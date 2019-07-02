2008 Polaris Ranger 4X4 700 EFI Crew Service Repair Manual

Successfully reported this slideshow.
2008 RANGER 700 4X4 XP / 4X4 CREW / 6X6 SERVICE MANUAL FOREWORD This service manual is designed primarily for use by certi...
1GENERAL INFORMATION 2MAINTENANCE 3ENGINE 4ELECTRONIC FUEL INJECTION 5BODY / STEERING / SUSPENSION 6CLUTCHING 7FINAL DRIVE...
GENERAL INFORMATION 1.1 CHAPTER 1 GENERAL INFORMATION 1 MODEL INFORMATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . ...
1.2 GENERAL INFORMATION MODEL INFORMATION Model Identification The machine model number must be used with any corresponden...
1.3 GENERAL INFORMATION 1 Unit Serial Number (VIN) Location The machine model number and serial number are important for v...
1.4 GENERAL INFORMATION VEHICLE DIMENSIONS RANGER 4x4 XP, 4x4 CREW, 6X6 (Height and Width) 75 in. 190.5 cm 11.5 in. 29.2 c...
1.5 GENERAL INFORMATION 1 RANGER 4x4 XP, 6X6 (Length and Wheel Base) 120 in. 305 cm 42.5 in. 108 cm 27 in. 69 cm 90 in. 22...
1.6 GENERAL INFORMATION RANGER 4x4 CREW (Length and Wheel Base) 145 in. 386 cm 108 in. 274 cm 36.5 in. 92.7 cm
1.7 GENERAL INFORMATION 1 GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS MODEL: 2008 RANGER 4X4 XP MODEL NUMBER: R08RH68AB, AG, AH, AJ, AK, AP, AR...
1.8 GENERAL INFORMATION MODEL: 2008 RANGER 4X4 CREW MODEL NUMBER: R08WH68AG ENGINE MODEL: EH68OLE MODEL: 2008 RANGER 6X6 M...
1.9 GENERAL INFORMATION 1 MODEL: 2008 RANGER 4X4 XP MODEL NUMBER: R08RH68AB, AG, AH, AJ, AK, AP, AR, AS ENGINE MODEL: EH68...
1.10 GENERAL INFORMATION MODEL: 2008 RANGER 4X4 CREW MODEL NUMBER: R08WH68AG ENGINE MODEL: EH68OLE CLUTCH CHART Engine Pla...
  1. 1. 2008 RANGER 700 4X4 XP / 4X4 CREW / 6X6 SERVICE MANUAL FOREWORD This service manual is designed primarily for use by certified Polaris Master Service Dealer technicians in a properly equipped shop and should be kept available for reference. All references to left and right side of the vehicle are from the operator's perspective when seated in a normal riding position. Some procedures outlined in this manual require a sound knowledge of mechanical theory, tool use, and shop procedures in order to perform the work safely and correctly. Technicians should read the text and be familiar with service procedures before starting the work. Certain procedures require the use of special tools. Use only the proper tools as specified. Comments or suggestions about this manual may be directed to: Service Publications Dept. @ Polaris Sales Inc. 2100 Hwy 55 Medina Minnesota 55340. 2008 Service Manual PN 9921277 © Copyright 2007 Polaris Sales Inc. All information contained within this publication is based on the latest product information at the time of publication. Due to constant improvements in the design and quality of production components, some minor discrepancies may result between the actual vehicle and the information presented in this publication. Depictions and/or procedures in this publication are intended for reference use only. No liability can be accepted for omissions or inaccuracies. Any reprinting or reuse of the depictions and/or procedures contained within, whether whole or in part, is expressly prohibited. Printed in U.S.A.
