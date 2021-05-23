Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
(PDF/Epub) Wanting: The Power of Mimetic Desire in Everyday Life - Luke Burgis FORMAT FILE [ebook, pdf, epub, mobi pocket,...
If you want to download this book Scrol in last page Detail Book Author : Luke Burgis Pages : pages Publisher : Macmillan ...
If you want to download this book Scrol in last page Description A groundbreaking exploration of why we want what we want,...
If you want to download this book Scrol in last page
Step By Step To Download Or Read Online 1. Click Button "DOWNLOAD" Or "READ ONLINE" 2. Sign Up To Access Book 3. Choose th...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Health & Medicine
33 views
May. 23, 2021

!Read Book Wanting: The Power of Mimetic Desire in Everyday Life - Luke Burgis

A groundbreaking exploration of why we want what we want, and a toolkit for freeing ourselves from chasing unfulfilling desires.Gravity affects every aspect of our physical being, but there's a psychological force just as powerful – yet almost nobody has heard of it. It's responsible for bringing groups of people together and pulling them apart, making certain goals attractive to some and not to others, and fueling cycles of anxiety and conflict. In Wanting, Luke Burgis draws on the work of French polymath René Girard to bring this hidden force to light and reveals how it shapes our lives and societies.According to Girard, humans don't desire anything independently. Human desire is mimetic – we imitate what other people want. This affects the way we choose partners, friends, careers, clothes, and vacation destinations. Mimetic desire is responsible for the formation of our very identities. It explains the enduring relevancy of Shakespeare's plays, why Peter Thiel decided to be the first investor in Facebook, and why our world is growing more divided as it becomes more connected.Wanting also shows that conflict does not arise because of our differences--it comes from our sameness. Because we learn to want what other people want, we often end up competing for the same things. Ignoring our large similarities, we cling to our perceived differences.Drawing on his experience as an entrepreneur, teacher, and student of classical philosophy and theology, Burgis shares tactics that help turn blind wanting into intentional wanting – not by trying to rid ourselves of desire, but by desiring differently. It's possible to be more in control of the things we want, to achieve more independence from trends and bubbles, and to find more meaning in our work and lives.The future will be shaped by our desires. Wanting shows us how to desire a better one.

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Secret to Superhuman Strength Alison Bechdel
(5/5)
Free
Super Human: The Bulletproof Plan to Age Backward and Maybe Even Live Forever Dave Asprey
(4.5/5)
Free
The Vagina Bible: The Vulva and the Vagina: Separating the Myth from the Medicine Jen Gunter
(4.5/5)
Free
The Little Book of Game Changers: 50 Healthy Habits for Managing Stress & Anxiety Jessica Cording
(4/5)
Free
The Green Witch: Your Complete Guide to the Natural Magic of Herbs, Flowers, Essential Oils, and More Arin Murphy-Hiscock
(4/5)
Free
The 4 Season Solution: A Groundbreaking Plan to Fight Burnout and Tap into Optimal Health Dallas Hartwig
(3/5)
Free
Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams Matthew Walker
(4.5/5)
Free
Beyond Coffee: A Sustainable Guide to Nootropics, Adaptogens, and Mushrooms James Beshara
(4/5)
Free
The Rabbit Effect: Live Longer, Happier, and Healthier with the Groundbreaking Science of Kindness Kelli Harding
(5/5)
Free
Breasts: The Owner's Manual: Every Woman's Guide to Reducing Cancer Risk, Making Treatment Choices, and Optimizing Outcomes Kristi Funk
(0/5)
Free
Why Did I Come into This Room?: A Candid Conversation about Aging Joan Lunden
(2.5/5)
Free
Stress Less: Stop Stressing, Start Living Kate Hanley
(3.5/5)
Free
Memory Rescue: Supercharge Your Brain, Reverse Memory Loss, and Remember What Matters Most Dr. Daniel G. Amen
(4.5/5)
Free
Eat, Move, Think: The Path to a Healthier, Stronger, Happier You Shaun Francis
(4/5)
Free
The Mind Illuminated: A Complete Meditation Guide Integrating Buddhist Wisdom and Brain Science for Greater Mindfulness John Yates
(5/5)
Free
Dirty Genes: A Breakthrough Program to Treat the Root Cause of Illness and Optimize Your Health Ben Lynch
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
We Need to Hang Out: A Memoir of Making Friend Billy Baker
(4/5)
Free
The First Ten Years: Two Sides of the Same Love Story Joseph Fink
(4.5/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You Tina Turner
(5/5)
Free
Hunt, Gather, Parent: What Ancient Cultures Can Teach Us About the Lost Art of Raising Happy, Helpful Little Humans Michaeleen Doucleff
(5/5)
Free
The Price You Pay for College: An Entirely New Roadmap for the Biggest Financial Decision Your Family Will Ever Make Ron Lieber
(3.5/5)
Free
How to Sleep: The New Science-Based Solutions for Sleeping Through the Night Rafael Pelayo
(4/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4.5/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(4.5/5)
Free
Heartwood: The Art of Living with the End in Mind Barbara Becker
(5/5)
Free
Lifespan: Why We Age-and Why We Don't Have To David A. Sinclair
(4.5/5)
Free
Life Is a 4-Letter Word: Laughing and Learning Through 40 Life Lessons David A. Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
The Longevity Paradox: How to Die Young at a Ripe Old Age Steven R. Gundry
(4.5/5)
Free
The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature Sue Stuart-Smith
(4.5/5)
Free
Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, And Get Strong With The Fit52 Life Carrie Underwood
(4/5)
Free
Lost Girls: An Unsolved American Mystery Robert Kolker
(4/5)
Free
10% Happier: How I Tamed the Voice in My Head, Reduced Stress Without Losing My Edge, and Found a Self-help That Actually Works--a True Story Dan Harris
(4.5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

