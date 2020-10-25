Successfully reported this slideshow.
TYPES OF MEDIA QUARTER 1 WEEK 3
PRINT MEDIA ◇ media consisting of paper and ink, reproduced in a printing process that is traditionally mechanical. 2
EXAMPLES OF PRINT MEDIA ◇ NEWSPAPE RS ◇ BOOKS ◇ MAGAZINES 3
EXAMPLES OF PRINT MEDIA ◇ COMICS ◇ BROCHURE S 4
BROADCAST MEDIA ◇ media such as radio and television that reach target audiences using airwaves as the transmission medium...
EXAMPLES OF BROADCAST MEDIA ◇ TELEVISION ◇ RADIO ◇ SATELLITE S 6
EXAMPLES OF BROADCAST MEDIA ◇ MOBILE PHONES ◇ MOVIES / FILMS 7
DIGITAL / NEW MEDIA ◇ contents are organized and distributed on digital platforms ◇ * Digital refers to something using di...
EXAMPLES OF DIGITAL / NEW MEDIA ◇ INTERNET ◇ SOCIAL MEDIA ◇ COMPUTER S 9
MEDIA CONVERGENCE  happens when different (two or more) media sources join together.  It allows media texts to be produc...
MEDIA CONVERGENCE is the ability to transform different kinds of media into digital code, which is then accessible by a ra...
MEDIA CONVERGENCE usually occurs in various platforms such as: > Social Network > Learning Management System > Product Adv...
EXAMPLES OF MEDIA CONVERGENCE ◇ SMARTPHONES ◇ CONVERGED MEDIA: - CAMERA - TV - TELEPHONE - WEB BROWSER - DIGITAL MAP - RAD...
EXAMPLES OF MEDIA CONVERGENCE ◇ COMPUTERS ◇ CONVERGED MEDIA: - CAMERA - MUSIC PLAYER - VIDEO PLAYER - WEB BROWSER - ETC. 14
EXAMPLES OF MEDIA CONVERGENCE ◇ INTERNET ◇ CONVERGED MEDIA: - FACEBOOK - TWITTER - INSTAGRAM - ETC. 15
ACTIVITY 1 ◇ YOU MAY ANSWER FOR SELF-CHECK BUT NO NEED TO SUBMIT ANSWERS 16
ACTIVITY 2 ◇ Look at the 2 images and answer the following questions PER IMAGE 17
IMAGE 1 18
IMAGE 2 19
ACTIVITY 3 ◇ Work with a PAIR. By partner. Required po? Yes. ◇ Same answer po kami ng partner? Yes. ◇ Answer the following...
Types of Media

