...
Introduction General Error Tolerances Bayesian Cubature Summary References Gaussian Probability µ = ż [a,b] exp ´1 2 tT Σ´...
Introduction General Error Tolerances Bayesian Cubature Summary References More General Error Tolerance Problem: Find n an...
Introduction General Error Tolerances Bayesian Cubature Summary References Bayesan Cubature with Nice Covariance Kernels f...
Introduction General Error Tolerances Bayesian Cubature Summary References Deterministic Cubature that Mimics Bayesian Cub...
Introduction General Error Tolerances Bayesian Cubature Summary References References I Dick, J., F. Kuo, and I. H. Sloan....
Introduction General Error Tolerances Bayesian Cubature Summary References References II Owen, A. B. 2000. Monte Carlo, qu...
  1. 1. Deterministic, Randomized, and Bayesian Ways to Stop a Simulation Fred J. Hickernell Department of Applied Mathematics, Illinois Institute of Technology hickernell@iit.edu mypages.iit.edu/~hickernell Thanks to the Guaranteed Automatic Integration Library (GAIL) team and friends Supported by NSF-DMS-1522687 Thanks to the organizers of this conference and this session
  2. 2. Introduction General Error Tolerances Bayesian Cubature Summary References When Should We Stop the Simulation? Want to compute µloomoon option price avg. material property avg. pixel intensity = E( Yloomoon option payoﬀ material property avg. pixel intensity ) = E[ f(X)loomoon complicated function of simpler random vector ] = ż [0,1]d f(x) dx loooooomoooooon after some transformation of variable by the sample average ^µn = 1 n nÿ i=1 Yi = 1 n nÿ i=1 f(xi), txiu∞ i=1 IID, low discrepancy, ... By observing Y1 = f(x1), Y2 = f(x2), . . . , how large should n be to ensure that |µ ´ ^µn| ď εa under reasonable conditions on Y or f? 2/17
  3. 3. Introduction General Error Tolerances Bayesian Cubature Summary References Some Stopping Criteria (that I do not favor) |µ ´ ^µn| ď εa, for n =? One may try to bound |µ ´ ^µn| using Central Limit Theorem (CLT) for IID txiu∞ i=1, but the CLT is asymptotic and requires an upper bound on var(Y) Koksma-Hlawka inequality, D(txiun i=1)V(f) (Dick et al., 2013, Thm. 3.9), but V(f) is typically diﬃcult to bound IID replications of randomized low discrepancy sequences txiu∞ i=1 (Owen, 2000), but see above Internal replications of randomized low discrepancy sequences txiu∞ i=1 (Owen, 2000), but no theory Quasi-standard error (Halton, 2005), but see (Owen, 2006) 3/17
  4. 4. Introduction General Error Tolerances Bayesian Cubature Summary References Some Stopping Criteria (that I do not favor) |µ ´ ^µn| ď εa, for n =? One may try to bound |µ ´ ^µn| using Central Limit Theorem (CLT) for IID txiu∞ i=1, but the CLT is asymptotic and requires an upper bound on var(Y) Koksma-Hlawka inequality, D(txiun i=1)V(f) (Dick et al., 2013, Thm. 3.9), but V(f) is typically diﬃcult to bound IID replications of randomized low discrepancy sequences txiu∞ i=1 (Owen, 2000), but see above Internal replications of randomized low discrepancy sequences txiu∞ i=1 (Owen, 2000), but no theory Quasi-standard error (Halton, 2005), but see (Owen, 2006) “The thing may answer very well in practise,” said the professor [from Heidelberg], “but it is not sound in theory.” (Unknown, 1911October 5) 3/17