!Read Book Wanting: The Power of Mimetic Desire in Everyday Life - Luke Burgis

  1. 1. (PDF/Epub) Wanting: The Power of Mimetic Desire in Everyday Life - Luke Burgis FORMAT FILE [ebook, pdf, epub, mobi pocket, audiobook, txt, doc, ppt, jpeg, chm, xml, azw, pdb, kf8, prc, tpz]
  2. 2. If you want to download this book Scrol in last page Detail Book Author : Luke Burgis Pages : pages Publisher : Macmillan Audio Language : eng ISBN-10 : B08KGVLHVX ISBN-13 :
  3. 3. If you want to download this book Scrol in last page Description A groundbreaking exploration of why we want what we want, and a toolkit for freeing ourselves from chasing unfulfilling desiresAs an undergraduate studying philosophy at Stanford, Peter Thiel met French polymath René Girard and was introduced to his theory of “mimetic desire” - the idea that most human wanting comes from imitating what other people desire, rather than from an innate sense of need. Inducted into the Académie Française as the “Darwin of the social sciences,” Girard is largely unknown outside academic circles. But because of Girard, Thiel knew that Facebook would thrive because it offered a window into people’s curated presentation of the best parts of their lives, thereby satisfying our need to look for “models” who tell us what to desire.According to Girard, each of us is surrounded by people who generate, shape, and manipulate our desires at every turn. Mimetic desire is no mere tool of advertisers but a reality that affects our daily lives in romance, work, fitness, politics, and parenting. Mimetic desire is a secret, unacknowledged, sophisticated form of adult imitation that drives a larger degree of human behavior than anybody ever realized.The consequences of mimetic desire are startling. Because people learn to want what other people want, they are easily drawn into rivalries and conflict. According to Girard, people don’t fight because they want different things; they fight because, though mimetic desire, they start to want the same things. But mimetic desire does not have to be in control. We are free to choose. And those who understand mimetic desire have a tremendous advantage over those who don’t - they can use it for good or for ill.Drawing on his experience as an entrepreneur, teacher, and student of classical philosophy and theology, Luke Burgis shows how to counteract the mimetic forces of the market by turning blind wanting into intentional wanting - not by trying to rid ourselves of desire, but by desiring differently. Intentional desire is what propels us to create a better world. Burgis shows how to achieve more independence from trends and bubbles, how to feel more in control of the things we want, and ultimately how to find more meaning in our work and life by grounding them in desires that will never fade away.Running Time => 8hrs. and 42mins.©2021 Luke Burgis (P)2021 Macmillan Audio
  4. 4. If you want to download this book Scrol in last page
  5. 5. Step By Step To Download Or Read Online 1. Click Button "DOWNLOAD" Or "READ ONLINE" 2. Sign Up To Access Book 3. Choose the book you like when you register 4. Enjoy and Happy Reading

×