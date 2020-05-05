Slide Kuliah 1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
‫ذ‬.‫روزالي‬ ‫بن‬ ‫حفيظي‬ ‫محمد‬ hafizibarakat@gmail.com
13% 75% 95% ‫الرؤية‬‫و‬ ‫السماع‬‫النقاش‬‫و‬ ‫المشاركة‬ ‫السماع‬ ‫المحاض‬ ‫من‬ ‫شهر‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫أنه‬ ‫وجد‬ ‫أجريت‬ ‫اسة‬‫ر‬‫د‬ ...
‫الرئيس‬ ‫المفتاح‬‫ي‬ ‫والمشاركة‬ ‫للتفاعل‬
‫المنزل‬‫المكتبة‬ ‫القسم‬
‫نظرية‬‫الفلسفة‬‫في‬‫اإلس‬‫الم‬ ‫للدكتور‬‫جعفر‬‫عباس‬‫حاجي‬ ‫نظرية‬‫المعرفة‬‫بين‬‫القرآن‬ ‫والفلسفة‬‫للدكتور‬‫راجح‬‫ع‬‫ب...
‫خلق‬‫هللا‬‫اإلنسان‬‫وجعل‬‫فيه‬‫العقل‬‫ليتفكر‬‫ويتدبر‬‫ويت‬،‫ذكر‬ ‫وهذا‬‫يدل‬‫على‬‫أن‬‫التفكير‬‫طبيعة‬‫اإلنسان‬. ‫عندما‬...
‫ف‬ ‫أفعال‬ ‫من‬ ‫يأتي‬ ‫فيما‬ ‫النظر‬ ‫يعمل‬ ‫حينما‬ ‫واإلنسان‬‫ي‬ ‫الدنيا‬ ‫الحياة‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫يتفلسف‬ ‫عندئذ‬ ‫فإنه‬ ‫من‬‫ي...
‫كلمة‬‫فيلسوف‬‫ال‬‫تطلق‬‫إطالقا‬‫عاما‬‫على‬‫كل‬‫من‬ ‫يفكر‬‫ويتدبر‬‫ويحاول‬‫ان‬‫يتعرف‬‫حقيقة‬‫بعض‬‫األ‬‫شياء‬. ‫إنما‬‫الفي...
‫من‬ ‫جزء‬ ‫العقل‬ ‫ألن‬ ‫بطبعه‬ ‫مفكر‬ ‫مخلوق‬ ‫اإلنسان‬ ‫إن‬ ‫نفس‬ ‫حقائق‬ ‫اإلنسان‬ ‫بها‬ ‫ليدرك‬ ‫خلقت‬ ،‫خلقه‬ ‫أجزاء...
‫المتينة‬ ‫الفهم‬ ‫بوسائل‬ ‫يأخذون‬ ‫ال‬ ‫الذين‬ ‫وذمت‬ ‫الرصينة‬ ‫وضوابطه‬. ‫الص‬ ِ‫ه‬‫ـ‬َّ‫الل‬ َ‫د‬‫ن‬ِ‫ع‬ ِِّ‫ب‬‫وا‬َّ...
  1. 1. ‫ذ‬.‫روزالي‬ ‫بن‬ ‫حفيظي‬ ‫محمد‬ hafizibarakat@gmail.com
  2. 2. 13% 75% 95% ‫الرؤية‬‫و‬ ‫السماع‬‫النقاش‬‫و‬ ‫المشاركة‬ ‫السماع‬ ‫المحاض‬ ‫من‬ ‫شهر‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫أنه‬ ‫وجد‬ ‫أجريت‬ ‫اسة‬‫ر‬‫د‬ ‫في‬،‫ة‬‫ر‬ ‫كانت‬‫نسبة‬‫الفهم‬‫لدى‬‫الطلبة‬‫كالتالي‬:
