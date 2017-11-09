BAB 6 P E N A W A R A N , P E R M I N T A A N & K E B I J A K A N P E M E R I N T A H  Fitri Ayu Kusuma Wijayanti ( 20170...
PENGENDALIAN HARGA Batas Harga Tertinggi (Price Ceiling) Harga maksimum sesuai dengan peraturan untuk harga jual sebuah ba...
BATAS HARGA TERTINGGI MEMPENGARUHI HASIL AKHIR PASAR Ketika pemerintah menerapkan batas harga tertinggi di pasar kompetiti...
BATAS HARGA TERENDAH MEMPENGARUHI HASIL AKHIR PASAR o Kekuatan penawaran & permintaan cenderung menggerakkan pasar ke arah...
PAJAK oPajak adalah instrumen kebijakan yang penting & mempengaruhi hidup kita dalam banyak hal. oPajak digunakan untuk me...
PAJAK TERHADAP PEMBELI MEMPENGARUHI HASIL AKHIR PASAR Langkah 1 Pajak menggeser kurva pemintaan. Langkah 2 Pajak mengges...
PAJAK TERHADAP PEMBELI MEMPENGARUHI HASIL AKHIR PASAR Langkah 1  Pajak kepada penjual membuat usaha sedikit kurang mengun...
ELASTISITAS & PEMBAGIAN BEBAN PAJAK Pekerja dan bukannya perusahaan, menanggung lebih banyak beban pajak penghasilan. Deng...
Bab. 6 penwaran, permintaan, dan kebiijakan pemerintah (fitri ayu)
Bab. 6 penwaran, permintaan, dan kebiijakan pemerintah (fitri ayu)

Tugas PPT
