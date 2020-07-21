Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Pertemuan Pertama ASSALAMU’ALAIKUM WR WB GOOD MOORNING STUDENTS HOW ARE YOU? LETS START OUR CLASS TO DAY WITH BISMILLAH TOGETHER …
  2. 2. KONTRAK BELAJAR •1. ADAB : Meluruskan Niat ,Berdo’a, hadir tepat waktu, patuh, disiplin •2. Menghormati Guru : melaksanakan tugas dengan ikhlas dan sungguh – sungguh •3. Membawa Kamus •4. Mentaati Peraturan Sekolah ( Berseragam, deker, peci,dll )
  3. 3. Introducing
  4. 4. My Identity Personal Identity Full Name : Fitri Qadarsih, S.S Nickname : Fitri Gender : Female Place, Date of Birth : Sragen, 19 July 1983 Nationality : Indonesia Height : 155 cm Weight : 57 kg Religions : Moslem Address : Sumber Tempurejo, Rt 1 / 2, Banjarsari, Surakarta Hobby : Travelling Phone / Mobile : 081329396166 Social Media : FB : Fitri Qadarsih Instagram : FitriKadarsih Educational Background : Sebelas Maret University

×