  2. 2. 1GENERAL INFORMATION 2MAINTENANCE 3ENGINE 4ELECTRONIC FUEL INJECTION 5BODY / STEERING / SUSPENSION 6CLUTCHING 7FINAL DRIVE 8TRANSMISSION BRAKES 9 ELECTRICAL 10
  3. 3. GENERAL INFORMATION 1.1 CHAPTER 1 GENERAL INFORMATION 1 MODEL INFORMATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.2 MODEL IDENTIFICATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.2 ENGINE DESIGNATION NUMBER . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.2 VIN IDENTIFICATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.2 ENGINE SERIAL NUMBER LOCATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.2 UNIT SERIAL NUMBER (VIN) LOCATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.3 TRANSMISSION I.D. NUMBER LOCATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.3 VEHICLE DIMENSIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.4 RANGER 4X4 XP, 4X4 CREW, 6X6 (HEIGHT AND WIDTH) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.4 RANGER 4X4 XP, 6X6 (LENGTH AND WHEEL BASE) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.5 RANGER 4X4 CREW (LENGTH AND WHEEL BASE) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.6 GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.7 GENERAL: 2008 RANGER 4X4 XP . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.7 GENERAL: 2008 RANGER 4X4 CREW / 6X6 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.8 DETAILED: 2008 RANGER 4X4 XP. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.9 DETAILED: 2008 RANGER 4X4 CREW. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.10 DETAILED: 2008 RANGER 6X6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.11 VEHICLE INFORMATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.12 PUBLICATION NUMBERS. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.12 PAINT CODES . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.12 REPLACEMENT KEYS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.12 SPECIAL TOOLS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.12 MISC. SPECIFICATIONS AND CHARTS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.13 CONVERSION TABLE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.13 STANDARD TORQUE SPECIFICATIONS. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.14 SAE TAP / DRILL SIZES . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.15 METRIC TAP / DRILL SIZES . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.15 DECIMAL EQUIVALENTS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.15 GLOSSARY OF TERMS. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.16
  4. 4. 1.2 GENERAL INFORMATION MODEL INFORMATION Model Identification The machine model number must be used with any correspondence regarding warranty or service. Engine Designation Number EH068OLE046PLE ............................................................Twin, Liquid Cooled, OHV 4 Stroke, Electric Start VIN Identification Engine Serial Number Location Whenever corresponding about an engine, be sure to refer to the engine model number and serial number. This information can be found on the sticker applied to the cylinder head on the side of engine. } Machine Model Number Identification } } Model Year Designation Basic Chassis Designation Engine Designation Emissions & Model Option R 0 8 R H 6 8 A G } 4 X A R H 6 8 A * 8 P 0 0 0 0 0 0 } 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 World Mfg. ID Engine Vehicle Description Vehicle Identifier }Check Digit Model YearBody Style Plant No. Individual Serial No. * This could be either a number or a letterPowertrain Emissions AEngine Serial Number
  5. 5. 1.3 GENERAL INFORMATION 1 Unit Serial Number (VIN) Location The machine model number and serial number are important for vehicle identification. The machine serial number (A) is stamped on the lower LH frame rail close to the front drive wheel. The model and serial number are also located on a sticker under the hood (B). Transmission I.D. Number Location A A A B The transmission I.D. number is located on the right side when installed in the machine.