  3. 3. ‫الرئيس‬ ‫المفتاح‬‫ي‬ ‫والمشاركة‬ ‫للتفاعل‬
  4. 4. ‫المنزل‬‫المكتبة‬ ‫القسم‬
  5. 5. ‫نظرية‬‫الفلسفة‬‫في‬‫اإلس‬‫الم‬ ‫للدكتور‬‫جعفر‬‫عباس‬‫حاجي‬ ‫نظرية‬‫المعرفة‬‫بين‬‫القرآن‬ ‫والفلسفة‬‫للدكتور‬‫راجح‬‫ع‬‫بد‬ ‫الجميد‬‫الكردي‬
  6. 6. ‫خلق‬‫هللا‬‫اإلنسان‬‫وجعل‬‫فيه‬‫العقل‬‫ليتفكر‬‫ويتدبر‬‫ويت‬،‫ذكر‬ ‫وهذا‬‫يدل‬‫على‬‫أن‬‫التفكير‬‫طبيعة‬‫اإلنسان‬. ‫عندما‬‫وجد‬‫اإلنسان‬(‫الحيوان‬‫الناطق‬)‫على‬‫ظهر‬‫األرض‬‫رأى‬ ‫هذا‬‫العالم‬‫الذي‬‫يحيط‬،‫به‬‫وشاهد‬‫األرض‬‫وما‬‫فيها‬‫وشاهد‬ ‫أنواعا‬‫شتى‬‫من‬‫الحيوان‬‫والنبات‬‫منها‬‫ما‬‫ينفع‬‫ومنها‬‫ما‬‫يض‬‫ر‬. ‫فأثار‬‫ذلك‬‫في‬‫نفس‬‫اإلنسان‬‫الدهشة‬‫واالستغراب‬‫وحاول‬‫أن‬ ‫يتعرف‬‫علة‬‫كل‬‫شيء‬‫قصدا‬‫للوقوف‬‫على‬‫حقيقة‬‫األشيا‬‫ء‬ ‫التي‬‫تحيط‬‫به‬. ‫ثم‬‫يحاول‬‫اإلجابة‬‫عن‬‫هذه‬‫األسئلة‬‫وقيل‬‫عنه‬‫إنه‬‫يتفلس‬،‫ف‬ ‫وسميت‬‫هذه‬‫المحاولة‬‫الفلسفة‬. ‫وعلى‬،‫هذا‬‫الفلسفة‬‫بوجه‬‫عام‬‫هو‬‫البحث‬‫في‬‫حقائق‬ ‫األشياء‬‫وغايتها‬‫وعالقتها‬‫بعضها‬‫ببعض‬.
  7. 7. ‫ف‬ ‫أفعال‬ ‫من‬ ‫يأتي‬ ‫فيما‬ ‫النظر‬ ‫يعمل‬ ‫حينما‬ ‫واإلنسان‬‫ي‬ ‫الدنيا‬ ‫الحياة‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫يتفلسف‬ ‫عندئذ‬ ‫فإنه‬ ‫من‬‫يدري‬ ‫ال‬ ‫حيث‬
  8. 8. ‫كلمة‬‫فيلسوف‬‫ال‬‫تطلق‬‫إطالقا‬‫عاما‬‫على‬‫كل‬‫من‬ ‫يفكر‬‫ويتدبر‬‫ويحاول‬‫ان‬‫يتعرف‬‫حقيقة‬‫بعض‬‫األ‬‫شياء‬. ‫إنما‬‫الفييلسوف‬‫هو‬‫من‬‫وقف‬‫عقله‬‫وتفكيره‬‫عل‬‫ى‬ ‫البحث‬‫عن‬‫الحقيقة‬‫أينما‬،‫كانت‬‫وفي‬‫أي‬‫مظهر‬‫من‬ ‫مظاهر‬‫الكون‬‫تجلت‬‫معتمدا‬‫في‬‫ذلك‬‫على‬‫التفكي‬‫ر‬ ‫الحر‬‫والمنطق‬‫اإلنساني‬‫الخالص‬.‫وبعبارة‬‫أخرى‬ ‫الفيلسوف‬‫هو‬‫الشخص‬‫الذي‬‫يعمل‬‫فكره‬‫في‬ ‫البحث‬‫عن‬‫الحقيقة‬‫بمنهج‬‫معين‬‫بدون‬‫توقف‬‫حت‬‫ى‬ ‫يصل‬‫إلى‬‫اليقين‬.
