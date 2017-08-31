Q. “CAN YOU HELP ME FIND INFO ON JUNGLE INSECTS?” RESEARCH HELP INSTRUCTION FOR THC STUDENT STAFF Jenifer Phelan Visiting ...
WHAT TO DO - AND - WHEN TO DO IT  Identify whether the question is research based.  Is a Librarian on duty? Y/N  The Li...
AGENDA:  Asking Questions: Called the Reference Interview  Quick Tour of the Myreddragon Library Tab  ONESearch discuss...
REFERENCE INTERVIEW  Q. Can you help me find info on jungle insects?  What do you, as the Research Help professional, ne...
AT THIS POINT ASK YOURSELF … “CAN I HELP WITH THIS QUESTION?” Yes  Go for it!  When you are finished ask if the student ...
ONESEARCH Types of Information Resources  To limit your search to a specific information type, like Academic Journals, us...
ONESEARCH & CITATIONS How to Create Citations  On the result page for the article you want to cite use the right hand sid...
CHECK CITATION ACCURACY ONESearch Citations should be checked  Remember to check them for accuracy  It is always a good ...
LIBRARY RESEARCH GUIDES (FIND ON THE LIBRARY TAB BELOW THE ONESEARCH BOX) General  Academic Integrity  Almost all Librar...
APPOINTMENTS & 24/7 CHAT (FIND ON THE LIBRARY TAB TO THE RIGHT OF THE ONSEARCH BOX) Librarian Appointments  Link to the f...
CLASSIC CATALOG: (FIND ON A TAB IN THE ONESEARCH BOX) TMC: Use the Classic Catalog to find specific things in the Teaching...
CLASSIC CATALOG: PERIODICALS (JOURNALS) & SERIALS (BOOKS) Use the Classic Catalog to determining if we own a specific issu...
LIBRARY DATABASES (FIND ON A TAB IN THE ONESEARCH BOX) By Subject  Drop down menu Alphabetically  A-Z listing  Use the ...
QUESTIONS? PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CONTACT ME WITH ANY QUESTIONS YOU HAVE ABOUT THIS TRAINING. EMAIL: JENIFER.PHELAN@CORTLAND....
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Research Help Basic Training

33 views

Published on

Basic research training for our student assistants

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
33
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Research Help Basic Training

  1. 1. Q. “CAN YOU HELP ME FIND INFO ON JUNGLE INSECTS?” RESEARCH HELP INSTRUCTION FOR THC STUDENT STAFF Jenifer Phelan Visiting Assistant Librarian Memorial Library SUNY Cortland
  2. 2. WHAT TO DO - AND - WHEN TO DO IT  Identify whether the question is research based.  Is a Librarian on duty? Y/N  The Librarian is not on duty …  Hopefully we can give you some research tools for these situations.
  3. 3. AGENDA:  Asking Questions: Called the Reference Interview  Quick Tour of the Myreddragon Library Tab  ONESearch discussion  How to distinguish between types of information resources  How to limit to specific types of information resources  How to create citations  Library Research Guides  Librarian Appointments & Ask Us 24/7 chat  Classic Catalog  Library Databases
  4. 4. REFERENCE INTERVIEW  Q. Can you help me find info on jungle insects?  What do you, as the Research Help professional, need to know?  Asking questions is called a Reference Interview.  Q. What class do you need this information for?  Biology  Art  Early Childhood Education  Q. What type of information do you need?  Scholarly Articles  Images: Drawings or Photographs  Children’s Books
  5. 5. AT THIS POINT ASK YOURSELF … “CAN I HELP WITH THIS QUESTION?” Yes  Go for it!  When you are finished ask if the student has what they need and suggest making an Appointment with a Librarian to get further help No way … and please remember - that is ok!  Suggest the student make an Appointment with a Librarian  Or use the 24/7 Librarian Chat option if time is an issue
  6. 6. ONESEARCH Types of Information Resources  To limit your search to a specific information type, like Academic Journals, use the Source Type box on the left hand side bar and check Academic Journals. To tell what type of source your ONESearch results notice the icons. Academic Journals Book Magazines Newspapers Encyclopedia
  7. 7. ONESEARCH & CITATIONS How to Create Citations  On the result page for the article you want to cite use the right hand side bar and choose “Cite.” Choose Citation Format: APA, MLA, Chicago, etc.  When the Citation Format box opens copy and paste the citation in the format you need.
  8. 8. CHECK CITATION ACCURACY ONESearch Citations should be checked  Remember to check them for accuracy  It is always a good idea to double check and make sure a citation is correct by using the style manual.  Style manuals are available at the Research Help Desk as well as online How to Check Citations for Accuracy  Go to the Library tab in MyRedDrago n and choose any of the Library Research Guides  Click on the Citation tab  Click on the OWL Purdue guide for your citation style
  9. 9. LIBRARY RESEARCH GUIDES (FIND ON THE LIBRARY TAB BELOW THE ONESEARCH BOX) General  Academic Integrity  Almost all Library Guides include a Tab labelled Citation with a link to OWL Purdue  Videos Subject Specific  Choose from the drop down menu a discipline  Then choose the general guide or a specific guide  Librarian contact information will be listed
  10. 10. APPOINTMENTS & 24/7 CHAT (FIND ON THE LIBRARY TAB TO THE RIGHT OF THE ONSEARCH BOX) Librarian Appointments  Link to the form to request an appointment with a Librarian. Perhaps help the student fill out the form.  Student should be aware it may be a few days depending on the Librarian’s schedule  Whenever the Research Help Desk is closed Ask Us 24/7 Chat is available.  “Ask Us 24/7” Chat is staffed by Librarians from across the country and around the world. They may not work in our library but they can help answer research questions. Ask Us 24/7 Chat
  11. 11. CLASSIC CATALOG: (FIND ON A TAB IN THE ONESEARCH BOX) TMC: Use the Classic Catalog to find specific things in the Teaching Materials Center like a picture book about fractions.  Choose the “Classic Catalog” tab in the search box. Hit “Search” no need to enter search terms. This will take you to the Basic Search where you can limit to a specific Collection. Choose TMC from the dropdown.  Enter the search term fractions.  Now look for the results that have a call number starting with “TMC Easy” and you will know it is a “picture book” aka Easy Reader. See below results #1 and #2.
  12. 12. CLASSIC CATALOG: PERIODICALS (JOURNALS) & SERIALS (BOOKS) Use the Classic Catalog to determining if we own a specific issue when there are multiple issues or yearly editions  Journal example: Search Journal of the American Chemical Society as a title.  Then click the “Is it here?” link to see a list.  Serial example: Search The State of Black America as a title.  Then click the “Is it here?” link to see a list.
  13. 13. LIBRARY DATABASES (FIND ON A TAB IN THE ONESEARCH BOX) By Subject  Drop down menu Alphabetically  A-Z listing  Use the Library Database tab when you need a specific Library Database like “PsycINFO” or specific databases on a certain topic like “Education.”
  14. 14. QUESTIONS? PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CONTACT ME WITH ANY QUESTIONS YOU HAVE ABOUT THIS TRAINING. EMAIL: JENIFER.PHELAN@CORTLAND.EDU

×