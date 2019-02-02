Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
good mystery audio books : Vanished | Mystery Thriller & Horror Listen to Vanished and good mystery audio books new releas...
good mystery audio books : Vanished | Mystery Thriller & Horror Nick Heller is tough, smart, and stubborn. And in his line...
good mystery audio books : Vanished | Mystery Thriller & Horror Written By: Joseph Finder. Narrated By: Holter Graham Publ...
good mystery audio books : Vanished | Mystery Thriller & Horror Download Full Version Vanished Audio OR Listen now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

good mystery audio books : Vanished | Mystery Thriller & Horror

3 views

Published on

Listen to Vanished and good mystery audio books new releases on your iPhone... iPad... or Android. Get any good mystery audio books FREE during your Free Trial

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

good mystery audio books : Vanished | Mystery Thriller & Horror

  1. 1. good mystery audio books : Vanished | Mystery Thriller & Horror Listen to Vanished and good mystery audio books new releases on your iPhone, iPad, or Android. Get any good mystery audio books FREE during your Free Trial LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. good mystery audio books : Vanished | Mystery Thriller & Horror Nick Heller is tough, smart, and stubborn. And in his line of work, it's essential. Trained in the Special Forces, Nick is a high-powered intelligence investigator--exposing secrets that powerful people would rather keep hidden. He's a guy you don't want to mess with. He's also the man you call when you need a problem fixed. ​ Desperate, with nowhere else to run, Nick's nephew, Gabe makes that call one night. After being attacked in Georgetown, his mother, Lauren, lies in a coma, and his step-dad, Roger, Nick's brother, has vanished without a trace. ​ Nick and Roger have been on the outs since the arrest, trial, and conviction of their father, the notorious 'fugitive financier,' Victor Heller. Where Nick strayed from the path, Roger followed their father's footsteps into the corporate world. Now, as Nick searches for his brother, he's on a collision course with one of the most powerful corporations in the world--and they will stop at nothing to protect their secrets, in Joseph Finder's thrilling Vanished.
  3. 3. good mystery audio books : Vanished | Mystery Thriller & Horror Written By: Joseph Finder. Narrated By: Holter Graham Publisher: Macmillan Audio Date: August 2009 Duration: 10 hours 39 minutes
  4. 4. good mystery audio books : Vanished | Mystery Thriller & Horror Download Full Version Vanished Audio OR Listen now

×