  9. 9. ‫من‬ ‫جزء‬ ‫العقل‬ ‫ألن‬ ‫بطبعه‬ ‫مفكر‬ ‫مخلوق‬ ‫اإلنسان‬ ‫إن‬ ‫نفس‬ ‫حقائق‬ ‫اإلنسان‬ ‫بها‬ ‫ليدرك‬ ‫خلقت‬ ،‫خلقه‬ ‫أجزاء‬‫ه‬ ‫خالقه‬ ‫معرفة‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫ذلك‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫ليصل‬ ‫الكون‬ ‫وحقائق‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫العقل‬ ‫تعالى‬ ‫هللا‬ ‫وجه‬ ‫لذلك‬ ،‫وتعالى‬ ‫سبحانه‬ ‫سبحانه‬ ‫فقال‬ ‫والكون‬ ‫اإلنسان‬ ‫في‬ ‫التفكير‬: ‫ي‬ِ‫ف‬َ‫و‬﴿َ‫ون‬ُ‫ر‬ِ‫ص‬ْ‫ب‬ُ‫ت‬ َ‫ال‬َ‫ف‬َ‫أ‬ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬ِ‫س‬ُ‫نف‬َ‫أ‬﴿٢١﴾ َ‫ال‬َ‫ف‬َ‫﴿أ‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ك‬ ِ‫ل‬ِ‫ب‬ِ ْ‫اإل‬ ‫ى‬َ‫ل‬ِ‫إ‬ َ‫ون‬ُ‫ر‬ُ‫نظ‬َ‫ي‬ْ‫ت‬َ‫ق‬ِ‫ل‬ُ‫خ‬ َ‫ف‬﴿١٧﴾‫ى‬َ‫ل‬ِ‫إ‬َ‫و‬ ْ‫ت‬َ‫ع‬ِ‫ف‬ُ‫ر‬ َ‫ف‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ك‬ ِ‫ء‬‫ا‬َ‫م‬ َّ‫الس‬﴿١٨﴾ْ‫ي‬َ‫ك‬ ِ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫ب‬ِ‫ج‬ْ‫ال‬ ‫ى‬َ‫ل‬ِ‫إ‬َ‫و‬َ‫ف‬ ْ‫ت‬َ‫ب‬ِ‫ص‬ُ‫ن‬﴿١٩﴾ِ‫ط‬ ُ‫س‬ َ‫ف‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ك‬ ِ‫ض‬ْ‫ر‬َ ْ‫األ‬ ‫ى‬َ‫ل‬ِ‫إ‬َ‫و‬ْ‫ت‬َ‫ح‬﴿٢٠﴾
  10. 10. ‫المتينة‬ ‫الفهم‬ ‫بوسائل‬ ‫يأخذون‬ ‫ال‬ ‫الذين‬ ‫وذمت‬ ‫الرصينة‬ ‫وضوابطه‬. ‫الص‬ ِ‫ه‬‫ـ‬َّ‫الل‬ َ‫د‬‫ن‬ِ‫ع‬ ِِّ‫ب‬‫وا‬َّ‫الد‬ َّ‫ر‬ َ‫ش‬ َّ‫ن‬ِ‫إ‬‫ال‬ َ‫ذين‬َّ‫ال‬ ُ‫كم‬ُ‫ب‬‫ال‬ ‫م‬ َ‫لون‬ِ‫ق‬‫ع‬َ‫ي‬﴿٢٢﴾ (‫األنفال‬ ‫سورة‬:22) َ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬ ‫ا‬ً‫ر‬‫ثي‬َ‫ك‬ َ‫م‬َّ‫ن‬َ‫ه‬َ‫ج‬ِ‫ل‬ ‫أنا‬َ‫ر‬َ‫ذ‬ ‫د‬َ‫ق‬َ‫ل‬َ‫و‬‫م‬ُ‫ه‬َ‫ل‬ ِ‫نس‬ِ‫إل‬‫ا‬َ‫و‬ ِِّ‫ن‬ِ‫ج‬‫ال‬ ٌ‫ن‬ُ‫ي‬‫ع‬َ‫أ‬ ‫م‬ُ‫ه‬َ‫ل‬َ‫و‬ ‫ها‬ِ‫ب‬ َ‫هون‬َ‫ق‬‫ف‬َ‫ي‬ ‫ال‬ ٌ‫لوب‬ُ‫ق‬‫ها‬ِ‫ب‬ َ‫رون‬ِ‫ص‬‫ب‬ُ‫ي‬ ‫ال‬ َ‫ك‬ِ‫ئ‬‫ولـ‬ ُ ‫أ‬ ‫ها‬ِ‫ب‬ َ‫عون‬َ‫م‬‫س‬َ‫ي‬ ‫ال‬ ٌ‫آذان‬ ‫م‬ُ‫ه‬َ‫ل‬َ‫و‬‫ل‬َ‫ب‬ ِ‫م‬‫نعا‬َ‫األ‬َ‫ك‬ َ‫لون‬ِ‫ف‬‫الغا‬ ُ‫م‬ُ‫ه‬ َ‫ك‬ِ‫ئ‬‫ولـ‬ ُ ‫أ‬ ‫ل‬َ‫ض‬َ‫أ‬ ‫م‬ُ‫ه‬﴿١٧٩﴾ (‫األعراف‬ ‫سورة‬:179)

