Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
5�STAR�TRANSLATION� SERVICES
ABOUT�US 5�Star�Translation�Services�serves�in�a�unique�and� customized�consulting�experience�for�each�and�every� client.�...
We�provide�quality�translation� services�like�French�to�English�translate�online�for�small� and�medium�sized�businesses�at...
Moreover, we offer comprehensive editing - proofreading of your business documents and websites using a communications- st...
CONTACT�US 5�Star�Translation�Services 45�O'Connor�St,�Suite�1150 Ottawa,�ON�Canada�K1P�1A4 Phone:�+1.613�883�0839 E�mail:...
THANK�YOU
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Contact Us For World’s Best Translation Services

5 views

Published on

If you are looking for French to English translate service provider then contact 5 Star Translation. The firm providing top notch services for the same. For more info visit the PDF.

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Contact Us For World’s Best Translation Services

  1. 1. 5�STAR�TRANSLATION� SERVICES
  2. 2. ABOUT�US 5�Star�Translation�Services�serves�in�a�unique�and� customized�consulting�experience�for�each�and�every� client.�We�deliver�custom�solutions�to�your�industry,� your�work�environment�and�your�targeted�audience.�The� company�offers�a�range�of�editing,�translation�and� professional�proofreading�services.
  3. 3. We�provide�quality�translation� services�like�French�to�English�translate�online�for�small� and�medium�sized�businesses�at�competitive�rates�to�meet� your�needs.
  4. 4. Moreover, we offer comprehensive editing - proofreading of your business documents and websites using a communications- style approach including monthly business packages.
  5. 5. CONTACT�US 5�Star�Translation�Services 45�O'Connor�St,�Suite�1150 Ottawa,�ON�Canada�K1P�1A4 Phone:�+1.613�883�0839 E�mail:�info@5startranslation.ca Website:�https://www.5startranslation.ca
  6. 6. THANK�YOU

×