  6. 6. 1.4 GENERAL INFORMATION VEHICLE DIMENSIONS RANGER 4x4 XP, 4x4 CREW, 6X6 (Height and Width) 75 in. 190.5 cm 11.5 in. 29.2 cm 60 in. 152.4 cm RANGER 4x4
  7. 7. 1.5 GENERAL INFORMATION 1 RANGER 4x4 XP, 6X6 (Length and Wheel Base) 120 in. 305 cm 42.5 in. 108 cm 27 in. 69 cm 90 in. 229 cm 113 in. 287 cm 36.5 in. 92.7 cm 76 in. 193 cm
  8. 8. 1.6 GENERAL INFORMATION RANGER 4x4 CREW (Length and Wheel Base) 145 in. 386 cm 108 in. 274 cm 36.5 in. 92.7 cm
  9. 9. 1.7 GENERAL INFORMATION 1 GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS MODEL: 2008 RANGER 4X4 XP MODEL NUMBER: R08RH68AB, AG, AH, AJ, AK, AP, AR, AS ENGINE MODEL: EH68OLE Category Dimension / Capacity Length 113 in. / 287 cm Width 60 in. / 152.4 cm Height 75 in. / 190.5 cm Wheel Base 76 in. / 193 cm Ground Clearance 11 in. / 27.9 cm Turning Radius 148 in. / 376 cm Dry Weight 1185 lbs. / 538 kg Gross Vehicle Weight 2835 lbs. / 1286 kg Cargo Box Capacity 1000 lbs. / 454 kg Cargo Box Dimensions 54 x 36.5 x 11.5 in. (137 x 92.7 x 29.2 cm) Vehicle Payload 1500 lbs. / 681 kg (Includes driver and two passengers) Hitch Towing Capacity 2000 lbs. / 907 kg Hitch Tongue Capacity 150 lbs. / 68 kg Pearl White L.E. Boardwalk Blue L.E. Turbo Silver L.E. Stealth Black L.E. Browning Edition
  10. 10. 1.8 GENERAL INFORMATION MODEL: 2008 RANGER 4X4 CREW MODEL NUMBER: R08WH68AG ENGINE MODEL: EH68OLE MODEL: 2008 RANGER 6X6 MODEL NUMBER: R08RF68AD, AF ENGINE MODEL: EH068OLE Category Dimension / Capacity Length 145 in. / 386 cm Width 60 in. / 152.4 cm Height 75 in. / 190.5 cm Wheel Base 108 in. / 274 cm Ground Clearance 11 in. / 27.9 cm Turning Radius 224 in. / 569 cm Dry Weight 1460 lbs. / 664 kg Gross Vehicle Weight 3360 lbs. / 1524 kg Cargo Box Capacity 1000 lbs. / 454 kg Cargo Box Dimensions 54 x 36.5 x 11.5 in. (137 x 92.7 x 29.2 cm) Vehicle Payload 1750 lbs. / 794 kg (Includes driver and five passengers) Hitch Towing Capacity 2000 lbs. / 907 kg Hitch Tongue Capacity 150 lbs. / 68 kg Category Dimension / Capacity Length 120 in. / 305 cm Width 60 in. / 152.4 cm Height 75 in. / 190.5 cm Wheel Base 90 in. / 229 cm Ground Clearance 7.2 in. / 18.3 cm Turning Radius 186 in. / 472 cm Dry Weight 1410 lbs. / 640 kg Gross Vehicle Weight 3310 lbs. / 1501 kg Cargo Box Capacity 1250 lbs. / 567 kg Cargo Box Dimensions 54 x 42.5 x 11.5 in. (137 x 108 x 29.2 cm) Vehicle Payload 1750 lbs. / 794 kg (Includes driver and two passengers) Hitch Towing Capacity 2000 lbs. / 907 kg Hitch Tongue Capacity 150 lbs. / 68 kg
  11. 11. Thank you very much for your reading. Please Click Here. Then Get COMPLETE MANUAL. NO WAITING NOTE: If there is no response to click on the link above, please download the PDF document first and then click on it.
  12. 12. 1.9 GENERAL INFORMATION 1 MODEL: 2008 RANGER 4X4 XP MODEL NUMBER: R08RH68AB, AG, AH, AJ, AK, AP, AR, AS ENGINE MODEL: EH68OLE CLUTCH CHART Engine Platform Polaris Domestic Twin Cylinder, Liquid Cooled, 4-Stroke Engine Model Number EH068OLE046 Engine Displacement 683cc Number of Cylinders 2 Bore & Stroke (mm) 80 x 68 mm Compression Ratio 9.40:1 Compression Pressure 150-170 psi Engine Idle Speed 1150 ± 100 RPM Lubrication Pressurized Wet Sump Oil Requirements 0W-40 Oil Capacity 2 qts. (1.9 L) Coolant Capacity 3.25 qts. (3.08 L) Overheat Warning Instrument Cluster Indicator Exhaust System 2 to 1 Canister Style Fuel System Fuel System Type Bosch Electronic Fuel Injection Fuel Delivery Electronic Fuel Pump (in tank) Fuel Pressure 39 psi Fuel Filters See Chapter 4 Fuel Capacity / Requirement 9 gal. (34 L) 87 Octane (minimum) Electrical Alternator Max Output 500 watts @ 3000 RPM Lights: Main Headlights 2 - Single Beam 50w / Halogen Tail 5 watts x 2 Brake 5 watts x 2 Indicator Panel Lights 1 watt (ea.) Starting System Electric Start Ignition System Bosch EFI (ECU Controlled) Ignition Timing 7° BTDC @ 1200 RPM Spark plug / Gap Champion RC7YC3 / .035 in. (0.9 mm) Battery / Model / Amp Hr Yuasa YB30L-B / 30 Amp Hr. / 12 Volt Instrument Type Multifunction Speedometer DC Outlet Standard Relays Fan / ECU / Rear Diff Solenoid Circuit Breakers Fan Motor: 15 Amp Fuses Main Chassis: 20 Amp Accessory: 20 