  5. 5. Introduction General Error Tolerances Bayesian Cubature Summary References Recent Stopping Criteria |µ ´ ^µn| ď εa, for n =? IID Sampling Replace the CLT by a Berry-Esseen inequality. Bound var(Y) in terms of the sample variance, assuming a bound on kurt(Y) (H. et al., 2013) Sobol’ and Lattice Sampling Bound |µ ´ ^µn| in terms of the discrete Walsh/complex exponential transform of f, assuming that the true Fourier coeﬃcients decay steadily (H. and Jiménez Rugama, 2016; Jiménez Rugama and H., 2016). Control variates are accommodated with the correct control variate coeﬃcient (H. et al., 2005; H. et al., 2017+) 4/17
  6. 6. Introduction General Error Tolerances Bayesian Cubature Summary References Option Pricing fair price = ż Rd e´rT max  1 d dÿ j=1 Sj ´ K, 0   e´zT z/2 (2π)d/2 dz « $13.12 Sj = S0e(r´σ2 /2)jT/d+σxj = stock price at time jT/d, x = Az, AAT = Σ = min(i, j)T/d d i,j=1 , T = 1/4, d = 13 here Abs. Error Median Worst 10% Worst 10% Tolerance Method Error Accuracy n Time (s) 1E´2 IID diﬀ 2E´3 100% 6.2E7 3.4E1 1E´2 Scr. Sobol’ PCA 1E´3 100% 1.6E4 4.0E´2 1E´2 Scr. Sob. cont. var. PCA 2E´3 100% 4.1E3 1.8E´2 5/17
  7. 7. Introduction General Error Tolerances Bayesian Cubature Summary References Gaussian Probability µ = ż [a,b] exp ´1 2 tT Σ´1 t a (2π)d det(Σ) dt Genz (1993) = ż [0,1]d´1 f(x) dx For some typical choice of a, b, Σ, d = 3; µ « 0.6763 Rel. Error Median Worst 10% Worst 10% Tolerance Method Error Accuracy n Time (s) 1E´2 IID Genz 5E´4 100% 8.1E4 1.9E´2 1E´2 Scr. Sobol’ Genz 4E´5 100% 1.0E3 4.0E´3 1E´3 IID Genz 1E´4 100% 2.0E6 4.2E´1 1E´3 Scr. Sobol’ Genz 1E´5 100% 2.0E3 6.5E´3 1E´4 Scr. Sobol’ Genz 5E´7 100% 1.6E4 1.9E´2 6/17
  8. 8. Introduction General Error Tolerances Bayesian Cubature Summary References When Should We Stop the Simulation? Want to compute µloomoon option price avg. material property avg. pixel intensity = E( Yloomoon option payoﬀ material property avg. pixel intensity ) = E[ f(X)loomoon complicated function of simpler random vector ] = ż [0,1]d f(x) dx loooooomoooooon after some transformation of variable by the sample average ^µn = 1 n nÿ i=1 Yi = 1 n nÿ i=1 f(xi), txiu∞ i=1 IID, low discrepancy, ... By observing Y1 = f(x1), Y2 = f(x2), . . . , how large should n be to ensure that |µ ´ rµ| ď max(εa, εr |µ|), given ^µn ´ errn ď µ ď ^µn + errn ? 7/17
  9. 9. Introduction General Error Tolerances Bayesian Cubature Summary References More General Error Tolerance Problem: Find n and rµn satisfying |µ ´ rµn| ď max(εa, εr |µ|), given that ^µn ´ errn ď µ ď ^µn + errn Solution: Choose rµn = (pµn ´ errn) max(εa, εr |pµn + errn|) + (pµn + errn) max(εa, εr |pµn ´ errn|) max(εa, εr |pµn + errn|) + max(εa, εr |pµn ´ errn|) = $ & % ^µn, εr = 0 max(pµ2 n ´ err2 n, 0) pµn , εa = 0 where n is large enough to make errn ď max(εa, εr |pµn + errn|) + max(εa, εr |pµn ´ errn|) 2 8/17
