Bab. 7 konsumen, produsen, dan efisiensi pasar (fitri ayu)

BAB 7 K O N S U M E N , P R O D U S E N & E F I S I E N S I P A S A R  Fitri Ayu Kusuma Wijayanti ( 20170102008 )
SURPLUS KONSUMEN  Kerelaan untuk membayar (Willingness to pay) Adalah Jumlah maksimum yang akan dibayar oleh seorang pemb...
 Biaya (Cost) adalah nilai harus dikeluarkan oleh penjual untuk menghasilkan sebuah barang.  Surplus produsen (producer ...
 Efisiensi (Efficiency) adalah kondisi dalam masyarakat untuk memperoleh manfaat maksimal dari sumber daya mereka yang te...