Amp EFI Power: 15 Amp Speedo / ECU: 6 Amp Drivetrain Transmission Type Polaris Automatic PVT Transmission Gear Ratio: Front / Rear High Low Reverse 3.63:1 / 3.14:1 10.08:1 / 8.71:1 6.87:1 / 5.94:1 Shift Type In Line Shift - H / L / N / R Front Gearcase Oil Requirements Polaris Demand Drive LT Fluid 5 oz. (150 ml) Transmission Oil Requirements Polaris Synthetic AGL 15.2 oz. (450 ml) Rear Gearcase Oil Requirements Polaris Premium ADF 18 oz. (532 ml) Belt 3211118 Clutch Center Distance 10.05” (255 mm) Steering / Suspension Front Suspension MacPherson Strut Front Travel 8 in. (20.3 cm) Rear Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Rear Travel 9 in. (22.9 cm) Rear Shock Preload Adjustment Cam Adjustment Toe Out 1/8 - 1/4 in. (3.2 - 6.35 mm) Wheels / Brakes Front Wheel Size Standard - 12 x 6 / Steel L.E. - 12 x 6 / Cast Aluminum Rear Wheel Size Standard - 12 x 8 / Steel L.E. - 12 x 8 / Cast Aluminum Front Tire Make / Model / Size Carlisle / PXT / 26 x 8 R12 Rear Tire Make / Model / Size Carlisle / PXT / 26 x 11 R12 Tire Air Pressure - Front / Rear 8-12 psi / 8 - 12 psi Brakes / Brake Fluid 4 Wheel Hydraulic Disc / DOT 4 Parking Brake Hand Actuated (in dash) Altitude Shift Weight Drive Spring Driven Spring Meters (Feet) 0-1500 (0-5000) 21-74 (5632117) Red/Blue (7043372) Blk/Almd (7043167) 1500-3700 (5000 - 12000) 21-70 (5632127) Red/Blue (7043372) Blk/Almd (7043167)
  13. 13. 1.10 GENERAL INFORMATION MODEL: 2008 RANGER 4X4 CREW MODEL NUMBER: R08WH68AG ENGINE MODEL: EH68OLE CLUTCH CHART Engine Platform Polaris Domestic Twin Cylinder, Liquid Cooled, 4-Stroke Engine Model Number EH068OLE047 Engine Displacement 683cc Number of Cylinders 2 Bore & Stroke (mm) 80 x 68 mm Compression Ratio 9.40:1 Compression Pressure 150-170 psi Engine Idle Speed 1150 ± 100 RPM Lubrication Pressurized Wet Sump Oil Requirements 0W-40 Oil Capacity 2 qts. / 1.9 L Coolant Capacity n/a Overheat Warning Instrument Cluster Indicator Exhaust System 2 to 1 Canister Style Fuel System Fuel System Type Bosch Electronic Fuel Injection Fuel Delivery Electronic Fuel Pump (in tank) Fuel Pressure 39 psi Fuel Filters See Chapter 4 Fuel Capacity / Requirement 9 gal. (34 L) 87 Octane (minimum) Electrical Alternator Max Output 500 watts @ 3000 RPM Lights: Main Headlights 2 - Single Beam 50w / Halogen Tail 5 watts x 2 Brake 5 watts x 2 Indicator Panel Lights 1 watt (ea.) Starting System Electric Start Ignition System Bosch EFI (ECU Controlled) Ignition Timing 7° BTDC @ 1200 RPM Spark plug / Gap Champion RC7YC3 / .035 in. (0.9 mm) Battery / Model / Amp Hr Yuasa YB30L-B / 30 Amp Hr. / 12 Volt Instrument Panel Type Multifunction Speedometer DC Outlet Standard Relays Fan / ECU / Rear Diff Solenoid Circuit Breakers Fan Motor: 15 Amp Fuses Main Chassis: 20 Amp Accessory: 20 Amp EFI Power: 15 Amp Speedo / ECU: 6 Amp Drivetrain Transmission Type Polaris Automatic PVT Transmission Gear Ratio: Front / Rear High Low Reverse 4.43:1 / 3.83:1 10.08:1 / 8.71:1 6.87:1 / 5.94:1 Shift Type In Line Shift - H / L / N / R Front Gearcase Oil Requirements Polaris Demand Drive LT Fluid 5 oz. (150 ml) Transmission Oil Requirements Polaris Synthetic AGL 15.2 oz. (450 ml) Rear Gearcase Oil Requirements Polaris Premium ADF 18 oz. (532 ml) Belt 3211118 Clutch Center Distance 10.05” (255 mm) Steering / Suspension Front Suspension MacPherson Strut Front Travel 8 in. (20.3 cm) Rear Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Rear Travel 9 in. (22.9 cm) Rear Shock Preload Adjustment Cam Adjustment Toe Out 1/8 - 1/4 in. (3.2 - 6.35 mm) Wheels / Brakes Front Wheel Size 12 x 6 / 10 gauge Rear Wheel Size 12 x 8 / 10 gauge Front Tire Make / Model / Size Carlisle / PXT / 26 x 9 R12 Rear Tire Make / Model / Size Carlisle / PXT / 26 x 11 R12 Tire Air Pressure - Front / Rear 12 psi / 16 psi Brakes / Brake Fluid 4 Wheel Hydraulic Disc / DOT 4 Parking Brake Hand Actuated (in dash) Altitude Shift Weight Drive Spring Driven Spring Meters (Feet) 0-1500 (0-5000) 21-74 (5632117) Red/Blue (7043372) Blk/Almd (7043167) 1500-3700 (5000 - 12000) 21-70 (5632127) Red/Blue (7043372) Blk/Almd (7043167)