  10. 10. Introduction General Error Tolerances Bayesian Cubature Summary References When Should We Stop the Simulation? Want to compute µloomoon option price avg. material property avg. pixel intensity = E( Yloomoon option payoﬀ material property avg. pixel intensity ) = E[ f(X)loomoon complicated function of simpler random vector ] = ż [0,1]d f(x) dx loooooomoooooon after some transformation of variable by the sample average ^µn = 1 n nÿ i=1 Yi = 1 n nÿ i=1 f(xi), txiu∞ i=1 IID, low discrepancy, ... By observing Y1 = f(x1), Y2 = f(x2), . . . , how large should n be to ensure that |µ ´ rµ| ď max(εa, εr |µ|), when f „ GP(m, s2 Cθ)? 9/17
  11. 11. Introduction General Error Tolerances Bayesian Cubature Summary References Bayesan Cubature with Nice Covariance Kernels f „ GP(m, s2 Cθ), Cθ : [0, 1]d ˆ [0, 1]d Ñ R, m, s, θ to be inferred by MLE, C = C(xi, xj) n i,j=1 = WΛWT , WT = W´1 , Λ = diag(λ1, . . . , λn) C1 = λ11, ż [0,1]d C(x, t) dt = 1 @x Using maximum likelihood estimation (MLE) gives mMLE = ^µn = 1 n nÿ i=1 f(xi), s2 MLE = nÿ i=2 |pyi|2 λ2 i , py = WT    f(x1) ... f(xn)    , θMLE = argmin θ log nÿ i=2 |pyi|2 λi + 1 n nÿ i=1 log(λi) Then ^µ is a normal random variable, and Pr  |µ ´ ^µn| ď 2.58 g f f e 1 n ´ 1 λ1 nÿ i=2 |pyi|2 λ2 i   = 99% 10/17
  12. 12. Introduction General Error Tolerances Bayesian Cubature Summary References Option Pricing fair price = ż Rd e´rT max  1 d dÿ j=1 Sj ´ K, 0   e´zT z/2 (2π)d/2 dz « $13.12 Sj = S0e(r´σ2 /2)jT/d+σxj = stock price at time jT/d, x = Az, AAT = Σ = min(i, j)T/d d i,j=1 , T = 1/4, d = 13 here Abs. Error Median Worst 10% Worst 10% Tolerance Method Error Accuracy n Time (s) 1E´2 IID diﬀ 2E´3 100% 6.2E7 3.4E1 1E´2 Scr. Sobol’ PCA 1E´3 100% 1.6E4 4.0E´2 1E´2 Scr. Sob. cont. var. PCA 2E´3 100% 4.1E3 1.8E´2 1E´2 Bayes. Latt. PCA 2E´3 100% 1.6E4 4.9E´2 11/17
  13. 13. Introduction General Error Tolerances Bayesian Cubature Summary References Gaussian Probability µ = ż [a,b] exp ´1 2 tT Σ´1 t a (2π)d det(Σ) dt Genz (1993) = ż [0,1]d´1 f(x) dx For some typical choice of a, b, Σ, d = 3; µ « 0.6763 Rel. Error Median Worst 10% Worst 10% Tolerance Method Error Accuracy n Time (s) 1E´2 IID Genz 5E´4 100% 8.1E4 1.9E´2 1E´2 Scr. Sobol’ Genz 4E´5 100% 1.0E3 4.0E´3 1E´2 Bayes. Latt. Genz 9E´6 100% 1.0E3 2.5E´3 1E´3 IID Genz 1E´4 100% 2.0E6 4.2E´1 1E´3 Scr. Sobol’ Genz 1E´5 100% 2.0E3 6.5E´3 1E´3 Bayes. Latt. Genz 8E´6 100% 1.0E3 2.6E´3 1E´4 Scr. Sobol’ Genz 5E´7 100% 1.6E4 1.9E´2 1E´4 Bayes. Latt. Genz 4E´7 100% 8.2E3 1.5E´2 12/17
  14. 14. Introduction General Error Tolerances Bayesian Cubature Summary References Gaussian Probability µ = ż [a,b] exp ´1 2 tT Σ´1 t a (2π)d det(Σ) dt Genz (1993) = ż [0,1]d´1 f(x) dx For some typical choice of a, b, Σ, d = 3; µ « 0.6763 Rel. Error Median Worst 10% Worst 10% Tolerance Method Error Accuracy n Time (s) 1E´2 IID Genz 5E´4 100% 8.1E4 1.9E´2 1E´2 Scr. Sobol’ Genz 4E´5 100% 1.0E3 4.0E´3 1E´2 Bayes. Latt. Genz 9E´6 100% 1.0E3 2.5E´3 1E´3 IID Genz 1E´4 100% 2.0E6 4.2E´1 1E´3 Scr. Sobol’ Genz 1E´5 100% 2.0E3 6.5E´3 1E´3 Bayes. Latt. Genz 8E´6 100% 1.0E3 2.6E´3 1E´4 Scr. Sobol’ Genz 5E´7 100% 1.6E4 1.9E´2 1E´4 Bayes. Latt. Genz 4E´7 100% 8.2E3 1.5E´2 1E´4 Bayes. Latt. Smth. Genz 9E´6 100% 1.0E3 2.6E´3 13/17
