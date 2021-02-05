Successfully reported this slideshow.
Hubungan simbol dan sila pada Pancasila serta Lambang negara PKn Kelas 2
1. Ketuhanan yang Maha Esa O Simbol : bintang Contoh pengamalan : Beribadah sesuai kepercayaan masing-masing Saling mengho...
2. Kemanusiaan yang adil dan beradab O Simbol : Rantai Contoh pengamalan: Saling menolong dan menghargai sesampainya manus...
3. Persatuan Indonesia O Simbol: pohon beringin Contoh pengamalan: Menjunjung tinggi nasionalisme Menempatkan kepentingan ...
4. Kerakyatan yang dipimpin oleh hikmat kebijaksanaan dalam permusyawaratan perwakilan O Simbol: kepala banteng Contoh pen...
5. Keadilan sosial bagi seluruh rakyat Indonesia O Simbol:padi kapas Contoh pengamalan: Menghargai dan bersikap adil terha...
Lambang Negara Indonesia OBurung Garuda yang di dadanya ada Simbol Pancasila, di cakarnya memegang tulisan Bhineka tunggal...
Pancasila dan lambang negara kelas 2

Published on

ringkasan materi PKN kelas 2
sebagai materi live zoom

Published in: Education
Pancasila dan lambang negara kelas 2

×