  15. 15. Introduction General Error Tolerances Bayesian Cubature Summary References Deterministic Cubature that Mimics Bayesian Cubature f P RKHS(Cθ), Cθ : [0, 1]d ˆ [0, 1]d Ñ R C = Cθ(xi, xj) n i,j=1 = WΛWT , WT = W´1 , Λ = diag(λ1, . . . , λn) C1 = λ11, ż [0,1]d Cθ(x, t) dt = 1 @x |µ ´ ^µn| ď 2.58 g f f e 1 n ´ 1 λ1 nÿ i=2 |pyi|2 λ2 i , py = WT    f(x1) ... f(xn)    , = D(txiun i=1) 2.58 ? n rf ´ ż [0,1]d rf(x) dx , where rf is the minimum norm interpolant of f, provided that f ´ ż [0,1]d f(x) dx ď 2.58 ? n rf ´ ż [0,1]d rf(x) dx 14/17
  16. 16. Introduction General Error Tolerances Bayesian Cubature Summary References When Should We Stop the Simulation? Want to compute µloomoon option price avg. material property avg. pixel intensity = E( Yloomoon option payoﬀ material property avg. pixel intensity ) = E[ f(X)loomoon complicated function of simpler random vector ] = ż [0,1]d f(x) dx loooooomoooooon after some transformation of variable by the sample average ^µn = 1 n nÿ i=1 Yi = 1 n nÿ i=1 f(xi), txiu∞ i=1 IID, low discrepancy, ... By observing Y1 = f(x1), Y2 = f(x2), . . . , we can choose n to ensure that |µ ´ rµ| ď max(εa, εr |µ|), for IID x1, x2, . . . via a Berry-Esseen inequality, for digital sequence of lattice nodeset sequences x1, x2, . . . when the Fourier coeﬃcients of f decay steadily, and via Bayesian cubature or its deterministic counterpart. 15/17
  17. 17. Introduction General Error Tolerances Bayesian Cubature Summary References References I Dick, J., F. Kuo, and I. H. Sloan. 2013. High dimensional integration — the Quasi-Monte Carlo way, Acta Numer. 22, 133–288. Genz, A. 1993. Comparison of methods for the computation of multivariate normal probabilities, Computing Science and Statistics 25, 400–405. Halton, J. H. 2005. Quasi-probability: Why quasi-Monte-Carlo methods are statistically valid and how their errors can be estimated statistically, Monte Carlo Methods and Appl. 11, 203–350. H., F. J., L. Jiang, Y. Liu, and A. B. Owen. 2013. Guaranteed conservative ﬁxed width conﬁdence intervals via Monte Carlo sampling, Monte Carlo and quasi-Monte Carlo methods 2012, pp. 105–128. H., F. J. and Ll. A. Jiménez Rugama. 2016. Reliable adaptive cubature using digital sequences, Monte Carlo and quasi-Monte Carlo methods: MCQMC, Leuven, Belgium, April 2014, pp. 367–383. arXiv:1410.8615 [math.NA]. H., F. J., Ll. A. Jiménez Rugama, and D. Li. 2017+. Adaptive quasi-Monte Carlo methods. submitted for publication, arXiv:1702.01491 [math.NA]. H., F. J., C. Lemieux, and A. B. Owen. 2005. Control variates for quasi-Monte Carlo, Statist. Sci. 20, 1–31. Jiménez Rugama, Ll. A. and F. J. H. 2016. Adaptive multidimensional integration based on rank-1 lattices, Monte Carlo and quasi-Monte Carlo methods: MCQMC, Leuven, Belgium, April 2014, pp. 407–422. arXiv:1411.1966. 16/17
  18. 18. Introduction General Error Tolerances Bayesian Cubature Summary References References II Owen, A. B. 2000. Monte Carlo, quasi-Monte Carlo, and randomized quasi-Monte Carlo, Monte Carlo, quasi-Monte Carlo, and randomized quasi-Monte Carlo, pp. 86–97. . 2006. On the Warnock-Halton quasi-standard error, Monte Carlo Methods and Appl. 12, 47–54. Unknown. 1911October 5. A professional paradox, The Youth’s Companion: For All the Family 85, no. 40, 515, Column 2. 17/17

